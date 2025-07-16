Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
13m

Not very nice to put Alex in a green swimsuit, with a frog hat, just because of his anger about poison making the freakin’ frogs gay. Here Alex response in a satirical play: https://rumble.com/v35jhku-certified-classic-gay-frog-thanks-atrazine-for-terrible-mutations.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture