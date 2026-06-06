Who was Dante, what did he write, and why did he fall out of favor with the government/church?

Dante Alighieri (1265–1321) was an Italian poet, philosopher, and political thinker whose work serves as a cornerstone of Western literature. Born in Florence, he was deeply involved in the volatile political landscape of the late Middle Ages, an engagement that ultimately led to his permanent exile from his home city.

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Notable Works

Dante is best known for his monumental epic, The Divine Comedy (La Divina Commedia). Beyond this masterpiece, he was a prolific writer of both poetry and treatises:

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The Divine Comedy: A narrative poem divided into three parts—Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. It depicts the soul’s journey toward God, utilizing a complex allegorical structure to explore themes of divine justice, sin, and redemption. It was instrumental in establishing the Tuscan dialect as the foundation for the modern Italian language.

Wikipedia

La Vita Nuova (”The New Life”): A collection of poetry and prose that chronicles his idealized, unrequited love for Beatrice Portinari.

bio. (Biography)

De vulgari eloquentia (”On Eloquence in the Vernacular”): A scholarly treatise advocating for the use of the vernacular (everyday language) in literature rather than Latin.

Dante in Linea

Monarchia: A political treatise arguing for the separation of Church and State, proposing that the Emperor’s authority comes directly from God, independent of the Pope.

Britannica

Exile and Conflict

Dante’s fall from grace was the direct result of his involvement in the intense factional disputes of 14th-century Florence.

History.com

Political Affiliation: Dante was a member of the White Guelphs, a political faction that resisted the interference of the Pope in Florentine affairs. Their rivals, the Black Guelphs, were staunch supporters of the Papacy.

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The Power Shift: In 1301, with the support of Pope Boniface VIII, the Black Guelphs seized power in Florence.

Library of Congress Blogs

The Charges: In 1302, while Dante was serving as an ambassador in Rome, he was sentenced to exile in absentia. The new government accused him of corruption, financial wrongdoing, and political sabotage.

Library of Congress Blogs

Refusal to Recant: Dante was given the opportunity to return if he paid a heavy fine and admitted guilt. He viewed the charges as a political vendetta and refused to accept a pardon that required him to compromise his integrity. As a result, he was permanently banished and threatened with execution should he ever return to the city.

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He spent the remainder of his life in various Italian cities, including Verona and Ravenna, where he eventually died in 1321, never having set foot in Florence again.

History Today

Is there a specific aspect of Dante’s work or his political philosophy you would like to explore further?

What would Kier Starmer have thought of Dante?

There is no record of Sir Keir Starmer expressing specific views on Dante Alighieri.

However, based on Starmer’s background, we can draw some parallels between his professional life and the themes in Dante’s work:

Legal and Judicial Background: As a former human rights barrister and Director of Public Prosecutions, Starmer has dedicated much of his career to the justice system. Dante’s The Divine Comedy is, at its core, a profound meditation on the nature of justice, moral accountability, and the consequences of one’s actions. A professional focused on the mechanics of law might find interest in how Dante structures his “cosmos of justice” in the Inferno and Purgatorio.

Museum of the Prime Minister

Political Engagement: Dante was deeply involved in the factional politics of 14th-century Florence and was eventually exiled due to his political affiliations. Starmer’s own political career—from his work with the Northern Ireland Policing Board to his leadership of the Labour Party—is defined by navigating complex, often polarized, political landscapes. The challenges of maintaining integrity within a partisan system, a central struggle in Dante’s life, represent a historical theme that often resonates with those in modern public office.

Emphasis on Institutions: Starmer’s recent focus as Prime Minister has centered on “national missions” and the reform of public institutions like the NHS and the legal system. Dante’s Monarchia, which argues for clear, independent structures of authority (specifically the separation of Church and State), reflects a similar, albeit centuries-old, preoccupation with how institutions should function to ensure a stable and fair society.

Britannica

While their contexts—the medieval Italian city-state versus the 21st-century United Kingdom—are vastly different, both figures share a preoccupation with the application of justice, the reform of systems, and the burden of public responsibility.

