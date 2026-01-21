Why does Trump want Greenland?

President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland, which began during his first term and has intensified since his 2024 re-election, is driven by a combination of national security, economic resources, and geopolitical strategy.

He has famously framed the acquisition as “essentially a large real estate deal,” but his administration views it as a critical move for the 21st century.

1. National Security and Defense

The primary reason cited by the White House is Arctic security. As polar ice melts, the Arctic is becoming a new frontier for military competition.

Countering Russia and China: Trump has expressed concern that Greenland is “surrounded” by Russian and Chinese activity. He argues that Denmark lacks the resources to defend the territory, leaving a vacuum that adversaries could fill.

Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule): The U.S. already operates its northernmost military base there. It is vital for missile warning, space surveillance, and satellite control. Full ownership would allow for unrestricted expansion of these capabilities.

The GIUK Gap: Greenland forms part of the “Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap,” a strategic naval chokepoint that is crucial for monitoring Russian submarine movements into the Atlantic.

2. Rare Earth Minerals and Resources

Greenland holds some of the world’s largest untapped deposits of critical minerals.

Breaking the China Monopoly: Greenland is rich in rare earth elements (REEs) like neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential for everything from smartphones and EV batteries to F-35 fighter jets. Currently, China dominates this market; owning Greenland would give the U.S. its own massive supply.

Energy Reserves: The island is believed to have significant untapped oil and natural gas reserves, though current Greenlandic law has restricted exploration for environmental reasons.

3. New Shipping Routes

Climate change is opening the Northwest Passage and other Arctic routes. These paths could significantly shorten the shipping time between Europe, Asia, and North America, potentially making Greenland a “maritime hub” of the future. By controlling the island, the U.S. would control a major gatekeeper of global trade.

Recent Developments (2025–2026)

Since returning to office, President Trump has escalated his efforts beyond simple offers to buy:

Tariff Threats: He has threatened escalating tariffs (starting at 10% and rising to 25%) against Denmark and other NATO allies—including Norway, Germany, and the UK—unless they support the U.S. takeover.

Financial Incentives: There have been reports of the administration considering direct cash payments to Greenlanders (ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person) to encourage a vote for secession from Denmark.

Stance on Force: While the administration initially refused to rule out “military options,” Trump stated at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos that he “won’t use force,” though he continues to call U.S. control an “absolute necessity.”

Would you like to know more about how Denmark and the people of Greenland have responded to these recent proposals?

But why specifically does he consider it vital to national security?

To President Trump, Greenland is more than just a piece of land; he views it as a “strategic shield” for the United States. His administration argues that in a modern era of great-power competition, having a NATO ally (Denmark) manage the island is no longer sufficient to protect American interests.

The “vital” nature of the island breaks down into three specific security pillars:

1. The “Golden Dome” & Missile Defense

Trump has recently linked the acquisition of Greenland to his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

Early Warning: Greenland is the first line of defense against missiles coming over the North Pole from Russia. The Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule) houses a massive phased-array radar that can detect ICBMs thousands of miles away.

Launch Site Potential: By owning the island, the U.S. could permanently station advanced interceptors there, effectively “shooting down” threats before they ever reach the continental U.S.

2. Preventing a “New South China Sea”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Greenland is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships.” While maritime experts debate the literal scale of this, his strategic concern is preventing a repeat of what happened in the Pacific:

Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD): He fears China (which calls itself a “near-Arctic state”) or Russia will establish their own “dual-use” facilities (scientific stations that double as military spy outposts).

Direct Ownership vs. Leasing: Currently, the U.S. operates in Greenland under a 1951 treaty with Denmark. Trump argues that a “lease” is vulnerable to changing Danish politics. Full sovereignty would ensure that no adversary could ever “outbid” or pressure the local government into letting them build a base.

3. The GIUK Gap & Submarine Warfare

Greenland is the “G” in the GIUK Gap (Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom). This is a naval chokepoint that acts as a gatekeeper for the Atlantic Ocean.

Tracking the Northern Fleet: To reach the Atlantic, Russian submarines from their Northern Fleet must pass through these waters.

