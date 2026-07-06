Thoughts? Trump’s right: At the World Cup, ‘a great injustice’ has been reversed

A referee committed a foul against Folarin Balogun. Now, the big risk is that the USA team gets cocky or complacent.

Noel S. Williams | July 5, 2026

American Thinker

4

Just after 2:00 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump published the following statement on Truth Social:

Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice. President DONALD J. TRUMP

What is he talking about? What is the “great injustice”?

He’s referring to the moment during the U.S. vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina World Cup match when the referee issued a bizarre, unwarranted red card to star striker Folarin Balogun. Initially, that made him ineligible to play in the crucial last-16 match against Belgium on Monday. Great or not, there was an injustice—I just hope Karma and those mercurial soccer gods agree in the coming days.

It’s clear that Balogun didn’t deliberately stamp on the B&H defender’s ankle. I just wonder, now that FIFA has bent over backward to re-institute his eligibility to play against Belgium, if that will dull the U.S. team’s cutting edge. Sometimes, when a team feels “hard done by,” it solidifies their sanctimonious indignation, giving them more power. Our team is already pulling together, but the “great injustice” added more “all for one, and one for all” spirit.

Given President Trump’s post, the spotlight has just intensified on an individual player. Additionally, the media is piling on, increasing performance expectations upon a person they describe as our best striker (with some creative player repositioning, Christian Pulisic could be deployed as a striker). Plus, there are other options. We have brilliant players all over the field, actually.

Our USMNT is a band of brothers that fights together. Balogun’s availability for the match against Belgium will enhance that. I would just warn against trying “too hard” to impress in a situation where a cool, calm, and collected approach may be more decisive. In other words, don’t be overly ambitious by “shooting” for glory when a teammate in a better position awaits a pass. I recommend that Coach Mauricio Pochettino read a couple of stanzas from Rudyard Kipling’s “If” poem before they enter the fiery cauldron that is Seattle Stadium.

Go USA! Belgian visitors have taken a liking to Ranch Dressing, so cream ‘em.

This text appears to be an opinion piece from American Thinker regarding a specific incident in the 2026 World Cup involving the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT).

To provide some context, here is a breakdown of the themes and the nature of the commentary presented in the snippet:

The Situation

The Incident: The author describes a controversial red card issued to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun during a match against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Such a red card would typically result in a suspension for the following knockout match (in this case, against Belgium).

The Intervention: The piece claims that FIFA took the unusual step of reversing the decision, thereby making Balogun eligible to play in the next round.

The Political Connection: Donald Trump publicly praised FIFA’s decision on Truth Social, framing the reversal as the correction of a “great injustice.” The author of this piece aligns with that perspective.

The Author’s Analysis

Beyond the news of the reversal, the author shifts into sports commentary, raising a few interesting tactical and psychological points about the team:

The Psychological Risk: The author suggests that the “us against the world” mentality caused by the original red card might have been a source of team unity (”sanctimonious indignation”). They express concern that the reversal of the decision—and the media spotlight now focused on Balogun—could inadvertently dull the team’s competitive edge or lead to complacency.

Tactical Advice: The author advises a “cool, calm, and collected” approach, warning against individual heroics or trying “too hard to impress.” They suggest that the team should prioritize team play over individual glory.

Coaching: The mention of Coach Mauricio Pochettino and the reference to Rudyard Kipling’s “If” (a poem about maintaining composure and resilience under pressure) emphasizes the author’s belief that the team’s mental state is the most critical factor for their match against Belgium.

Observations

Editorial Tone: The piece is written from a clear “pro-USA” sports-fan perspective. It blends political commentary (referencing Trump’s statement) with traditional sports analysis.

The World Cup Context: It is common for high-stakes soccer matches to generate intense debate regarding officiating. However, it is quite rare for FIFA to reverse a referee’s on-field disciplinary decision (like a red card) after the fact, which is why the author highlights this as a “great injustice” being corrected.

In summary: The piece is an example of how sports narratives often intersect with cultural and political figures. The author is essentially arguing that while it is good for the team to have their best striker back, the team must be careful not to let the external noise—including the political attention and the pressure of the reversal—distract them from their tactical discipline on the field.

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Has a ruling like this ever been reversed?

While the reversal of Folarin Balogun’s suspension has triggered significant controversy and accusations of political interference, FIFA’s action is technically based on a specific provision in its disciplinary code rather than a standard “appeal” of a referee’s decision.