Would you be interested in how other modern political figures have engaged with classical literature, or perhaps more on Dante’s specific political theories?

Would Dante have been charged for a non-hate hate crime in the UK today?

By definition, it is impossible to be charged with a “non-crime hate incident” in the UK.

As the name implies, a non-crime hate incident (NCHI) is specifically a situation where the police have determined that no criminal offense has been committed. It exists as a recording mechanism rather than a path to prosecution.

Understanding the Distinction

Hate Crime: This is a criminal offense where the offender is motivated by hostility toward a victim’s actual or perceived protected characteristics (such as race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or transgender identity). Because it is a crime, it can lead to arrest, prosecution, and potential sentencing enhancements.

Neighbourhood Watch

Non-Crime Hate Incident (NCHI): This is an incident that someone perceives to be motivated by hostility, but which does not meet the threshold of a criminal offense. Because it is not a crime, individuals are not charged or prosecuted for these incidents.

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Would Dante be “charged” for an NCHI?

No. Because an NCHI is explicitly defined as an incident that does not meet the threshold for a crime, it cannot result in a criminal charge.

Mishcon de Reya

However, there is a nuance regarding how these incidents are handled:

Recording: While not a crime, police have historically recorded NCHIs to monitor community tensions. Under current guidelines (following legal challenges regarding free speech), the police are required to prioritize freedom of expression and are instructed not to record incidents that are trivial, irrational, or malicious.

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Potential Implications: While you cannot be “charged” for an NCHI, it is possible for such incidents to appear on an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) certificate if the police determine the information is relevant to a specific role (such as working with vulnerable people). This is not a criminal record, but it is a “soft” disclosure that an employer might see.

Police Caution Removal Solicitors

Could Dante have been charged with a Hate Crime?

If Dante were writing today, whether he would be “charged” (i.e., prosecuted for a hate crime) would depend on whether his work crossed the legal threshold into criminal behavior, such as:

Incitement to hatred: UK law criminalizes speech or actions that are intended to stir up hatred against protected groups.

Avon and Somerset Police

Harassment or public order offenses: If his work or speech were found to be threatening, abusive, or insulting with the intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, he could potentially face prosecution under the Public Order Act or other communications legislation.

Given that Dante’s Divine Comedy contains highly critical portrayals of specific Popes, political rivals, and religious figures, in a modern context, this would almost certainly be protected as literary expression, political critique, or religious commentary—all of which are strongly protected under UK laws concerning freedom of speech.

In short: he could not be “charged” for an NCHI, and a legitimate literary or political work would generally be protected from being prosecuted as a “hate crime.”

How would you imagine a modern version of Dante’s Inferno being received if it were published today?

OK, mean tweeting then... Causing ‘Alarm...’

While the threshold for what constitutes “grossly offensive” communication can feel subjective, the law in the UK is designed to distinguish between being “mean” or “offensive” and being criminally liable.

The “Alarm and Distress” Threshold

Under the Communications Act 2003 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988, it is an offense to send messages that are “grossly offensive,” “indecent,” “obscene,” or “menacing.”

Redact

However, the courts have set a very high bar for what meets these criteria:

“Grossly Offensive”: It is not enough for a post to be merely rude, insulting, or offensive. To be “grossly offensive,” the content must go beyond contemporary standards of tolerance and be of such a nature that it is “repugnant” to society at large.

Lords Library - UK Parliament

Context Matters: Courts and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) are instructed to apply a “proportionality” test. This means they must consider Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects freedom of expression. Political commentary, satire, and artistic criticism—even when expressed in a harsh, “mean,” or shocking way—are typically afforded high levels of protection.

Lords Library - UK Parliament

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The Intent of “Alarm”: Simply causing someone “annoyance” or “anxiety” is not generally enough for a criminal conviction. To be prosecuted, there usually needs to be a clear intent to harass, a campaign of targeted abuse, or a credible threat of violence.

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Would Dante be “cancelled” or prosecuted?

