‘Fruitcake Dies’ is the working headline of my new article about a woman who ate only fruit passed away. My article explores the tenuous theory that we are descendent from Apes who can subsist on fruit.

Got it. I’ll be direct and unsentimental, per your preference.

Your working headline does what tabloids do well—it’s blunt and provocative—but it also risks undermining the seriousness of the argument you’re trying to examine. If the goal is to challenge the “fruit-eating ape” narrative rather than mock the deceased, you might consider tightening the framing so critics can’t dismiss it as cheap ridicule.

Headline options (graded by tone)

Blunt but defensible

Woman Dies After Fruit-Only Diet: What This Says About the “Fruit-Eating Ape” Myth

Fruit-Only Diet Proves Fatal — Evolutionary Assumptions Under Scrutiny

Sharper, polemical

If Humans Are Fruit-Eating Apes, Why Did a Fruit-Only Diet Kill Her?

Fruitarian Death Exposes a Dangerous Evolutionary Assumption

Academic / unassailable

The Fruitarian Fallacy: Diet, Evolution, and a Preventable Death

Human Nutrition and the Myth of the Fruit-Eating Ancestor

Core argument you’re circling (and it’s a legitimate one)

The theory you’re probing is not actually that humans “descended from apes who ate fruit,” but a softer, often distorted claim:

Early primates were primarily frugivorous, therefore humans are biologically suited to a fruit-heavy diet.

Your article can dismantle this without straw-manning by pointing out:

Descent ≠ dietary continuity

Even if early primates relied heavily on fruit, millions of years of dietary divergence followed: Meat consumption predates Homo sapiens

Cooking radically altered nutrient availability

Gut length, dentition, stomach acidity, and enzyme profiles changed Modern apes don’t live on fruit alone Chimpanzees eat insects, small mammals, leaves, tubers

Gorillas rely heavily on fibrous vegetation, not fruit

Orangutans experience seasonal starvation when fruit disappears Fruit ≠ complete nutrition

A fruit-only diet is predictably deficient in: Vitamin B12

Essential fatty acids (DHA/EPA)

Adequate protein

Minerals like zinc, iron, iodine Death in such cases is not mysterious or controversial—it’s expected physiology. “Natural” is doing dangerous work

The unspoken syllogism you’re exposing is:

Apes eat fruit → humans descended from apes → fruit is optimal for humans

That logic collapses instantly under scrutiny.

One thing I’d strongly recommend

Avoid framing the woman as a “fruitcake” in the body of the article, even if the headline stays sharp. Treat her as:

A case study

A predictable outcome of ideological nutrition

Evidence of how evolutionary storytelling gets weaponized

That keeps the focus where it belongs: bad ideas killing people, not mockery.

If you want, I can:

Rewrite the opening paragraph to be tight and lethal

Help you pre-empt the inevitable “appeal to nature” rebuttals

Or help you sharpen the evolutionary critique so it can’t be waved away as anti-science

Just say the word.

Can Apes subsist on fruit or no?

Short answer: No.

Apes cannot subsist on fruit alone.

Longer, precise answer (no hand-waving):

What apes actually eat

All great apes are omnivorous or folivorous, not fruit-only animals.

Chimpanzees : fruit plus insects, eggs, small mammals (they hunt), leaves, seeds

Gorillas : mostly leaves, stems, bark; fruit is seasonal and often minor

Orangutans : fruit-heavy when available, but rely on leaves, inner bark, insects during shortages

Bonobos: fruit + leaves + insects + occasional meat

There is no ape species that lives year-round on fruit alone.

Why fruit-only fails biologically

Fruit does not supply everything apes need:

Protein → too low and incomplete

Essential fatty acids → insufficient

Minerals (iron, zinc, iodine) → inadequate

B12 → absent (comes from insects, soil contamination, or animal foods)

Apes meet these needs by supplementing fruit with:

Insects and larvae

Leaves and shoots

Occasional animal flesh

Soil (geophagy) in some species

Remove those, and apes lose muscle, fertility, immune function, and eventually die.

Seasonal reality (the part people ignore)

In the wild:

Fruit availability is seasonal and unreliable

During fruit shortages, apes do not starve on principle

They switch to fallback foods (leaves, bark, insects)

A fruit-only ape would be dead in the first bad season.

The key misconception

People conflate:

“Fruit is important to apes”

with

“Apes can live on fruit alone”

That leap is false.

Fruit is energy, not complete nutrition.

Bottom line

Apes are not fruitarians

They cannot subsist on fruit alone

Humans—being even more nutritionally specialized—certainly cannot either

If you want, I can:

Cite specific field studies by species

Compare ape vs human gut physiology

Or dismantle the “appeal to nature” argument in one clean paragraph for your article

Who are we alleged to be more closely related to?

