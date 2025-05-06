So it’s my last night in Vienna, and just before collapsing into bed after walking myself silly, I turn on the TV to see if I can get a weather report before flying to Spain, and what do I see?

I rub my eyes… and it’s still there!

I wake up my wife and tell her the 4th Reich has risen! She rubs her eyes, then calls our son who is more up on current events. She turns the ipad toward the TV; my son rubs his eyes, then does what any self-respecting Millennial does, and hops on his smart phone. Within 5 seconds the mystery is solved. The CDU, that’s right folks, the party calling everyone right of Bernie Sanders a NAZI, is relinquishing power with all the humor of Angela Maerkel watching a certain episode of South Park.

Oh the irony of those who will not tolorate intolerance! Another South Park classic!

Du hast einen Vogel auf dem Kopf CDU!