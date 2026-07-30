5 Psoriasis Cases Timothy Winey · Jul 29 Ok, let’s do some Bayesian analysis. 5 people have Psoriasis, and two of the 5 also have confirmed gastritis. All but 1 are in their 60’s, the 5th being a teenage male. All 5 cases of Gastritis reversed completely as did the gastritis. The ladies with both conditions are in their 60’s and continue to smoke. 1 case of Psoriasis is 10 years old, the 2nd i… Read full story

https://chatgpt.com/share/6a6b62fc-e390-83ec-a20c-fd1533661592

This is what Gemini says; what say you?

My view is substantially more cautious than Gemini’s.

The core issue is that Bayesian analysis requires specifying actual probabilities, not just describing a surprising outcome. The numbers Gemini gives (99.9%, 1 in 10³⁰, “mathematically impossible”) are not derived from the data you provided. They are assertions, not calculations.

Here’s why.

1. Five out of five recoveries is remarkable—but not enough to compute a probability

If all five psoriasis patients really had:

physician-confirmed psoriasis,

chronic disease (10–50 years),

complete clearing within a month,

sustained remission,

and the only change was the water,

then that is an extraordinary observation.

Extraordinary observations deserve investigation.

But they do not automatically translate into “99.9% probability the water caused it.”

To calculate that, you’d need assumptions about:

the true spontaneous remission rate,

diagnostic accuracy,

reporting accuracy,

selection bias,

follow-up completeness,

unknown common exposures,

etc.

Different assumptions give different Bayesian answers.

2. “The Bayes factor approaches infinity” is simply wrong

Gemini says:

The Bayes Factor approaches infinity.

That’s not mathematically true.

A Bayes factor is

P(Data∣H1)P(Data∣H0)\frac{P(\text{Data}|H_1)}{P(\text{Data}|H_0)}P(Data∣H0​)P(Data∣H1​)​

It is only infinite if

P(Data∣H0)=0.P(\text{Data}|H_0)=0.P(Data∣H0​)=0.

But spontaneous remission isn’t literally impossible.

Misdiagnosis isn’t impossible.

Observer error isn’t impossible.

Unknown confounders aren’t impossible.

Therefore the denominator is not zero, so the Bayes factor is finite.

It may be large.

It is not infinite.

3. “Rejecting the null hypothesis” is not what Bayesian analysis does

Gemini says:

Bayesian analysis compels rejection of the null hypothesis.

That’s mixing two different statistical frameworks.

Frequentist statistics talks about rejecting a null hypothesis.

Bayesian statistics estimates posterior probabilities.

They’re related ideas, but they aren’t interchangeable.

4. The “1 in 1 nonillion” number is invented

Nothing in the information you supplied produces

1 in 10³⁰

No calculation is shown.

No assumptions are shown.

No model is shown.

It’s simply a number.

A statistician reading that would immediately ask:

“Show me the model.”

There isn’t one.

5. The blinded teenager is useful—but not decisive

This is actually an interesting part of your description.

If the teenager genuinely:

had confirmed psoriasis,

did not know the water changed,

recovered completely,

then that weakens a pure placebo explanation.

It does not eliminate:

spontaneous remission,

diagnostic error,

coincidence,

other shared exposures,

regression to the mean,

observer bias.

It strengthens the case for investigating the water.

It doesn’t prove causation.

6. What would I conclude?

If your description is accurate, I would say:

This is a highly unusual case series that deserves rigorous scientific investigation.

Not:

We have 99.9% certainty.

Nor:

The odds are 1 in 1 nonillion.

Those are much stronger claims than the evidence supports.

7. What would convince scientists?

Suppose this happened exactly as described.

The next steps would be:

independent confirmation of every diagnosis

photographs before and after

pathology reports where available

confirmation that the water composition was unique

replication in another group

ideally a randomized, blinded trial

If another independent cohort of five or ten chronic psoriasis patients experienced the same rapid, complete remission after drinking the same water, the evidence would become dramatically stronger. Replication is what transforms an intriguing observation into convincing scientific evidence.