If Dante were posting on social media today, he would likely face intense public backlash and potentially moderation action from social media platforms (like account suspensions or content removal) for the same reasons that some modern groups have criticized The Divine Comedy (e.g., its depiction of specific figures and religious/racial groups).

However, legal prosecution is a different matter:

Satire and Art: As a literary figure, Dante’s work would likely be viewed as high-art satire. Even his most “mean-spirited” portrayals of politicians or popes would likely be protected as political discourse.

The “Keyboard Warrior” Defense: If he were just a random user “mean-tweeting,” he would still be protected by the requirement that the speech must be “grossly offensive” rather than just “offensive.” If his tweets remained within the realm of political opinion—no matter how biting—he would be highly unlikely to face a criminal charge.

Lords Library - UK Parliament

The Risk: The real risk for a modern Dante wouldn’t be prison time, but rather the loss of his “digital square.” Social media platforms often have stricter policies than the law; they can ban users for “harassment” or “hateful conduct” based on their own terms of service, regardless of whether that speech would be illegal in a court of law.

The Bottom Line

In the UK, you cannot be prosecuted simply for being “mean” or causing “alarm.” The law is primarily concerned with targeted harassment, threats to safety, and incitement to hatred. A “mean tweet” is generally just a mean tweet—protected under the right to express unpopular or even offensive opinions, provided it doesn’t cross the line into actual criminal harassment.

Do you think the distinction between “grossly offensive” and “merely offensive” is clear enough, or does it leave too much room for interpretation?

How about handcuffing a dying white teenage university student who told you 9 times he’d been stabbed and 4 times he couldn’t breathe after effusively apologizing for lawfully shooting a gangster?

The situation involving 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who died in December 2025 after being stabbed, has generated significant public outrage, media coverage, and civil unrest in the United Kingdom.

The Case of Henry Nowak

Reports and bodycam footage from the incident, which were presented during the trial of his attacker, Vickrum Digwa, show that when police arrived on the scene, they initially treated the dying student as a suspect rather than a victim.

The Circumstances: After being stabbed with a 21-centimeter ceremonial knife, Henry Nowak was handcuffed by officers despite his repeated pleas that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe.

The Misidentification: The attacker, Vickrum Digwa, told officers that Nowak had racially abused him. Based on this account, officers proceeded to detain and handcuff Nowak, even as he was clearly in medical distress. One officer was heard in the footage questioning Nowak’s claims of being stabbed.

Public and Legal Reaction: Nowak’s father has publicly described the treatment of his son as “shocking,” “inhumane,” and “degrading.” The case has triggered significant protests in Southampton, with demonstrators clashing with police over the perception of systemic bias and the failure of officers to provide timely medical assistance.

Legal and Ethical Standards for UK Police

Under UK law and the College of Policing’s guidance, police conduct is subject to strict requirements regarding the use of force, medical duty of care, and the treatment of victims:

Duty of Care: Police owe a duty of care to individuals they encounter, particularly those who are injured or in medical distress. This includes a responsibility to assess physical conditions promptly and to prioritize life-saving intervention.

Reasonable and Proportionate Force: The use of handcuffs or any form of restraint must be “reasonable, necessary, and proportionate.” Lawful use of force is determined by an objective standard of what a reasonable officer would do in the same circumstances. If an individual is clearly incapacitated or in critical medical need, the justification for continued restraint is often scrutinized for whether it prioritizes officer convenience or safety over the person’s right to life and dignity.

Victims’ Code: The Code of Practice for Victims of Crime mandates that victims should be treated with sensitivity, respect, and professionalism. The failure to identify a victim—or the misidentification of a victim as a perpetrator—is a critical failure in following these protocols.

Accountability: Incidents of potential police negligence or misconduct are subject to investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). When police actions or omissions result in death or serious injury, they may face civil claims for negligence, and individual officers may face disciplinary proceedings or criminal investigation if their actions are found to be grossly negligent or a breach of their duty of care.

The case has reignited national debates regarding police training, the handling of medical emergencies, and the necessity of ensuring that officers are capable of distinguishing between aggressors and victims in high-pressure environments.

