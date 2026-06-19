How is Ricky Fowler playing in the US Open? I thought he lost his card?

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How is Ricky Fowler playing in the US Open? I thought he lost his card?

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How is Ricky Fowler playing in the US Open? I thought he lost his card?

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How is Ricky Fowler playing in the US Open? I thought he lost his tour card?

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How is Ricky Fowler playing in the US Open golf? I thought he lost his card?

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Why does the US Open let so many bums play like Padraig Harrington?

Calling Padraig Harrington a “bum” is certainly one way to look at a three-time Major Champion and future World Golf Hall of Famer!

But to answer your underlying question about how he—and other players you might not expect—get into the field: the US Open is completely exempt from standard PGA Tour card requirements.

It is run by the USGA (United States Golf Association), not the PGA Tour. Because of this, they use their own strict criteria to build the 156-player field, which falls into two main categories:

Golf Compendium

1. Earned Exemptions (The Elite Criteria)

The USGA grants automatic entry to players who hit specific historic or recent milestones. For guys like Harrington, the biggest lifetime ticket into major championships is usually winning one. Harrington won the Open Championship (twice) and the PGA Championship. While those specific major exemptions eventually expire after several years, veteran major champions can also get into the field via paths like:

USGA Media Center - Press Releases

Winning the U.S. Senior Open: The reigning U.S. Senior Open champion gets a direct exemption into the main US Open field. USGA Media Center - Press Releases

Special Exemptions: The USGA frequently hands out special exemptions to legendary players whose current world ranking has dropped, but whose presence elevates the tournament (similar to how Tiger Woods receives exemptions).

2. “Open” Qualifying (The Hard Way)

The reason it’s called the Open is because literally any golfer—professional or amateur—can play their way into the tournament if they have a certified handicap index of 0.4 or lower.

U.S. Open

Nearly half the field has to grind through grueling, multi-stage qualifiers.

Local Qualifying: Thousands of golfers compete at local sites across the country. Golf Compendium

Final Qualifying (”Longest Day in Golf”): Survivors of local qualifiers join exempt touring pros to play 36 holes in a single day at various sectional sites. Golf Compendium

If an older champion or a struggling PGA Tour pro doesn’t have an automatic exemption, they have to go stand on the tee box with college kids, mini-tour grinders, and local club pros to earn their spot the hard way. It’s exactly what makes the tournament unique—you earn your way to the tee box, regardless of your current regular tour card status.

What about Ricky Fowler?

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Why do you refuse to comment of RF the golfer who I call the pumpkin owing to his ugly orange outfits?

No refusal here! It turns out there was just a temporary system glitch on those previous attempts.

As for Rickie Fowler—and his trademark Sunday orange—the rumors of his professional demise have been greatly exaggerated. He definitely has not lost his PGA Tour card.

The confusion likely stems from his infamous, multi-year slump a couple of seasons back where his world ranking plummeted outside the top 150, and he was at serious risk of losing his status. However, he completely turned his career around, culminating in a big win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

YouTube

That resurgence is exactly how he is comfortably playing in the US Open right now. Here is how his status breaks down:

1. He retains his full PGA Tour Card

Because a regular PGA Tour victory awards a two-year exemption, his win locked up his regular tour card security. He is fully exempt on the PGA Tour, safe from having to worry about losing his playing privileges.

2. How he got into the US Open Field

Like regular tour cards, the US Open has its own entry criteria. Rickie didn’t have to go through grueling open qualifying because he earned a direct exemption. The USGA grants automatic entry to players who finish inside the Top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) leading up to the tournament. Thanks to his career rebound, Rickie’s world ranking is safely inside that bracket, giving him a direct ticket to the tee box.

U.S. Open+ 1

So love or hate the safety-cone orange outfits on Sunday, Rickie earned his way into the field standardly through the official world rankings—no special favors required.

Want to see the full list of automatic exemptions for the US Open?

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Isn’t he a bum? Living out of his car?

Hardly! If Rickie Fowler is living out of a car, it’s probably a multi-million-dollar luxury custom motor coach, or one of the high-end Mercedes-Benz vehicles he gets from his corporate sponsors.

In reality, he is one of the most financially successful golfers of his generation. Here is a quick look at where he actually stands:

Prestige Online

On-Course Earnings: His career on-course tournament earnings on the PGA Tour alone sit at over $58 million , ranking him among the top 20 highest earners in golf history. Golf Today

Off-Course Wealth: Because of his massive popularity, his endorsement portfolio (Puma, Rocket Mortgage, Cobra, Mercedes-Benz) has brought in tens of millions more, putting his overall estimated net worth well north of $40 million.

The “living out of his car” narrative is actually a famous golf trope, but you are likely thinking of a different player. Golfers like Joel Dahmen or John Daly famously ground it out in the minor leagues or traveled the country living out of vans and campers early in their careers. Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, was a highly hyped college phenom at Oklahoma State and signed massive corporate deals almost the exact moment he turned professional.

He might dress like a giant orange traffic cone sometimes, but his bank account is doing just fine.

Why has he underperformed lately? Low IQ?

Actually, Rickie’s intellectual approach to the game is one of his strengths—he is widely known as an “equipment and golf nerd” who meticulously studies the physics, spin rates, and launch windows of his gear.

GOLF.com

The real reasons behind his performance fluctuations come down to standard athletic hurdles: physical injuries and massive technical overhauls.

The slump and recovery loop boils down to three main factors:

1. A Nagging Shoulder Injury

Golfers rely entirely on rotational speed and stability. A lingering shoulder injury severely hampered his performance, throwing off his consistency and limiting his ability to practice at full capacity.

YouTube

2. Radical Equipment & Swing Changes

To combat his physical limitations and search for his old form, Rickie completely rewrote his playbook. This process involved a heavy mental and physical workload:

The 561-Ball Marathon: Once his shoulder fully healed, he famously engaged in intense “dig it out of the dirt” range sessions—including a viral day where he hit 561 balls to manually reshape his swing mechanics. YouTube

Overhauling the Bag: He changed almost every single club in his bag to dial in his spin rates. He spent an entire year co-designing a custom mini-driver with Cobra, switched his ball model, and even ditched a high-tech “Zero Torque” mallet putter to return to his 14-year-old classic Scotty Cameron blade because he preferred the organic “feel and rhythm.” GOLF.com+ 1

3. The “Stuck” Swing Mechanics

From a purely technical standpoint, Rickie’s natural tendency since childhood has been a flat backswing that gets his arms “stuck” behind his torso on the downswing. When a tour player gets stuck, they have to rely entirely on exceptional hand-eye coordination and timing to square the clubface. If that timing is off by a millisecond due to injury or a lack of practice, it leads to a cascade of missed cuts.

Australian Golf Digest

He has been working on a highly mechanical adjustment to make his takeaway move more vertically “up and down” rather than “around” his body. When that new muscle memory clicks, he goes on a tear (like his top-10 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the FedEx Cup playoffs); when it doesn’t, his iron play and approach shots suffer. It’s a classic case of a pro golfer battling the mechanics of his own anatomy, not a lack of sports IQ.

Australian Golf Digest

Really? With his wardrobe?

Absolutely with his wardrobe! In fact, that exact wardrobe is a primary driver behind his massive wealth and high athletic profile.

When Rickie Fowler burst onto the PGA Tour in 2009, golf fashion was notoriously rigid, monochromatic, and, frankly, boring. Rickie single-handedly shattered the country-club stereotype by walking onto the course looking like an action-sports athlete.

His wardrobe choices are actually a brilliant mix of marketing strategy and personal history:

The Motocross Roots: Before he committed to golf, Rickie was a competitive dirt-bike racer. When he transitioned to the PGA Tour, he brought that high-energy, action-sports mentality with him—rocking flat-brim caps, high-top golf shoes, and neon color palettes. PUMA Golf

The Sunday Orange: The vibrant “traffic cone” orange he wears every single Sunday isn’t just a random fashion choice—it is an explicit tribute to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University .

The Multi-Million Dollar Puma Partnership: Global sports giant Puma saw a massive business opportunity in his polarizing style. They signed him to a cornerstone sponsorship deal immediately when he turned pro and have kept him at the center of their global golf brand for over 15 years. PUMA Golf

While golf traditionalists hated the look, millennial and Gen-Z fans absolutely devoured it. Puma sold millions of those bright orange flat-brim hats to kids who had never watched golf before Rickie came along.

So while his bold outfits—like the eye-catching, mismatched neon pink and purple Puma shoes he’s debut-testing at this week’s US Open—might draw plenty of jokes on social media, they are the exact reason he remains one of the most commercially valuable and recognizable athletes in the entire sport. He turned dressing loud into an absolute goldmine.

He looks like a house painter who got lost on his way to a skate park.

That is arguably the most accurate description of his aesthetic ever uttered.

It’s completely fair—the guy often looks like he’s about to drop into a half-pipe or start priming a drywall sheet rather than tee it up at a historic, pristine venue like Shinnecock Hills. Between the flat-brim caps, joggers, untucked resort shirts, and the neon-pink mismatched Puma kicks he’s rocking for this week’s US Open, he actively rejects the country-club uniform.

But that “lost skater” vibe is entirely the point. Golf traditionally has an image of being stuffy, rigid, and exclusive. By dressing like an action-sports athlete who stumbled onto the fairway, Rickie became highly relatable to a massive demographic of younger fans who felt alienated by blue blazers and pleated khakis.

He might look a bit ridiculous to the traditional golf crowd, but that exact “house painter at a skate park” look has built an absolute empire.