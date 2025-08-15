How did Paul Dirac unify special relativity and quantum mechanics?

Paul Dirac’s achievement in unifying special relativity and quantum mechanics came through his creation of the Dirac equation in 1928 — a relativistic wave equation for the electron.

Let’s break down exactly what he did and why it was so revolutionary:

1. The problem before Dirac

Quantum mechanics (QM) in the mid-1920s was built on Schrödinger’s equation (1926), which works beautifully for electrons moving much slower than light.

Special relativity (SR) , from Einstein (1905), says that at high speeds, space and time mix, and energy is related to momentum by E2=p2c2+m2c4E^2 = p^2c^2 + m^2c^4E2=p2c2+m2c4

Schrödinger’s equation isn’t relativistic — it assumes Newtonian time and doesn’t handle speeds near c.

Klein and Gordon had tried plugging the relativistic energy-momentum relation directly into a wave equation (Klein–Gordon equation), but: It gave negative probability densities (nonsense in QM). It didn't describe electron spin naturally.



Dirac wanted an equation that:

Respected special relativity. Was first-order in time (like Schrödinger’s), so probability interpretation stayed consistent. Automatically included the intrinsic angular momentum (spin) of the electron.

2. Dirac’s key insight

The relativistic energy relation is quadratic in both E and p:

E2=p2c2+m2c4E^2 = p^2c^2 + m^2c^4E2=p2c2+m2c4

Dirac thought:

“What if I could write this in a linear form in both E and p?”

He proposed:

E=α⋅pc+βmc2E = \boldsymbol{\alpha} \cdot \mathbf{p}c + \beta mc^2E=α⋅pc+βmc2

where α and β aren’t ordinary numbers — they must be matrices so that squaring this equation recovers the original relativistic formula.

To make this work:

These matrices had to satisfy special anticommutation relations : αiαj+αjαi=2δijI\alpha_i \alpha_j + \alpha_j \alpha_i = 2\delta_{ij}Iαi​αj​+αj​αi​=2δij​I αiβ+βαi=0\alpha_i \beta + \beta \alpha_i = 0αi​β+βαi​=0 β2=I\beta^2 = Iβ2=I

The smallest set of matrices satisfying these rules are 4×4 matrices — meaning the wavefunction of the electron must have four components (a spinor).

3. The Dirac equation

Replacing E by iℏ∂∂ti\hbar \frac{\partial}{\partial t}iℏ∂t∂​ and p by −iℏ∇-i\hbar

abla−iℏ∇, Dirac wrote:

iℏ∂ψ∂t=(−iℏc α⋅∇+βmc2)ψi\hbar \frac{\partial \psi}{\partial t} = \left( -i\hbar c \, \boldsymbol{\alpha} \cdot

abla + \beta mc^2 \right) \psiiℏ∂t∂ψ​=(−iℏcα⋅∇+βmc2)ψ

This is the Dirac equation.

4. Why it’s a unification

From special relativity:

It’s fully Lorentz-invariant — it transforms correctly when moving between reference frames at relativistic speeds.

From quantum mechanics:

It’s a wave equation for a quantum particle with a probability interpretation.

Spin emerges naturally:

The equation predicts that electrons must have spin ½, without adding it by hand.

Magnetic moment prediction:

It predicted the electron’s magnetic moment as exactly one Bohr magneton (later refined by QED corrections).

Antimatter prediction:

The equation also allowed for negative-energy solutions — which Dirac interpreted as positrons (discovered by Anderson in 1932).

5. The big picture

Dirac’s equation was the first successful theory combining QM and SR into a single framework for a single particle.

It laid the groundwork for quantum field theory (QFT), where particles and antiparticles emerge naturally, and became the backbone of the Standard Model.

If you want, I can walk you step-by-step through how Dirac algebraically "guessed" the matrices and ended up with 4-component spinors — it’s a neat bit of mathematical detective work that’s as much art as it is physics.