Undersea Infrastructure: The region is a hub for undersea fiber-optic cables. Trump’s team views control of Greenland as essential to protecting these “digital lifelines” from Russian sabotage or Chinese “tapping.”

The “Occupancy” Argument

In early 2026, Trump famously stated: “We’re not gonna have Russia or China occupy Greenland, and that’s what they’re going to do if we don’t.” He views Denmark as a “small player” that lacks the military budget to patrol such a massive territory. From his perspective, the U.S. must take over the island to provide a level of “hard power” that a European social democracy cannot or will not provide.

Would you like me to look into the specific military upgrades the U.S. has proposed for the Pituffik base under this “Golden Dome” plan?

What American interests are Denmark failing to protect?

In President Trump’s view, Denmark is failing to protect American interests not because of a lack of will, but because of a lack of capacity. He argues that Denmark is a “small country” that cannot possibly police a territory as vast and strategically sensitive as Greenland in an era of “Great Power Competition.”

Specifically, the Trump administration has highlighted the following “failures” or vulnerabilities:

1. Inadequate Defense Against “Hybrid Warfare”

The administration claims that Russia and China have already begun a “soft invasion” that Denmark has failed to stop.

The “Ghost Ships” Claim: Trump has repeatedly asserted that Greenland is “covered with Russian and Chinese ships,” arguing that Denmark lacks the naval assets to intercept or even monitor them effectively.

Investment as Infiltration: Trump has criticized Denmark for allowing Chinese state-owned companies to bid on Greenlandic infrastructure projects (like airports and mines) in the past. He views these not as business deals, but as Trojan horses for Chinese military outposts.

2. The “Lease” vs. “Ownership” Security Gap

Trump’s core frustration is that the U.S. military presence in Greenland is currently based on a 1951 “License Agreement.” * Political Volatility: He argues that American security interests are “hostage” to Danish domestic politics. If a more left-wing or anti-U.S. government were to take power in Copenhagen, they could theoretically restrict or evict U.S. forces from the Pituffik Space Base.

The “Golden Dome” Obstacle: Trump believes his proposed Golden Dome missile shield requires “absolute ownership.” He argues that the U.S. cannot build a multi-billion dollar, permanent defense system on land it doesn’t own, as Denmark could veto specific weapon deployments or upgrades.

3. Financial and Military “Free-Riding”

Continuing his long-standing critique of NATO, Trump views Denmark’s management of Greenland as a form of “free-riding” on the American taxpayer.

Subsidized Security: He argues the U.S. pays for the expensive radar and satellite tech that protects the entire Arctic, while Denmark only provides minimal assets—which he famously mocked as “two dogsleds” (a reference to the elite Sirius Dog Sled Patrol).

The “Burden” Argument: Trump frames the acquisition as “doing Denmark a favor,” claiming the island costs them hundreds of millions of dollars a year in subsidies that they can’t afford, while the U.S. has the “unlimited” resources to develop it.

The Danish Counter-Argument

Denmark and Greenlandic leaders strongly reject these claims. They point out:

“Arctic Sentry” Mission: In January 2026, Denmark and several NATO allies (including Germany and Sweden) launched a new mission to bolster the island’s defense specifically to prove they don’t need the U.S. to take over.

Increased Spending: Denmark recently boosted its defense budget, adding F-35 fighter jets and new Arctic patrol vessels.

No “Chinese Footprint”: Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated clearly in 2026: “There is absolutely no Chinese footprint in Greenland,” calling Trump’s claims about Russian and Chinese ships “detached from reality.”

Would you like me to detail the specific “Arctic Sentry” military reinforcements that Denmark and its European allies have recently deployed to Greenland?

What kind of ‘activities’ are Russian and Chinese engaged in, sledding?

It’s a fair question—the Arctic can seem like a frozen void where nothing much happens. However, the “activities” President Trump and his intelligence officials are concerned about aren’t about leisure; they are about dual-use strategy.

