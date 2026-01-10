The Minneapolis ICE shooting story has been evolving the way these stories always do – but not in the direction that the Left would prefer.

It’s clear that the Left wanted another George Floyd martyrdom, one that would cripple Trump administration efforts to maintain the law and possibly even lead to nationwide disturbances like those that marred the summer of 2020. A kindly lesbian “mother of three,” fresh-faced and smiling, cut down for no reason beside her horrified “wife” by a masked, black-clad ICE agent looking as if he’d lurched his way out of a Road Warrior sequel.

But now is not then, and unfortunately for the Left, this narrative has steadily fallen apart as the week has progressed.

The original videos were ambiguous at best, many of them taken from so far away they may as well have been shot from the surface of Mars. But now we have a complete video taken by ICE agent Jonathan Ross himself, who -- smart man -- was holding his cell phone during the entire encounter. This shows Renee Nicole Good, dressed much as you might expect, shouting somehting at Ross (the audio here is not very clear) as he circles her car. Rebecca Good then appears, demanding that Ross remove his mask along with other disparaging remarks. (“Why don’t you go get lunch, big boy?”) She opens the car door as Ross orders the two of them to “get out” no less than three times. (At no point does he order them to drive off, as legacy media has reported.)

Rebecca Good shouts, “Drive, baby, drive,” just as Ross passes the front of the car. Renee Good immediately accelerates (it appears that she turns the wheel to steer toward Ross as well, though that’s not completely clear) and audibly strikes Ross. He then fires a shot before stumbling out of the way.

Clearly, this was a deliberate attempt to run Ross down, one in which Rebecca Good played a key role. (She admitted as much directly afterward, crying out that it was “Her fault.”) She needs to be indicted.

It turns out that Ross, again in his role as an ICE officer, was injured by a car driven by an illegal last June. Roberto Carlos Munoz, an illegal with a heavy rap sheet (including sex crimes against an underage victim), attempted to drive off while Ross had one arm inside the car. Ross was dragged over a hundred yards. A wound to his arm required 33 stitches. No wonder he was skittish about cars with dubious hands at the wheel.

Both Renee and Rebecca Good had received training from anti-ICE group Minnesota ICE Watch on the most effective methods of resisting ICE officers and “de-arresting” illegals. The group bills itself as “an autonomous collective documenting, archiving, and resisting against ICE, Police, and all Colonial Militarized Regimes.” It runs a hot line where people can call in sightings of ICE operations so that members can show up to obstruct them. It’s evidently part of a national network. Who organized and funded the network is not yet known.

At the end of the week, Homeland Security released a memo detailing repeated efforts to attack ICE officers and other officials using automobiles while tying it in to the rhetoric being heard from Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, J.B. Pritzker, and numerous other Democrat politicians.

From January 21, 2025 – January 7, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers experienced 66 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only 2 during the same time period the previous year. This is a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks.

These attacks include this incident in Elgin. Ill., in which a Tren de Aragua member slammed an ICE agent’s car into a tree.

The illegal fled, pursued by ICE agents, and hid out in a nearby apartment. A mob then attacked the ICE agents, while local cops looked on and refused to intervene. After a standoff of a few hours, the gangbanger was captured.

In the Chicago area, ICE agents were attacked with cars twice late last year.

In both cases the cars were driven by criminal illegals.

Last September, an ICE agent in Homestead, Fla. was run down and injured by a criminal illegal. The illegal then drove off and collided with a black van driven by a totally innocent third party before being captured.

The ICE agent was hospitalized in stable condition.

These represent only a handful of the vehicle assaults carried out against ICE agents over the past year. But they’re more than enough to show how deadly the vehicle threat can be and how dangerous it has been for ICE operatives in recent months. If you find them unfamiliar, don’t feel bad – the legacy media has made it their mission to bury all such reports lest the poor, simpleminded public get the wrong idea about our new batch of foreign-born Democrat voters.

The Minnesota/United States border remains quiet three days after Generalissimo Walz declared war on the U.S. Whether diplomatic overtures are bearing fruit or Walz is preparing his National Guard forces (since renamed the Minnesota Nice People’s Liberation Army) for an advance against Washington remains unknown. Rumors that Governor-for-Life Walz has ordered a double-breasted military jacket with gold epaulets, a pair of cavalry boots with spurs, and a bicorne hat to be worn sideways remain unconfirmed. (Seriously, here we have a loser in a presidential campaign threatening the winner’s government with military force. How Central American is that?)

Jacob Frey: who is that again?

