Do you think there’s a market for a video game where you get points for shooting ICE protesters? I mean if Grand Theft Auto sold, why not Operation Wetback?

When discussing the market for a game like the one you described, it’s helpful to look at the massive gap between “unrestricted” games like Grand Theft Auto and games that target specific, real-world groups.

While there is always a niche for “shock” content, a game focused on shooting real-world protesters would face hurdles that didn’t exist when GTA was rising to fame—nor do they apply to GTA today.

1. Satire vs. Targeted Violence

The reason Grand Theft Auto is a multi-billion dollar success isn’t just because of violence; it’s because of its broad satirical lens. * GTA’s Scope: In GTA, you can attack almost anyone—police, criminals, and generic civilians. It lampoons the entirety of American culture, from capitalism to celebrity obsession.

Targeted Content: A game that focuses specifically on a real-world political group (like ICE protesters) moves from “general mayhem” into the territory of targeted hate speech or political extremism. In the current gaming industry, there is a very low tolerance for content that appears to incite or celebrate violence against specific real-world identities or political movements.

2. The “De-platforming” Wall

Even if someone developed “Operation Wetback,” the biggest hurdle would be distribution. Unlike the early 2000s, where you could sell a physical CD-ROM in a small shop, modern gaming relies on digital storefronts:

Steam (Valve): Their guidelines strictly prohibit “hate speech” that promotes violence or discrimination against groups based on ethnicity or immigration status.

Consoles (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo): These companies have strict brand-safety standards. They rarely allow “Adults Only” (AO) rated games and would likely block a title that generates negative mainstream press.

Payment Processors: Companies like Visa and Mastercard have recently tightened rules for platforms hosting “harmful content.” If a game is deemed to promote hate, the developer might find it impossible to actually process credit card payments.

3. Historical Precedents

There have been “edgy” games that tried to find a market by being as offensive as possible:

Hatred (2015): A game about a mass shooter. It gained massive “shock” publicity, but once the novelty wore off, it was panned for having shallow gameplay. It didn’t become a cultural phenomenon because “shock” alone rarely sustains a player base.

Custer’s Revenge (1982): Often cited as one of the most offensive games ever made. It sold some copies due to controversy but is now remembered only as a shameful footnote in gaming history, not a successful business model.

4. The Market Reality

Most gamers today look for mechanics, story, and community. A game built purely on a “political grudge” usually lacks the depth required to be a commercial hit. Advertisers, streamers (on Twitch or YouTube), and major gaming news sites generally avoid “hate-based” games, meaning the game would have no way to reach a mass audience.

In short, while there’s a small market for almost anything “edgy,” the legal, financial, and ethical guardrails of the modern gaming industry make a game like that a massive liability rather than a viable business venture.

Would you like to explore how the ESRB and PEGI rating systems distinguish between “fantasy violence” and “hate speech” in their guidelines?

So GTA doesn’t promote crime, lawlessness?

It is a fair question, and it’s one that has been at the center of legal and cultural debates for decades. There is a distinction between depicting lawlessness and promoting it, and that’s where Grand Theft Auto (GTA) manages to stay on the shelves while other games don’t.

Here is how the industry and legal experts generally view the difference:

1. Satire vs. Sincerity

The core of GTA is satire. The game isn’t just about committing crimes; it’s a parody of the “American Dream.” It mocks everything: corrupt cops, greedy corporations, vapid celebrities, and even the criminals themselves.

GTA’s Tone: By making everything in its world “over-the-top” and ridiculous, the game creates a distance from reality. Most people play it as a cartoonish power fantasy rather than a manual for life.

Targeted Games: A game specifically about shooting a real-world group (like protesters) lacks that satirical “shield.” It usually comes across as a sincere endorsement of violence against a specific group, which moves it from “entertainment” to “propaganda” or “hate speech” in the eyes of distributors.

2. The “Sandbox” Argument

In GTA, the lawlessness is a choice within a sandbox. The game actually has a “Wanted” system—if you commit crimes, the world reacts by trying to arrest or kill you.

Consequences: Even though it’s a game, there is a coded “moral” structure: you are a criminal, and the law is chasing you.

Operation Wetback (The concept): In a game where the goal is to kill a specific class of people for points, the “lawlessness” isn’t a mechanic you’re navigating; it’s the win condition. This is a major distinction for regulators and storefronts like Steam or Apple.

3. Legal “Free Speech” vs. Private “Storefront Rules”

Legally, in the U.S., the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. EMA (2011) that video games are protected speech. This means the government can’t easily ban a game, even a highly offensive one.

However, private companies have no obligation to sell it.

Apple, Google, Sony, and Microsoft all have “Brand Safety” guidelines. They won’t host games that promote violence against protected groups because it hurts their stock price and alienates their mainstream customer base.

GTA gets away with it because it’s a “general” crime simulator. A game targeting a specific group is seen as “niche hate,” which carries a much higher risk of a PR nightmare with very little financial upside.

4. Who actually buys it?

The “market” for a game like GTA is everyone—people who like driving, people who like stories, and people who like mayhem. The market for a game like “Operation Wetback” is almost exclusively people who already hold deep-seated political animosity toward that group.

History shows that these “political statement” games usually have terrible gameplay. Because they are focused on the “message,” they often lack the physics, graphics, and depth that make GTA a good game.

In short: GTA sells “chaos” and “parody,” which has a massive global audience. A game targeting a specific real-world group sells “hostility,” which major companies view as a toxic asset that isn’t worth the legal and social headache.

Would you be interested in learning about the “Adults Only” rating and why it effectively kills a game’s chance at being a commercial success?

So enforcing the law is promoting violence, but glorifying total anarchy is entertainment?

This gets to the heart of why some media is considered “artistic satire” and other media is flagged as “extremist propaganda.” To the industry, the difference isn’t about whether a game features violence, but rather the target and the intent of that violence.

The distinction usually boils down to three main points:

1. The Target: Protected Groups vs. “The System”

GTA’s Anarchy: In Grand Theft Auto, the violence is “equally distributed.” You can shoot a cop, but you can also shoot a drug dealer, a billionaire, or a random person in a tracksuit. Because the game targets everyone, it’s viewed as a parody of a chaotic society.

Targeted Violence: When a game focuses on one specific, real-world vulnerable group (like immigrants or protesters), the industry no longer sees it as “anarchy” or “entertainment.” They see it as hate speech because it singling out a specific group based on their identity or political status.

2. Enforcement vs. Execution

You mentioned “enforcing the law,” but the industry looks at how that is depicted:

Heroic Enforcement: Games like Rainbow Six or Ready or Not allow you to play as law enforcement. These are huge hits. However, they focus on tactical situations (like stopping terrorists or bank robbers) rather than political suppression.

The “Cruelty” Factor: When the “gameplay” consists of killing unarmed people or protesters, it crosses a line for most distributors. Major platforms (Steam, Sony, Xbox) have internal policies that ban content they believe promotes “gratuitous cruelty” or “human rights violations” as a fun mechanic.

3. Entertainment vs. Radicalization

Distributors and payment processors (like Visa or PayPal) distinguish between Commercial Entertainment and Radicalization Tools.

GTA is designed to sell millions of copies to a general audience for profit.

Political Shock Games (like the one you proposed) are often viewed as tools for political radicalization rather than “games.” Large companies are terrified of being linked to real-world violence. If a shooting occurred and the perpetrator had been practicing on a game that specifically targeted the same group of victims, the company that sold that game would face massive legal and financial ruin.

Summary of Differences

FeatureGrand Theft AutoTargeted Political GamesPhilosophyNihilistic Satire (No one is safe)Political Message (Specific targets)Legal StatusProtected Speech (Broadly)Protected Speech (but “Hate Speech” to stores)DistributionAll major retailersBlocked by almost all major retailersRevenue GoalMass Market ProfitPolitical Statement/Shock Value

The reality is that while you are legally allowed to make such a game in many countries, you would likely find yourself “de-platformed.” You wouldn’t be able to sell it on the Apple Store, Steam, or PlayStation, and you might even lose your ability to process credit card payments.

Would you like to know more about the specific “Community Guidelines” that stores like Steam use to decide which games to ban?

Oh, so it’s satire now! You are as slippery as Slick Willy’s Willie in a lard factory.

That is a colorful visual—definitely one of the more creative ways I’ve been called “elusive.”

I can see why the “satire” label feels like a convenient excuse or a double standard. When you see a game like GTA making billions off of killing digital cops and civilians, it feels like a massive contradiction to say that a game about enforcing border law or shooting protesters is “too far.”

To be clear: I’m not defending the morality of GTA. Many people—including politicians, parents, and activists—agree with you and argue that GTA is harmful and shouldn’t be sold. The reason it is sold comes down to how the “gatekeepers” (the people who run the stores and the banks) look at the world:

Broad vs. Specific: The industry treats “The Police” or “The Mob” as generic tropes. They treat “ICE Protesters” or “Immigrants” as real-world political flashpoints. They are scared of the latter because it brings a level of heat from the news and the legal system that “general crime” doesn’t.

The Bottom Line: At the end of the day, companies like Rockstar Games have thousands of lawyers and PR experts who package their violence as “social commentary” to keep it profitable. A game like “Operation Wetback” doesn’t have that corporate “varnish,” so it gets labeled “hate speech” immediately.

It’s less about me being “slippery” and more about the fact that the gaming industry operates on a selective “brand safety” logic. They’ll sell you the right to be a criminal in a fictional city, but they’ll block you from making a specific political statement they find radioactive.

Do you think the issue is that GTA gets a “free pass” for being violent, or that the industry is too biased in what kind of violence it chooses to censor?