In modern geopolitics, “dual-use” means an activity that looks peaceful (like a weather station or a commercial mine) but provides a military advantage. Here is what Russia and China are actually doing in the region that has the White House on edge:

1. The “Polar Silk Road” (China’s Ambition)

China calls itself a “Near-Arctic State,” a term that frustrates the U.S. since China is 900 miles away from the Arctic Circle. Their “activities” include:

Scientific “Trojan Horses”: China operates research stations and icebreakers (like the Xuelong fleet) to study “climate change.” The U.S. argues these sensors are actually mapping the ocean floor to help Chinese nuclear submarines navigate undetected under the ice.

Infrastructure Bids: China has repeatedly tried to build airports and deep-water ports in Greenland. Trump views these as potential military bases in disguise. In 2025, his administration successfully lobbied to block a Chinese-linked bid for the Tanbreez rare earth mine, which holds minerals vital for U.S. fighter jets.

2. Russia’s “Arctic Bastion”

While Russia hasn’t “occupied” Greenland, it has militarized its own side of the Arctic to an unprecedented degree, and Trump fears that influence is creeping toward Greenland.

Electronic Warfare: Russia has built “Trefoil” bases—high-tech, self-contained military pods—across the Arctic. These bases can jam GPS and communication signals for hundreds of miles, potentially interfering with U.S. flights over Greenland.

The Shadow Fleet: In 2025 and early 2026, Russia has been using the Northern Sea Route (which passes near Greenland) to move oil and gas to China using “shadow” tankers to evade Western sanctions. Trump claims these ships are “swarming” the region to test NATO’s reaction times.

3. Subsurface “Tapping”

The waters around Greenland are crisscrossed with undersea fiber-optic cables that carry the internet and military data between North America and Europe.

Deep-Sea Sabotage: Both Russia and China have invested in specialized deep-sea submersibles. The U.S. is concerned they are practicing how to “tap” or cut these cables during a conflict, which would effectively “blind” the U.S. and its allies.

The “Two Dogsleds” Reality Check

Trump famously mocked Denmark’s defense of Greenland, saying they only have “two dogsleds” for protection.

The Fact: He’s referring to the Sirius Patrol , an elite Danish unit that actually does use dogsleds to patrol the coastline.

The Fear: Trump’s argument is that a handful of elite rangers on sleds cannot stop a Chinese state-owned enterprise from buying a port, or a Russian submarine from lingering in Greenland’s fjords.

Would you like to see a comparison of the military assets the U.S. has at Pituffik versus what Russia has stationed on its side of the Arctic?

Wouldn’t America have to drill through 1 mile of ice to get to vital minerals?

Actually, most of the “treasure” the U.S. is eyeing isn’t buried under the ice sheet—it’s sitting right on the surface.

While about 80% of Greenland is covered by an ice sheet that is indeed roughly 1 to 2 miles thick, the interest is focused on the ice-free coastal strip. This area is about the size of Norway (roughly 160,000 square miles) and contains the majority of the island’s known mineral wealth.

1. The “Surface” Advantage

The most famous rare earth projects, like Tanbreez and Kvanefjeld in Southern Greenland, are located in rocky, ice-free areas.

Outcropping: At the Tanbreez site, the minerals actually “outcrop” at the surface. You don’t have to drill through ice; you don’t even have to dig very deep into the ground. It is essentially a mountain of rare earth-bearing rock.

Year-Round Access: These southern sites are near deep-water fjords that stay largely ice-free, allowing ships to come and go without needing massive icebreakers.

2. Why the Ice Still Matters

Even if the minerals are in the ice-free zones, the massive ice sheet creates a “nightmare” environment that explains why these resources haven’t been fully tapped yet:

Zero Infrastructure: There are no roads connecting towns in Greenland. If you want to mine a “surface” deposit, you still have to build your own power plant, your own port, and your own housing for workers from scratch in a frozen wilderness.

The “Moving Ground”: As the ice sheet melts due to climate change, it creates massive amounts of runoff and makes the surrounding land unstable. This leads to landslides and flooding, which can destroy mining equipment.

Cost Factor: Mining in the Arctic is estimated to be 5 to 10 times more expensive than in Australia or China because everything—from fuel to food—has to be flown or shipped in.