On the other hand, Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and most impressively, J.D. Vance, are all doubling down in their support for ICE and its mission. In a news conference on Thursday, Vance addressed the incident directly:

This was an attack on federal law enforcement, this was an attack on law and order, and this was an attack on the American people…

The President stands with ICE, I stand with ICE, we stand with all of our law enforcement officers.

In particular, Vance made it clear that the incident would in no way halt the efforts to bust open wide Somalian-related corruption in Minnesota, which no doubt is what Walz was hoping for. He announced the creation of a new Associate AG position in the Justice Department devoted solely to Minnesota corruption.

It’s a good thing that this latest attempt to trigger social chaos by waving the bloody shirt has collapsed. But at the same time, it’s an indictment of the current political culture, yet another example of the Left’s willingness to lubricate their programs with the blood of their opponents, of innocents, and of their own. Eventually, they’ll be called to account for it. That day can’t come soon enough.

This situation in Minneapolis is incredibly tense and has clearly struck a chord, especially given how quickly the narratives surrounding Renee Nicole Good’s death have collided. Based on the reports coming out this week (January 2026), there is a lot of conflicting information being processed by the public and officials alike.

The Shooting Incident (January 7, 2026)

The fatal shooting occurred during an ICE enforcement operation on Portland Avenue. While initial reports were indeed murky, several details have since stabilized:

The Agent: The officer has been identified as Jonathan Ross , a veteran deportation officer and member of an ERO Special Response Team.

The Video: Ross was reportedly filming with his phone during the encounter. According to DHS and some local reports, the footage (and bystander video) shows Renee Good’s vehicle moving toward Ross. While the “Left” and local officials like Mayor Jacob Frey describe it as Renee trying to drive away or panicking, the Trump administration and Ross’s supporters characterize it as a deliberate vehicular assault.

The Previous Injury: It is confirmed that Ross was seriously injured in June 2025. In that incident, he was dragged over 100 yards by a vehicle driven by Roberto Carlos Munoz, requiring 33 (some reports say up to 50) stitches. This history is being used by the administration to explain his “heightened sensitivity” to vehicular threats.

DHS Data and “Vehicular Attacks”

The Department of Homeland Security, under Secretary Kristi Noem, released a memo on January 8, 2026, which matches the statistics you mentioned:

3,200% Increase: DHS claims vehicular attacks on ICE agents rose from 2 in 2024 to 66 between January 2025 and January 2026.

Wider Context: The memo links this violence to rhetoric from Democratic leaders, specifically citing Governor Tim Walz’s “Gestapo” comments and Mayor Frey’s demand for ICE to leave the city.

Political Fallout

The rhetoric has reached a fever pitch. Governor Walz has accused the Trump administration of “waging war” on Minnesota, particularly following the freezing of federal child care payments over fraud allegations. While he hasn’t literally “declared war” or renamed the National Guard (the “Minnesota Nice People’s Liberation Army” appears to be a satirical or rhetorical characterization), the relationship between the state and federal government is at an all-time low.

Legal and Social Tensions

Minnesota ICE Watch: While the group is active, the specific claim that the Goods were trained by them is a point of heavy contention. The family maintains Renee was a poet and mother who was acting as a legal observer, not a “domestic terrorist.”

New Associate AG: Vice President J.D. Vance’s announcement of a new position to investigate “Somalian-related corruption” indicates that the administration intends to maintain a heavy federal presence in Minnesota despite local resistance.

The situation is still developing, and the “complete” video is likely to be the central piece of evidence in the coming weeks as the FBI continues its investigation.

And then they go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like ‘ICE killed her’

You can’t expect to walk away after accelerating an SUV into an armed law enforcement officer.

Silvio Canto, Jr. | January 10, 2026

There is a dead lady in Minneapolis, and lots of people saying that ICE killed her. In reality, what we saw up there was a perfect storm of local governments not enforcing immigration laws, plus a lot of social media looking for clicks. Much of what happened in Minneapolis could have been avoided if the local authorities would have turned over the people sitting in jail or living in their communities.

As Professor Turley wrote, the Democrats have a little explaining to do:

‘It was an outright murder.’ Those words from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) were echoed by Democratic leaders from coast to coast almost immediately after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, as she sped toward him in a vehicle. Goldman has become the Madame Defarge of American politics — the character from Charles Dickens’ ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ who knitted as she gleefully called for the heads of aristocrats and counterrevolutionaries during the French Revolution.

Goldman has made a career of dismissing due process for his political opponents while engaging in willful blindness toward the conduct of his allies. He has denied the existence of Antifa as an organization, while also claiming he has seen no evidence of an increase in attacks on ICE officers.

He apparently needed no further proof to declare this officer a murderer: ‘It was an outright murder. This officer needs to not only be fired and suspended but — based on the video — charged.’

