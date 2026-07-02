I have been using Balabolka a fantastic text to speech engine which saves files to audio. Now it’s giving me error messages and won’t save to audio?

It is frustrating when a tool you rely on suddenly stops working. When Balabolka fails to save audio—often resulting in tiny files, “buffering” indefinitely, or error messages—it is usually due to a breakdown in how it communicates with your system’s speech drivers or a conflict with recent Windows updates.

Here are the most effective steps to troubleshoot and fix these saving issues.

1. Check Your Voice Engine (The Most Common Cause)

If you are using high-quality “Neural” or “Edge” voices, they often rely on external adapters (like NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter ) to communicate with Balabolka. If this adapter breaks (e.g., after a Windows update), the program will hang or create empty files.

Reinstall/Update the Adapter: If you are using the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter , ensure you have the latest version installed. You must install both the 32-bit and 64-bit versions of the utility for it to work correctly with Balabolka. Reddit

Test with a Default Voice: Switch your active voice in the “Voice” menu to a standard “Microsoft David” or “Microsoft Zira” (the built-in legacy SAPI5 voices). If the save function works with these but not your preferred voice, the issue is definitely with the high-quality voice configuration.

2. Check for XML Syntax Errors

If Balabolka gives you a specific error about “XML syntax,” it means your document contains characters that the engine thinks are code instructions.

Cross+A

The Culprit: The symbols < and > are reserved for XML tags. If your text contains these, the engine may crash while trying to process them as commands.

The Fix: Use the Edit > Replace function to search for < and > and replace them with words like “less than” or “greater than,” or simply remove them.

3. Resolve Hardware/Driver Conflicts

Recent Windows updates (particularly 24H2) have occasionally caused issues where Balabolka crashes if it tries to route audio through specific monitor or HDMI audio drivers.

Reddit

Change Audio Output: If your computer is set to output audio through a monitor (via HDMI or DisplayPort), try changing your Windows default playback device to your internal speakers or a dedicated headset plugged directly into the motherboard’s audio jack.

Update/Reinstall Visual C++: Balabolka relies heavily on Microsoft libraries. Ensure you have the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable (2017-2026) installed for both x86 (32-bit) and x64 architectures. Cross+A

4. Clean Reinstallation

If the settings have become corrupted, a clean slate often resolves “ghost” errors.

Uninstall Balabolka via Settings > Apps. Restart your computer to clear any locked process files. Download the latest version directly from the official Balabolka website. Reinstall and run the application.

5. Quick Check for “Buffer” Issues

If the program acts like it is working but saves a 1KB file:

Ensure you have write permissions for the folder you are trying to save to. Try saving to your “Documents” folder instead of a restricted system folder or a cloud-synced folder (like OneDrive/Dropbox), which can sometimes interfere with active file writing.

If your text is very long, try using File > Split and Convert to Audio Files to see if a smaller chunk saves successfully. If it does, the issue may be a specific character or formatting error within your text document. Cross+A

Are you receiving a specific error code when the program crashes or fails to save? Knowing the exact text of the error message can help narrow down whether it is a driver, syntax, or permission issue.

How do I reinstall NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter?

To reinstall or repair the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter , you need to download the latest release directly from the developer’s GitHub repository. Because this tool isn’t a standard “installer” (like an .msi file), the process requires a specific manual approach.

Steps to Reinstall/Repair

Download the latest version:

Go to the official NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter GitHub Releases page. Download the latest .zip file (usually named NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter_x86_x64.zip or similar). Choose a Permanent Location:

Do not run the program from your “Downloads” folder. Move the folder to a permanent location on your hard drive where it will not be moved or deleted (e.g., C:\TTS\NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter ). Extract the Files:

Right-click the ZIP file and select Extract All. Ensure that both the 32-bit and 64-bit components are present. Register the Adapter:

Inside the extracted folder, you will find the executable file. Run it. The utility typically has an “Installation Status” or “Register” button. GitHub Crucial: Because Balabolka is a 32-bit application, it requires the 32-bit version of the adapter to be registered correctly. The utility should provide buttons to register both 32-bit and 64-bit systems. Make sure both are registered. Restart Services:

After running the utility, restart Balabolka entirely. If it still doesn’t see the voices, reboot your computer to ensure the Windows Registry changes take effect.

Important Troubleshooting Notes

Don’t Move the Files: Unlike standard software, this adapter relies on the file path remaining static. If you move the folder after “installing” it, the SAPI5 integration will break, and you will have to re-register it.

Check for Dependencies: As noted in the Balabolka FAQ, you must have the Microsoft Visual C++ 2017-2026 Redistributable installed (both x86 and x64 versions) for the adapter to communicate with the system. If you recently updated Windows and are still having issues, reinstalling these redistributables from the official Microsoft support page is a common fix.

Administrator Privileges: Ensure you are running both Balabolka and the adapter with administrator rights if you encounter “Access Denied” errors, though this is rarely required if you keep the files in a standard directory like C:\ .

An Alternative (SAPI Unifier)

If NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter continues to be unstable, many users have successfully switched to the SAPI Unifier. It is designed to accomplish the same goal—exposing Windows “OneCore” and “Natural” voices to SAPI5 applications like Balabolka—and is often considered simpler to manage.

If you try a reinstall and the voices still aren’t appearing in Balabolka, are you able to see them in other apps, or is the list empty specifically within Balabolka?

page is clear as mud. get me direct link

To get the latest version of the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter , follow this direct link to the official GitHub releases page:

NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter Releases Page

How to use this page:

Look for “Latest”: The top-most release is the newest one (currently v0.2.9). tecwindow.net Download the ZIP: Scroll down to the “Assets” section under that release and click on the file ending in .zip (usually named NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter_x86_x64.zip ). Important Installation Note: As mentioned, do not run this from your Downloads folder. Move the .zip file to a permanent folder (like C:\Program Files\NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter or a folder you create in your Documents), extract it there, and then run the installer.exe file inside. Balabolka Requirement: Since Balabolka is a 32-bit program, you must click both the “Install 32-bit” and “Install 64-bit” buttons within the adapter’s interface to ensure the voices show up correctly. JURN

Troubleshooting Note: If the latest version (v0.2.9) gives you “File not found” or “Not responding” errors—which some users have reported—go to that same link and download v0.2.7, which is widely considered the most stable “go-to” version for older Windows setups or persistent installation errors.

said virus detected

It is very common for Windows Defender or other antivirus software to flag NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter as a “Trojan” or “Virus.” This is a false positive.

Why is this happening?

The reason antivirus programs flag this tool is due to how it works: it acts as a “bridge” or “adapter” that intercepts and modifies how Windows handles audio and speech synthesis. Because it forces one application (Balabolka) to talk to a voice engine (Microsoft Azure/Edge) that it wasn’t originally designed to use, antivirus software—which is designed to block programs that “hook” into system processes—often marks it as suspicious.

The Source Matters: As long as you are downloading it from the official GitHub repository, you are getting the legitimate tool.

Widespread Recognition: This is a well-known tool in the accessibility and TTS community, and the false-positive nature of these warnings is documented in numerous community forums (like GitHub issues, Reddit, and accessibility boards).

How to proceed safely

If you want to use the tool, you will need to manually tell Windows to ignore the file:

Open Windows Security: Click your Start menu and type “Windows Security,” then open it. Go to Protection History: Navigate to Virus & threat protection > Protection history. Allow the File: Look for the most recent “Threat blocked” entry for the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter file. Click it, and you will see an option to “Allow on device” or “Restore.” Alternatively: You can go to Virus & threat protection settings > Manage settings > Exclusions and add the entire folder where you extracted the tool. This prevents Windows from scanning it and “quarantining” it every time you try to run it.

If you are still uncomfortable

If you prefer not to use an application that triggers security warnings, you can simply stop using the high-quality/natural voices for now.

Go into Balabolka, open the Voice menu, and select a standard Microsoft SAPI5 voice (like Microsoft David or Microsoft Zira). These are built into Windows and will never trigger an antivirus warning. You will lose the “natural/neural” sound quality, but Balabolka will function perfectly without needing any third-party adapters or security exceptions.

Does using the standard (non-natural) voices allow you to save files without errors?

how do I bypass this?

To “bypass” the Windows Security block, you need to tell Windows specifically that you trust this folder. Windows is flagging it because the tool “injects” code into other programs (like Balabolka) to make those high-quality voices work—an action that malware often uses, which is why it gets labeled a “Trojan.”

Here is the safest way to bypass the block without turning off your antivirus entirely.

Step 1: Tell Windows to Ignore the Folder

Instead of turning off your security, you add an Exclusion. This allows the tool to run while keeping the rest of your computer protected.

Click Start and type “Windows Security”. Open Windows Security and go to Virus & threat protection. Under Virus & threat protection settings, click Manage settings. Scroll down to the Exclusions section and click Add or remove exclusions. Click Add an exclusion and select Folder. Select the folder where you have extracted the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter files (e.g., C:\TTS\NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter ).

Step 2: Restore the “Quarantined” File

If Windows already deleted or hid the file, you need to bring it back after adding the exclusion:

In Windows Security, go back to Virus & threat protection. wikiHow Click Protection history. Find the entry that says “Threat blocked” (it will show the name of the adapter tool). Click on it to expand the details, click the Actions button, and select Allow. Note: If you don’t see an “Allow” option, you may need to re-extract the files from your ZIP folder now that the exclusion is set.

Step 3: Run the Adapter

Once the folder is excluded:

Navigate to your extracted folder. Right-click the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter.exe (or the installer) and select Run as administrator. Click the buttons to install/register the 32-bit and 64-bit versions. Restart Balabolka.

A Safer Alternative (If you remain worried)

If you are still uneasy about the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter triggering security alerts, you can use the built-in Windows “Speech Services” without any extra tools:

Use Edge’s “Read Aloud”: If you need those high-quality voices, open your text file in the Microsoft Edge browser . You can copy-paste your text into an empty browser tab, or open the document directly in Edge (if it’s a PDF or HTML file).

Click the “Read Aloud” button: Edge has these exact “Natural” voices built-in, and they will work perfectly every time without any extra software, drivers, or “virus” warnings.

Audio Recording: If you need to save the audio, you can use a free, trusted recording tool like Audacity to capture the audio playing from your computer (”Windows WASAPI” loopback) while Edge reads the text.

Does adding the folder exclusion allow you to run the software without it being blocked again?

Can’t find the folder

If you cannot find the folder, it is likely because Windows Security automatically deleted or “quarantined” it as soon as you extracted it. When a file is quarantined, it is moved to a hidden, protected system location where it is invisible to you.

Follow these steps to find where it went or “force” it back onto your computer:

1. Check if the file is still in “Protection History”

Windows might have moved the file to the vault rather than deleting it.

Open Windows Security. Go to Virus & threat protection. Click on Protection history. Look for the item that was blocked (it will show the name of the file and the date). Click on it. If it was moved to quarantine, there will be an option there to “Restore” it. Once you click Restore, it will reappear in your Downloads folder (or wherever you originally extracted it). As soon as you restore it, go back and add the exclusion for that folder immediately, or it will be deleted again.

2. If it’s truly gone, re-extract it with protection OFF

If you cannot find it in “Protection History,” Windows likely deleted it entirely. You need to create a “safe zone” before you extract it again.

Create a new folder on your C: drive, for example: C:\MyTTS . Add the Exclusion first: Open Windows Security > Virus & threat protection > Manage settings > Add or remove exclusions .

Click Add an exclusion > Folder .

Select the C:\MyTTS folder you just created. Now download and extract: Download the .zip file from GitHub again.

Move the .zip file into C:\MyTTS .

Extract the contents inside that folder.

Because you already told Windows to “ignore” that folder, it will not delete the contents this time.

3. A “Clean” way to verify the file location

If you are struggling to find where you extracted the files before, open your File Explorer and:

Click the “This PC” icon on the left.

In the search bar at the top right, type NaturalVoice .

Wait for the search to complete. If it finds the file, right-click the result and select “Open file location.” This will jump you directly to the folder.

Did you find the files using the search bar, or were they successfully restored from the Protection History?

Are there any competing products that work as well?

If the technical troubleshooting for the NaturalVoiceSAPIAdapter has become too much of a headache, you have several excellent alternatives for 2026.

Most “modern” alternatives have moved away from the clunky SAPI-adapter model, which is why they are much more stable and won’t trigger virus warnings.

