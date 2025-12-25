https://thevaccinereaction.org/2025/12/u-s-stillbirth-rates-17-percent-higher-than-cdc-reporting/

The article you provided outlines a significant discrepancy between current CDC reporting and a 2025 study published in JAMA regarding U.S. stillbirth rates. The data suggests that the burden of stillbirth is higher than previously understood, particularly among specific demographic groups and in pregnancies previously labeled as “low-risk.”

Here is a breakdown of the key statistics and findings mentioned in the text:

Comparative Stillbirth Rates

The study found that the actual rate of stillbirth is roughly 17% higher than the CDC’s reported national average.

MetricRate (per 1,000 births)Frequency RatioCDC National Average~5.711 in 1752025 Study (Actual)5.741 in 150Low-Income Communities~8.921 in 112Black Families/Communities10.521 in 95

Stillbirths in “Low-Risk” Pregnancies

A major finding of the study is the failure of current clinical models to identify risks in late-term pregnancies. While 72.3% of stillbirths had identifiable risk factors, 27.7% had none. This gap increases as a pregnancy reaches full term:

At 38 weeks: 24.1% of stillbirths had no identifiable clinical risk factors.

At 39 weeks: 34.2% had no risk factors.

At 40+ weeks: 40.7% occurred without any clinical “red flags.”

Identified Systematic Failures

The researchers argue that “no risk factors” does not mean there is no cause, but rather that current screening is missing critical physiological signals. The study highlights several conditions that are often only diagnosed after delivery:

Placental Insufficiency: Inadequate blood flow/nutrient delivery.

Chronic Inflammation: Immune dysregulation that doesn’t show maternal symptoms.

Environmental Toxicants: Factors currently not screened for in standard U.S. clinical practice.

Emerging Research and Policy Shifts

The article connects these findings to other recent (2025) studies regarding reproductive health:

Israeli Study (June 2025): Reported a 40% increase in pregnancy loss (roughly 4 additional losses per 100 pregnancies) for those receiving mRNA shots between weeks 8 and 13.

Czech Republic Study: Reported a decrease in successful pregnancy rates for women who received the shot prior to conception.

Policy Change: The text notes that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called for a federal ban on administering these shots during pregnancy, leading to revised CDC guidance.

