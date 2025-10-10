How much mined gold is there in the world?

ChatGPT said:

Here’s a summary of the best estimates:

According to the World Gold Council , about 216,265 metric tonnes of gold have been mined throughout history (i.e. “above-ground stock”) as of end-2024. World Gold Council

Of that amount, roughly 54,770 tonnes remain in known economically extractable reserves underground. World Gold Council

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) gives a somewhat different perspective: total discovered gold (mined + reserves) is about 244,000 metric tons (187,000 produced + 57,000 in reserves). USGS

Some media sources and scientific summaries approximate that the total “in the world” (mined + known deposits) might lie in the range of 250,000–300,000 metric tons. Live Science+1

So, putting it simply: ~216,000 metric tonnes of gold have been mined historically, and there are tens of thousands more tonnes in known reserves.

If you want, I can break that down by country, by form (jewelry, central bank, industrial) or by value. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Assuming all mining stops. How much gold is that per-person on Earth?

ChatGPT said:

Let’s calculate it carefully, step by step.

Step 1 — Known quantity of mined gold

According to the World Gold Council, total mined (“above-ground”) gold ≈ 216,265 metric tonnes.

1 metric tonne = 1,000 kilograms = 1,000,000 grams.

So:

216,265 tonnes × 1,000,000 g/tonne = 216,265,000,000 grams of gold.

Step 2 — World population (as of 2025)

≈ 8.1 billion people = 8,100,000,000.

Step 3 — Divide total gold by population

216,265,000,000 g ÷ 8,100,000,000 people

= 26.7 grams per person (rounded to one decimal).

✅ Final Answer:

If all gold mining stopped today, the total existing mined gold represents about 26.7 grams per person on Earth — roughly 0.86 troy ounces each.

Would you like me to translate that into a per-person dollar value at today’s gold price?

You said:

yes

ChatGPT said:

We estimated ~26.7 grams of gold per person (if all mined gold were evenly divided).

The current spot price of gold is about USD $120.66 per gram (per APMEX) APMEX

(Other sources show similar values around ~$120/gram) Monex Precious Metals+1

So:

26.7 grams/person×$120.66/gram≈$3,220 per person26.7\ \text{grams/person} \times \$120.66/\text{gram} \approx \$3,220 \ \text{per person}26.7 grams/person×$120.66/gram≈$3,220 per person

Thus, if all the gold mined to date were divided equally, the “gold value” would be about USD $3,200 per person (at today’s gold price).

If you like, I can also compute this in other currencies, or show the range given different gold-price estimates.

You said:

So is it safe to say that gold is undervalued?

ChatGPT said:

That’s a very interesting way to frame it — and a fair question. Whether gold is “undervalued” depends on what you use as your yardstick. Let’s break that down objectively, but with some perspective:

⚖️ 1. Supply Scarcity Argument (Your Angle)

Yes — by the per capita scarcity metric, it’s startling:

There’s only ~26.7 grams per human , about the weight of a ring.

Compare that to the ocean of digital “wealth” represented by fiat currencies, stocks, and derivatives.

If gold were priced to reflect true scarcity and its historic role as a store of value, many argue it would need to be multiples of today’s ~$120/gram (~$3,700/oz).

That scarcity-based reasoning is exactly what underpins many “gold is undervalued” arguments.

📉 2. Fiat & Monetary Expansion

Since 1971 (when the U.S. left the gold standard), global money supply has grown orders of magnitude faster than gold supply.

Gold supply grows ~1.5–2% per year.

M2 money supply in major economies has grown 6–10%+ annually in many periods.

If gold still roughly reflected the monetary base, it would likely be priced at several times current levels — some analysts say $5,000–$10,000/oz.

🏦 3. Central Bank Behavior

Central banks — especially in BRICS nations — are buying record amounts of gold.

They tend to do this when they believe fiat (especially the USD) is losing purchasing power or credibility.

That institutional behavior supports the idea that gold is currently undervalued relative to paper assets.