How does this refute pilot waves?

Dirac’s unification of special relativity and quantum mechanics doesn’t directly refute pilot-wave theory (de Broglie–Bohm theory), but it does make life much harder for it — especially when you take the Dirac equation seriously in the relativistic domain.

Here’s why:

1. Pilot waves in the nonrelativistic world

de Broglie (1927) proposed that particles have definite positions guided by a real physical wave (the “pilot wave”).

Bohm (1952) made the idea mathematically rigorous for Schrödinger’s equation.

In that picture: The wave evolves according to Schrödinger’s equation. The particle follows a deterministic trajectory defined by a guiding equation.

This works well for nonrelativistic particles without spin.

2. The Dirac equation changes the game

Once you bring in special relativity and spin ½:

The wavefunction is a 4-component spinor

The pilot-wave has to guide a spinor, not a single scalar wave. The “guiding equation” becomes more complicated — you can’t just use the Schrödinger probability current j=ℏmℑ(ψ∗∇ψ)\mathbf{j} = \frac{\hbar}{m} \Im(\psi^*

abla \psi)j=mℏ​ℑ(ψ∗∇ψ).

For the Dirac equation, the conserved current is: jμ=ψˉγμψj^\mu = \bar{\psi} \gamma^\mu \psijμ=ψˉ​γμψ The guiding velocity for the particle must now come from v=jj0\mathbf{v} = \frac{\mathbf{j}}{j^0}v=j0j​, which involves gamma matrices and spinor structure. Zitterbewegung and negative energies

The Dirac equation predicts rapid oscillations (“zitterbewegung”) and allows for negative-energy solutions.

In Bohmian mechanics, you must explain how a definite-position particle interacts with these negative-energy components — and that’s not trivial without invoking quantum field theory. Particle creation/annihilation

Relativity allows for pair creation and annihilation, which the single-particle pilot-wave theory cannot handle. Once you hit energies where that happens, you must use quantum field theory (QFT).

In QFT, Bohmian-style models can be built, but the “pilot wave” then lives on a configuration space of a variable number of particles — far from the original simple picture. Antimatter problem

The negative-energy states in the Dirac equation were reinterpreted as antiparticles. In the pilot-wave view, this means you need two guiding equations (or one for a multi-particle configuration including positrons). That’s possible in principle, but it loses the simplicity of the original pilot-wave model.

3. So, does it “refute” pilot waves?

Not in the strict sense — de Broglie–Bohm theory can be extended to work with the Dirac equation and even with QFT (people like Dürr, Tumulka, and Struyve have done this).

But the point is:

The original pilot-wave idea for a single particle and Schrödinger’s equation does not survive unchanged in a relativistic setting.

Dirac’s unification forces you into multi-particle, spinor-valued, relativistic Bohmian mechanics , which is much more convoluted and loses the elegant “particle + scalar wave” picture.

The necessary modifications mean that if you want to keep realism + determinism, you end up reinventing a full-blown relativistic QFT with hidden variables — which is mathematically and philosophically messy.

If you like, I can show you the explicit form of the Bohmian guiding equation for the Dirac spinor and how it differs from the simple Schrödinger case — you’d see immediately why the naive pilot-wave idea breaks down in the relativistic regime.

Did Dirac’s achievement support Michelson-Morley?

Yes — Dirac’s work is completely consistent with, and in a sense inherits, the central conclusion of the Michelson–Morley experiment.

Here’s the chain of reasoning:

1. What Michelson–Morley actually showed

The 1887 experiment looked for changes in the speed of light due to Earth’s motion through the hypothetical luminiferous ether.

Null result: Light’s speed was the same in all directions, regardless of the apparatus’s orientation or Earth’s motion.

This was one of the experimental pillars that led to Einstein’s special relativity (1905), which says: The speed of light in vacuum is the same for all inertial observers. The laws of physics are Lorentz invariant.