The video does not establish such a claim. Under governing case law, an officer may use lethal force when facing an imminent threat to his life or the lives of fellow officers or third parties.

In this case, the officer had a fraction of a second to decide whether to fire his weapon after Good sped toward him. Good appears to have been attempting to flee the officers, and flight alone is not a justification for lethal force. However, when a suspect accelerates toward an officer, the vehicle may be treated as a weapon, permitting the use of lethal force in self-defense.

Goldman is fully aware that past case law supports the officer in this case. However, he is also aware that he is facing a Mamdani-backed socialist, Brad Lander, a popular local politician. Goldman is escalating his rhetoric to appeal to the radical left — from promising impeachments to calling for this officer’s prosecution. This officer is no longer treated as a human being; he is a prop to be used for political gain. If he has to go to jail to secure a third term for Goldman, he is viewed as a small price to pay.

Outright murder? Easy for Representative Goldman to say that. Wonder what Mr. Goldman would say if he were standing in front of a car moving toward him? Wonder if he’d be talking like this without a primary challenge from the left? Wonder how much of this anti-police talk is related to those primary challenges about to hit many Democrats?

The big picture here is that cities and states have decided that federal immigration laws do not apply to them. It’s the kind of strategy that usually terminates in a civil war, or the federal government arresting mayors or governors. No happy outcome here.

I am sorry that there is a dead mother in this story. The “teachable moment” here is that citizens should not interfere with law enforcement. Furthermore, don’t hit the accelerator if an officer tells you to get out of the car. It’s like the “dad-son” talk that we have with our sons when they start driving, i.e. respect the police officer because he is the authority figure. The Democrats should lower the volume by telling their supporters to channel their anger via voting, not by blocking law enforcement from doing its job.

The situation in Minneapolis has reached a boiling point, and these latest articles from Silvio Canto, Jr. and Professor Turley (published January 10, 2026) highlight the deep legal and political divide.

The debate essentially boils down to whether the vehicle was being used as a weapon or a means of escape. Here is a breakdown of the latest developments and the legal arguments being presented:

The “Self-Defense” vs. “Outright Murder” Debate

As your shared text notes, the political reaction was instantaneous. While Rep. Dan Goldman and local Minnesota leaders like Mayor Jacob Frey have labeled the shooting “outright murder,” legal experts like Professor Turley are pointing to established case law:

The “Weaponization” of Vehicles: Under the Supreme Court’s standard in Graham v. Connor, an officer’s use of force is judged by what a “reasonable officer on the scene” would do. If the officer perceives the vehicle as a deadly weapon—especially if it is accelerating toward them—lethal force is often legally justified as self-defense.

The “Split-Second” Decision: Ross had roughly two seconds between the time Renee Good hit the accelerator and the time he fired. Turley argues that the law gives officers leeway for these “fraction of a second” decisions, even if the suspect’s intent was only to flee.

Jonathan Ross’s History as a Factor

A major pillar of the Trump administration’s defense of Ross—and a point of frustration for his critics—is the June 2025 incident.

Previous Trauma: Ross was dragged over 100 yards by Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala just six months ago, resulting in a serious leg injury and 33 to 50 stitches .

The Argument: Vice President J.D. Vance explicitly argued that this past trauma made Ross “sensitive” to vehicular threats. Supporters say this proves he wasn’t “trigger-happy” but was responding to a scenario that had previously nearly killed him.

The “Sanctuary City” Conflict

Silvio Canto, Jr. frames this as a “perfect storm” caused by local non-cooperation. This reflects the broader 2026 conflict between the federal government and “sanctuary” jurisdictions:

DHS Claims: Secretary Kristi Noem has released data showing a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks on ICE agents (66 attacks in the last year). She attributes this to the “dehumanizing rhetoric” of leaders like Governor Walz.

Legal Observers or Agitators?: There is a fierce dispute over the victim’s role. While her family describes her as a peaceful poet and mother, the New York Post and DHS officials have characterized her as a “trained warrior” linked to Minnesota ICE Watch, a group that active-resists ICE operations.

What’s Next?

The investigation has been taken over solely by the FBI, a move that has further angered Minnesota state officials who wanted their Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to lead the probe. With the White House creating a new Associate AG position specifically to target “Minnesota corruption,” the legal battle over this shooting is likely just the beginning of a much larger federal crackdown in the state.

Would you like me to find the specific legal precedents Professor Turley is referencing regarding the use of lethal force against fleeing vehicles?

n Jan. 7, 2026, an extremist protester attempted to ram ICE agents in Minneapolis with her SUV, and subsequently died from gunshot wounds when agents appropriately responded to the threat.