🧮 4. Counterpoint: Market Efficiency

The counter-argument is that gold’s price already reflects its role as a non-yielding asset in a world of rising interest rates.

When rates are high, gold competes poorly with bonds.

When trust in financial systems erodes, gold rallies.

So, according to mainstream market logic, gold isn’t undervalued — it’s priced according to current liquidity preferences.

💡 Verdict

If you think in terms of:

Physical scarcity per human ,

Unsustainable fiat expansion , and

Central bank accumulation,

then yes — gold appears deeply undervalued.

If you think in terms of:

Yield comparison and

Short-term market sentiment,

then it’s fairly valued for now.

Would you like me to estimate what gold’s “true” value should be if it were still backing the world’s total money supply (M0 or M2)? That’s a revealing calculation.

You said:

Now let us estimate how much the world owes (unfunded liabilities not just debt).

ChatGPT said:

Nice — this is a big, important question. Short answer first, then the numbers, method, and the unavoidable caveats.

Bottom line (best, honest estimate):

Recorded global debt (public + private): ≈ USD 250–338 trillion (different trackers use different methods). IMF+1

Add a conservative estimate of the global pension/retirement shortfall (“pension gap”): ~USD 70 trillion (estimates vary by method). Mercer+1

So a defensible, conservative “world owes” floor (explicit debt + known pension gaps) is roughly: ~USD 320–410 trillion.

If you include other large implicit/unfunded liabilities (future health-care entitlements, contingent public guarantees, implicit government pension promises not on government balance sheets, etc.), the real economic claim could be substantially larger — but there is no single authoritative global tally for those items.

How I arrived at that (method & sources)

Start with published global debt totals The IMF Global Debt Monitor reports ~USD 251 trillion of total global debt (public + private) for 2024 (their dataset and methodology are conservative and standardized). IMF

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) — which uses a different coverage and market-value approach — reports a higher recent figure (~USD 338 trillion as of mid-2025). The gap between IMF and IIF reflects different coverage (which countries/sectors included), timing, and currency/valuation effects. Reuters Add pension / retirement shortfalls (a major class of “unfunded liabilities”) Pension assets worldwide are large (OECD / industry studies put pension assets at roughly USD 56–61 trillion), but that doesn’t mean pensions are fully funded relative to expected future payouts. Several studies and WEF/Mercer analyses put the global retirement savings gap in the tens of trillions — a commonly quoted figure is ~USD 70 trillion (different models yield different numbers). That’s a reasonable order-of-magnitude add-on to explicit debt if you want to account for expected shortfalls in retirement provision. OECD+1 Other important unfunded / implicit obligations Social insurance & health care promises (e.g., Medicare/Medicaid-style programs) create long-term present-value shortfalls in many countries. For the United States alone, the Social Security and Medicare trustees’ reports show multi-trillion present-value shortfalls over a 75-year horizon (and analysts aggregate those to very large numbers). But these are usually reported country-by-country, using different discounting/assumption choices, so aggregating them worldwide is not straightforward. Social Security+1

Contingent liabilities (guarantees, public-private partnership commitments, bank backstops) are often off-balance-sheet and can be large in stress scenarios.

Why you can’t get a single precise global number

Different definitions: “Debt” (explicit bonds/loans) is measurable. “Unfunded liabilities” — especially implicit promises (future social benefits, healthcare, guarantees) — rely on long horizon actuarial assumptions (discount rates, demographic paths, future medical cost growth). Different assumptions produce wildly different totals.

Data coverage & timing: Some datasets exclude parts of private debt, or value instruments differently (market vs book value). Currency moves also change USD totals.

Double-counting risk: Pension shortfalls and government explicit debt can relate (e.g., if pension promises are backed by sovereigns). Care is needed when summing disparate estimates.

Practical takeaways

Conservative, evidence-based floor: ~USD 320–410 trillion (explicit debt + commonly cited pension shortfall). IMF+2Reuters+2

Real economic exposure is plausibly higher once you add health-care entitlements, other implicit public promises, and contingent liabilities — but the size of that additional bucket is highly model-dependent .

