So this guy is just now questioning the official story on 9/11. I've always found the Young Turks an interesting name. "The Young Turks were a 20th-century political reform movement in the Ottoman Empire that replaced Sultan Abdul Hamid II's absolute rule with a constitutional government. Primarily composed of young military officers and intellectuals, they sought to modernize the empire, though their policies later led to the Armenian Genocide." The change always seems to involve the slaughter of innocent and greater control which is labeled as "progress" and a move towards technocracy.