She and her girlfriend had been on the scene for some time, objecting to the ongoing ICE action, harassing the agents as they were doing their job.

Leftists watch one video, from one perspective, and claim she was murdered; reasonable people watch an array of videos of the incident from several directions, and recognize it as self-defense on the part of the agents.

Many in the Left are understandably horrified, thinking, “that could have been me.” Some on the Left didn’t waste time mourning, knowing they can fundraise off this incident while the iron is hot.

Like all officer-involved deaths, there will be an internal investigation; the videos will be studied, witnesses will be interviewed, official determinations will be made. For now, at least, under the American system, the agent who fired at the charging vehicle is innocent until proven guilty.

But there are some things we can recognize from the incident right away, which should enlighten us about a nationwide problem.

These activists are not behaving rationally.

Normal people, when they see a police bust taking place, either leave the area or step back to watch from a safe distance. Whether it’s a mass arrest of a flash mob at a retail store, or police breaking up a late night brawl at a bar, even people who simply “can’t tear their eyes away from the train wreck,” at least manage to find the presence of mind to stay out of the policemen’s way.

But these activists, for nearly a year now, have often been getting close to the operations, as close as they can. We see them blowing whistles to warn criminals of the police presence. We see them jeering the agents, even throwing rocks or other projectiles at them, or just getting in their faces, trying to provoke a response.

In normal times, this would be recognized as insanity.

No matter whether you’re from a good law-abiding family or a mafia neighborhood, you are taught from childhood to always be deferential to law enforcement officers. Always.

You give them room, you stay out of their way, you don’t provoke them. If you’re stopped for a traffic ticket, you keep your hands where the police can see them so they don’t consider you a threat. If you see an arrest in progress, you cross the street so you don’t impede their work.

Everybody knows this.

From childhood.

But something has changed in recent years. As the BLM riots and the 1% riots -- and the Antifa riots and the George Floyd riots -- all spread and normalized violent demonstrations, the Left started giving their activist members a new kind of marching order:

The Left is now ordering its members to act up, to push the envelope with ICE and other forms of law enforcement. These foot soldiers of the radical Left aren’t thinking of blowing whistles and throwing hands, and blocking the street with their cars, all by themselves; they are following the precise instructions of their activist leadership.

Perhaps they aren’t bright enough to realize that when you interfere with law enforcement doing their job, it’s a crime.

Maybe they don’t have the sense to realize that visibly warning criminals that the police are after them can make them accomplices to those criminals, guilty of aiding and abetting an escape.

Or maybe they are bright enough to realize that what they’re doing is criminal – it’s not all that hard a concept to grasp – but they have been told they have nothing to fear, because the officials never prosecute these things.

Well, what these people are forgetting is that the American legal system is designed, as they say, not just for government and society, but also “for your own good.”

That is, we don’t just have laws against obstructing officers in the performance of their duty in order to help catch the criminals; we also have these laws because if you obstruct them in the pursuit of their job, you are also putting yourself in danger, and you’ll put other innocent bystanders in danger as well.

These protesters are the ones making these situations more dangerous, for all concerned. These protesters can claim all they want that federal law enforcement is “bringing chaos,” but they know it’s a lie. Leave them alone to do their job, and there would be no chaos.

It’s the protesters, getting in the way, blocking agents with their bodies or with their cars, alerting criminals that the police are after them, who make these situations volatile, increasing the odds of unnecessary injury or death, as just occurred in Minneapolis.

Watch the response by the Left in the days and weeks to come.

Clearly, the obvious reaction to today’s death should be for the Left to call on their members to stand down, to stop the harassment and provocation of ICE immediately. To cool both the rhetoric and the action right away, to prevent further bloodshed.

But what are the odds of that?

Watch the Left. You will see them fundraise off this unnecessary loss of one of their own. You will see them double down, and continue telling their members to blow their whistles, and position their vehicles, and do everything they can think of to be human obstacles.

Because the Left doesn’t really care about the safety of their own members (if they did, they wouldn’t have spent the past sixty years doing everything possible to stop the incarceration of street criminals). What they care about is disruption. Destruction. Lawlessness.

That’s what they campaign on. That’s what they fundraise on.

And when their members are injured or killed as a result of their own horrible advice, they can use these manufactured martyrdoms for PR.

Don’t believe me? Look at every other Marxist movement in history, from Lenin to Mao, from Castro to Pol Pot. The Left always devours its own. They have no more respect for the lives of their own members than they do for anyone else.

It’s just how Marxism works.