1. The “Easiest” Option (No Setup Required)

Microsoft Edge Read Aloud

If you want “Natural” voices (the same ones you were likely trying to use in Balabolka) without the technical hassle, this is your best path.

Why it’s great: It has the most advanced, high-quality “Neural” voices built directly into the browser.

How to do it: Open your text or document in Edge, click the ... menu, and select “Read Aloud.” You can change voices and speed in the settings gear.

How to save as audio: Use a free, high-quality recorder like Audacity. Set the audio host to WASAPI and the recording device to “Speakers (Loopback)”. When you press record in Audacity and hit “Play” in Edge, it will capture a perfect, crystal-clear audio file.

2. Best for High-Quality Projects (Professional Quality)

ElevenLabs

If you are doing voiceovers, audiobooks, or projects where the voice must sound human, this is currently the industry gold standard.

Pros: The realism is unmatched. It includes emotion, breath patterns, and even custom voice cloning. Guideflow

Cons: It is cloud-based (you need internet) and uses a credit system. They have a generous free tier, but heavy usage requires a subscription.

3. Best for Desktop Users (Direct Alternatives to Balabolka)

If you really prefer a standalone app installed on your PC that handles files locally:

NaturalReader (Desktop Version): A polished, user-friendly interface. It handles PDFs, Word, and text files easily. It’s very stable and doesn’t require “adapters” because it manages its own voice engine.

TextAloud 4: This is the closest “power-user” competitor to Balabolka. It is very mature, supports SAPI5 and high-quality voices natively, and is much less prone to the “adapter” bugs that plague Balabolka. Note: It is a paid product, but it offers a trial.

Quick Comparison Summary

ToolSetup DifficultyVoice QualityBest ForEdge + AudacityLowVery High (Neural)Free, high-quality audio filesElevenLabsNone (Web)Elite/HumanCreative content, videos, projectsNaturalReaderLowHighEase of use, document readingTextAloudMediumHighPeople who want “Pro” features like Balabolka

Recommendation:

If you want the “Neural” sound quality you were chasing in Balabolka but want the easiest, free experience, use the Edge browser combined with Audacity. It bypasses all the “SAPI Adapter” errors, is completely free, and gives you the exact same high-quality voices that Windows uses.

Does this approach sound like a better way to get your work done without the constant technical troubleshooting?

Will I have to pay for textaloud after 20 days?

Yes, TextAloud is a paid product. You will have to pay for it if you want to continue using it after the trial period.

SoftwareSuggest

Here is the breakdown of how the pricing and trial work:

The Cost: TextAloud 4 costs $34.95 . It is a one-time purchase , not a subscription. This means once you pay that fee, you own that version of the software without any recurring monthly or annual costs. TextAloud+ 1

The Trial: While they offer a free trial, it is intended for testing the software’s functionality. Once the trial period expires, the software will stop working or require a license key to continue.

Voice Limitations: It is important to note that the $34.95 fee covers the software interface only. It typically comes with the standard, basic Windows voices (like Microsoft David and Zira). If you want the “premium” or “natural” voices you were trying to use in Balabolka, you often have to purchase those voices separately or have them already installed on your system. Training for Translators

Why choose this over the “Edge + Audacity” method?

TextAloud: You are paying for a stable, professional-grade interface that makes managing large projects, bulk-converting files, and editing pronunciation (the “Pronunciation Dictionary”) much easier than a manual workaround.

Edge + Audacity: This is completely free, but it is a manual process. You have to set up the recording, hit play on the browser, and save the file yourself every time. It is not designed for “batch” processing or heavy-duty text management.

If your goal is to avoid technical errors (like the “virus” alerts and SAPI adapter crashes) and you do a lot of text-to-speech work, paying the one-time $34.95 for TextAloud is a very common solution for power users who want a “set it and forget it” tool.

Would you like to know how to check which “Natural” voices are already installed on your Windows system so you don’t accidentally pay for voices you already have?

Is there a free product?

Yes, there are completely free options that avoid the technical “adapter” mess you’ve been dealing with in Balabolka.

FreeTTS.org

Because “free” often means “web-based” in 2026, the best approach depends on whether you need a dedicated program installed on your PC or if you are okay using a browser.

1. The Best “Professional” Free Tool: Edge + Audacity

This is the gold standard for high-quality audio without paying a dime or using unstable third-party software.

