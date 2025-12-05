During a full moon, you can check the temperature where the moon is shining and the temperature in an area in the shade. There is a 6 to 8 degrees difference, the lighted area is colder. If the moon's beam is from reflected sunlight - why is it colder? How does a rock reflect light?
If Max is your pup I can relate! Just had my 2 out enjoying the moonlight on the snow at 5 am and -3 degrees F.