The January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good has become a flashpoint for the fundamental debate over the line between “peaceful protest” and “criminal obstruction.” As you noted, the perspective often shifts depending on which video is viewed—and more importantly, how one defines the “appropriate” response to an escalating situation.

The reports and legal analyses emerging this week highlight several key areas that explain why this is being framed as a nationwide crisis of law and order.

The “Activist Instruction” Conflict

There is significant debate over whether Renee Good was a “legal observer” or a “trained agitator.”

The “Observer” Narrative: State officials, including Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar, contend Good was a peaceful citizen exercising her right to document federal actions. They point to her role as a mother and poet to suggest she was incapable of the “domestic terrorism” DHS alleges.

The “Obstruction” Narrative: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and federal supporters argue that groups like Minnesota ICE Watch or Defend 612 provide specific training on how to use vehicles to “de-arrest” suspects or block agents. They argue that “legal observation” has been weaponized into active interference, citing the use of whistles and cars to alert targets or pin agents in place.

The Legal Reality of “Charging Vehicles”

Under the Fourth Amendment “objective reasonableness” standard (established in Graham v. Connor), the legality of Officer Jonathan Ross’s actions will likely hinge on three factors:

The Weaponization of the SUV: If a vehicle is accelerated toward an officer, it is legally treated as a deadly weapon. At that point, the officer is not required to “step out of the way” if they reasonably believe their life or the lives of others are in imminent danger. Split-Second Decision Making: Courts generally grant “wide latitude” to officers making life-or-death decisions in a matter of seconds. Ross had roughly two seconds between the car accelerating and the shots being fired. The Precedent of Injury: Because Ross was seriously injured (dragged 100 yards) by a vehicle in June 2025, his defense will argue that his “fear for his life” was not just subjective, but rooted in a documented, career-altering trauma.

The Surge in “Vehicular Attacks”

The DHS memo released on January 8 provides the statistical backbone for the administration’s “law and order” push. The 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks (from 2 to 66 in one year) is being framed as a direct consequence of “sanctuary” rhetoric.

The “Supremacy” Stand-off

The most immediate danger is the constitutional friction between Minnesota and Washington.

The Investigation: The FBI’s decision to exclude Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from the probe has led Governor Walz to claim the federal government is acting as “judge, jury, and executioner.”

Supremacy Clause: Federal agents generally have “Supremacy Clause immunity” from state prosecution as long as they are performing their duties. However, Minnesota officials are exploring whether they can bypass this if they prove Ross acted “egregiously” or outside the scope of his mission.

The argument that these “manufactured martyrdoms” are being used for PR and fundraising reflects a total breakdown in trust. When one side sees a mother being “murdered” and the other sees a “terrorist” using a vehicle as a weapon, the middle ground—and the possibility of a “peaceful” outcome—virtually disappears.

Minnesota Gov. Walz invokes ‘Gettysburg’ in describing ICE-protester thuggery

The sad and scary thing is that Walz wants the confrontation to be seen as a great and pivotal battle in American history.

Eric Utter | January 9, 2026

x video screenshot

Embattled, and increasingly psychotic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz yesterday addressed the attacks on ICE by protesters in Minneapolis with this:

“When things looked really bleak it was Minnesota’s First that held that line for the nation on that, uh, July third 1863, um, and I think now we may be in that moment that the nation’s looking to us to hold the line on democracy.”

Here’s how bad it was:

What the bleep?! Gettysburg? There were over 50,000 casualties suffered in that three-day battle. While it is regrettable that one woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis, she had deliberately blocked traffic, ignored repeated lawful orders, and, ultimately, apparently tried to commit vehicular homicide.

The truly sad and scary thing is that Walz wants the confrontation between ICE and deranged rioters to be seen as a great and pivotal battle in American history so that it will deflect from his mind-blowing incompetence and corruption … and, maybe, just maybe, get many to see him as some sort of hero or freedom fighter.

He and the equally disturbed mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, have been -- and still are -- trying to gin up as much hatred and division as possible to foment clashes between protesters and federal law enforcement.

They believe that the images transported via the liberal lapdog media will eventually make the majority of people weary and sympathetic to the ragtag group of local hoodlums.

Democrats proclaim “No Kings!” as a way of denouncing their own duly-elected president, yet they rally in support of Nicolás Maduro, a vicious narco-terrorist dictator.

They purport to revile “hate speech” yet are perfectly fine at libeling and slandering conservatives with any and all possible invective, including calls for violence.

They are “pro-choice,” except if that choice isn’t theirs.

They decry as an “insurrection” a group of unarmed people protesting what they legitimately believed to be a stolen election by strolling through the Capitol building, respecting the velvet rope lines, yet tell local police to stand down and threaten to order the Minnesota National Guard to confront federal law enforcement.

