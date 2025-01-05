A friend of my wife who is vaccinated and in her 60’s came by yesterday for some Christmas cake and tea. She has been ‘falling’ lately which she attributes to a bum knee (typical vaccine-injured rationalization). I suspected a vascular and or neurological condition and gave her a water structuring device. I told her to simply place water atop the disc for 10 minutes and drink. The only other information I gave her was to possibly expect increased urination for the first week or two. She called my wife today all animated saying that the water was so much softer and easier to drink. I don’t know why some people (yours truly included) perceive the structured water as being so much ‘slicker.’ Perhaps it’s because some people simply talk themselves out of the perceived difference since they think water is water. It reminds me of people in the UK who spot big cats then convince themselves it’s dogs. I saw a perfectly preserved cougar on a main British motorway taking my wife to the airport which had been discretely removed on my return leg. Recently it has been confirmed that there are hundreds of big cats roaming free across Britain, something dismissed as an urban legend for decades.

https://www.newscientist.com/article/2378197-are-there-really-big-cats-roaming-the-uk-countryside/