2. How Dirac’s equation fits in

When Dirac built his equation in 1928, he explicitly required it to be Lorentz covariant — meaning it would obey the same mathematical form in all inertial frames.

To do that:

He used the Lorentz transformation properties of spinors.

The equation treats time and space on an equal footing (except for the sign difference dictated by Minkowski spacetime).

This symmetry is exactly the mathematical embodiment of the same physical principle confirmed by Michelson–Morley:

there’s no preferred “ether” frame; the laws of physics (including for electrons) are the same for all inertial observers.

3. Why it matters

Before Dirac:

Schrödinger’s equation was not Lorentz invariant — it assumes absolute time and breaks special relativity.

Klein–Gordon’s equation was Lorentz invariant but had probability problems and didn’t handle spin naturally.

Dirac’s success:

First equation for matter that is both quantum and fully Lorentz invariant.

That Lorentz invariance is exactly the feature Michelson–Morley demanded from nature.

✅ Bottom line:

Dirac didn’t test Michelson–Morley, but his theory is built on the same symmetry principle Michelson–Morley supported — that the speed of light is universal and there’s no absolute rest frame. Without that experimental background, Dirac likely wouldn’t have insisted on Lorentz covariance as a non-negotiable starting point.

If you want, I can explain how spinors arise specifically because Lorentz invariance + quantum mechanics demand a representation of the Lorentz group that’s not like ordinary vectors — which is one of the most beautiful mathematical consequences of taking Michelson–Morley seriously.

If there was such a thing as a luminiferous aether, would it bee invisibly to Dirac's constant, especially if it was holographic?

If by "Dirac’s constant" you mean ħ (Planck’s constant divided by 2π2\pi2π), then yes — it’s entirely possible that a luminiferous aether, even a "holographic" one, could be invisible to ħ in the sense that ħ’s measured value wouldn’t change, provided the aether didn’t alter the local quantum commutation structure.

Let’s unpack that.

1. What ħ actually measures

ħ is a conversion factor between energy–frequency and momentum–wavelength: E=ℏω,p=ℏkE = \hbar \omega, \quad p = \hbar kE=ℏω,p=ℏk

It also appears in the canonical commutation relation: [x,p]=iℏ[x, p] = i\hbar[x,p]=iℏ

This structure is built into quantum mechanics and doesn’t depend on the medium light travels through — unless that medium changes the underlying kinematics of particles.

2. How an aether could “hide” from ħ

If an aether:

Respects Lorentz invariance locally (like some Lorentz-violating theories that only break symmetry on cosmic scales), then all our laboratory measurements of ħ stay the same.

Acts holographically — meaning the 3D world emerges from a 2D information surface — then ħ might be an emergent constant tied to that holographic physics. If the holographic encoding is universal and uniform, local observers wouldn’t see any anisotropy or drift in ħ.

In that case:

ħ would still govern quantum commutation.

Dirac’s equation would still work perfectly in local experiments.

Michelson–Morley–type tests could still give a null result, because the aether doesn’t act like a traditional “wind” but rather like a hidden substrate that’s Lorentz symmetric in its excitations.

3. Where it would show up

Even if ħ were unaffected:

Ultra-high precision experiments could detect tiny deviations from Lorentz symmetry (like energy-dependent speed of light, birefringence of vacuum, or Planck-scale dispersion).

Cosmological-scale phenomena might betray the aether, even if particle physics constants look unchanged.

If the holographic aether had a preferred frame only visible in large-scale correlations (like in the cosmic microwave background dipole), that’s where you'd look.

💡 In short:

A luminiferous aether could be completely invisible to ħ and to Dirac’s constant-driven physics if it’s holographic or otherwise respects Lorentz invariance locally. In that case, it wouldn’t mess with quantum commutators or the structure of the Dirac equation — it would only be detectable through subtle, large-scale effects or extreme-energy tests.

