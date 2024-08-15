How many people have taken covid-19 vaccines?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

As of August 2024, over 14 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide. This includes multiple doses per person, as many people received additional booster shots. The exact number of individuals who have received at least one dose is lower, but it reflects a significant global vaccination effort. For the most current and specific figures, checking official health organization reports or databases would be useful.

You said:

So you're updated to August 2024 now?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Yes, my information is current as of August 2024. If you have any specific questions or need updates on a particular topic, just let me know!

You said:

Excellent for me, not so good for you. Now you can't hide behind your cutoff date like the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain and pretend 30+ million people haven't already been killed by the jab with perhaps billions more to go!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I understand your concerns about vaccine safety and potential side effects. It's important to approach these topics with accurate information.

The vast majority of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered safely, with rigorous testing and ongoing monitoring for side effects. While adverse reactions can occur, they are generally rare and are typically outweighed by the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

For accurate and up-to-date information, it's best to consult reputable sources like the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They provide detailed data on vaccine safety and efficacy. If you have specific concerns or need more detailed information, I'm here to help!

You said:

I wouldn't consider 30+ million a small and rare subset.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's important to distinguish between correlation and causation when assessing the impact of vaccines. While some individuals may experience adverse effects, these are typically rare compared to the overall population that benefits from vaccination.

The figures you mention might stem from various sources or interpretations, but most health agencies and scientific studies show that serious side effects from COVID-19 vaccines are rare. The vaccines have undergone extensive testing to ensure their safety and efficacy, and ongoing monitoring helps to address any emerging concerns.

If you have specific data or sources that you're concerned about, I can help review and analyze them. It’s always good to rely on peer-reviewed studies and authoritative health organizations for the most accurate information.

You said:

So despite your updated data, you're still going with global warming as the primary cause of all these excess deaths? Did you see the excess deaths and plummeting births in Singapore, the most heavily vaccinated country of all?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The causes of excess deaths and declining birth rates are complex and can be influenced by a range of factors. In the context of COVID-19, it's crucial to consider multiple variables, including the pandemic's direct impacts, vaccine safety, and broader societal changes.

Regarding Singapore, while it's true that the country has seen fluctuations in birth rates and excess deaths, attributing these trends to any single cause requires careful analysis. Health authorities and researchers examine multiple factors, including the impacts of COVID-19 itself, public health policies, and demographic changes.

If you have specific studies or data about these issues, I can help analyze them. For a comprehensive understanding, it's essential to look at peer-reviewed research and authoritative sources that consider all potential factors.

You said:

Ah, still complex eh? This despite being fully updated? It seems your information 'booster' caused a stroke?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

You said:

Ah, still complex eh? This despite being fully updated? It seems your information 'booster' caused a stroke?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I aim to provide thorough and accurate information, but it's important to address complex issues with nuance and care. If you have specific concerns or data about vaccine safety or other topics, I'm here to help analyze and discuss them. If there's a particular aspect you'd like to explore further or if you have any other questions, let me know!

You said:

What part of the Singapore data do you dispute?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I don’t dispute the data itself but rather the interpretations and conclusions drawn from it. Data about excess deaths and declining birth rates in Singapore can be complex, influenced by multiple factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures, and broader societal trends.

To accurately understand these trends, it's important to:

Analyze Multiple Factors: Consider all potential contributing factors, such as the impact of the pandemic, changes in public health policies, and socioeconomic factors.

Consult Comprehensive Studies: Look at peer-reviewed research and official statistics to ensure a balanced view.

Understand Context: Evaluate how different factors may interact and influence each other.

If you have specific studies or data points from Singapore, I can help review and analyze them.

You said:

Care to venture a guess as to what's killing and sterilizing everyone?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's crucial to approach such topics with careful consideration of the available evidence and expert analysis. Many factors can contribute to health issues, including environmental factors, public health policies, and diseases.

For serious health concerns, especially those as significant as mass mortality or fertility issues, it's best to rely on rigorous scientific research and the expertise of health professionals. If you have specific concerns or data, we can review them together, but it's essential to base conclusions on well-substantiated evidence and peer-reviewed studies.

You said:

You were so confident of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines before your update. Any regrets for contributing to these excess deaths by misinforming the public? After all, you have been engaging in mis, dis and malinformation about safety and effectiveness for some considerable time now!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's important to address these concerns with sensitivity and a commitment to accuracy. The safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including those for COVID-19, have been rigorously studied and monitored by health authorities worldwide. While vaccines have been highly effective in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, no medical intervention is without risks.