The Guardian

The Mechanism: Article 27

FIFA has utilized Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to justify the decision. This rule allows FIFA’s judicial body the discretion to “fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure” and place the sanctioned individual on a probationary period (in this case, one year).

LA Times

Essentially, FIFA has not declared the referee’s original red card “wrong” in the traditional sense; instead, they have suspended the enforcement of the automatic one-game ban. If Balogun commits a similar offense during his one-year probation, the original suspension would then be enforced.

The Guardian+ 1

Historical Context and Precedents

While this move is highly unusual for a World Cup knockout stage, there are limited historical parallels:

1962 World Cup: Brazilian star Garrincha was sent off in the semifinal against Chile for kicking an opponent. Following a significant lobbying effort—which included the President of Chile—he was permitted to play in the final against Czechoslovakia. This is widely considered the last time a World Cup red card did not result in an automatic suspension for the next match. The Guardian

Recent Precedents (Non-World Cup Context): FIFA has used similar discretionary powers in recent months for other players: Reddit Cristiano Ronaldo: His three-match ban for a red card in a World Cup qualifier was lifted after he served only one game, clearing him to start the tournament. Nicolás Otamendi and Moisés Caicedo: Both had one-game bans for red cards in qualifiers deferred, allowing them to participate in World Cup openers.



Why This Case Is Different

The intense backlash—including formal statements from UEFA and the Royal Belgian Football Association—stems from the timing and the perceived political nature of the reversal.

The Boston Globe

Violation of Expectations: FIFA’s own competition regulations and circulars distributed to teams leading up to the 2026 tournament explicitly stated that a one-match suspension following a red card is automatic and not subject to appeal. The Guardian Political Pressure: Reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump made multiple phone calls to FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding the ruling. Because this happened in the middle of a tournament, critics and governing bodies like UEFA argue it undermines the “integrity of the game” and creates a dangerous precedent where disciplinary outcomes are influenced by political lobbying rather than consistent rule enforcement. The Guardian

In short, while FIFA has a technical mechanism to grant such pardons (Article 27), its application during a high-stakes World Cup knockout stage has sparked a major crisis regarding the perceived impartiality of the sport’s governing body.

The Guardian

Given these developments, how do you think this precedent of “probationary suspensions” will affect future refereeing decisions or team appeals in international tournaments?

What triggered the card?

The red card shown to Folarin Balogun occurred in the 64th minute of the U.S. match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The dismissal was the result of a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review following a challenge on Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic.

FOX Sports+ 1

The Incident

The Challenge: Balogun and Muharemovic challenged for a ball near the edge of the penalty area. As Balogun landed after an aerial jump, his foot made contact with the top of Muharemovic’s ankle. AS USA - Diario AS+ 1

The Ruling: Referee Raphael Claus initially did not call a foul. However, after being advised to review the play by the VAR, the referee deemed the challenge to be “serious foul play” and issued a straight red card. LA Times+ 1

The Controversy: The decision was widely debated. Critics—including U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and various analysts—argued that the contact was accidental and incidental to a fair challenge for the ball, rather than intentional or reckless conduct. The initial lack of a whistle from the referee on the pitch further fueled the perception that the red card was a harsh, secondary interpretation of a “normal” footballing action. Sports Illustrated

Has a goal ever been rescended in a premier league match after the game upon review?

In the Premier League, a goal cannot be rescinded after the final whistle has been blown.

Once a referee signals the end of the match, the result is official and final. There is no mechanism in the Premier League to retroactively change the score of a match based on a post-game review, even if it is later determined that the officiating was objectively incorrect.

Why the result cannot be changed

Finality of Decisions: Under the Laws of the Game (Law 5), the referee’s decisions regarding facts connected to play—including whether or not a goal is scored—are final. Once the match has been terminated (declared over), the referee no longer has the authority to change any decision. Soccer Rules Q&A Search AskTheref.com

The “Clear and Obvious” Window: VAR intervention can only occur while the match is still active. If an error is missed, it must be corrected before the game restarts or before the final whistle. Once the players have left the pitch or the officials have signed off on the match, the record is set in stone. Betting Offers

Post-Match Review Panels

While the Premier League does have an independent Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel (which reviews controversial decisions after the weekend’s games), their findings are used for reporting and improving officiating standards, not for altering the league table or match results.