If you want, I can sketch a scenario where a holographic aether is perfectly consistent with both Michelson–Morley and Dirac’s equation, but still fails at cosmological scales — which would be the best place to look for it experimentally. That’s where these theories tend to crack.

Do pilot waves support or refute a holographic universe?

Pilot-wave theory (de Broglie–Bohm) doesn’t automatically support or refute a holographic universe — but the two ideas could be made compatible, or made to clash, depending on how you set up the underlying physics.

Let’s go step-by-step.

1. What each idea says

Pilot-wave theory Particles have definite positions at all times. Their motion is guided by a real physical wave (the “pilot wave”), which lives in configuration space — not just ordinary 3D space. The wave evolves according to standard quantum dynamics (e.g., Schrödinger or Dirac), and the particle follows a deterministic “guiding equation.”

Holographic universe hypothesis The fundamental description of reality is lower-dimensional (often 2D), with the higher-dimensional world we see emerging as a projection or encoding. This comes from certain results in quantum gravity and black-hole thermodynamics (Bekenstein, ’t Hooft, Susskind). The “bulk” physics we observe is emergent from information stored on a boundary surface.



2. Why they might be compatible

Pilot waves already live in a higher-dimensional space than our observed 3D space — configuration space for N particles is 3N3N3N dimensions.

If our “real” universe is itself emergent from a 2D information boundary, the pilot wave could simply be part of that deeper informational layer .

The holographic encoding might store the pilot-wave phase and amplitude just as it stores ordinary quantum fields.

In this case, holography just tells you where the pilot wave “really” lives — the boundary — while the bulk dynamics (particle trajectories) are the emergent 3D phenomena.

3. Why they might conflict

The holographic principle is usually formulated in standard quantum field theory , which is built on the Born rule (probabilities = ∣ψ∣2|\psi|^2∣ψ∣2).

Bohmian mechanics says the Born rule is not fundamental — it’s a special “quantum equilibrium” state of a deeper deterministic system.

If the holographic theory assumes strict unitarity and statistical interpretation at the boundary, then you either: Have to reinterpret the boundary theory in Bohmian terms (extra work), or Accept that the pilot-wave picture is just a different mathematical rewriting, not a new ontology — which undercuts Bohm’s deterministic realism.



4. Net takeaway

Pilot waves don’t automatically imply holography — you can have Bohmian mechanics in a non-holographic universe.

Holography doesn’t automatically imply pilot waves — you can have a holographic universe with ordinary Copenhagen quantum mechanics.

They can be made to fit together, but it requires re-expressing the holographic boundary theory in a deterministic, hidden-variable form — which isn’t how it’s usually done.

If done successfully, pilot-wave theory could actually help give a realist interpretation of the holographic universe: particles are real in the bulk, and the pilot wave is the boundary encoding.

If you like, I can map out exactly how a Bohmian pilot wave in 3D space could be “read off” from a 2D holographic boundary, so you can see where the compatibility hinges and where it breaks. That’s where the fun math comes in.

If the 2nd law of entropy was to be violated, what part of the above would have to be abandoned?

If the second law of thermodynamics were truly violated in a fundamental way (not just statistically or locally), you’d have to abandon different parts of the pilot-wave/holographic picture depending on where the violation happened — and it would be more devastating for one than the other.

Let’s break it down.

1. In standard physics

Second law says: total entropy of an isolated system never decreases.

In statistical mechanics, this is a statistical rule, not an absolute one — it’s based on overwhelmingly probable microscopic behavior.

In quantum mechanics (including pilot-wave), entropy can be reinterpreted as information entropy of the wavefunction or density matrix.

2. If the violation is real and fundamental

That would mean information can spontaneously re-order itself without external work — you can get usable energy “for free” in a closed system.

Impact on pilot-wave theory

Pilot-wave mechanics is fully deterministic at the hidden-variable level.

