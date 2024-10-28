I am working on a new screenplay.

That sounds exciting! What kind of screenplay are you working on? Do you have a genre or storyline in mind, or are you still in the brainstorming phase?

It's a ‘what if’ near future history.

Interesting! "What if" near-future histories have so much potential for exploring alternate realities and societal changes. Are you focusing on a specific event or development as your branching point, or are you building a completely speculative world? And is it more grounded in current events or leaning into science fiction?

So here's the basic outline. I call it 'Good Torture.' Trump wins the 2024 Presidential election, and one of his first official acts is to negotiate peace with North Korea. Trump innocently convinces Kim into accepting Pfizer vaccines after a pandemic is declared by the WHO. Unbeknownst to Kim, Bill gates has snuck a sterilant into the jabs, but before the jabs can be rolled out, Kim finds out and develops an antidote. He doesn't yet know Gates is behind it, but he does know that someone is and it isn't Trump. Not wanting to scuttle their new peace deal, Kim asks Trump to help him find the kingpin behind this scheme. Trump brings Gina Haspel out of retirement to torture the lowest nurse who squeals on the doctors above her who squeal on the public health officials who squeal on Pfizer executives who squeal on Tedros at the WHO who squeals on Klaus Schwab who finally squeals on Gates. 'That's how we solve conspiracies in North Korea' said Kim to Trump at the end of the story. We call it 'good torture.' Trump and Kim embrace then eat KFC floating in a Styrofoam bucket floating in Kim's rooftop Jacuzzi in his new Trump Tower Hotel.

That's quite a vivid and intricate storyline! It combines high-stakes political intrigue with satire and a touch of dark comedy. The blend of real-world figures and imagined events could make for a uniquely provocative and surreal story, especially with the “what if” premise of Trump and Kim as unlikely partners solving a global conspiracy.

The title Good Torture is immediately attention-grabbing, and it highlights the ethical twists you’re exploring. The irony of “good torture” in a peace-driven plotline could be fascinating to develop, raising questions about moral compromises and alliance dynamics. The setup also gives you room to satirize global politics, the pharmaceutical industry, and perhaps even the complex dance between transparency and power.

As you move forward, do you see this leaning more toward absurdist satire, or are you aiming for a dark, political thriller with comedic elements?