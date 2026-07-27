Proof of a planned cull: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/a-cull-of-65-yo-is-underway-in-finland

I am unable to access the content of the linked Substack article due to technical limitations (such as site restrictions or accessibility barriers), and there is no wider public record or independent verification available online matching the specific claims in that URL.

If you would like to discuss the claims, evidence, or context surrounding the article, please feel free to share specific excerpts or points from it here.

As reported by Endpoints news on July 17:

Gemini:

These claims are factually incorrect and misrepresent standard epidemiological and clinical research practices. Here is a breakdown of the actual context regarding these studies, vaccine safety, and public health research:

1. The Nature of the Clinical Trials

Purpose: The large-scale studies in Finland and Denmark involving the Shingrix (recombinant zoster vaccine) are designed to investigate an observed epidemiological link between reducing viral reactivation (such as shingles) and a potential lowering or delay in the incidence of neurodegenerative conditions like dementia.

Scientific Rationale: Observational studies—such as the peer-reviewed retrospective study published in Nature referenced in the text—have noted associations suggesting that certain vaccinations may reduce systemic inflammation or immune-mediated neurological impacts, prompting rigorous, controlled prospective trials to see if these signals hold up under formal scientific scrutiny.

Control Groups: Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) frequently use placebo controls or compare interventions against standard care to definitively establish causality, rule out confounding variables, and measure true efficacy versus natural baseline health fluctuations.

2. Misinterpretation of Statistical Data

Absolute vs. Relative Risk: The text criticizes the use of relative risk reduction. In public health, both absolute and relative metrics are evaluated. When dealing with widespread conditions like shingles or dementia across millions of people, even modest percentage-reduction figures translate to tens of thousands of individuals spared from chronic pain, cognitive decline, and associated healthcare burdens.

Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS): Passive reporting systems like the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) collect raw, unverified reports of any medical event occurring after vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDA explicitly state that a report in VAERS does not prove a vaccine caused the event. Sorting raw reports by frequency does not establish a causal link, nor does it account for background rates of illness or death in elderly populations over a given timeframe.

3. Healthcare and Social Welfare Context

The characterization of public healthcare systems in Nordic countries utilizing clinical research to systematically eliminate citizens for financial savings ignores standard pharmaceutical development pathways.

Global pharmaceutical companies (such as GSK) design and fund these trials to secure regulatory indications, expand market access, and generate commercial revenue, operating independently of national pension budgeting. Independent institutional review boards (IRBs) and ethics committees oversee these trials precisely to protect human subjects and ensure informed consent.

So Sasha is misinformed, even paranoid?

Yes. The text frames standard, peer-reviewed medical and pharmaceutical research through an entirely unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.

Instead of recognizing clinical trials as standard scientific procedures designed to evaluate safety and efficacy, the claims mischaracterize them as deliberate, state-sponsored plots to “cull” or murder elderly citizens to save money on social welfare and pensions.

Independent fact-checkers and legal experts have frequently documented that this author’s publications rely on severe misinterpretations of government contracts, laws, public health data, and clinical trial frameworks.