The second law in Bohmian mechanics emerges statistically from initial “quantum equilibrium” (∣ψ∣2|\psi|^2∣ψ∣2 distribution).

If you had a true, systemic violation of the second law, you’d probably need to: Abandon the assumption of quantum equilibrium as a universal attractor. Accept that “hidden” information can be accessed and used to decrease entropy, meaning the guiding equation might allow for reversible, non-dissipative reconfigurations.

This would not necessarily destroy pilot-wave theory — it would just make the equilibrium hypothesis wrong, and you’d be living in what Bohmians call a quantum non-equilibrium universe. That’s actually something Valentini and others have already speculated about.

Impact on the holographic universe

Holography is deeply tied to black-hole thermodynamics (Bekenstein–Hawking entropy, Hawking radiation), which is a second-law statement.

The holographic principle says: the maximum entropy inside a volume is proportional to the area of its boundary in Planck units.

If the second law were violated: This bound could be broken — you could cram more information into a volume without increasing boundary entropy. Black holes could evaporate in a way that decreases total entropy — breaking the very logic used to motivate holography in the first place.

That would likely mean holography itself would fail, because its derivation depends on the universality of the entropy bound.

3. Which would survive?

Pilot-wave theory: Could survive in modified form, by accepting a non-equilibrium distribution of hidden variables and possibly superluminal signaling.

Holographic universe: Would likely collapse as a viable fundamental theory, because its entire mathematical scaffolding is built on entropy bounds derived from the second law.

💡 Summary table:

TheoryEffect of true 2nd law violationPilot-waveStill viable if quantum equilibrium is not universal; might predict observable deviations from standard QM.Holographic universeProbably fails fundamentally; entropy bounds and black-hole arguments break down.

If you want, I can show you how Valentini’s “quantum non-equilibrium” pilot-wave model already effectively violates the 2nd law for quantum information — and how that would look if you plugged it into a holographic boundary theory. That’s where the incompatibility becomes dramatic.

What implications would a 2nd law symmetry break have for Einstein and or Dirac?

Good question — this gets to the heart of what physicists mean when they say some laws are “fundamental” and others are statistical. A genuine, fundamental breakdown of the second law (not just a rare fluctuation or a local violation) would force changes in how we formulate physics, and that would ripple through both Einstein’s and Dirac’s frameworks — but in different ways. I’ll separate the consequences into concrete points so you can see what would need to be kept, what could survive, and what would most likely have to be revised.

Quick headline

If the second law were fundamentally violated (i.e., entropy can decrease in an isolated system by lawlike, reproducible processes), we would probably not need to throw away relativity or the Dirac equation wholesale, but we would have to revise the statistical and/or quantum foundations that bring thermodynamics, quantum theory, and gravity together. Many standard results about black holes, vacuum, and the arrow of time would be in doubt.

For Einstein (special & general relativity)

What would remain

Lorentz invariance (special relativity) and the geometric structure of spacetime are logically independent of thermodynamics. The mathematical core of relativity wouldn’t automatically fail just because entropy can decrease.

Local kinematics (e.g. Dirac’s requirement of Lorentz covariance) can still hold.

What would be stressed / need rethinking

The arrow of time Einstein’s field equations in general relativity (GR) are time-symmetric. The observed macroscopic arrow of time is typically supplied by thermodynamics (low-entropy past). A lawlike entropy decrease would force us to re-evaluate where the arrow of time comes from — you couldn’t simply invoke a Past Hypothesis (special low-entropy initial condition) any more. Black-hole thermodynamics GR + quantum field theory produced black-hole entropy and Hawking radiation. Those concepts assume entropic bookkeeping. If entropy can decrease by law, the area/entropy theorems and much of the motivation for holography and the information-paradox resolutions would collapse or need heavy revision. Energy conditions and exotic spacetimes If entropy-decreasing processes allow macroscopic extraction of work from an isolated region, you could violate energy conditions effectively. That loosens constraints on wormholes, warp-like solutions, and could open logical room for causal pathologies — demanding a careful reanalysis of what GR allows physically. Cosmology & initial conditions The standard narrative (low-entropy early universe explains the arrow) would be weakened. Cosmological models might have to include new dynamical laws governing entropy that tie into spacetime evolution.