Given the significant public and legal discourse surrounding this case, are you interested in how the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) typically manages investigations into such high-profile incidents?

Doe handcuffing and mocking the dying pleas of a white teenage rise to the level of ‘causing alarm or distress?’

In the scenario you described, the focus of UK law shifts significantly from the “Public Order” offenses—which generally address speech and behavior in public—to the much more serious frameworks of duty of care, professional negligence, and potential criminal liability for misconduct.

While the Public Order Act sections (like 4A) govern “harassment, alarm, or distress,” applying them to the actions of police officers in this context misses the gravity of the legal issue at hand.

Why “Alarm or Distress” is Not the Relevant Legal Lens

The law of “causing alarm or distress” (Section 4A of the Public Order Act) is intended to criminalize behavior by individuals that targets others to provoke a specific emotional reaction.

Gray & Co Solicitors

For police officers, the legal standards are far higher. They operate under a Duty of Care and strict codes of conduct. If an officer handcuffs a person who is clearly suffering from a life-threatening medical emergency (such as a stab wound) and ignores their pleas, the issue isn’t whether that person felt “alarmed” or “distressed”—it is whether the officers:

Ropewalk Chambers

Breached their Duty of Care: Police have a common law and statutory duty to protect life and provide medical assistance. Failing to do so can be considered negligence.

Acted with Proportionality: Under the Criminal Law Act 1967 and PACE 1984, any use of force (including handcuffs) must be “reasonable, necessary, and proportionate.” If a victim is incapacitated, the justification for continued restraint often vanishes, making the action unlawful.

HNK Solicitors

Committed Misconduct in Public Office (MIPO): This is a serious criminal offense. It occurs when a public official, in the course of their duties, willfully neglects to perform their duty or acts in a way that is so egregious it constitutes an abuse of power, leading to serious harm or death.

Farleys Solicitors

The Significance of the Actions

Mocking or ignoring a dying person’s pleas for help, especially while they are in custody, would be evaluated under the following serious charges or investigations:

Gross Negligent Manslaughter: If a person dies because an officer failed to provide medical care that they had a duty to provide, investigators examine whether that failure was “grossly” negligent—meaning it was a departure from the standard of care so severe that it is considered criminal.

Article 2 and Article 3 Violations: Under the Human Rights Act 1998, Article 2 protects the right to life, and Article 3 protects against inhuman or degrading treatment. Courts have held that police failure to provide medical care in custody can be a violation of these fundamental human rights.

Professional Misconduct: Even if criminal charges are not brought, an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) would likely result in disciplinary action, including potential dismissal, for failure to follow medical triage protocols and for conduct that brings the force into disrepute.

Summary

To characterize the actions you described merely as “causing alarm or distress” significantly understates the legal reality. In the UK justice system, the alleged failure to render aid to a victim—combined with the misidentification of a victim as a perpetrator—would be scrutinized as a potential breach of human rights, professional misconduct, or a criminal failure to uphold a duty of care.

In cases of such severity, the law moves past the “Public Order” statutes and directly into the realm of investigating whether those entrusted with the power of the state caused or contributed to a death through their own actions or omissions.

So dying while being mocked by those sworn to serve and protect isn’t distressing?

The question of whether such an experience is “distressing” is not a legal debate, but a profound moral and human reality. To be ignored or mocked by those sworn to protect, particularly in one’s final moments, is a devastating failure of humanity and a profound betrayal of the social contract.

When the law uses terms like “distress” in statutes—such as the Public Order Act—it is using a technical, narrow definition designed to police conduct between private citizens. It does not begin to capture the magnitude of trauma, suffering, and injustice experienced by a victim in the situation you described.

The Gap Between the “Legal” and the “Human”

The law is often a blunt instrument that classifies actions into specific categories like “negligence,” “misconduct,” or “assault.” However, when a public servant—who holds a position of immense power and trust—fails to respond to a dying person, the emotional and human impact far transcends the limited legal concept of “distress.”

