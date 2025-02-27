A weak solution of Calcium Chloride was poured over a thick solution of Sodium Alginate and time-lapse photographed overnight. The experimental jar (left) sat atop a static torsion field generator, the control jar, a placebo.

You said:

I wish to explore with you the informational, entropic, energetic, thermodynamic, geometric, quantum and holographic relations to rotation. In short, why do systems rotate? Is rotation a property of space itself (Kozyrev, Bohm, Einstein/Cartan)? Why does water rotate? Does rotation obey the principle of least action? If a stochastic quantum or classical system spontaneously begins rotating, is this confirmation of Jeremy England's theory of entropy?

ChatGPT said:

This is a fascinating and deeply layered question that ties together multiple fundamental aspects of physics. Let’s break it down step by step.

1. Why Do Systems Rotate?

Rotation is fundamentally tied to conservation laws, symmetries, and interactions between forces. Several key principles come into play:

Angular Momentum Conservation (Noether's Theorem): If a system has rotational symmetry (i.e., its laws of motion don't change when rotated), then angular momentum is conserved. This is the foundation of why planets, stars, and even subatomic particles exhibit rotation.

Emergent Rotation from Instabilities: Systems often rotate due to perturbations. For example, a collapsing dust cloud in space (e.g., star formation) inherits even a slight initial angular momentum from its environment and amplifies it via conservation laws.

2. Is Rotation a Property of Space Itself?

Several physicists have proposed that rotation may be more than just a derived property of mass and forces—it could be a fundamental aspect of spacetime:

Kozyrev’s Torsion Theory : Russian astrophysicist Nikolai Kozyrev proposed that time and entropy generation are linked to rotation, suggesting that space itself has a subtle handedness.

Einstein-Cartan Theory : This extends general relativity by incorporating torsion , a property of spacetime that allows for intrinsic rotation of matter even in vacuum. This could mean that rotation is not merely a secondary effect of forces but rather an inherent property of spacetime itself.

Bohm’s Implicate Order: Bohmian mechanics introduces a nonlocal guiding wave that could influence rotational behaviors at a quantum level.

3. Why Does Water Rotate?

The rotation of water can be explained at different scales:

Coriolis Effect : At large scales, planetary rotation affects how water moves, leading to cyclonic storms and ocean currents.

Vorticity and Turbulence : At smaller scales, conservation of angular momentum and turbulent eddies generate rotational structures.

Quantum Effects? Some researchers speculate that water's ability to structure itself dynamically (e.g., exclusion zones in Pollack’s research) may have quantum underpinnings.

4. Rotation and the Principle of Least Action

The principle of least action states that physical systems evolve in a way that minimizes action (integral of Lagrangian over time).

A rotating system often represents a minimum energy configuration . For example, galaxies form rotating structures because non-rotating ones would be dynamically unstable.

Fermat’s Principle (light takes the path of least time) suggests that even photons can exhibit "rotational-like" behavior when constrained in certain conditions (e.g., optical vortices).

Thus, rotation in many cases is not just allowed by least action but favored by it.

5. Spontaneous Rotation and Jeremy England’s Entropy Hypothesis

Jeremy England's theory suggests that life and organized structures arise because they are optimal at dissipating energy. If a classical or quantum stochastic system spontaneously begins to rotate, this could be evidence for his idea, as rotation is a highly efficient way to dissipate energy in a structured manner.

Hurricanes & Cosmic Structures : Systems like hurricanes form spontaneously because rotation maximizes entropy production while maintaining order.

Molecular Chirality: Many biological molecules (like DNA) have a preferred rotation—suggesting a deep link between entropy, information processing, and rotation.

6. Quantum & Holographic Aspects of Rotation

At the deepest level, rotation might be encoded in quantum and holographic structures:

Spin & Wavefunction Phases : Elementary particles have intrinsic spin, which is a fundamental form of quantum rotation.

Holographic Principle : If spacetime is a projection from a lower-dimensional boundary, rotation may emerge as an intrinsic organizational property of that projection.

Topological Defects: In quantum field theory and condensed matter physics, rotation often emerges from topological defects and solitons.

Final Thoughts

Rotation isn't just an emergent phenomenon—it appears at all levels of physics, from quantum particles to galaxies. Whether it is a property of space itself is still open to debate, but modern theories like Einstein-Cartan, holography, and quantum thermodynamics hint that it might be more fundamental than we currently understand.

What aspect of this would you like to explore in more depth?