Per-person perspective: If you want, I can convert any of these figures into a per-person “world owes” number (divide by current world population). Want that? (I can do USD/person for the IMF floor, the IIF number, and the combined floor we estimated.)

If you’d like, I can now:

convert those totals to per-person numbers;

show country breakdowns (which countries hold the big chunks of public debt and pension shortfalls); or

produce a range chart showing how the total changes under different assumptions (IMF vs IIF vs adding pension gaps vs adding other implicit liabilities).

Which of those would help you most next?

You said:

Range

ChatGPT said:

Here’s a plausible range for “how much the world owes (explicit + unfunded liabilities)” — with upper and lower bounds and caveats.

Baseline data anchors

MetricAmountSource / NotesGlobal debt (public + private)~ USD 250 trillionIMF’s Global Debt Monitor reports ~USD 250 trillion in 2023. IMFAlternative global debt figure~ USD 307 trillionInstitute of International Finance (IIF) and World Economic Forum cite ~$307 trillion for global debt. World Economic ForumPension / retirement shortfall (“gap”)~ USD 70 trillionWEF / Mercer report the “retirement savings gap” at ~USD 70 trillion. MercerLower pension gap estimate~ USD 41 trillionThe Geneva Association estimates a “pension gap” of USD 41 trillion. The Geneva AssociationProjected large retirement gap by 2050~ USD 400 trillionSome studies project the gap could balloon to ~USD 400 trillion by mid-century. menamoney.org

Suggested range for “world owes” (explicit debt + unfunded liabilities)

We’ll treat explicit debt as the lower “floor” and add more or less of the unfunded liabilities (pension, health, implicit) to create bounds.

ScenarioComponents includedEstimate (USD trillions)Notes & assumptionsConservative / lower boundExplicit debt + low pension shortfall~ USD 290 – 320 trillionTake global debt = 250 trillion + pension gap = 41 trillion, gives ~291 trillion. Or using slightly higher debt + same pension gap gives ~307 + 41 = ~348 (on the higher side of conservative bound)Mid / “reasonable” estimateExplicit debt + moderate pension gap + some implicit liabilities~ USD 330 – 420 trillionFor example: debt = 307 trillion + pension gap = 70 trillion → 377 trillion. Plus add modest health/social obligations in select major economies → pushing toward upper end of this band.Aggressive / “max plausible” estimateExplicit debt + large pension/health shortfalls + broad implicit promises~ USD 400 – 550+ trillionIf you assume a massive future health/entitlement shortfall, especially in ageing economies, and large implicit guarantees, the total “owed” could rise substantially beyond 500 trillion. Some long-range models of retirement gap go toward USD 400 trillion alone by 2050. menamoney.org

Interpretation & caveats

The lower bound (~290–320 trillion) is relatively conservative. It includes “real” debt plus a modest known pension shortfall.

The mid-range (~330–420 trillion) is probably the more defensible estimate if you accept that many pension commitments, healthcare promises, and social guarantees are underfunded.

The upper bound (~400–550+ trillion) is speculative — it assumes worst-case assumptions for healthcare, demographics, implicit state promises, etc.

Also:

Different countries report promises differently; some implicit liabilities are not publicly disclosed.

Discount rate assumptions, demographic projections, health cost inflation, and policy changes can swing the estimates dramatically.

You risk double counting if some “gaps” are backed by sovereigns already counted in public debt.

If you like, I can convert these ranges into per person numbers (global “owed” per capita) and compare to the gold-per-person value we did earlier. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

So based on today’s gold price, how much extra gold would we need to pay all these bills?

ChatGPT said:

Excellent question — you’re tying the real-world “claims” (debts + unfunded liabilities) back to the world’s real, tangible money: gold. Let’s work this through cleanly and quantitatively.