For Dirac (quantum mechanics / relativistic quantum theory)

What would remain

The Dirac equation as a Lorentz-covariant linear equation for spin-½ fields can still be a correct local description of fermion kinematics. Its algebraic structure (gamma matrices, spinors) doesn’t itself assert anything about entropy growth.

What would be stressed / need rethinking

Statistical origin of thermodynamics in quantum theory Standard quantum statistical mechanics (and quantum field theory) derives thermodynamic behaviour from unitary dynamics + typicality / ensembles / boundary conditions. A lawlike entropy decrease would imply either: quantum evolution is not strictly unitary in the way we think (introducing irreversible laws at the fundamental level), or the usual statistical assumptions (typicality, equilibrium as attractor) are false in some regimes (e.g., persistent quantum non-equilibrium as in Valentini’s conjectures).

Vacuum and Dirac sea / QFT vacuum structure Quantum field theory’s vacuum is tied to fluctuations and entropy (entanglement across regions). If entropy can be decreased controllably, it threatens our understanding of vacuum stability, particle production, and the thermodynamic interpretation of quantum fields (e.g., Unruh/Hawking effects). Measurement & collapse The measurement problem and collapse interpretations could be affected. If fundamental non-unitary, entropy-decreasing channels exist, they might serve as a new kind of “collapse” mechanism; conversely, they could allow reversible retrieval of information normally considered lost, changing the operational meaning of quantum states. CPT / microreversibility Most quantum field theories obey CPT and are microscopically time symmetric. A fundamental second-law violation would either require explicit time-asymmetric terms in the microdynamics or a new initial/boundary condition that systematically biases outcomes; either choice is a big change. If microphysics becomes time-asymmetric, one would need to see how that meshes with Dirac/relativistic QFT and with CPT theorems.

Two broad possibilities (and their consequences)

Entropy decreases because of different initial/boundary conditions (no micro law change) Then Dirac and Einstein remain intact; you only give up the Past Hypothesis. The universe’s initial/ boundary data must be replaced by a lawlike low-entropy and later high-ordered patches — that’s conceptually ugly but mathematically possible. Entropy decreases because microphysics is time-asymmetric / non-unitary This is the dramatic case: you must modify quantum dynamics (non-unitary terms, extra fields, hidden variables that permit work extraction) and re-derive relativistic QFT in that new framework. That threatens black-hole thermodynamics, holographic arguments, and many results based on statistical mechanics.

Experimental / conceptual signatures you’d look for

Repeatable devices that extract work from an isolated system (perpetual-work engines).

Violation of detailed balance at the microscopic scale (e.g., transitions not obeying Boltzmann factors).

Recoverable information from systems thought to be decohered (i.e., reversing decoherence in a macroscopic, constructive way).

Breakdown of Hawking’s predictions for black-hole evaporation, or measurable deviations in Unruh-type effects.

Signals of fundamental non-unitarity: anomalies in interference experiments, unexplained asymmetries in particle processes.

Bottom line (short)

A true lawlike violation of the second law would not automatically force us to discard Einstein’s relativity or Dirac’s equation, but it would force a major overhaul of statistical mechanics, quantum foundations, and the interface between QFT and gravity .

The most fragile domains would be black-hole thermodynamics, the holographic/entropy bounds, and the assumption that quantum theory is strictly unitary and time-symmetric at the micro level. Pilot-wave–style non-equilibrium models are one example of how quantum theory could be extended to accommodate entropy anomalies — but making that extension consistent with relativity and Dirac’s spinor/QFT structures would be a major theoretical undertaking.