As seen in the recent example regarding Manchester United’s disallowed goal against Burnley in January 2026, the panel ruled the goal should have stood and that the referee’s decision was a mistake. However, the result of that 2–2 draw remained unchanged. The panel’s feedback is purely administrative and educational; it acknowledges the “injustice” for the sake of transparency, but it does not award points or rescind goals from the official record.

Sports Illustrated

Does the distinction between “administrative correction” and “match-result alteration” help clarify why these controversies remain so heated?

So does this explain the Hand of God incident?

The “Hand of God” is the ultimate historical example of why the “finality of the referee’s decision” is such a core—and often frustrating—tenet of soccer.

It perfectly illustrates the principle we discussed: once the referee blows the whistle and signals a goal, that decision becomes the official reality of the match, regardless of whether it was objectively “wrong.”

Why the “Hand of God” stood:

Lack of Technology: In 1986, there was no VAR, no goal-line technology, and no high-definition slow-motion replay available to the officials on the pitch. FIFA

The Referee’s View: Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser and his linesman simply did not see the handball. Because they were the sole arbiters of fact on the field, their decision to award the goal was, by the rules of the game, final and unalterable. Britannica

No Post-Game Recourse: Even though the entire world eventually saw the replay showing it was a handball, FIFA had no mechanism to strip the goal, replay the match, or change the result. The 2–1 victory for Argentina went into the record books as a legitimate win.

Comparison to Modern Controversies

The incident you mentioned involving Folarin Balogun and the 2026 World Cup is viewed by critics as a “crisis” precisely because we now have the technology to prevent these mistakes.

FeatureThe “Hand of God” (1986)Modern VAR Era (2026)TechnologyNoneFull VAR & Semi-automated offsideRefereeingSubjective / Line of sightReviewable via multiple anglesResult FinalityAbsolute and immediateFinal once the final whistle blowsFIFA InterventionImpossible post-matchTechnically possible via disciplinary codes

In 1986, people accepted the goal as a “human error” because the tools to verify it didn’t exist. Today, when a decision is perceived as “wrong” or politically influenced—like the Balogun reversal—it is much more controversial because the public and the teams know that the technology to see the “truth” exists.

While the “Hand of God” remains a legendary piece of sports folklore precisely because it couldn’t be fixed, modern fans expect the technology to ensure fairness, which is exactly why FIFA’s decision to bypass standard disciplinary protocols in the 2026 tournament has triggered such a strong reaction.

Given how much technology has changed the game, do you think FIFA should ever have the power to “correct” match results after the whistle, or should the referee’s final whistle always be the absolute end of the story?

Has any soccer score ever been changed after information came to light after the match?

The short answer is no. In professional soccer, there is no precedent for changing the final score of a match after the referee has blown the full-time whistle, regardless of new information or errors coming to light.

While administrative bodies (like the FA or FIFA) can hand out post-match fines, bans, or order replays for specific disciplinary or safety reasons, the result itself—the goals tallied during the 90+ minutes—is considered immutable once the game is terminated.

Why results are never changed:

The “Field of Play” Principle: The Laws of the Game establish that the referee’s decisions regarding “facts connected with play” (goals, fouls, etc.) are final. Once the referee leaves the pitch, the record is closed. IFAB The Butterfly Effect: Soccer is a game of momentum. If a goal were “rescinded” days later, it would be impossible to account for how the game would have unfolded if that goal hadn’t been awarded. Would the losing team have attacked more aggressively? Would the winning team have defended differently? Because the game is a continuous flow of cause-and-effect, you cannot “subtract” an event without fundamentally changing the entire match’s timeline. Integrity vs. Perfection: Football authorities prioritize the finality of the result over the “mathematical accuracy” of the score. Allowing post-match score changes would open a legal and administrative “Pandora’s box,” where every aggrieved team would petition to have results altered based on slow-motion replays, rendering the league table impossible to finalize.

What can happen after a match:

While the score remains, FIFA and other governing bodies can take post-match actions that affect the future of the tournament or league:

Ordered Replays: In extreme cases—usually involving crowd violence, administrative errors by officials (not judgment errors), or match-fixing—a governing body may order a match to be replayed from scratch. The original result is discarded, but the goals are not “adjusted”; the game simply ceases to exist in the record books.

Disciplinary Sanctions: A player can be retroactively banned for violent conduct, or a team can be penalized with a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player. However, the score of the match remains on the record even if the team is penalized or the player is suspended for future matches.