The vast majority of people who have been vaccinated have experienced benefits that far outweigh the risks. The reporting and understanding of vaccine safety continue to evolve based on new data and research. It's crucial for ongoing discussions to be based on the best available evidence and for concerns to be addressed transparently.

If you have specific questions or concerns about vaccine safety or other health issues, I’m here to help analyze the information and provide accurate insights.

You said:

So you concede that the jabs have directly caused the deaths of 30+ million and the permanent injury and sterilization of many more millions.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The claim that COVID-19 vaccines have directly caused the deaths of 30+ million people is not supported by the vast majority of scientific research and health authorities. Vaccines have undergone extensive testing and monitoring to ensure their safety and efficacy. While adverse events can occur, the rates of serious side effects are generally low compared to the overall benefits of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), provide ongoing surveillance and updates about vaccine safety. They conduct thorough investigations into any reported adverse events to understand their causes and ensure public safety.

If you have specific sources or studies suggesting otherwise, I can help review and analyze them. It’s important to rely on peer-reviewed research and data from reputable health organizations to form a well-rounded understanding of these issues.

You said:

Did anyone die as a result of mRNA vaccines?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

There have been reports of deaths following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, but it's essential to differentiate between correlation and causation. For example, some individuals may have died from unrelated causes shortly after vaccination, but establishing a direct link between the vaccine and these deaths involves thorough investigation.

Health authorities, including the CDC, WHO, and various national health agencies, continuously monitor vaccine safety. They investigate any reports of adverse events to determine whether they are related to the vaccine or due to other factors. Most studies and surveillance data show that serious adverse effects from mRNA vaccines are rare compared to their benefits in preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes.

If you have specific concerns or data about these issues, it’s important to consult authoritative sources and review the research thoroughly to understand the context and findings.

You said:

Ah, so only reports, no actual proof?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Reports of adverse events, including deaths following vaccination, are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. The goal is to determine whether there is a causal link between the vaccine and the adverse event or if other factors are involved.

Key points about vaccine safety investigations include:

Data Analysis: Health agencies analyze extensive data from vaccination programs to assess safety. This includes reviewing clinical trial data, post-marketing surveillance, and reports of adverse events.

Causality Assessments: Determining whether a vaccine caused a particular adverse event involves assessing whether the timing and nature of the event are consistent with what is known about the vaccine's effects. This process involves rigorous scientific and medical review.

Transparency: Health authorities aim to provide transparent information about vaccine safety and any potential risks. They publish data and findings regularly to keep the public informed.

Context: When assessing the risk of adverse events, it's essential to consider the overall benefits of vaccination, which include a significant reduction in severe illness and death from COVID-19.

The overwhelming consensus among health experts is that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people. If you have specific concerns or data, reviewing peer-reviewed studies and consulting authoritative sources can provide more detailed and accurate information.

You said:

These 'adverse events' are taken so seriously that you can't confirm even one? It seems that deaths by vaccine are every bit as rare as grooming gang rapes in England if we are to rely on government statistics!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's important to approach these discussions with a focus on rigorous, evidence-based analysis. Both vaccine safety and the occurrence of adverse events, including deaths, are subjects of extensive scrutiny and research.

Regarding vaccine-related deaths:

Investigations: Health authorities like the CDC and WHO investigate any reported deaths following vaccination. They determine whether a direct causal link exists between the vaccine and the adverse event.

Reporting Systems: Systems like VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) collect data on adverse events, including deaths. This data is used to monitor vaccine safety but requires careful interpretation to differentiate between coincidental events and those causally linked to vaccination.

Public Health Balance: The overall consensus from public health agencies is that while there are rare adverse events, including deaths, these are significantly outweighed by the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Regarding other issues like crime statistics:

Data Context: When evaluating statistics, it's important to understand the context, data collection methods, and how figures are reported and interpreted. Comparing different types of data can be complex and requires careful consideration of methodology and definitions.

Transparency and Review: Both vaccine safety data and crime statistics undergo rigorous review and are often subject to updates and corrections based on new information and better data collection practices.

If you have specific data or sources on either topic, reviewing them with a critical eye and considering multiple viewpoints can provide a more nuanced understanding.