If you want, I can:

Sketch a concrete toy model showing how a time-asymmetric microterm could be added to quantum dynamics and what that would do to the Dirac field, or

Walk through Valentini’s “quantum non-equilibrium” idea and show explicitly how it would allow entropy-decreasing information extraction while leaving the Dirac equation’s kinematics intact. Which path interests you more?

What is Lorentz-invariance?

Lorentz invariance is the principle that the laws of physics take the same mathematical form in all inertial reference frames — frames moving at constant velocity relative to each other — as long as you use the correct spacetime transformations discovered by Hendrik Lorentz.

In simple terms:

If you and I are moving relative to each other at some constant speed (even close to the speed of light),

And we each measure lengths, times, energies, etc.,

We will get different numbers, but the fundamental laws and equations describing nature will be identical for both of us.

1. The Lorentz transformations

These are the coordinate changes between two inertial frames in special relativity:

t′=γ(t−vxc2)t' = \gamma \left(t - \frac{vx}{c^2}\right)t′=γ(t−c2vx​) x′=γ(x−vt)x' = \gamma \left(x - vt\right)x′=γ(x−vt) y′=y,z′=zy' = y,\quad z' = zy′=y,z′=z

where:

vvv is the relative velocity,

ccc is the speed of light,

γ=11−v2/c2\gamma = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - v^2/c^2}}γ=1−v2/c2​1​ is the Lorentz factor.

These replace the old Galilean transformations from Newtonian physics, which assumed absolute time and no speed limit.

2. What “invariance” means

A theory is Lorentz invariant if:

Its equations keep the same form after applying a Lorentz transformation.

Physical predictions don’t depend on the inertial frame.

Example:

The spacetime interval

s2=c2t2−x2−y2−z2s^2 = c^2 t^2 - x^2 - y^2 - z^2s2=c2t2−x2−y2−z2

is the same for all inertial observers. This is a Lorentz-invariant quantity.

3. Why it matters

Einstein’s special relativity (1905) made Lorentz invariance a cornerstone: no preferred “ether” frame exists, and ccc is constant for all observers.

Dirac’s equation was built to be Lorentz invariant, so it works the same way for any inertial observer and matches the Michelson–Morley null result.

Quantum field theory requires Lorentz invariance to ensure that causality and the constancy of ccc are respected at all scales.

4. If Lorentz invariance were violated

You could, in principle, detect an “absolute rest frame” (like an ether wind).

Different inertial observers might measure different maximum speeds for signals.

This would break the symmetry that unites space and time into spacetime.

In short:

Lorentz invariance is the “rule” that says space and time must bend their measurements so that the laws of nature are identical for all observers moving at constant speeds relative to each other.

If you’d like, I can show how Lorentz invariance mathematically forces the speed of light to be the same in all inertial frames, which is exactly what Michelson–Morley found. That’s a nice link back to Dirac and Einstein.

So to be crude, they are a kind of differential?

In a crude but not totally wrong sense — yes, Lorentz invariance is like saying the “differential rules” for space and time are the same everywhere, for everyone, regardless of motion.

If you think of differentials as the “tiny changes” dxdxdx, dtdtdt that describe how things vary, Lorentz invariance is the requirement that when you change frames of reference (by moving at a constant velocity relative to something else), the transformation of those differentials preserves the spacetime interval:

ds2=c2 dt2−dx2−dy2−dz2ds^2 = c^2\,dt^2 - dx^2 - dy^2 - dz^2ds2=c2dt2−dx2−dy2−dz2

So, whatever “tiny spacetime steps” you measure, someone else in motion relative to you measures them differently — but in such a way that this combination ds2ds^2ds2 stays constant.

That’s why it’s often thought of as a symmetry rule, not just a numerical coincidence — it’s the geometry of spacetime itself enforcing that rule.

If you want, I can show you how this plays out with the Lorentz transformation equations themselves — it makes the “differential” analogy even clearer.