3. The “Strategic” Future

Trump’s interest isn’t necessarily about immediate profit. From a national security perspective, he views Greenland as a “Strategic Reserve.”

Even if it costs 10 times more to get the minerals out, his administration argues it’s worth it to ensure the U.S. isn’t dependent on China for the materials used in F-35 stealth fighters and Tomahawk missiles .

Essentially, he wants to “buy the land and hold the deed” so that even if the ice-buried minerals are currently impossible to reach, they belong to the U.S. when technology (or further melting) makes them accessible in 50 years.

Is it “Science Fiction”?

Many experts, including the Arctic Institute, have called the idea of a Greenland mining bonanza “completely bonkers,” comparing it to mining on the moon. They argue that while the minerals are there, the lack of labor and the sheer brutality of the weather make it a money-losing venture for decades to come.

Would you like to see a map of where these “ice-free” mining sites are located in relation to current U.S. military bases?

I thought global warming was going to render it ice free any day? That’s what Greta, Al Gore, Bill gates, and Barry say?

There is a common misunderstanding—often fueled by headline-grabbing soundbites—about what “ice-free” actually means and when it’s supposed to happen.

The figures you mentioned (Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, Bill Gates, and “Barry”—presumably Barack Obama) have all warned about a melting Arctic, but it’s important to distinguish between Sea Ice and the Greenland Ice Sheet.

1. Sea Ice vs. Land Ice (The “Any Day” Confusion)

When you hear that the Arctic could be “ice-free” by the 2030s or 2040s, scientists are almost always talking about Sea Ice—the floating frozen seawater at the North Pole.

The Claim: This ice is disappearing rapidly. Some models predict the first “ice-free” day (less than 1 million square kilometers of ice) could occur as early as 2027 or 2030 during the summer months.

The Reality for Greenland: Greenland is Land Ice. It is a massive glacier sitting on top of a continent. Even in the most extreme warming scenarios, a 2-mile-thick ice sheet doesn’t just vanish “any day.”

2. The Timeline: Decades vs. Millennia

While the people you mentioned highlight the acceleration of the melt, the scientific consensus on the total disappearance of Greenland’s ice is measured in centuries, not years.

Current Rate: Greenland is currently losing about 30 million tons of ice per hour . That sounds like a lot, but the ice sheet is so massive (roughly 680,000 cubic miles) that it would take roughly 1,000 to 10,000 years to melt completely at current rates.

Sea Level Rise: If it all melted, global sea levels would rise by about 7.4 meters (24 feet). We are currently seeing a contribution of about 1.5 millimeters per year.

3. Why Trump Isn’t Waiting for the Melt

Trump’s “real estate” interest in Greenland actually relies on the ice staying put in some ways, while retreating in others:

The Exposed Gold: As mentioned before, the minerals he wants are in the coastal areas that are already ice-free. He doesn’t need the whole island to melt; he just needs the existing “Green” parts to be accessible.

The “Arctic Silk Road”: He is interested in the Sea Ice melting because that opens the shipping lanes. If the ocean stays frozen, the island is less valuable as a trade hub.

Military Infrastructure: Building a “Golden Dome” missile shield on 2 miles of shifting, melting ice is an engineering nightmare. The U.S. military actually prefers the stable, rocky permafrost of the coastlines.

4. What “Barry” and the others actually said

Al Gore: Famously suggested in 2007 that the North Pole (sea ice) could be gone by 2014. He was widely criticized for this “extreme” interpretation of a single study.

Greta & Gates: Generally focus on the “tipping point”—the idea that once we melt a certain amount, the rest will eventually melt no matter what we do. They aren’t claiming it will be gone by next Tuesday, but rather that we are “committing” future generations to a green Greenland.

Bottom Line: Greenland isn’t turning into a tropical resort anytime soon. But for a “real estate deal,” you don’t need the whole house to be renovated—you just need the front yard (the coast) to be open for business.

Would you like to see a map of how much of Greenland’s coast is actually “ice-free” and available for mining right now?

Didn’t the UN Flunky Gutierres talk of ‘boiling oceans?’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres did indeed use that phrase, though he was speaking metaphorically to grab headlines rather than literally suggesting the Atlantic is about to reach 212∘F (100∘C).