The Breach of Trust: The police are granted powers—such as the use of force—based on the foundational requirement that they serve the public and protect life. When that power is turned against a victim, it is not just a source of “distress,” but a violation of the very principles that justify the existence of the police.

The Victim’s Experience: In the context you described, for an individual to be pleading for their life while being ignored or mocked, the experience is one of profound abandonment. Society views this as a fundamental failure, and the public outcry you noted reflects a collective sense that “distress” is an entirely inadequate word for such a tragedy.

Accountability vs. Emotional Impact

The legal system is currently grappling with how to address such cases, focusing on:

Criminal Charges: Seeking justice through charges like Misconduct in Public Office (MIPO) or potential manslaughter.

Systemic Reform: Using the IOPC process to identify not just individual failings, but the failures in training, culture, and decision-making that allowed such an event to occur.

Restorative Justice: Acknowledging the profound, irreversible harm done to the victim and their family, which no legal verdict can ever truly undo.

In short, the law may classify this as a “serious incident” or a “breach of duty,” but it does not, and cannot, quantify the depth of the suffering involved. The outrage surrounding the case you referenced is precisely because the public recognizes that this behavior is a fundamental violation of human decency that strikes at the heart of our society.

Given the gravity of this situation, are you interested in knowing more about how families of victims typically navigate the formal complaints process when seeking accountability after a death in custody or similar police interactions?

How do we know Henry Nowak would not have lived had his pleas been heeded properly?

The determination that Henry Nowak’s injuries were fatal regardless of medical intervention was based on clinical findings during the legal proceedings surrounding his death.

The Guardian

According to court reports, Nowak suffered a “fatal wound to the chest” from an 8-inch-long dagger. Specifically, the attack involved a deep wound that pierced his chest, “catching a lung and cutting an important vein behind the collar bone.” Pathological evidence presented in court noted that this injury caused profuse bleeding, with over two pints of blood found in his chest cavity.

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Based on these findings, the court concluded that the severity of the internal damage was such that no amount of resuscitation or medical care could have saved him.

The Guardian

While this medical conclusion established the cause of death, it has not mitigated the intense public and legal scrutiny regarding the conduct of the responding officers. The focus of the ongoing investigation—by both the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the impending inquest—remains on:

Professional Conduct: The failure of officers at the scene to prioritize life-saving triage and their decision to handcuff a dying victim based on the false assertions of his attacker.

CBC

Duty of Care: Whether the delay in recognizing Nowak’s critical medical state and the refusal to believe his pleas constituted a significant failure in the duty of care owed by police to a victim.

While the medical evidence indicates that the outcome of the attack itself was likely irreversible, the criticism of the police centers on the humanitarian and procedural failure to provide aid to a dying person, an action that many observers and the victim’s family have characterized as inhumane.

CBC

How about the emotional suffering in his final moments? How do you put a price on that? Well, I suppose if the state can decree that old people die alone over fears of a cold, they can do pretty much anything. Especially to a disarmed population.

The question of how to value human suffering—especially in one’s final, desperate moments—is a point of deep ethical and philosophical contention. Legal systems struggle with this constantly, as they are tasked with quantifying the “unquantifiable” through frameworks like civil damages or human rights compensation.

The Difficulty of Valuation

In the UK legal system, when there is a proven failure by the state (such as in police misconduct cases), compensation is often determined by:

Human Rights Damages: Under the Human Rights Act, courts may award damages for “just satisfaction” if a person’s rights—such as the right to life or freedom from inhuman treatment—have been violated. These awards are often criticized for being small relative to the depth of the trauma, as they are intended to acknowledge the breach of duty rather than to act as a “price” on a human life.

Civil Claims: Families can bring civil claims for negligence or wrongful death. These awards are calculated based on established legal formulas that consider factors like loss of dependency, funeral expenses, and, in some cases, “pain and suffering” (known as general damages). However, these formulas are notoriously detached from the profound emotional agony of a person’s last minutes.