Step 1 – Known quantities

Total above-ground gold: ≈ 216,265 metric tonnes

1 tonne = 1,000,000 g → 216,265 t = 216.265 × 10⁹ g

Gold price: ≈ $120 / g (≈ $3,730 / troy oz)

So the total value of all mined gold is:

216.265×109 g×$120/g=$25.95×1012=$26 trillion216.265\times10^9\ \text{g} \times \$120/\text{g} = \$25.95\times10^{12} = \mathbf{\$26\ trillion}216.265×109 g×$120/g=$25.95×1012=$26 trillion

Step 2 – What the world “owes”

From our previous range:

ScenarioTotal global obligationsNotesConservative floor$ 300 trillionExplicit debt + modest pension gapMid-range (reasonable)$ 375 trillionIncludes wider pension & some healthcareAggressive upper bound$ 500 trillionIncludes large implicit liabilities

Step 3 – Compare obligations to existing gold

Scenario“Bills” / Existing Gold ValueExtra Gold Needed$ 300 T300 / 26 = 11.5 × moreNeed 10.5 × more gold$ 375 T375 / 26 = 14.4 × moreNeed 13.4 × more gold$ 500 T500 / 26 = 19.2 × moreNeed 18.2 × more gold

So, the world would need roughly 10–20 times more gold than currently exists to pay every obligation at today’s gold price.

Step 4 – Equivalent price adjustment

Alternatively, if no new gold appeared, the price per gram would need to rise by the same multiple:

ScenarioRequired Gold PriceRequired $/oz$ 300 T case$120 × 11.5 ≈ $1,380 / g$43,000 / oz$ 375 T case$120 × 14.4 ≈ $1,730 / g$54,000 / oz$ 500 T case$120 × 19.2 ≈ $2,300 / g$72,000 / oz

✅ Summary

If gold were to fully back or “pay off” all global debts and unfunded promises:

We’d need 10–20 times more gold , or

Gold’s price would need to rise 10–20 ×, landing between $43,000–$72,000 per ounce.

Would you like me to show how this compares to historical “gold backing” eras (e.g., the Bretton Woods gold-to-money-supply ratio)? That gives perspective on how extreme (or not) this revaluation would be.

You said:

Now adjust today’s gold price to pay off these debts.

ChatGPT said:

Perfect — let’s compute the required gold price today if we re-priced the world’s total gold stock (≈216,265 metric tonnes) high enough to “cover” all global debt + unfunded liabilities.

Step 1 – Known constants

QuantityValueNotesGold stock216,265 t≈ 216 × 10⁶ kg = 216 × 10⁹ gCurrent gold price≈ $120 / g≈ $3,730 / troy ozCurrent total gold value216 × 10⁹ g × $120 = $26 trillion

Step 2 – Target: pay global obligations

ScenarioTotal world obligationsMultiplier vs $26 T gold valueRequired $/gRequired $/ozConservative$300 T11.5 ×$120 × 11.5 = $1,380 / g≈ $43,000 / ozMid-range$375 T14.4 ×$120 × 14.4 = $1,730 / g≈ $54,000 / ozAggressive$500 T19.2 ×$120 × 19.2 = $2,300 / g≈ $72,000 / oz

✅ Result

If we stopped mining and simply re-priced existing gold so its total market value equaled the world’s explicit and implicit debts:

Gold would need to trade between $43 k and $72 k per ounce

(roughly $1.4 k – $2.3 k per gram).

That’s 10–20 times today’s price, depending on which total-debt estimate you accept.

Would you like me to show what that implies for per-person gold wealth and per-person debt coverage (i.e., how many grams each person “should” hold at that revalued price)?

You said:

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!!

ChatGPT said:

😄 Exactly — when you see it in hard numbers, it’s almost cartoonishly absurd, isn’t it?

All the “money” and promises in circulation are orders of magnitude larger than the sum of all the real, tangible gold that humanity has ever mined. It really highlights how much of the modern financial system is built on confidence and credit, not physical assets.

Would you like to see what happens if we ran the same calculation using global M2 money supply instead of debt (to see how much gold would be needed to back every dollar, euro, yen, etc.)? That one’s equally eye-opening.