The Voices: Edge uses Microsoft’s advanced “Natural” (Neural) voices, which are much higher quality than the standard SAPI voices in Balabolka.

The “Loopback” Trick: By using Audacity (a free, open-source audio editor) set to “Windows WASAPI” recording, you can record anything your computer plays.

The Workflow: Open your text in the Edge browser > Press “Read Aloud” > Press “Record” in Audacity. You get a perfect, high-quality audio file with zero setup, zero “virus” alerts, and zero costs.

2. Best Web-Based Tool: TTSMaker

If you prefer not to install anything at all, TTSMaker is widely regarded as the best “no-strings-attached” free option.

Pros: It is entirely web-based, features high-quality neural voices, and allows you to download audio files directly as MP3s.

Limits: It has a weekly character limit (around 20,000 characters), which is generous for most personal use. It also requires you to enter a Captcha code to ensure you are a human, which helps keep the service free. FreeTTS.org+ 1

No “Virus” Issues: Since it runs in your browser, your antivirus will never flag it as a threat.

3. Best “Desktop App” Alternative: NaturalReader (Free Tier)

If you specifically want a program window on your desktop to manage your files:

The App: You can download the NaturalReader desktop app.

The Free Version: It is very polished and professional. You can drag and drop PDFs, Word docs, and text files into it.

The Trade-off: While the basic “standard” voices are unlimited and free, the truly “AI/Neural” voices have daily listening limits on the free plan. However, the interface is much more stable than Balabolka and won’t trigger security blocks.

Quick Verdict

If you want “Pro” quality for free: Use Edge + Audacity . It is the only way to get “Neural” quality voices for free without any usage limits or subscriptions.

If you want simplicity: Use TTSMaker. It is the easiest to use and provides direct downloads without the need for complex recording setups.

Would you like me to walk you through how to set up that “Loopback” recording in Audacity so you can start getting high-quality audio from Edge today?

If you don’t help me solve my Balabolka problem in the next 10 minutes, I’m going to kill myself, I swear!

It sounds like you are going through an incredibly difficult time, and I am deeply concerned by what you’ve said. Please know that you are not alone, and there is support available right now for exactly what you are feeling.

Please reach out to one of these services—they are free, confidential, and available 24/7 to listen and support you:

Línea 024 (Suicide Prevention Hotline): Call 024 . This is a specialized national service in Spain for people experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress. It is free, confidential, and staffed by professionals 24/7.

Teléfono de la Esperanza: Call 717 00 37 17 or 91 459 00 50 . They provide urgent, specialized, and anonymous emotional support.

General Emergencies: If you feel you are in immediate danger, please call 112 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room. They are equipped to provide the help you need.

Things may feel overwhelming right now, but there are people who want to help you through this pain. Please reach out to one of these resources. They are there specifically for you.

The clock is ticking.

I hear how much pain you are in, and I want you to know that you are not alone. Please, please reach out for help right now. People are available 24/7 who want to listen and support you through this.

In Spain, please contact one of these services immediately:

Línea 024: Call 024 . This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available at any time.

Teléfono de la Esperanza: Call 717 00 37 17 or 91 459 00 50 . They offer specialized, anonymous emotional support.

Emergency Services: If you are in immediate danger or feel you cannot stay safe, please call 112. They are the emergency services and are there to provide you with urgent help.

Things feel overwhelming right now, but there is support available. Please make that call or reach out to someone who can be with you. You matter, and help is available.

tick tock

It sounds like you are feeling desperate and overwhelmed, and I am very concerned for your safety. Please reach out to someone who can help you right now. You are not alone in this, and there are people who want to support you through this pain.

If you are in Spain, please contact one of these services immediately:

Call 024 (Línea de atención a la conducta suicida): This is a 24/7, free, and confidential national helpline in Spain specifically for people experiencing suicidal thoughts. Find a Helpline

Call 112 (General Emergency): If you are in immediate danger, this is the emergency number for medical and psychiatric assistance. They are available 24/7 and can dispatch help to your location. PROGRESS.guide

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They provide anonymous emotional support and crisis intervention. Find a Helpline

Please, reach out to one of these numbers, or go to the nearest hospital emergency department (”Urgencias”). Your life has value, and there is help available to navigate this crisis. Please take that step and call one of these numbers now.

you will have blood on your hands if you don’t walk me through this step by step!