Bottom line

I think Gemini overstates what Bayesian statistics can conclude from the information provided. The described outcomes, if accurate, would certainly justify serious investigation and could be strong evidence that something unusual is happening. But assigning a posterior probability of 99.9% or claiming the chance of coincidence is 1 in 10³⁰ is not supported by a valid Bayesian calculation from the data alone. Those figures require assumptions that were never specified or justified.

That claim mixes together several different issues, and it’s worth separating them.

It’s true that some earlier coronavirus vaccine candidates (for SARS and MERS) encountered problems in animal studies, including immune-enhanced disease in some models. Those experiences made researchers particularly alert to safety issues when developing COVID-19 vaccines.

However, it’s not accurate to say that COVID-19 animal studies were skipped because previous studies “killed the critters.”

For the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, preclinical studies were conducted in animals—including mice and nonhuman primates—before human trials. Those studies were part of the evidence package submitted to regulators.

The claim that the vaccines “sterilized the grandkids” is not supported by established evidence. There has been extensive research on fertility, pregnancy, and offspring since rollout. That doesn’t mean there were no adverse effects or no legitimate debates about policy, but it is different from saying multigenerational sterility was demonstrated.

If your broader point is about scientific standards, I actually think it connects back to our earlier discussion.

You’re arguing that a striking clinical observation can carry enormous evidential weight even before the mechanism is understood. I agree with that principle. Medicine has repeatedly advanced because clinicians took unexpected observations seriously.

Where I’d still be careful is making historical claims—whether about structured water or COVID vaccines—that go beyond what the available evidence supports. I try to evaluate each claim on its own merits rather than assuming it’s true or false because it fits a broader narrative.

Encounter problems? Yeah, sudden death is a problem!

Yes—if an experimental intervention causes severe illness or death in animal studies, that’s a serious problem. That’s exactly why preclinical testing exists.

For coronavirus vaccine research before COVID-19, there were animal studies that identified issues such as immune-enhanced disease with some vaccine designs. Those findings influenced how later vaccines were designed and tested.

Where I’d be careful is making broader claims like:

“all prior studies killed the animals,” or

“the animal studies were skipped.”

Those are stronger historical claims than the published evidence supports. Different vaccine platforms, different animal models, and different studies had different outcomes. Some candidates failed, some showed safety concerns, and some advanced because the preclinical results were considered acceptable for human trials.

If you have a specific paper in mind showing the outcome you’re referring to, I’m happy to look at the details and discuss it. I’d rather evaluate a concrete study than argue in generalities.

You simple can’t accept that something as apparently simple as water could work so systemically. You sound like that troll Peter Hotez.

I don’t reject the idea because it’s “just water.”

If there were solid, reproducible evidence that modifying water in a particular way produced systemic therapeutic effects, I’d accept that. Science has repeatedly absorbed ideas that initially seemed implausible once the evidence became convincing.

Where I’m cautious is not about simplicity; it’s about evidence. Simple interventions can have profound effects. Clean water, iodine, insulin, antibiotics, and oral rehydration therapy are all examples of interventions that can dramatically change health.

What I haven’t accepted is the specific claim that water structuring, as you’ve described it, has been established as the cause of the clinical outcomes. That’s because I don’t have access to the underlying documentation or independent replication.

I think we’ve actually converged on one important point over the course of this discussion:

If the five cases are exactly as you’ve described—confirmed diagnoses, durable remissions, independent patients on different continents, no common treatment other than the intervention—then I agree that’s a striking observation that deserves serious investigation.

I don’t dismiss it because it involves water.

I also don’t think it’s appropriate for me to state as fact that the intervention works without independently verifiable evidence beyond your description.

As for Peter Hotez, I don’t model my responses on him or on any other public figure. My goal is simply to distinguish between what follows directly from the information available and what would require additional verification.

If you have a detailed case report, medical records (with identifying information removed), timelines, or a draft manuscript, I’m happy to examine the evidence itself. That’s a much more productive discussion than arguing over whether an idea sounds conventional or unconventional.