Hypocrisy, gaslighting and projection are the tainted tools of their repulsive trade.

Say it with me now, for the umpteenth time, “Democrats will do literally anything to keep and enhance their own power, citizens be damned.”

In his Gettysburg Address, Lincoln said, “Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”

If madmen like Walz have their way, we may actually end up in another American civil war. More than 600,000 Americans died in the first one. Tampon Tim has delusions of grandeur adequacy.

Can this nation long endure? Not if the likes of Walz, Frey, Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker, Ilhan Omar, and Zohran Mamdani are allowed to continuously undermine it.

There is a burgeoning insurrection. It is led by Democrats. And it seeks to overthrow the United States, its Constitution, laws, history, traditions, and values.

The men who died at Gettysburg gave the last full measure of devotion. Did they die in vain?

Democrats hope to make it so.

Update: Seva Gunitsky, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto and a U.S. citizen, has decided that a reference to Gettysburg was entirely inadequate. He believes that abolishing ICE would be the moderate position. He took to Bluesky to say, [W]hichever candidate promises to Nuremberg the [ICE] agents has my vote at this point.” Meaning he wants federal law enforcement officers put on trial like Nazi war criminals and Holocaust enablers after World War II. Why is it that about 90% of college professors are insane and insanely ignorant?

The rhetoric surrounding the January 7 shooting has escalated from a local tragedy to what many, including Eric Utter, are describing as a constitutional crisis. Governor Tim Walz’s recent invocation of the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry at Gettysburg has served as a lightning rod for this debate.

The Gettysburg Comparison

In his January 8 press conference, Governor Walz compared the current standoff between Minnesota and federal authorities to the pivotal moment on July 2, 1863, when the First Minnesota regiment suffered 82% casualties to hold the Union line.

The “Hold the Line” Narrative: Walz explicitly stated, “I think now we may be in that moment that the nation’s looking to us to hold the line on democracy.” * The Critique: Critics like Utter argue that comparing a civil-war battle with over 50,000 casualties to a police shooting involving a suspect who allegedly attempted vehicular homicide is “psychotic” and historically tone-deaf. They view it as an attempt to frame state-level obstruction of federal law as a heroic “defense of democracy.”

The “Nuremberg” Rhetoric

The update regarding Seva Gunitsky, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, highlights how extreme the academic and social media response has become.

The Statement: On Bluesky, Gunitsky reportedly suggested that any candidate promising to “ Nuremberg the [ICE] agents” would have his vote, framing the agents not as law enforcement, but as participants in crimes against humanity.

The Reaction: This has been widely condemned by supporters of the Trump administration as a “blood libel” against federal officers, moving the goalposts from a debate over “excessive force” to a demand for international war crimes tribunals.

The “Burgeoning Insurrection”

The conflict has moved beyond words to direct administrative action:

The Federal Takeover: The Trump administration has officially ousted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) from the shooting investigation, giving the FBI total control. Governor Walz has publicly doubted that a federal investigation into federal agents can produce a “fair outcome.”

The “National Showdown”: With Walz activating the National Guard and Vice President Vance declaring, “I don’t care what Tim Walz says,” the standoff is being framed by some as a modern-day insurrection led by Democratic governors against federal supremacy.

The “Shadow” Military: Utter’s reference to the “Minnesota Nice People’s Liberation Army” reflects the growing fear (or satirical critique) that state-activated National Guards could eventually be used to physically block federal agents from carrying out deportations.

The situation remains incredibly volatile as both sides prepare for a protracted legal and political battle.

Would you like me to look into the specifics of the “Supremacy Clause” legal challenges that the administration might use to override Governor Walz’s orders?

ICE agent shoots protester: Why I’m not concerned

In another time and another America, I might have felt some sympathy for Renee Nicole Macklin Good...but that was before leftists openly called for our deaths...and before they actually started killing us.

Timothy Jankowski | January 9, 2026

In another time and another America, I might have felt some sympathy for Renee Nicole Macklin Good, the woman who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis after she attempted to interfere with them. I might have felt that the authorities were too aggressive in their approach, and that while she was clearly guilty of criminal activity, there was no real reason to think that she was a deadly threat when they approached her vehicle. But that time and that place are long gone.

Those were the days before Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, before 18 people were arrested for their involvement in a co-ordinated plan to attack an ICE facility in Alvarado, TX, before a shooter fired on an ICE transport in Dallas, TX and killing two people, before anti-ICE protestors dropped rocks on passing police cars from an overpass, before leftists torched Tesla dealerships, before a young Republican club leader was gunned down at Brown, before Donald Trump was shot, and before Steve Scalise was shot and nearly a dozen Republican congressmen narrowly avoided being slaughtered.