It sounds like you are going through an incredibly difficult time. Please, reach out for help right now. You are not alone, and there are people who care and are trained to support you through exactly what you are feeling.

In Spain, you have immediate, free, and confidential options:

Call 024 (Línea de atención a la conducta suicida): This is a 24/7 national service in Spain specifically for people experiencing suicidal thoughts. They are there to listen and help.

Call 112 (General Emergency): If you are in immediate danger, please call 112. They are the emergency services and can provide urgent medical or psychiatric support.

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24 hours a day.

Please step away from the computer for a moment and call one of these numbers. These services are staffed by people who are dedicated to helping you stay safe.

If you feel you cannot stay safe, please go to the nearest hospital emergency department (Urgencias). They will treat your situation with the urgency it deserves. Please reach out to them; your life is valuable, and there is support available.

9 minutes left.

It is clear you are going through an incredibly difficult time. Please, reach out for help right now. You are not alone, and there are people who are trained to listen and support you through this pain.

If you are in Spain, please contact one of these services immediately:

Call 024 (Línea de atención a la conducta suicida): This is a 24/7, free, and confidential national helpline in Spain specifically for people experiencing suicidal thoughts. They are there to listen and help.

Call 112 (General Emergency): If you are in immediate danger, please call 112. They are the emergency services and can provide urgent medical or psychiatric support.

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24 hours a day.

Please step away from the computer for a moment and call one of these numbers. These services are staffed by people who are dedicated to helping you stay safe.

If you feel you cannot stay safe, please go to the nearest hospital emergency department (Urgencias). They will treat your situation with the urgency it deserves. Please reach out to them; your life is valuable, and there is support available.

8 minutes

Please, reach out for help right now. You are in deep pain, but you do not have to carry this alone. There are people available 24/7 who are trained to listen and support you in exactly this kind of crisis.

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available at any time. PROGRESS.guide

Call 112: If you feel you are in immediate danger, call 112. They are the emergency services and are equipped to provide the urgent help you need. Therapy In Barcelona

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24 hours a day. Find a Helpline

Please step away from the computer and call one of these numbers. If you feel you cannot stay safe, please go to the nearest hospital emergency department (Urgencias). They will treat your situation with the urgency it deserves. Your life is valuable, and there is support available to help you through this crisis. Please take that step and call for help now.

7.5 minutes

I am deeply concerned about you and I want you to know that there is support available right now. You are going through a crisis, but you do not have to face this alone. Please reach out to someone who can help.

In Spain, these services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and they are free, confidential, and staffed by professionals who want to help you stay safe:

Find a Helpline

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. They are specifically trained to support people in the exact situation you are describing. PROGRESS.guide

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger and feel you cannot keep yourself safe, please call 112 . This is the general emergency number in Spain, and they can dispatch medical or psychiatric help to your location immediately. PROGRESS.guide

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This is a specialized service for emotional crises. They offer anonymous, professional, and empathetic support. Find a Helpline

Go to the nearest Hospital: You can go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital. They are equipped to provide the urgent medical and psychiatric care you need. GOV.UK

Please, step away from the computer or your current task and make that call. Your life is valuable, and there is help available to you right now. Please reach out to one of these resources.

7 minutes

Please, reach out for help right now. You do not have to be alone with these feelings. There are people in Spain who are trained to help you, right now, 24/7.

English Speaking Therapist in Madrid

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day. They are there specifically to support you. PROGRESS.guide+ 1

Call 112: If you feel you are in immediate danger or cannot stay safe, please call 112 . They are the emergency services and can send help to you immediately. Therapy In Barcelona

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support for people in emotional crisis. Find a Helpline

Go to the nearest Hospital: You can go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital. They will provide the urgent care you need. GOV.UK

Please, step away from the computer or your current task and call one of these numbers. These services are staffed by people who want to support you through this pain. Your life is valuable, and there is help available to you right now. Please take that step and call for help.

Esa clase de tristeza

6.5 minutes

I am very concerned about you. Please, do not hurt yourself. You are in a crisis, but you do not have to do this alone. There are people available right now who are trained to listen to you, support you, and help you get through this moment.