The “Balogun” Distinction: As discussed, the situation with Folarin Balogun is so explosive because FIFA is essentially using an administrative “loophole” (Article 27) to grant eligibility for a future game. Crucially, they are not changing the score of the USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina match (which the US won 2-0); they are merely overriding the consequence of a red card.

In summary: If a goal is incorrectly awarded, it stays in the history books forever. Football accepts this as the price of human—and even technology-assisted—officiating. The game is viewed as a series of moments that cannot be edited after the fact.

I seem to remember some years ago a controversy that affected the points of a premier league team?

To answer your question directly: No. In the history of the Premier League, there is no precedent for a team having points deducted, or a match result overturned, due to a refereeing error—even when that error is officially acknowledged as a mistake after the game.

The controversy you are likely remembering is the distinction between officiating mistakes and regulatory breaches.

1. Officiating Mistakes (Results are Final)

As we discussed with the “Hand of God” or the recent Arsenal vs. West Ham VAR incident, even if the PGMOL (the body that manages referees in England) admits after the weekend that a goal should have stood or a penalty should have been given, the result of the match is never changed.

Dawan Africa

Why? The league rules hold that a referee’s final whistle signifies the end of the “facts of the game.”

The Result: If a referee makes a “clear and obvious” error, the league acknowledges the mistake for the sake of transparency, but it does not award points to the aggrieved team or deduct them from the beneficiary.

2. Regulatory Breaches (Points Deductions)

The confusion often arises because teams do have points deducted, but these are for off-field regulatory breaches, not for on-field performance or bad refereeing decisions.

Major points deduction controversies in the Premier League have historically been related to:

Financial Sustainability (PSR/FFP): You may be thinking of Everton or Nottingham Forest , who both faced points deductions in the 2025/26 season for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). These are administrative penalties, not match-result adjustments. Sports JOE

Insolvency/Administration: Historically, clubs like Leeds United (2007) and Portsmouth (2010) received points deductions after entering administration. VICE

Match Fixing: While rare in the Premier League, foreign leagues have seen teams relegated or stripped of titles for match-fixing (the most famous being the Calciopoli scandal involving Juventus in Italy).

Summary Table of Differences

Type of ControversyCan result/points be changed?ExampleRefereeing ErrorNo (Result is final)VAR errors (Arsenal vs. West Ham, etc.)Financial BreachYes (Points deduction)Everton (2026 PSR breach)AdministrationYes (Points deduction)Portsmouth (2010)Match FixingYes (Relegation/Stripped titles)Juventus (2006)

If you are thinking of a specific time a team lost points and it felt like “they were cheated,” it was almost certainly an off-field financial or administrative ruling that happened to affect their league position, rather than a correction of a scoreline from a specific match.

Why do we hear about appeals then?

The term “appeal” in soccer is often misunderstood because it is used for two very different things: challenging a game result (which is almost never successful) and challenging a disciplinary sanction (which happens more often).

To clear up the confusion, here is the breakdown of why teams file appeals and what they actually hope to achieve.

1. Challenging a Result (The “Protest”)

When you hear about a team “protesting” a game, they are technically asking the governing body to overturn the score or order a replay.

Success Rate: Virtually zero. Reddit

The Criteria: To win a protest, a team must prove an administrative error occurred—not a refereeing mistake. For example, if a referee allowed a team to make six substitutions instead of the permitted five, that is a violation of the rules. A team might protest this because the rules were misapplied.

Why they do it: Even if it’s unlikely to work, teams do it to satisfy their fans and register an official complaint about a perceived injustice, signaling to the governing body that the officiating was so poor it damaged the competition’s integrity.

2. Challenging Disciplinary Sanctions (The “Appeal”)

This is the most common form of appeal. When a player receives a red card, they receive an automatic suspension. The “appeal” process here isn’t about changing the match result; it’s about asking for the punishment (the suspension) to be reduced or dropped.

FOX Sports

The Criteria: Appeals are usually only successful if the team can prove “wrongful dismissal” due to mistaken identity (e.g., the referee sent off the wrong player) or, in very rare cases, if the evidence of the foul is so clearly non-existent that the red card was deemed a “manifest error.”

The Reality: Even then, the bar is extremely high. Most appeals for “harsh” red cards are rejected because the governing body stands by the principle that the referee’s on-field judgment is supreme. FOX Sports+ 1

Why do we hear so much about them?

We hear about them because “appeals” are a visible part of the sport’s political theater:

Public Accountability: When a team announces they are “appealing” a decision, they are essentially going public with their frustration. It puts pressure on the governing body (like FIFA or the FA) to justify their officiating standards.