In July 2023, following record-breaking heatwaves, Guterres famously declared:

“The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

He recently doubled down on this imagery at a 2025 Ocean Conference, stating that because the ocean absorbs 90% of the planet’s excess heat, “the ocean is boiling” while the Earth warms.

Why the “Boiling” Rhetoric Matters to the Greenland Deal

While the rhetoric is meant to spur environmental action, it actually feeds into the strategic logic Trump uses for wanting Greenland:

The “Front Runner” Strategy: If the UN and climate activists are correct that the Arctic is “boiling” (or melting) faster than anywhere else, then the race to control the “new” land and shipping lanes becomes a matter of urgent national interest.

A “Real Estate” Mindset: Trump often views these warnings through a developer’s lens. If the “neighborhood” (the Arctic) is changing rapidly, he wants to buy the best lot (Greenland) before the competition (China/Russia) does.

The Pivot to Resources: Guterres uses “boiling” to argue for stopping fossil fuel use. Trump’s administration uses the same warming data to argue for securing the minerals that will power the next economy—whether that’s oil or the rare earths needed for “green” tech.

The Scientific “Temperature Check”

To be clear, the oceans are not literally boiling. For perspective:

Current Average Ocean Surface Temp: Approximately 21∘C (70∘F) .

Boiling Point: 100∘C (212∘F) .

Guterres’ Point: In 2024, he noted that some parts of the world saw temperatures of 50∘C (122∘F), which he called “halfway to boiling.”

Summary of the “Conflict”

You have two very different worldviews looking at the same melting ice:

The UN/Greta View: The “boiling” is a catastrophe that requires us to stop all development and “save” the planet. The Trump View: The melting is an inevitable geopolitical shift that requires the U.S. to “claim” the new territory and its resources before anyone else does.

Would you like to see how the recent 2025-2026 ocean temperature records have impacted the specific shipping routes Trump wants to control?

Oh, it was only a metaphor was it? Well then, nothing to worry about. Back to the Monster Truck show!

While “boiling oceans” is indeed a metaphor, for the planners behind the “Greenland deal,” it represents a very real shift in the “neighborhood” that they want to capitalize on.

Whether the ice melts in 10 years or 1,000, the Arctic Circle is transforming from a frozen wall into a new global highway. For someone like Trump—who views everything through the lens of real estate and “winning”—this is the ultimate “ground floor” opportunity.

The Two Ways to Watch the “Show”

The “boiling” rhetoric creates two very different reactions, and which one you find more compelling likely depends on how you view the future:

The “UN/Greta” ViewThe “Trump/Developer” ViewTone: Existential crisis, “terrifying,” emergency.Tone: “Liquid Gold,” opportunity, “the big deal.”Goal: Stop fossil fuels, “freeze” the current climate.Goal: Secure the resources, “drill, baby, drill.”Logic: The melting is a tragedy that must be prevented.Logic: The melting is inevitable, so we should own the land.Focus: Environmental preservation and “Climate Justice.”Focus: National security, rare earth mining, and trade routes.

Why Trump Doesn’t Mind the “Metaphors”

Trump has famously called climate change a “hoax” or a “scam,” but his actions regarding Greenland suggest he actually believes the physical results of a warming planet are happening:

He wants the shipping lanes: You only need the Northwest Passage if the ice is gone.

He wants the mines: You only care about Greenland’s minerals if they are becoming easier to reach.

He wants the base: You only need to fortify the Arctic if it’s no longer a “protected” frozen wasteland but a busy zone for Russian and Chinese warships.

Back to the Monster Truck Show?

If you’re headed to the show, you’ll appreciate this: Trump’s vision for Greenland is essentially the “Monster Truck” version of foreign policy. It’s about dominance, massive infrastructure, and “crushing” the competition (in this case, China’s monopoly on minerals).

While the UN talks about “global boiling” as a reason to slow down, Trump views the changing Arctic as a reason to floor the accelerator.

Would you like to know more about the “Golden Dome” missile shield he wants to build on that “boiling” Arctic land?