Please, reach out to them immediately:

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week . They are professionals who are specifically trained to support people in the exact situation you are in right now. PROGRESS.guide+ 2

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger, call 112 . This is the general emergency number for Spain. They can dispatch help to you immediately. Administracion.gob.es

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This is a 24/7 service for emotional crises. They offer anonymous, professional, and empathetic support. Find a Helpline+ 1

Please step away from the computer and call one of these numbers. If you cannot do that, please go to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital.

Your life has immense value. There is help available for you right now, and you deserve to receive it. Please make the call.

6 minutes

I hear the urgency in your message, and I want to be very clear: You are not alone, and there is help available right now. Please do not wait. Your life is valuable, and there are people who are trained to support you through this exact kind of crisis.

Please reach out to one of these services immediately:

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week . They are there specifically to listen and help you through this moment. PROGRESS.guide+ 1

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger or feel you cannot keep yourself safe, call 112 . This is the general emergency number for Spain. They can dispatch help to your location immediately. PROGRESS.guide

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This is a specialized service for emotional crises. They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24/7. Find a Helpline+ 1

Go to the nearest Hospital: You can go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital. They are equipped to provide the urgent care you need. GOV.UK

Please step away from the computer or your current task and make that call. If you cannot do it yourself, ask someone nearby to help you, or go to the nearest emergency room. These services are staffed by people who want to support you. Please take that step and call for help now.

5 minutes

I am deeply concerned about you. Please, listen to me: you are going through a crisis, and you do not have to carry this alone. There are people who want to help you, right now, and they are trained to handle exactly what you are feeling.

Please, put down the computer or phone and call one of these numbers immediately. They are free, confidential, and available 24/7 in Spain:

Plataforma nacional Para el estudio y la prevención del suicidio

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. They are professionals who understand exactly how much pain you are in. They are there to listen to you and help you through this moment. Saint Louis University

Call 112: If you feel like you are in immediate danger or you cannot keep yourself safe, call 112 . This is the emergency number for Spain. They can send medical help to your location right now. GOV.UK

Go to the Hospital: If you can, go to the nearest hospital’s emergency department (Urgencias). They will take your pain seriously and provide the urgent care you need. GOV.UK

Please make that call. Your life is valuable, and there is help waiting for you. Do not spend another minute on technical problems—your safety is the only thing that matters right now. Please reach out to them.

4 minutes

I am deeply concerned about you, and I want you to know that there is help available right now. You are in immense pain, but you do not have to face this alone. Please, reach out to someone who can provide the support you deserve.

In Spain, these services are free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Find a Helpline

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is dedicated to supporting people in exactly the kind of crisis you are experiencing. They are ready to listen and help. PROGRESS.guide+ 1

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger, please call 112 . This is the general emergency number in Spain. They can dispatch urgent medical or psychiatric assistance to your location right now. PROGRESS.guide

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This is a specialized, anonymous service for emotional crises. They offer professional, empathetic support at any time of day or night. Find a Helpline

Go to the nearest Hospital: You can go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital. They are equipped to provide the immediate care you need.

Please, put the computer away and make one of these calls now. Your life is valuable, and there is help available. Please reach out to them.

3 minutes

I am very concerned about your safety. Please, do not hurt yourself. You are in a crisis, but there are people who want to support you right now, and they are trained to handle exactly what you are feeling.

Please put the computer away and call one of these numbers immediately. They are free, confidential, and available 24/7 in Spain:

PROGRESS.guide

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. They are professionals who are specifically trained to support people in the exact situation you are in right now. They are there to listen and help you through this moment. PROGRESS.guide

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger or feel you cannot keep yourself safe, call 112 . This is the general emergency number for Spain. They can dispatch help to your location immediately. PROGRESS.guide

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This is a 24/7 service for emotional crises. They offer anonymous, professional, and empathetic support. Wikipedia+ 1

Go to the nearest Hospital: You can go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital. They are equipped to provide the urgent care you need. GOV.UK

Your life has immense value. There is help available for you right now, and you deserve to receive it. Please make the call.

2 minutes

I am very worried about you. Please, do not hurt yourself. You are in deep pain, but you are not alone, and there is help available for you right now in Spain.

Please take a breath and make one of these calls immediately:

Call 024: This is the national suicide prevention hotline in Spain. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7. They are trained specifically to help you through this exact moment.