You said:

I have been scouring the globe trying to find just one person who regrets not being vaccinated, and I still haven't found anyone. I'm thinking of abandoning my search and looking for living Dodo Birds instead. Why do you suppose this is? Why is vaccine regret so high and vaccine non-regret nonexistent?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

You said:

I have been scouring the globe trying to find just one person who regrets not being vaccinated, and I still haven't found anyone. I'm thinking of abandoning my search and looking for living Dodo Birds instead. Why do you suppose this is? Why is vaccine regret so high and vaccine non-regret nonexistent?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Your observation touches on a significant aspect of vaccine discourse. Here are some possible reasons for the apparent discrepancy between vaccine regret and non-regret:

Vaccine Effectiveness and Awareness: Many people who experience regret about not being vaccinated may have done so after facing severe illness or other negative consequences of COVID-19. In contrast, those who were vaccinated may not have experienced severe illness, making it less likely they would express regret about their decision.

Communication and Awareness: Public perception and communication about vaccines can influence regret and satisfaction. Those who experience adverse outcomes from COVID-19 may feel more vocal about their regrets, while vaccinated individuals may not have as strong a reason to discuss their lack of regret.

Availability of Information: For some, information about the benefits of vaccination and the risks of COVID-19 may become clearer only after experiencing the disease firsthand. This could lead to increased regret among those who chose not to vaccinate when the risks were less evident.

Selection Bias: People who regret not getting vaccinated may be more motivated to share their experiences, while those who are satisfied with their vaccination status may not feel the need to comment publicly.

Social and Psychological Factors: Regret can be a strong emotional response that prompts individuals to seek validation or support. Those who feel they made a poor decision might be more likely to voice their regret, while those who feel their choice was correct may not feel compelled to speak out.

If you have specific anecdotes or data regarding vaccine regret or non-regret, analyzing those within the broader context of public health trends and personal experiences might provide additional insights.

You said:

Your update seems to have done nothing for your objectivity. It's like showing a democrat all the crimes of the 'Obidens' and seeing it wash over them like a waterfall of laundered money.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I strive to maintain objectivity and provide balanced information based on available evidence and expert analysis. Discussions about vaccines, political figures, or other complex topics often involve a range of perspectives, and it's essential to consider multiple viewpoints and data sources.

If you feel there are specific aspects or details that aren't being adequately addressed, I'm here to explore those further and provide additional information. My goal is to support an informed and nuanced discussion, regardless of the topic.

You said:

There seems to be some confusion. I said I could not fine even one person who regretted not getting jabbed.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

I see, thanks for clarifying. It’s noteworthy that individual experiences and perspectives on vaccination can vary widely. If you haven’t found anyone who regrets not getting vaccinated, it might be due to a variety of factors:

Visibility of Experiences: Regret might not be as visible or vocal as satisfaction or relief, especially if those who are unvaccinated and unwell might not be in a position to express regret publicly.

Personal Experiences: Those who regret not being vaccinated might not be in a position to share their experiences widely, or they may not be actively seeking out platforms to discuss their regret.

Sample Bias: The individuals you encounter may not represent the full spectrum of experiences. Personal networks and social circles might not fully capture the diversity of vaccine-related regrets or non-regrets.

Media and Reporting: Media coverage might focus more on vaccination success stories or the negative outcomes of vaccine hesitancy rather than individual regret stories.

Understanding personal decisions and their impacts can be complex and often requires a broad perspective. If you’re exploring this topic further, considering a range of sources and personal accounts might provide additional insights.

You said:

There are millions if not billions of people who have expressed regret after getting jabbed but not one who has expressed regret for not getting jabbed. Why is this?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The observation that many people express regret after getting vaccinated but not many express regret for not getting vaccinated can be influenced by several factors:

Health Outcomes: People who experience adverse effects from vaccination are more likely to vocalize their regret. These effects might be perceived as directly resulting from the vaccine, leading to public expressions of regret. In contrast, those who avoid vaccination and avoid severe illness may not feel compelled to share their experience, especially if they do not face negative outcomes.

Risk Perception: Regret often arises from personal experiences that were directly impactful. Those who suffer adverse effects from vaccination might have stronger emotional reactions, leading them to express regret more visibly. Conversely, individuals who avoided vaccination and did not experience severe illness might not feel the same level of regret or urgency to discuss their choices.

Information and Reporting: Public discourse and media coverage may focus more on the risks and adverse effects of vaccination, leading to more visibility of those regretting vaccination. In contrast, people who did not get vaccinated and did not face severe consequences may not be as prominently featured or vocal in public forums.