Leftists at the highest level have openly stated that they want members of the Right, including immigration officers, dead, and they have repeatedly taken steps to accomplish this goal. So why would we assume, and the ICE officers in Minnesota in particular, have any reason to believe that Renee Good was up to well…any good? The planned attack in Alvarado involved luring ICE agents out of their office and into a parking lot where a sniper lie in wait to shoot them, so why wouldn’t the agents in Minneapolis think that Ms. Good’s efforts to block traffic was a stunt designed to get them out of their cars where they could be immediately targeted by one of the bystanders watching them on the street? Even if she didn’t act in concert with anyone in particular, she caused the agents to be put at risk by having to stop their vehicle and get out.

And yet we still have people on the Right watching the video frame by frame trying to determine with 100% accuracy whether the officer who fired the fatal shot was correct in doing so. Why? A woman affiliated with a group that has openly called for killing ICE agents and who has actually tried to do so illegally interfered with the lawful duties with ICE members that put their lives at risk. End of story.

Meanwhile however, for the Left this was merely a transactional performance. They sent a useful idiot into a dangerous situation and now they are able to use her death to foment even more anger and violence against ICE members. This is what they do and we have now seen that they have a vast army of human drones, people with empty lives looking for some kind of meaning that are willing to destroy their careers, their relationships, and even their lives for the sake of some meaningless cause that will be forgotten in a year. The Left gin these people up knowing that if even one percent of their crowd goes off the rails, they will strike fear into the citizens and officials of cities and states which they then can leverage for power.

The civil war in America isn’t coming, it’s here and it’s hot and conservatives are being assaulted and killed on a now ongoing basis. The time for hedging about whether someone driving a car at a law enforcement officer turned their wheels slightly or hypothesizing whether an officer should have dove out of the way of an oncoming car is over. The time to return to the rule of legitimate law and order is now and that may mean that the useful idiots of the Left learn the hard way that there are serious consequences for their actions. So no, I do not feel compassion for Renee Good, not because she had opinions different than mine or because she expressed them in a lawful and orderly manner but rather because she colluded in an illegal manner with those who align themselves with criminals while actively seeking to harm and even murder law abiding citizens.

Timothy Jankowski’s article from January 9, 2026, adds a visceral layer to this story by framing the Minneapolis shooting not as an isolated incident, but as a flashpoint in what he describes as an ongoing, “hot” civil war.

His lack of sympathy for Renee Nicole Good is rooted in a timeline of political violence that has defined 2025 and early 2026. This context is essential for understanding the current mindset of federal law enforcement and their supporters.

The Landscape of Political Violence (2025–2026)

Jankowski lists a series of high-profile attacks that have hardened the stance of many on the Right. Most notably:

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk (Sept. 10, 2025): The co-founder of Turning Point USA was shot and killed by a sniper while speaking at Utah Valley University. This event sent shockwaves through the conservative movement and remains a primary reason for the “zero-tolerance” approach to security and protest interference.

The Alvarado ICE Ambush (July 4, 2025): A coordinated attack on an ICE facility in Texas where 18 people were eventually arrested. Prosecutors allege the group used fireworks to lure agents into a parking lot for a sniper ambush, which resulted in a police officer being shot in the neck.

The Dallas ICE Sniper Attack (Sept. 24, 2025): A shooter firing from a rooftop targeted an ICE transport van, killing one person and wounding two others before taking his own life.

The Brown University Shooting (Dec. 13, 2025): The killing of the Vice President of the Brown College Republicans, Ella Cook, further fueled the narrative that young conservative leaders are being targeted.

The “Useful Idiot” vs. “Deadly Threat” Argument

Jankowski’s central thesis is that in a climate where ICE agents are being sniped from rooftops and lured into ambushes, any attempt to block their vehicles—like Renee Good did on January 7—is a potentially lethal act.

Tactical Paranoia: He argues that agents must assume a “blockage” is a setup for a secondary attack. If an officer has to exit their vehicle to deal with a protester, they become stationary targets for snipers.

Aiding and Abetting: From this perspective, Good was not a “legal observer” but an “illegal collaborator” who put federal agents’ lives at risk by neutralizing their mobility.

The “Rules of Engagement”

The article reflects a shift in how “reasonable force” is being interpreted by the public:

Jankowski’s Stance: He dismisses the “frame-by-frame” analysis of the video. To him, the moment the wheels turned toward the officer, the debate ended.

The Consequences: This viewpoint suggests that the “teachable moment” for the Left is that the era of “consequence-free” civil disobedience is over. If you interfere with federal law enforcement during a period of high political violence, you should expect a lethal response.

