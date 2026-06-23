Were grass roofs a bad choice?

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15919185/New-footage-shows-tourists-fleeing-bags-fire-destroys-Dominican-Republic-resort-revealed-Italian-celebrity-died-carbon-monoxide-fumes.html

The devastating fire at the Viva Dominicus Beach resort in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic, highlights the significant risks associated with thatch (grass or palm) roofs, especially in a commercial resort setting.

The Washington Post

According to authorities from the Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Center, the fire spread exceptionally fast precisely because parts of the resort’s roof were made of thatch, which—combined with strong winds—allowed the blaze to rapidly consume multiple structures. This rapid spread forced the emergency evacuation of nearly 1,700 tourists and tragically resulted in the death of Italian reality TV star Francesca Valentino from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Washington Post+ 1

The use of traditional thatch roofs presents a distinct set of pros and cons that developers weigh when building tropical resorts:

Why Thatch Roofs Are Often Used

Aesthetic and Cultural Appeal: Thatch roofs give resorts an authentic, tropical, and rustic appearance that tourists associate with “paradise” getaways. Excellent Natural Insulation: Dried grass and palm leaves are fantastic natural insulators. They trap air, keeping the interiors of buildings remarkably cool in hot, humid tropical climates without relying solely on heavy air conditioning. Sustainability and Cost: Thatch is a renewable, locally sourced material that is relatively inexpensive to harvest and build with compared to heavy imported roofing materials.

Why They Can Be a Dangerous Choice

Extreme Flammability: Untreated dried grass, straw, or palm fronds are highly combustible. Once a spark takes hold, a thatch roof acts as kindling. Because these roofs are continuous and often cover vast open-air structures, a fire can sweep across an entire complex in minutes. Embers and Wind Risk: When thatch burns, lightweight burning fragments easily break off. Strong ocean breezes can carry these glowing embers to neighboring buildings, instantly igniting adjacent thatched structures and creating a chain-reaction fire. Difficulty Penetrating with Water: The layered nature of thatch is designed to shed water. Ironically, during a fire, this means water sprayed onto the outside of the roof by fire crews can run off rather than penetrating deep into the burning layers underneath, making the fire incredibly difficult to extinguish from the outside.

Were they a bad choice in this case?

From a fire safety engineering perspective, using large amounts of untreated, continuous thatch in high-occupancy commercial settings without extreme safety measures is heavily criticized. For a thatch roof to be considered reasonably safe today, it generally requires:

Fire-retardant chemical treatments applied regularly to the material to drastically slow down ignition.

Internal and external automated sprinkler systems capable of soaking both the underside and top layer of the roof.

Firebreaks or non-combustible roofing materials separating different sections of the resort to prevent a single fire from taking down the entire property.

While thatch roofs look beautiful and offer great climate control, the tragedy at Viva Dominicus Beach underscores that without strict, modern fire suppression and containment systems, they remain an incredibly high-risk choice for resorts.

AP News

Can’t they simulate grass with Asbestos?

While asbestos is a mineral fiber that is completely immune to fire, using it to simulate a grass or thatch roof is not a viable option.

Historically, asbestos was used in roofing—mainly mixed into rigid asphalt shingles or corrugated cement panels—but it cannot be woven or layered to look like natural, flowing grass. More importantly, asbestos is a severe health hazard and is globally banned or strictly restricted because breathing in its microscopic fibers causes incurable lung diseases like asbestosis and mesothelioma.

Resorts have moved toward simulating grass roofs, but instead of asbestos, they use synthetic thatch.

Modern Synthetic Thatch (The Safe Alternative)

Today’s tropical resorts frequently use faux thatch made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), PVC, or other advanced polymers.

How it looks: It is molded and colored to perfectly mimic natural palm fronds, reed, or sugarcane grass, complete with realistic textures and weathered shading.

Fire Safety: High-quality synthetic thatch is manufactured with built-in fire-retardant chemicals . Many brands achieve a Class A fire rating —the highest safety rating available—meaning they resist ignition and will not allow a flame to spread across the roof.

Durability: Unlike real grass, synthetic thatch does not rot, mold, or attract pests (like rodents and insects), and it can withstand intense tropical sun and hurricanes for decades.

Other Structural Fireproofing Methods

When resorts still want to use real grass for its authentic look and smell, they don’t mix it with minerals like asbestos. Instead, they rely on architectural fireproofing strategies:

Fire-Retardant Sprays: Real thatch can be pressure-treated or topically sprayed with clear, non-toxic fire-retardant chemicals that create a protective barrier against sparks and embers.

Sub-Roof Fire Barriers: Builders install a solid, fire-rated deck (often made of fire-resistant gypsum or cement board) directly underneath the thatch. If the grass on top catches fire, this barrier prevents the flames and toxic smoke from breaking through into the rooms below, buying guests critical time to evacuate.

Ultimately, the resort industry has solved the fire hazard of grass roofs through plastics and chemistry, completely avoiding dangerous materials like asbestos.

Doesn’t PVC release Dioxin when burned?

You are exactly right, and that is one of the biggest drawbacks of using standard PVC (polyvinyl chloride) in building materials.

When PVC catches fire or is incinerated, the chlorine in its chemical structure reacts with organic matter to release dioxins—highly toxic, persistent environmental pollutants that are potent carcinogens. It also releases hydrogen chloride gas, which turns into corrosive hydrochloric acid when it comes into contact with moisture (like the water in a person’s lungs or eyes).

Because of this specific hazard, the synthetic thatch industry has largely evolved away from standard PVC, or it uses highly engineered formulations to mitigate the risk.

How the Industry Addresses the PVC Dilemma

1. Shifting to Safer Polymers (HDPE and Nylon)

The premium synthetic thatch brands on the market today rarely use PVC. Instead, they manufacture their “grass” from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) or Nylon.

No Chlorine: HDPE consists entirely of carbon and hydrogen atoms ((−CH2​−CH2​−)n​). Because it contains zero chlorine, it cannot produce dioxins or hydrogen chloride gas when burned.

Safer Byproducts: When HDPE burns cleanly, it primarily breaks down into carbon dioxide, water vapor, and a small amount of carbon monoxide—similar to burning candle wax.

2. Advanced Flame Retardants (Preventing Combustion)

For synthetic thatch that does utilize PVC blends or other plastics, heavy doses of specialized intumescent flame retardants are mixed into the polymer during manufacturing.

The goal here is not to make the plastic burn “cleaner,” but to prevent it from burning at all .

If a stray spark or ember hits a Class A-rated synthetic thatch roof, the flame retardants cause the plastic to char and self-extinguish rather than erupt into a sustained flame. If the material doesn’t catch fire, the toxic dioxins are never released.

The Trade-off: Eco-Friendly vs. Fire-Safe

This highlights a major challenge in modern architecture: balancing environmental health with fire safety.

Material TypeFire RiskEnvironmental/Toxic Risk during FireNatural ThatchExtreme (Burns incredibly fast)Low (Produces natural wood/grass smoke, though carbon monoxide is still deadly in enclosed spaces).PVC-Based SyntheticLow (Self-extinguishes easily)Extreme (Releases dioxins and corrosive acids if a massive external fire forces it to burn).HDPE/Nylon SyntheticLow (Self-extinguishes easily)Low to Moderate (Does not produce dioxins; significantly safer smoke profile).

For this reason, if a resort chooses synthetic thatch today, sustainability and safety guidelines heavily favor polyethylene (HDPE) systems over PVC to ensure that a worst-case scenario fire doesn’t create a toxic chemical hazard for guests and firefighters.