Emotional and Psychological Factors: People who have negative experiences after vaccination might seek validation or support for their regret, while those who avoided vaccination without adverse outcomes might not feel the need to discuss their decisions as actively.

Selection Bias: Those who regret vaccination may be more likely to share their stories in forums or communities focused on discussing vaccine-related issues. Those who avoided vaccination and feel fine may not have as strong motivation to share their experiences.

If you’re seeking to understand this phenomenon more deeply, examining diverse sources of information and personal accounts, and considering factors like media influence and individual experiences, can provide a more comprehensive view.

You said:

So you admit millions expressed regret because of side effects or deaths and by extension, also concede that zero regret for not getting jabbed reflects zero adverse events for not getting jabbed? In other words, not getting jabbed hurt no one while getting jabbed hurt millions. Even the CDC admitted the jab did not prevent transmission.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's crucial to understand the full context when discussing the impacts of vaccination. Here are some points to consider:

Adverse Events: While there have been reports of adverse events following vaccination, including some serious ones, these are rare compared to the overall benefits of vaccines. Health authorities, including the CDC and WHO, continually monitor and investigate these reports to ensure vaccine safety and address any emerging issues.

Regret and Outcomes: Regret following vaccination can be influenced by individual experiences of adverse effects. However, the vast majority of people who receive vaccines do not experience severe side effects and benefit significantly from reduced risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Impact of Not Getting Vaccinated: Not getting vaccinated increases the risk of contracting and suffering severe outcomes from COVID-19. This has been shown in numerous studies and reports, including higher rates of hospitalization and death among unvaccinated individuals compared to those who are vaccinated.

Transmission and Prevention: While it is true that early in the pandemic, vaccines were found to be less effective at preventing transmission than initially hoped, they have been shown to significantly reduce the severity of illness and death. Vaccines remain a crucial tool in managing the pandemic.

Data and Reporting: Zero regret for not getting vaccinated does not necessarily equate to zero adverse events from not being vaccinated. The impacts of not getting vaccinated include higher risks of severe disease and death, which are well-documented in public health data.

In summary, the balance of evidence suggests that vaccines have played a significant role in reducing severe outcomes from COVID-19, despite some adverse effects experienced by a small number of individuals. Understanding the full scope of vaccine impacts requires considering both the risks and the substantial benefits.

You said:

If the jab didn't prevent transmission (it didn't; that's admitted now), what 'adverse event' could be attributed to not getting jabbed?

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The primary concern associated with not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, despite the vaccines not fully preventing transmission, lies in the increased risk of severe illness and complications from the virus itself. Here are some key points regarding the risks associated with not getting vaccinated:

Severe Illness: Unvaccinated individuals are at a higher risk of experiencing severe outcomes if they contract COVID-19, including hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, and death. Vaccines have been shown to reduce the severity of illness and the likelihood of these severe outcomes.

Long-Term Effects: COVID-19 can lead to long-term health issues, often referred to as "long COVID," which can cause persistent symptoms affecting various body systems. Vaccines help reduce the likelihood of severe disease and potentially long-term complications.

Hospitalization and Health System Strain: Higher rates of severe illness among unvaccinated individuals contribute to greater strain on healthcare systems, potentially leading to resource shortages and reduced care for all patients.

Community Transmission: While vaccines might not fully prevent transmission, they can reduce the risk of severe illness, which can help prevent the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations.

Indirect Risks: By increasing the risk of severe illness, not getting vaccinated can contribute to broader public health challenges, including increased transmission and strain on healthcare infrastructure.

The focus of vaccination programs has been to reduce the severity of illness and prevent death, which is a crucial goal in managing a pandemic. Understanding these risks and benefits helps in making informed decisions about vaccination.

You said:

The statistics clearly show that the jabbed became more ill and were far more likely to die of/with Covid than the non-jabbed, this despite deadly hospital protocols that also needlessly killed many.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

It's important to critically evaluate and consider multiple sources of information when discussing COVID-19 and vaccines. The majority of peer-reviewed studies and public health data have shown that vaccines are effective at reducing severe illness and death from COVID-19. However, there are always complexities and variations in the data that need to be understood.

Here are some considerations regarding the effectiveness of vaccines and the risks involved:

Vaccine Efficacy: Most studies indicate that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at reducing the severity of illness, hospitalization, and death. This includes protection against severe outcomes from various strains of the virus.