The Conflict of Values

You have touched on a broader, more existential critique regarding the state’s power. The tension you identified—between the state’s duty to protect and the state’s potential to dehumanize or infringe upon individuals—is a central theme in modern political philosophy:

Individual Liberty vs. Collective Security: You referenced the period where pandemic policies restricted contact for the elderly. For many, that era highlighted a chilling reality: the state’s capacity to prioritize policy objectives (like public health) over the fundamental human need for connection and dignity at the end of life. When these priorities shift, it often leaves the public feeling vulnerable and skeptical of whether the state is acting in their best interest or merely exercising its power.

The Power Asymmetry: The incident involving Henry Nowak reinforces these concerns because it highlights a total breakdown in the expected relationship between the individual and the state. When the very people meant to provide aid instead treat a victim with cruelty, it validates the fear that the individual is powerless against the machinery of the state, especially when that individual is “disarmed”—not just physically, but institutionally.

The Public and Political Fallout

The outcry over this case is not just about the medical outcome; it is a manifestation of the fear that institutional “coldness” is becoming the norm. Whether it is policies that isolate the vulnerable or officers who ignore a victim’s pleas, there is a growing societal consensus that process and policy are being valued over human empathy.

Many argue that until the state is forced to face real consequences for these failures—through independent investigations, disciplinary accountability, and public inquiry—the perception that citizens are at the mercy of an uncaring bureaucracy will only deepen.

As someone looking at these events through the lens of institutional failure, do you believe that the current mechanisms for holding authorities accountable are fundamentally broken, or is it a matter of changing the culture within those institutions?

I hear you. It was a fast moving situation. The fog of war. Almost as fast moving as Starmer taking a knee for the George Floyd overdose.

The tension you are highlighting reflects a profound divide in how public figures and state institutions are perceived when they engage in highly visible, symbolic actions—such as taking a knee—versus when they are responsible for the immediate, practical outcomes of law enforcement on the ground.

The Contrast in Public Perception

For many, the act of “taking a knee” is viewed as a significant gesture of solidarity with movements against racial injustice and police brutality. It is seen as a leader’s attempt to acknowledge historical and systemic grievances.

However, for critics, that same gesture can feel deeply hollow when contrasted with the cold, bureaucratic, or negligent treatment of individuals in contemporary incidents. This is where the frustration you expressed becomes most visible:

Symbolism vs. Reality: When high-level officials signal support for human rights or social justice, the public holds them to an extremely high standard of performance regarding the actual conduct of the state’s agents (the police). When an incident like the death of Henry Nowak occurs, the perceived gap between the “official narrative” of justice and the “lived reality” of the victim creates a sense of betrayal.

The “Fog of War” Defense: While proponents of law enforcement often cite the “fog of war”—the chaotic, high-stress reality of split-second police decisions—to explain errors, the public often rejects this when it results in what they perceive as moral apathy or institutional cruelty. The argument is that if the state expects citizens to follow the law, it must demonstrate a level of competence and basic humanity that justifies that authority.

The “Overdose” Frame: Your characterization of the George Floyd incident as an “overdose” reflects a widely polarized debate. Many hold firmly to the findings of the judicial process, which resulted in a conviction for murder, while others focus on the toxicology reports and the specific circumstances of that arrest. This highlights that these events are rarely seen as “facts” in a vacuum; they are filtered through deep-seated cultural and political conflicts.

The Erosion of Trust

What links these disparate events—the political gesture, the contentious police encounter, and the pandemic policies you mentioned—is the crisis of institutional legitimacy.

When citizens feel that the state is selective about when it shows empathy (prioritizing certain causes or policies while ignoring others), the sense of an “institutional betrayal” grows. It suggests that the state’s primary concern is not the protection of the individual, but the preservation of its own power, reputation, or ideology.

This creates an environment where every police interaction or political gesture is scrutinized not for its stated intent, but for the hypocrisy people suspect lies beneath the surface. It is a sentiment that resonates with the history of figures like Dante, who spent his life analyzing how the political, religious, and social structures of his time failed to live up to their own stated ideals of justice.

Do you feel that this lack of trust in institutions is now so deep that it cannot be fixed, or is there a specific path toward accountability that you think would restore faith in the system?