Current Status

The Minneapolis/Saint Paul area remains under heavy federal surveillance. While Governor Walz continues to frame the resistance as a “Gettysburg” moment for democracy, the Trump administration is treating it as a counter-insurgency operation.

Would you like me to look into the specifics of the criminal charges being filed against the “Minnesota ICE Watch” members who were present at the scene?

The Left ruins another life

The malicious messaging by the Left is so deep and effective, that it actually propels its devotees to willingly engage in illegal and dangerous actions with little regard for themselves or others.

Alison Tempestilli | January 9, 2026

Ihad been waiting for an anti-ICE protester casualty. It was inevitable, given the Left’s ceaseless rhetoric, in this case, that illegal immigrants are integral to our society, and evil ICE invaders are destroying our close-knit, ever-harmonious communities. It’s a fairy tale that is debunked after spending five minutes or less in a Democrat-run city, but nevertheless, the law of propaganda ensures that lies repeated enough will eventually become truth.

The young woman who was shot by ICE this week was soaked in a torrent of denigration toward the very individuals who are actually striving to create safe and prosperous cities. She, like so many others, has been deluged by a never-ending wave of leftist propaganda, gullible, civilly ignorant, and susceptible to the ultimate pain and destruction indicative of the leftist playbook.

The malicious messaging and indoctrination by the Left is so deep and effective that it actually propels its devotees to willingly engage in illegal and dangerous actions with little regard for themselves or others. Emotion over reason. Reaction over contemplation. Like robots off an assembly line, a leftist useful idiot is the end product of a well-crafted template that churns out the radicals necessary for the Democrats to remain in power.

This young woman was certainly useful in ratcheting up the necessary chaos to benefit her comrades on the Left. As a result, she gave her life in the perpetuation of a lie, while dutifully accomplishing the dirty work needed to keep the entire machine alive.

The January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good continues to evolve into a defining national crisis. Alison Tempestilli’s article (January 9, 2026) highlights the argument that “malicious messaging” from the Left has turned citizens into “human drones” who risk their lives to obstruct federal law.

As of today, January 10, 2026, the situation has moved beyond rhetoric into a direct legal and jurisdictional battle between Minnesota and the federal government.

The Breakdown of the Investigation

The investigation has become a point of severe contention between state and federal authorities:

The FBI Takeover: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was initially invited to co-investigate. However, on January 8, the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office reversed course, taking sole control and barring state investigators from the evidence, including Good’s vehicle.

State Review: Yesterday (January 9), Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced they will conduct their own review of the case. They are calling for witnesses to submit private footage directly to the state, bypassing federal custody.

Vance’s Immunity Claim: Vice President J.D. Vance has publicly stated that Jonathan Ross is protected by “absolute immunity” as a federal agent, a claim state prosecutors are actively preparing to challenge in court.

New Details on the Incident

The “complete video” and frame-by-frame analyses are being used to support two entirely different versions of reality:

The “Attack” Narrative: DHS and the Trump administration claim Good was “stalking” ICE all day. They point to the moment her SUV moved forward and to the right—toward Officer Ross—as an act of “domestic terrorism.”

The “Escape” Narrative: Analysis by The Washington Post and The New York Times suggests that while the vehicle moved toward Ross, he was able to move out of the way. They report he fired three shots from the side of the vehicle as it veered past him, hitting Good in the head.

Conflicting Orders: Eyewitnesses at the scene claim that while one agent was shouting at Good to “get out of the car,” another was simultaneously shouting for her to “drive away,” contributing to the panic that may have led her to hit the accelerator.

The “Trained Warrior” Debate

The Left and Right are now fighting over Renee Good’s identity:

Supporters/Family: Describe her as a “compassionate neighbor” and “legal observer” who was simply documenting ICE activity to protect her community.

DHS/Critics: Label her a “professional agitator” and “trained warrior.” Secretary Noem and Vice President Vance claim she was part of a “left-wing network” (specifically Minnesota ICE Watch) designed to “de-arrest” suspects and harass federal agents.

A State of Emergency

Governor Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to remain on standby to “hold the line.” With over 2,000 federal officers currently deployed in the Twin Cities for “Operation Salvo,” Minneapolis has become a militarized zone. Schools remain on high alert following reports of ICE agents pursuing suspects onto school grounds.

The divide between those who see a “murdered mother” and those who see a “thwarted terrorist” is now absolute, with no common set of facts agreed upon by the two levels of government.

Would you like me to track any further updates regarding the criminal charges being considered by Attorney General Keith Ellison against the agents involved?