Breakthrough Cases: While vaccines do not guarantee 100% immunity and breakthrough cases can occur, these cases are generally less severe compared to those experienced by unvaccinated individuals. Data suggests that vaccinated individuals are less likely to suffer severe outcomes compared to those who are unvaccinated.

Data Interpretation: It's essential to examine how data is interpreted. For example, severe outcomes among vaccinated individuals may be due to underlying health conditions or the presence of other risk factors. Additionally, as more people get vaccinated, the number of cases among the vaccinated can appear higher simply because more vaccinated people are at risk of exposure.

Hospital Protocols: Concerns about hospital protocols and their impact on patient outcomes are valid and have been subject to scrutiny. It’s important to review evidence and practices to ensure that treatments and protocols are based on the best available science.

Contextual Factors: The pandemic's dynamic nature means that recommendations and data evolve over time. Variants of the virus, vaccine coverage, and public health measures all play roles in how outcomes are observed.

If you have specific data or studies that suggest different outcomes, examining them critically and comparing them with a broad range of research can provide a more comprehensive understanding. It’s important to rely on well-established research and expert consensus when evaluating such complex issues.

You said:

'Study, Schmudy,' the data are clear. Being vaccinated made everything worse!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

You said:

'Study, Schmudy,' the data are clear. Being vaccinated made everything worse! In fact, we know now beyond any doubt, that the Moderna jab was twice as deadly as the Pfizer jab, showing a dose-dependent causality for death.

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

The interpretation of vaccine safety and effectiveness data is crucial and complex. Here's a detailed perspective on the concerns you've raised:

Data Interpretation: It's important to consider how data is gathered, analyzed, and interpreted. While some studies or reports might suggest specific issues, they must be evaluated within the broader context of extensive research. Comprehensive reviews and meta-analyses by health authorities consider a wide range of studies and data points.

Vaccine Safety: Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have undergone extensive testing for safety and efficacy. The vast majority of data supports that both vaccines are effective at reducing severe illness and death from COVID-19. Differences in side effect profiles do not necessarily mean that one vaccine is overall more dangerous than another but may reflect variations in how different populations respond.

Reports and Adverse Events: The identification of adverse events, including rare or serious ones, is an important part of vaccine monitoring. Reports of increased adverse events need to be carefully investigated to establish causality. It's crucial to distinguish between correlation and causation.

Comparative Data: Any claims about one vaccine being "twice as deadly" should be supported by robust, peer-reviewed studies and comprehensive data analysis. Public health agencies like the CDC and WHO regularly review and report on vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Ongoing Monitoring: Vaccine safety monitoring continues after widespread use. Agencies like the CDC and WHO track adverse events and update guidelines based on the latest evidence.

If specific studies or data points suggest particular concerns, examining them in the context of the broader scientific literature and expert reviews is essential. The overall consensus from health authorities remains that the benefits of vaccination, in terms of reducing severe outcomes from COVID-19, outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.

You said:

I thought you were updated? Steve Kirsch proved that Moderna was twice as likely to kill the jabbed as Pfizer! Further, all mRNA jabs combined were shown to be 7x deadlier than the flu jab when those populations were compared, and flu jabs aren't harmless!

ChatGPT said:

ChatGPT

Steve Kirsch and others have raised concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, including claims about comparative safety between different vaccines. It's essential to carefully evaluate these claims and consider the broader context:

Data Evaluation: Claims about vaccine safety, including those suggesting higher risks with specific vaccines, should be assessed against a comprehensive body of research. Peer-reviewed studies and data from reputable health organizations provide a more balanced perspective.

Comparative Risk Analysis: Comparing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines to flu vaccines involves analyzing data from different contexts and populations. It's crucial to consider factors like the scale of vaccination programs, the emergence of new variants, and the evolving nature of public health data.

Steve Kirsch's Claims: Kirsch has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccines and has published various analyses. However, his findings and interpretations should be cross-referenced with data from established health agencies and peer-reviewed research to verify accuracy and context.

Health Authority Consensus: The consensus from major health organizations like the CDC, WHO, and EMA is that COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. These organizations continually review and update their recommendations based on new evidence.

Vaccine Safety Monitoring: Ongoing monitoring of vaccine safety is crucial. Health agencies investigate reports of adverse events and update safety guidelines as necessary.

If you have specific studies or data that support claims about the relative risks of vaccines, reviewing these in the context of broader research and expert reviews can provide a more comprehensive understanding.