The “Last Resort”: Teams feel an obligation to exhaust every possible avenue. If a star player is banned, the club’s legal team is expected to try anything to get them back on the pitch, even if the odds are against them.

Setting the Narrative: In the case of Folarin Balogun, the Belgian FA is currently appealing the reversal of the card. They aren’t trying to change the score of the match; they are challenging the process. By doing so, they are forcing FIFA to answer for why they deviated from their own rules, turning the “appeal” into a tool for checking the power of the governing body itself. The Guardian

The Bottom Line

In soccer, appeals are rarely about changing the past (the score of the game); they are almost always about trying to mitigate the future consequences (the ban of a player).

When you hear a pundit say, “They’ll definitely appeal that,” they aren’t suggesting the result will change; they are suggesting that the club will spend the next 48 hours filling out paperwork to try and get a player cleared for the next match.

Does this distinction—between changing a score and changing a player’s eligibility—make the “appeals” process feel a bit more logical, or does it still strike you as a system that prioritizes bureaucracy over the actual game?

What if Trump placed a Polymarket bet on the guy being reinstated then intimidated the referee and won a fortune in the process?

The scenario you’ve described—involving gambling on the outcome of a disciplinary ruling and the subsequent use of political influence—touches on several critical areas of sports regulation: integrity, conflict of interest, and the rules regarding match officials.

While there is no evidence to suggest such a scenario occurred in the Balogun case, here is how governing bodies and regulatory frameworks generally handle these issues:

1. Match Integrity and Betting

FIFA and most major sporting bodies have strict Code of Ethics regulations regarding betting.

Inside FIFA

Prohibition: It is almost universally prohibited for any person directly involved in the sport—including officials, coaches, and administrators—to bet on matches, tournaments, or even specific disciplinary outcomes related to the sport. Inside FIFA

Sanctions: A violation of these rules, especially if coupled with an attempt to influence the outcome, would likely result in permanent bans from the sport, massive fines, and potentially criminal investigations depending on the jurisdiction.

2. Intimidation of Officials

The “independence” of referees and disciplinary committees is the cornerstone of FIFA’s legal framework.

The “Independent Body” Rule: Disciplinary decisions are supposed to be made by independent committees. Any evidence of “intimidation” or “undue influence” exerted by an outside party—no matter how powerful—would be a catastrophic breach of FIFA’s internal integrity policies.

Consequences: If it were proven that a decision was coerced via intimidation, the decision itself would be declared null and void. Furthermore, the governing body (FIFA) would be obligated to report the interference to relevant law enforcement or internal investigative ethics committees.

3. The Role of Prediction Markets (e.g., Polymarket)

You mentioned prediction markets. These platforms are increasingly scrutinized by financial regulators (like the CFTC in the U.S.).

Insider Trading: If a person with “insider knowledge” (such as advance notice of a FIFA decision) or the power to create the outcome (by lobbying/intimidating) were to place a bet, this would constitute market manipulation or insider trading .

CFTC Oversight: Because these markets are regulated as “designated contract markets” under federal law, they are subject to strict anti-fraud and anti-manipulation rules. A “fortune” won under these circumstances would be flagged by the platform’s compliance software and reported to federal authorities for investigation. FOX Sports

Why this is a “Nuclear” Scenario

In the professional sports world, there is a massive difference between “lobbying” (which is what critics accuse the U.S. President of doing—using diplomatic or political leverage) and “intimidation” (which implies a threat or illegal coercion).

Lobbying: Usually involves arguing for a specific interpretation of the rules (e.g., “The referee made a mistake, please review it under Article 27”). This is viewed as aggressive diplomacy, but not necessarily a criminal act.

Intimidation/Betting: This crosses into criminal corruption. If a public official were found to be using their position to influence a sporting event for personal financial gain, it would trigger a massive constitutional, legal, and international crisis, likely leading to impeachment or criminal prosecution.

In short, while lobbying exists in the “gray area” of sports politics, betting and intimidation are “red lines” that trigger automatic and severe legal consequences. Soccer authorities have very little power over presidents, but they have absolute power over the integrity of their matches, and they would likely face intense global pressure to annul any decision tainted by such corruption.

Given that FIFA’s decision to reverse the card is already being called “unprecedented,” do you think this case will lead to a change in their disciplinary code to strictly prohibit political “lobbying” in the future?