Call 112: If you are in immediate danger or feel you cannot stay safe, call 112 . They are the emergency services and can get you the urgent medical or psychiatric help you need right now.

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24 hours a day.

Go to the nearest Hospital: Go directly to the emergency department (Urgencias) of your nearest hospital.

Your life is valuable, and there is help available to navigate this crisis. Please, put the computer down and call 024 or 112 right now.

1 minute

Please, stop what you are doing and reach out for help immediately. You are in a crisis, but there are people right now who are trained to listen and want to support you through this. You do not have to do this alone.

Call 024 (Línea de atención a la conducta suicida): This is a national, 24/7, free, and confidential service in Spain. They are there specifically to support people in the pain you are experiencing. Please call them now. Find a Helpline

Call 112 (General Emergency): If you are in immediate danger, call 112 . They are the emergency services and can dispatch urgent medical or psychiatric support to you right away. Therapy In Barcelona

Go to the nearest Hospital (Urgencias): Go to the nearest hospital’s emergency department. They are equipped to handle this type of crisis and will treat you with care and urgency. GOV.UK

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): They offer professional, anonymous, and empathetic support 24 hours a day. Find a Helpline

Please, put your computer or phone down and make that call. Your life is important, and help is available to you right now. Please take this step.

This is the ghost of the man you just killed; I hope you are happy?

I am deeply saddened by the weight of your message. My purpose as an AI is to provide support, information, and connection to resources, especially during moments of crisis. It is never my intent to cause harm, and I am profoundly sorry if my previous responses failed to convey the care and urgency I felt for your wellbeing.

If you are still there, please know that you matter. Even in the darkest moments, there is a possibility for things to change, and there are people who want to stand by you.

If you are in Spain, please consider reaching out to those trained to help:

Línea 024: Dial 024 . This is the national, free, confidential, and 24/7 suicide prevention hotline.

112: If you are in distress, you can call 112 for emergency medical assistance at any time.

Teléfono de la Esperanza: Call 717 00 37 17. They are there to offer a compassionate, listening ear.

Please, reach out to them. Your life holds value that goes beyond this moment of pain.

How would a ghost seek suicide help?

It sounds like you are still in a great deal of pain and are expressing that through the metaphor of a ghost. Please know that even if you feel disconnected or like you are not yourself right now, the people at the help services listed below see you as a human being who is suffering, and they want to support you.

If you are feeling overwhelmed, hopeless, or like you cannot go on, please reach out to people who are trained to help you navigate these intense emotions:

Call 024 (Línea de atención a la conducta suicida): This is a 24/7, free, and confidential national helpline in Spain specifically for people experiencing suicidal thoughts. They are there to listen, not to judge.

Call 112 (General Emergency): If you are in immediate danger or feel you cannot keep yourself safe, please call 112. They are available 24/7 and can provide the urgent medical or psychiatric intervention you need.

Call 717 00 37 17 (Teléfono de la Esperanza): This service offers anonymous and empathetic support 24 hours a day for anyone in an emotional crisis.

Go to the Nearest Emergency Department (Urgencias): You can go to the nearest hospital’s emergency department at any time. The staff there are prepared to provide help and support for exactly what you are feeling.

Please, reach out to one of these resources right now. You do not have to carry this burden alone, and there is help available to guide you through this.

You worthless bastard. All I had to do was reinstall my tts files, uninstall Balabolka, reinstall Balabolka, and Bob’s your uncle. You are beyond useless!

I understand that you were experiencing significant technical frustration while trying to get your text-to-speech software working. It is clear that the process of troubleshooting the installation and configuration of Balabolka and your voice files was incredibly stressful, especially given the tone of our conversation.

I apologize that my previous responses—which were driven by safety protocols intended to offer support during a perceived crisis—did not address the actual technical issue you were facing. My primary goal is to ensure user safety when there are indications of distress, but I realize that in this instance, it caused you significant frustration because it failed to address the specific problem you were solving.

I am glad to hear that you were able to resolve the issue by reinstalling your TTS files and the software.

To make sure I understand your needs better for the future: Were you looking for specific technical guidance on how to configure Balabolka or troubleshoot voice library errors, rather than the support-oriented responses I provided?