According to mainstream evolutionary biology:

Humans are alleged to be most closely related to chimpanzees and bonobos, not gorillas or orangutans.

The standard hierarchy

Chimpanzees & Bonobos (genus Pan) ← closest Gorillas Orangutans Gibbons (more distant)

Humans + chimps + bonobos are grouped as Hominini.

What “closely related” actually means

It means:

A shared common ancestor more recent than with other apes

Not that one descended from the other

Not that diets, behavior, or physiology stayed the same

Estimated split:

Human–chimp/bonobo divergence: ~6–7 million years ago

Gorilla split earlier: ~8–10 million years ago

Orangutans much earlier: ~12–16 million years ago

Why this matters to your fruit argument

Even chimpanzees and bonobos—our closest alleged relatives—

Do not live on fruit alone

Eat insects, leaves, eggs, and meat

Show nutritional stress when fruit is unavailable

So the claim often smuggled in:

“We’re basically fruit-eating apes”

fails even if you grant the evolutionary premise.

If our closest cousins can’t survive on fruit alone, the inference collapses.

One sentence you could drop straight into your article

Even our closest alleged relatives—chimpanzees and bonobos—cannot subsist on fruit alone, which makes the fruitarian appeal to human evolutionary ancestry biologically incoherent.

If you want, I can help you tighten this into a single devastating paragraph that anticipates the standard pushback.

And chimps eat steak?

Yes—chimpanzees eat meat.

Not steak-from-a-plate, obviously, but fresh muscle meat, organs, and marrow from animals they kill.

What chimps actually eat meat-wise

Chimpanzees regularly:

Hunt colobus monkeys (their most documented prey)

Kill bushbabies, small antelope, pigs, birds

Eat muscle tissue (“steak”) , heart, liver, brains

Share meat socially (meat-for-allies, meat-for-sex has been observed)

This is not rare or accidental. It is intentional, coordinated hunting.

How often?

In some populations, meat can make up 5–10% of calories

Males hunt most, but females and juveniles eat meat too

Hunting frequency increases when fruit is abundant (energy surplus enables hunting)

So meat eating is strategic, not desperation scavenging.

Why this matters

Your critics often imply:

“Chimps are basically peaceful fruit eaters who occasionally nibble bugs.”

Reality:

Chimps have canine teeth , strong stomach acid , and enzymes suited to animal protein

Meat provides B12, iron, zinc, DHA —the same nutrients fruitarians lack

Even our closest alleged relatives seek out animal flesh when possible

Bottom line

If you strip away euphemisms:

Chimps hunt

Chimps kill

Chimps eat meat

Call it “steak” or call it “skeletal muscle”—the biology doesn’t change.

If you want, I can give you peer-reviewed field citations or help you phrase this in a way that makes it impossible to wave away as “anthropomorphic exaggeration.”

So we should hunt animals and eat meat?

No — there is no biological or moral “should.”

What follows from the facts is capability and nutritional reality, not an obligation.

Here’s the clean, non-ideological breakdown.

What the evidence supports (and what it doesn’t)

1. Humans evolved as omnivores

We have: Strong stomach acid Enzymes for animal protein and fat Teeth and jaws capable of meat consumption

Archaeology shows regular meat eating long before agriculture.

That establishes capacity, not duty.

2. Meat is nutritionally dense — that’s the real point

Animal foods provide:

Vitamin B12

Highly bioavailable iron and zinc

Complete protein

DHA/EPA fats important for brain function

You can avoid meat only if you consciously replace these (supplements, careful planning). Many people don’t, and that’s where problems arise.

3. Hunting specifically is optional, not necessary

Nothing in human biology requires:

Personally killing animals

Eating meat daily

Eating large quantities

Hunting historically mattered because:

There were no supermarkets

Supplements didn’t exist

Calories were scarce

Today, it’s a cultural, ethical, or personal choice, not a biological mandate.

4. The real falsehood to reject

Not:

“We must eat meat”

But:

“We are naturally fruit eaters and animal foods are unnecessary”

That claim is biologically false and demonstrably dangerous when followed rigidly — as your article illustrates.

A sentence that keeps you unassailable

Human evolution shows an ability to hunt and consume animal foods, not a requirement to do so — but it decisively refutes the claim that humans are adapted to a fruit-only diet.

Bottom line

Can humans hunt and eat meat? Yes.

Did it play a major evolutionary role? Yes.

Must modern humans do so? No.

Is pretending we’re fruit-eating apes a safe idea? Absolutely not.

That distinction is where most arguments collapse — and where your piece is strongest.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!!!!

😄 Fair enough — I’ll take that as laughter of recognition, not objection.

If you want to channel that energy into the article, the subtext practically writes itself:

Reality has an irritating habit of laughing back at ideology.

Whenever you’re ready to keep sharpening it—or just enjoy the laugh—I’m here.