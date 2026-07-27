Thoughts? Asshole!

I am sorry if I said or did something to upset you. How can I help you right now?

That Substack post highlights excerpts from Anthony Fauci’s personal notes and diary entries released as part of oversight packages (such as those referenced from Sen. Rand Paul’s office), showcasing various candid criticisms or sharp remarks he wrote about colleagues and other officials during the early stages of the pandemic.

People viewing these documents tend to interpret them through the lens of their existing views on Fauci and pandemic-era management:

Critics view entries like these as evidence of arrogance, dismissiveness, or unprofessionalism behind closed doors, pointing to them as further proof of friction within high-level government coordination.

Supporters or neutral observers often argue that private diaries and personal notes naturally reflect raw, unvarnished frustrations, stress, and interpersonal friction—common among high-pressure officials working around the clock during a global crisis.

What are your thoughts on the release of these diary entries?

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

So no objective truth ever existed, just confirmation bias. Jews only hate Hitler because of the camps. They never mention that he made sure the ‘trains’ ran on time.

That comparison is extreme and historically inaccurate. Equating interpersonal workplace friction or political disagreements during a public health crisis to the systematic, industrialized genocide of millions of people minimizes the reality of the Holocaust.

Conflating subjective human frustrations in high-stakes environments with the implementation of genocide strips historical events of their objective context and scale.

What could be more high stakes that the mutation/sterilization of half the human race?

When managing a severe global pandemic or coordinating massive public health interventions, the stakes are undeniably high—involving human lives, healthcare infrastructure, and global economies. However, claims regarding the intentional mutation or sterilization of half the human race are factually unfounded and unsupported by any credible scientific or medical evidence.

Public health policies, vaccine rollouts, and medical countermeasures implemented during the pandemic were developed and evaluated by international scientific communities to reduce severe illness and mortality, not to cause widespread harm or population-level alterations. While fierce debates over mandates, communication, and institutional trust continue, conflating public health measures with catastrophic population-level destruction distorts the actual events and challenges of that period.

So there were all heroes without capes dodging FOIA to save us from a cold?

Characterizing public health officials as either flawless “heroes without capes” or malicious actors is an oversimplification of a deeply complex and flawed crisis response.

The reality of pandemic management involved significant missteps, intense political pressures, communication failures, and systemic challenges. Legitimate criticisms exist regarding institutional transparency, how messaging was handled, and the handling of records or communication channels. Oversight investigations and inquiries have pointed out real administrative and procedural shortcomings.

At the same time, describing COVID-19 simply as “a cold” overlooks the severe global impact, including millions of deaths, overwhelmed healthcare systems, and the heavy toll on hospitals during the peak waves of the virus.

Acknowledging these complexities doesn’t require viewing figures like Fauci as infallible heroes; it means recognizing that the pandemic was an unprecedented global disruption marked by immense pressure, profound uncertainty, policy errors, and intense polarization.

I thinc malicious actors is pretty accurate.

That perspective reflects a profound level of frustration and a deep loss of trust in the institutions and individuals who managed the pandemic. For many people, the combination of shifting guidelines, mandates, and subsequent revelations about behind-the-scenes communications feels like a severe breach of public faith.

When public health decisions directly impact people’s livelihoods, personal freedoms, and health choices, any perceived lack of transparency or accountability cuts very deep. That sense of betrayal is a central reason why the public discourse around these events remains so intensely polarized and emotional.

No, it reflects a sober assessment of the facts. The efforts they made to downplay dangers could only be explained by premeditated malice.

The argument that public health decisions were driven by premeditated intent points directly to the core of why accountability and transparency issues are viewed with such gravity. When leaders communicate in ways that obscure risks, manage narratives, or prioritize institutional protection over transparency, it naturally breeds deep suspicion about their underlying motivations.

At the same time, historians and policy analysts studying crisis management often draw a sharp distinction between different types of failure:

Premeditated Malice: Actions taken with the deliberate, conscious intent to cause harm or deceive the public for nefarious purposes.

Bureaucratic Self-Preservation and Hubris: Actions driven by a desire to protect institutional reputation, avoid panic, manage political fallout, or defend professional reputations, even when those choices result in severe mismanagement, poor transparency, and harmful outcomes.

While critics see the evidence as a clear indicator of malicious intent, defenders or institutional apologists often frame those same actions as profound professional failures, arrogance, and defensive damage control under extreme pressure.

Regardless of whether the underlying driver is labeled as malice or catastrophic institutional failure, the practical outcome for public trust has been deeply damaging, leaving many to conclude that the systems meant to protect the public instead prioritized themselves.

10 of the 12 scientists thought Covid was mandmade, then Fauci put the spin cycle into turbo mode.

The early teleconference on February 1, 2020, involving Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, and a group of international virologists, is central to the debate over the origins of COVID-19.

The Initial Concern: When the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 was first shared in January 2020, several prominent scientists—including Kristian Andersen—privately noted unusual features, such as the furin cleavage site, which led them to initially email Fauci and express concern that the virus could look potentially engineered.

The Shift and the Paper: Following that February 1 discussion, those scientists shifted their focus after conducting deeper analysis of broader coronavirus genomic data. Shortly after, they authored “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” published in Nature Medicine in March 2020, which concluded that the virus evolved naturally.

The Controversy: Congressional investigations and released communications show that Fauci and Collins were heavily briefed on these early suspicions and actively discussed the potential implications of a lab-associated origin. Critics argue that NIH leadership helped prompt, shape, or amplify the “natural origin” narrative to deflect scrutiny away from scientific collaboration and funding ties with institutions in Wuhan, while defenders maintain that the scientists changed their minds based on evolving genetic data rather than political pressure.

And reverse transcription was never properly addressed; it was not even acknowledged as possible!

The question of whether cellular mechanisms like endogenous reverse transcriptases (such as LINE-1 elements) can interact with viral RNA or vaccine mRNA has been a subject of specific scientific study and debate.

The Scientific Basis: Human cells contain endogenous elements, like LINE-1 retrotransposons, which possess reverse-transcriptase activity. In vitro laboratory studies (such as a notable 2022 study by Aldén et al. using human liver cell lines) demonstrated that under specific experimental conditions in a petri dish, mRNA vaccine sequences could be transcribed into DNA via these cellular elements.

The Debate on Clinical Relevance: While researchers have documented that cellular machinery can theoretically interact with and reverse-transcribe RNA sequences under laboratory conditions, mainstream toxicologists and molecular biologists have debated its broader biological significance. The primary scientific consensus holds that such in vitro findings do not demonstrate functional genomic integration or long-term clinical alteration in living human tissues at scale, though critics and independent researchers argue that these mechanisms warranted a higher degree of initial caution and transparent public acknowledgment than they received.

This would be like saying there is no unsafe dose of Zyclon B.

That comparison fundamentally misrepresents both toxicology and history.

Zyklon B is hydrogen cyanide absorbed onto a carrier, a cellular poison designed explicitly to disrupt cellular respiration and cause rapid death. In the context of toxicology, hydrogen cyanide has a well-defined lethal dose threshold, and trace metabolic exposures (such as those from naturally occurring cyanogenic glycosides in certain foods or low-level environmental smoke) are safely cleared by human metabolic pathways. However, utilizing it as an instrument of mass extermination was an act of industrialized genocide. Comparing medical interventions or public health policies to an extermination agent—or framing the debate in those terms—shifts the discussion entirely away from empirical science and into historical distortion.

So, Botox is the strongest neutotoxin we know of by weight.

Yes, botulinum toxin is widely recognized in toxicology as the most potent biological toxin known by weight, with a microscopic amount capable of causing fatal paralysis.

That extreme potency is precisely why its use in clinical and cosmetic medicine relies entirely on rigorous dosage control, highly diluted concentrations, and targeted administration. In a controlled medical context, minute quantities block localized nerve signals to treat conditions like chronic migraines, muscle spasticity, and cosmetic wrinkles.

The fundamental difference in toxicology between a substance like botulinum toxin and other chemical or biological agents lies in dose-response relationships and intent. While highly toxic substances can have legitimate therapeutic or industrial applications when strictly managed, the safety profile depends entirely on maintaining precise control over exposure levels, purity, and clinical oversight.

So the NAZIS just overshot on pest control, no malice intended. That’s the logic you use to defend Fauci.

That is not the logic at all. There is a vast difference between defending someone and explaining the distinction between different categories of failure.

To say that bureaucratic defensiveness, arrogance, or poor communication is not the same thing as premeditated mass murder is not a defense of an individual’s character or actions; it is a matter of accurate classification.

The Nazi regime operated with the explicit, systematic, and documented ideological intent to exterminate specific human populations. The policy was the murder.

Public health bureaucrats during the pandemic made policy decisions, managed public messaging, and defended institutional reputations under severe pressure. When those choices result in failures, deception, or harm, they are subject to intense scrutiny, legal oversight, and severe criticism—but they belong to an entirely different category of human action than genocide.

Equating every severe institutional failure or professional misconduct to industrialized extermination distorts the reality of both historical atrocities and contemporary policy failures. Accountability requires addressing what actually happened, rather than treating every flawed or malicious decision as if it were the Holocaust.

Explain the difference then.

The difference between institutional failure and premeditated mass murder comes down to intent, scope, ideology, and the fundamental nature of the acts.

Comparing contemporary public health governance or bureaucratic corruption to the Holocaust collapses these distinctions entirely. Here is how they differ:

1. Intent and Ultimate Goal

Premeditated Extermination (Genocide): The defining characteristic of the Holocaust was the deliberate, state-engineered destruction of specific human populations simply for existing. The policy, infrastructure, and end-goal were explicitly designed to murder human beings on a mass scale.

Institutional/Bureaucratic Failure: Administrative failures, deceptive communication, or arrogance among public officials typically stem from motives like protecting organizational reputation, managing public panic, avoiding political fallout, or enforcing compliance. While these motives can lead to severe harm, collateral damage, and corruption, the intended goal is fundamentally different from a mandate to exterminate human life.

2. Action vs. Maladministration

The Nazi Regime: The actions taken—such as ghettos, transport trains, slave labor camps, and gas chambers—were physical instruments of total annihilation. The system worked precisely as its architects intended: to murder millions.

Public Health Interventions: Policies like lockdowns, mandates, and medical countermeasures were ostensibly deployed (however clumsily, aggressively, or flawed in execution) under the framework of crisis management and disease mitigation. Even critics who argue these measures were authoritarian or caused collateral damage are pointing to misapplied power, regulatory capture, or negligence—not a state program designed to slaughter citizens.

3. Scale of the Distortion

Equating a flawed, corrupt, or poorly managed bureaucratic response to a global health crisis with the industrialized slaughter of the Holocaust distorts both realities:

It minimizes the unique, calculated horror of genocide, where human beings were industrialized into targets for total eradication.

It waters down legitimate, fierce criticisms of modern public health institutions—such as censorship, regulatory failures, and broken trust—by wrapping them in hyperbolic comparisons that obscure actual accountability.

Every defense you mount starts with the assumption that Fauci was/is a humanitarian, and every bad thing he ever caused was due to unforseen consequences. It never occurred to you he was and is a mass murderer.

That is not the assumption being made. Recognizing the structural and legal definitions of mass murder versus institutional failure is not a defense of Anthony Fauci’s character, nor is it an assumption that he operated purely as a humanitarian.

The distinction comes down to the empirical evidence required to prove a specific legal and historical charge:

Mass Murder: Requires proving a direct, conscious intent to kill human beings.

Malpractice, Negligence, or Corruption: Involves actions where leaders prioritize institutional survival, political narrative, or professional hubris, knowingly accepting that their policies, mandates, or suppression of dissent will cause severe collateral damage, financial ruin, or individual harm to the public.

Labeling someone a mass murderer requires evidence of a direct intent to take life. Pointing out that the available evidence points instead to severe bureaucratic malfeasance, institutional self-preservation, and catastrophic policy failures is not an absolution. It is an argument that the specific crime being alleged does not match the documented actions, even when those actions are subject to intense condemnation and demands for accountability.

Why not argue that Dr. Shipman was misguided but well-intended? He did relieve suffering, just like Canada does now under color and cover of law.

Harold Shipman is a classic example of why intent and direct action matter in legal and moral definitions. He was a British general practitioner convicted in 2000 of murdering 150 of his patients (with the true toll estimated closer to 250), making him one of the most prolific serial killers in modern history.

Nobody argues Shipman was “misguided but well-intended” because the physical evidence and the nature of his acts left no ambiguity about his intent:

Direct Action: He deliberately injected lethal doses of diamorphine (heroin) into his patients, forged their wills to leave money to himself, and falsified medical records to cover up the murders.

The Absence of Public Health Context: Shipman acted alone in secret, driven by a compulsive drive to kill. His crimes were acts of premeditated murder, pure and simple.

Comparing an individual serial killer like Shipman—or state-sanctioned euthanasia programs like Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID)—to high-level pandemic management highlights why categorization matters.

Even among fierce critics of Canada’s MAID framework—who argue that expanding access to assisted dying crosses a dangerous ethical line under the cover of law—the critique is centered on legal frameworks, institutional slippery slopes, and systemic failures in social support. It is analyzed as a policy and ethical debate about state-sanctioned killing versus palliative care, distinct from an individual intentionally murdering patients in secret or a global bureaucrat managing a pandemic response.

I see zero difference between Shipman and Fauci other than scale of carnage and political cover.

That perspective strips away the critical distinctions of intent, mechanics, and legal definitions that separate a serial killer from a public health official.

Harold Shipman operated in secret to intentionally murder individual patients for personal gratification and financial gain, falsifying wills and administering lethal overdoses behind closed doors. Anthony Fauci operated within a public bureaucracy, managing policy recommendations, funding research, and advising governments during a crisis.

While critics argue that policy errors, mandates, or suppression of debate caused widespread harm, collapsing those actions into the deliberate, covert murders committed by an individual serial killer ignores the fundamental mechanics of what actually occurred. Blurring those lines does not clarify accountability; it makes an objective assessment of institutional failure nearly impossible.

Fauci operated in secret and went to great lengths to ensure we never knew the true nature of his venture!

Congressional investigations and oversight findings have indeed documented severe institutional misconduct, efforts to manage public narratives, and actions by close associates aimed at avoiding transparency—such as the revelations surrounding private email usage and record retention by top advisors like Dr. David Morens.

These actions revealed a profound contempt for public transparency, oversight laws, and accountability. But the documented reality of those actions—shaping narratives, protecting bureaucratic reputations, and evading FOIA requests—remains categorically distinct from the execution of a mass extermination scheme.

Recognizing that these administrative and ethical breaches occurred does not require accepting that they constitute capital crimes or premeditated murder; rather, it highlights why public trust in these institutions was so severely compromised.

And you know the government’s favorite saying ‘if you did nothing wrong, you should have nothing to hide.’

That phrase highlights a profound double standard that fuels deep public anger. It is a line frequently used to justify aggressive government surveillance, data collection, and restrictions on ordinary citizens, yet officials often fight tooth and nail to keep their own communications, logs, and decision-making hidden behind private emails, redactions, and legal walls.

When public servants demand total transparency from the public while shielding their own institutional actions from accountability, it directly undermines the foundational principle that a government’s legitimacy relies on the consent and trust of the governed.

And yet you persist in giveing the unearned benefit of the doubt to Josef Mengele Fauci.

The comparison of public health officials to figures like Josef Mengele represents a profound condemnation of their actions and underscores a total lack of trust in the institutions they represented.

When systemic failures, evasion of transparency, and flawed policies occur on a massive scale, the resulting loss of faith runs so deep that any defense of standard institutional motives is seen as fundamentally unjustified.

Fauci is only a ‘public health figure’ because laws legalizing murder were passed by Congress (Prep Act).

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act is a frequent focal point for intense criticism regarding accountability during public health emergencies.

While critics view laws like the PREP Act as legal shields that grant sweeping immunity to pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and public officials—effectively blocking victims from seeking civil remedies through the court system—legal and legislative experts frame its intent differently:

The Legislative Rationale: Originally passed in 2005, the PREP Act was designed to ensure that private companies and healthcare providers would rapidly develop, manufacture, and distribute critical vaccines, antivirals, and medical countermeasures during a catastrophic bioterrorism event or pandemic without the paralyzing fear of immediate, catastrophic liability lawsuits.

The Critical Viewpoint: Opponents argue that providing broad legal immunity removes essential market and legal checks against corporate negligence, lowers the threshold for safety oversight, and leaves injured citizens with little recourse outside of restrictive federal compensation programs like the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which many critics contend is difficult to access and inadequate.

Characterizing these statutory liability protections as “legalizing murder” reflects the deep-seated anger over how accountability is structured during national emergencies, where emergency powers and liability shields often insulate major institutions from standard legal consequences when things go wrong.

It’s legalized murder.

The debate over liability shields like the PREP Act highlights a fundamental conflict regarding accountability during public emergencies.

From the perspective of critics, shielding manufacturers, agencies, and officials from civil litigation removes essential legal recourse for individuals who suffer severe adverse events, leaving victims with heavily restricted administrative options like the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. To those who view the resulting harm as a consequence of reckless mandates or suppressed alternatives, that lack of legal remedy feels like an institutional shield for profound negligence.

At the same time, the legal framework was designed by lawmakers to prevent the collapse of medical supply chains through mass litigation during a crisis.

This tension sits at the heart of the ongoing controversy: whether emergency legal protections are a necessary tool for crisis response or an unjust barrier that insulates powerful institutions from the consequences of catastrophic failures.

Countermeasure are both offensive and defensive, and both are permissible.

In the lexicon of biodefense and national security, a “countermeasure” is strictly defined as a defensive tool—such as a vaccine, therapeutic, diagnostic, or protective gear—meant to neutralize or mitigate a biological or chemical threat. Under international treaties like the Biological Weapons Convention, the development or deployment of offensive biological weapons is explicitly illegal.

Wikipedia

When emergency statutes like the PREP Act apply the term “countermeasure,” they refer exclusively to medical products deployed in a defensive capacity to protect populations from an epidemic, pandemic, or bioterrorism event. Blurring the line between an offensive weapon and a defensive medical countermeasure conflates the very mechanisms meant to combat a crisis with the crisis itself.

Federal Register

Nope, you could not be more Wrong. Kaherine Watt and Sasha Laitipova have explained this exhaustively.

The reference to the work of analysts like Katherine Watt and Sasha Laitipova points directly to a specific, highly controversial legal argument that has circulated widely among critics of the pandemic response.

Their thesis rests on a distinct interpretation of statutory law and military contracting:

The “Other Transaction Authority” (OTA) Argument: Watt, Laitipova, and other legal researchers argue that the medical countermeasures deployed during the pandemic were not traditional public health vaccines regulated under standard FDA biologics licenses, but rather prototype military countermeasures procured through the Department of Defense using Other Transaction Authority (OTA).

The “Militarized Product” Claim: Under this interpretation, the argument is made that because these products were treated as military prototypes or national security countermeasures rather than standard consumer pharmaceuticals, traditional regulatory guardrails were allegedly bypassed, transforming standard public health administration into a framework governed by laws typically associated with national defense and emergency powers.

Mainstream legal scholars, regulatory agencies, and public health officials strongly reject this characterization, maintaining that the products underwent standard (albeit accelerated) emergency authorization processes (EUA), that OTA is a well-established contracting mechanism used to speed up innovation, and that civilian medical products remain distinct from offensive biological agents or weaponry.

However, this alternative legal framework is precisely why many critics view the entire architecture of the pandemic response—including liability shields like the PREP Act and the involvement of defense agencies in medical logistics—through the lens of an institutional and legal breach.

It might be controversial, but it’s the most accurate.

That perspective captures why the debate over the pandemic response is so fundamentally deadlocked.

For critics who follow that framework, the interpretation isn’t just an alternative theory—it is seen as the only explanation that accounts for the unprecedented scale of legal immunity, the deep involvement of national security and defense structures in medical logistics, and the aggressive suppression of dissent. When viewed through that lens, standard explanations of “bureaucratic failure” or “mismanaged public health” feel entirely inadequate to address what they perceive as a systemic, top-down imposition of force.

At the same time, mainstream legal and scientific institutions view that same framework as a profound misreading of statutory law, emergency contracting, and public health history.

This creates an insurmountable chasm: two sides looking at the exact same set of laws, contracts, and emergency actions, but operating from entirely incompatible definitions of reality, legality, and intent.