Gutierres got about 2 minutes into a speech before realizing it was the wrong speech, so I wouldn’t take anything he says too seriously.

That was definitely a “viral” moment for Guterres. It happened during the COP27 summit, where he got about two sentences into a speech before stopping, flipping through his papers, and laughing as he realized he was reading the script meant for a youth group later that afternoon.

Even if you aren’t a fan of the UN’s “boiling” rhetoric, that moment highlights why Greenland is such a unique case in the 2026 political landscape:

1. The Rhetoric vs. The Reality

Guterres’ “boiling” metaphor is designed to create a sense of panic to stop industrialization. However, the Trump administration uses the exact same data to reach the opposite conclusion:

The UN says: “The ice is melting, we must stop drilling!”

Trump says: “The ice is melting, so we have to get there first and start drilling before the Chinese do.” Essentially, the more the UN “sounds the alarm,” the more valuable the “real estate” looks to a developer like Trump.

2. A “No-Nonsense” Defense Strategy

One of the reasons Trump wants full ownership of Greenland is that he feels UN-style diplomacy and “metaphorical” warnings don’t work against countries like Russia and China.

He views the Arctic as a region that will be settled by “icebreakers and interceptors,” not by speeches and non-binding treaties.

From his perspective, while the UN “flunkies” (as you put it) are arguing over the right words to use for the weather, China is building its “Polar Silk Road.” He wants Greenland so the U.S. can simply put up a “Keep Out” sign backed by the U.S. Navy.

3. The Money Follows the Change

Whether you take Guterres seriously or not, the markets are taking the changing Arctic very seriously.

By 2026, shipping companies are already planning routes through the Arctic that shave 40% off the time it takes to get from China to Europe.

Trump’s goal is to ensure that the U.S. is the “landlord” of those routes. If the ocean is “boiling” (melting), he wants to be the one collecting the tolls.

Next Step: It sounds like you enjoy the more “direct” approach to politics. Would you like to see the specific economic demands Trump has made to Denmark, including the tariffs he’s threatened if they don’t agree to the sale?

So much for personal conviction. I suppose all the global warming claptrap begins to sound the same after a while...

It’s easy to get “climate fatigue” when the same catchphrases are on a loop. But from a purely strategic perspective, it’s worth noting that while the rhetoric can feel like “claptrap,” the money and the military are treating the changes as a very real map update.

The Trump administration’s approach is essentially: “I don’t care why the ice is melting, I just care that it is melting because that creates new oceanfront property and shipping lanes.”

The “Deal of the Century” Update (January 2026)

As of this week, the situation has shifted from “metaphorical” to high-stakes negotiation. Here is the latest from the ground:

The Tariff “Peace Treaty”: Just yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump backed off his threat to impose 10%–25% tariffs on Denmark and seven other European allies. He announced he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have formed a “framework of a future deal” for the Arctic.

No Force (For Now): Trump explicitly ruled out a military invasion of Greenland during his Davos speech, saying, “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.” This calmed the markets, which had been erratic due to fears of a conflict between NATO allies.

The “Golden Dome” Priority: Trump’s team is now framing Greenland as the “Command Center” for his proposed Golden Dome missile shield . He argues that the U.S. must have “ownership” to install the high-tech interceptors needed to protect the mainland from modern missile threats.

Greenland’s Resistance: Despite the “framework” talks, the people of Greenland remain largely opposed. A recent poll showed 85% of Greenlanders reject a U.S. takeover, with local residents in the capital, Nuuk, reportedly stocking up on emergency supplies just in case the “deal” goes south.

The Bottom Line

Whether you believe the “global boiling” speeches or not, the Arctic is no longer just a place for sledding. It has become a giant chessboard where the U.S. is trying to box out China and Russia by securing the ultimate “strategic piece.”

For Trump, it’s not about “saving the planet”—it’s about making sure that if the planet changes, the U.S. owns the most important new real estate on the map.

You might find this update on the Greenland crisis interesting, as it breaks down the tension between the U.S., Denmark, and the local Greenlandic government during these recent Davos negotiations.

Would you like me to dig into the details of that “Future Arctic Deal” framework Trump just announced at Davos?