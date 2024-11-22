Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGiving Thanks to ICECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGiving Thanks to ICETimothy WineyNov 22, 20241Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGiving Thanks to ICECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterGiving Thanks to ICECopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
WE DON'T NEED ICE. WE NEED AN ICEPICK:
*21yo Mynor De Paz-Munoz, illegal immigrant from Guatemala,arrested for horrific rape of a child. Massachusetts law enforcement ignored detainer request made by federal agency & released him.
*De Paz-Munoz was arrested, again in Massachusetts for forcible rape of a child by force, rape of a child & indecent assault & battery & again police ignored ERO detainer & released him on bail.
*A third person convicted of raping a child in Brazil hid out in US after being caught & released at US Southern border in 2022.
*42yo Billy Buitrago-Bustos of Colombia arrested by Great Barrington police for raping a child by force, statutory rape & aggravated rape.
*41yo Alexandre De Oliveira is a fugitive from Brazil convicted of raping a child in Brazil, fled the country before he could serve his sentence, then entered US, again. He was released from custody after being served notice to appear before DOJ immigration review judge. Story ends here - probably still in US raping children.
https://thepostmillennial.com/3-illegal-immigrants-arrested-in-boston-for-child-rape
11/21/24 Art Hoffman