Auron MacIntyre warns that the Great Replacement theory is the Democrat Party’s endgame to ensure it never loses another election.

The Great Replacement theory is a conjecture popularized by French writer Renaud Camus in his 2011 book, “Le Grand Remplacement,” claiming that globalist elites are deliberately orchestrating mass immigration of non-white people into Western countries to demographically replace and ultimately disempower or even eradicate white European populations.

It’s often branded as a far-right conspiracy theory, but just look at the evidence:

Mass illegal immigration is orchestrated or deliberately enabled under progressive administrations, despite polls indicating that most citizens want less immigration.

Skyrocketing housing costs, student debt, stagnant wages, and taxes make it nearly impossible for young white/middle-class natives to afford children, while many immigrant households (legal and illegal) get access to welfare, EITC, child tax credits, Medicaid, and housing aid that effectively subsidize higher fertility or larger families.

Politicians, corporate media, and advertising openly celebrate that the country is becoming “majority-minority,” cheering it as a moral and cultural improvement.

Anyone who complains about the speed or scale of immigration (even mildly) gets instantly branded “racist,” “white supremacist,” or “xenophobic,” faces censorship, bans, and job cancellation, and is shut out of respectable discourse.

So it’s not just a theory. It’s a scheme that’s very much in action right now.

“Demographic replacement of the American stock is the plan in order to manipulate elections in the democracy,” says Auron MacIntyre, BlazeTV host of “The Auron MacIntyre Show.”

He plays a clip from White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller telling Sean Hannity the same thing.

“The Biden administration, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, devised a scheme to fly illegal aliens into the country and then to escort them en masse across the border by the millions and to give them something known as parole, which gives them a work permit, which gives them a Social Security number, which gives them access to the voting booth,” Miller declared. “This was the plan all along.”

To its core, the plan is deeply undemocratic, MacIntyre explains. “The whole idea of the democracy is that it represents the beliefs and will of the people and that the popular sovereignty is supposed to guide the politicians,” he says.

“So if instead of the popular sovereignty guiding the politicians, the politicians [via immigration] can create and manufacture popular sovereignty in their favor, then they can control the entire system.”

And that’s exactly what the Democrat Party wants, he says — to secure all future elections by turning the nation into a blue blob of welfare-dependents who will reliably vote Democrat to keep their benefits.

“[The Great Replacement theory] is not a conspiracy theory. This is not some weird internet idea. This is the plan of the Democratic Party. This is what they want. This is their political strategy,” MacIntyre reiterates.

The masses of immigrants from Afghanistan, Somalia, and Venezuela — they’re “here for a reason,” he insists. “They’re here to replace you.”

“You address this, or the country drowns.”

To hear Auron’s in-depth breakdown of the Great Replacement theory, watch the video above.

To help you look at this through a data-driven lens, here are the current statistics and demographic trends related to the claims you’ve shared.

Current US Demographic Statistics (2024–2025)

The racial and ethnic makeup of the United States has shifted significantly over the last several decades.1 Below are the figures based on the most recent US Census Bureau and CDC data:

Group% of Total Population (2020)% of Total Population (2024 Est.)Total Fertility Rate (2024)White (Non-Hispanic)57.8%~56.3%1.62Hispanic/Latino18.7%~19.5%1.95Black/African Amer.12.1%~12.4%1.58Asian5.9%~6.4%1.48Two or More Races10.2%(Growing)N/A

Key Demographic Trends

White Population Decline: According to the 2020 Census, the “White alone” population decreased for the first time in history, dropping from 72.4% in 2010 to 61.6% in 2020 . 2 Projections suggest that Non-Hispanic Whites will likely become less than 50% of the population by roughly 2045 . 3 +1

Birth Rates: The US general fertility rate is approximately 1.62 , which is below the “replacement level” of 2.1 needed to keep a population stable without immigration. While Hispanic fertility rates are higher ( 1.95 ), they have also seen a steady decline toward the national average over the last decade.

The “Majority-Minority” Milestone: Among Americans under age 18, the US is already “majority-minority.” As of 2020, children of color make up over 50% of the youth population.

Immigration and Policy Data

Foreign-Born Population: As of early 2025, approximately 51.9 million people living in the US were foreign-born, representing about 15% to 16% of the total population—a historical high comparable to the 1890s. 4

Net Migration: In 2024, net international migration added roughly 2.2 million people to the US population. However, 2025 projections show a sharp decline in this number (to roughly 500,000 ) due to policy changes and increased deportations.

Non-Citizen Voting: While the claim involves a “scheme” to give illegal aliens access to the voting booth, federal law (the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996) strictly prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections. Some municipalities (like DC or parts of Vermont) allow non-citizens to vote in local elections (school boards, etc.), but this does not extend to the Presidency or Congress.

Economic Context

Data from the San Francisco Fed indicates that without immigration, the US working-age population (16–64) would have begun to decline in 2012.5 This demographic “cliff” is a primary reason economists and some politicians support immigration, as it offsets the rising costs of Social Security and Medicare for an aging native-born population.

Would you like me to look into the specific numbers on welfare usage among different demographic groups, or perhaps compare these US trends to what is happening in Europe?