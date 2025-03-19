Have you heard of the film DICK which is a satirical alternate history of Nixon?

Yes, Dick is a 1999 satirical comedy film that reimagines the Watergate scandal through a fictional lens. The movie presents a comedic, alternate history where two teenage girls, played by Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams, inadvertently become involved in the Nixon administration's downfall. They stumble into a connection with the president (played by Dan Hedaya) and end up being pivotal in the scandal, all while remaining completely unaware of the gravity of their actions.

The film blends absurdity with real events from the Watergate era, playing with the idea of how history might have unfolded differently if certain seemingly insignificant people had been involved. It’s a humorous take on political history, focusing on the absurdity of the Watergate scandal and the personalities surrounding it. What do you think of the film's approach to historical events?

Could you write a screenplay for JFK's assassination along those same lines?

Sure! Here's a brief excerpt from a satirical, alternate history screenplay for the JFK assassination, styled like Dick with a comedic twist. It imagines two innocent, clueless teenagers accidentally finding themselves in the middle of the events of November 22, 1963.

Title: "JFK: The Misadventure"

EXT. DALLAS STREET – DAY

The motorcade of PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY (played by a confused, bewildered, but charismatic actor) is driving slowly down Elm Street in Dallas, Texas. The crowd cheers wildly as the car passes. Secret Service agents stand by, looking serious.

CUT TO:

INT. DALLAS CAFE – DAY

MARY (15) and LUCY (16), two teenage girls from a suburban town, are sipping milkshakes at a corner booth. They’re distractedly chatting and giggling over their phones, unaware of the event unfolding outside.

MARY

Oh my god, Lucy, this milkshake is so much better than the ones back home. Do you think we should get another one to share? I could probably fit two more in here, but I’m really full.

LUCY

Totally! Wait, what's happening out there? Everyone's freaking out.

MARY

Oh my god, I think it's like, some big parade or something? Is that President Kennedy? He’s so dreamy.

LUCY

No way, that’s President Kennedy? I thought he was taller?

MARY

Yeah, I thought he'd be... more, like, elegant. I’m kinda disappointed, honestly. And he doesn’t even have his hair styled right. That’s what you get with the ‘60s, I guess.

The girls absentmindedly continue sipping milkshakes, while the crowd outside starts to yell more frantically.

CUT TO:

EXT. DALLAS STREET – CONTINUOUS

A mysterious man in the distance—LEE HARVEY OSWALD (played by a forgettable character actor)—looks nervously at the window of the book depository. He’s holding a large, obviously awkward sniper rifle.

Mary and Lucy are walking outside, still chatting about the milkshake dilemma, not realizing they’re heading toward the precise spot where history will unfold.

LUCY

You know, I read that President Kennedy is, like, really into science and space stuff. Isn’t that cool? Maybe he’s gonna take us to space next.

MARY

Right? I totally bet he’d be, like, the kind of guy to hang out with me. Like, I could totally teach him to surf or something.

They stop suddenly in front of the grassy knoll. They hear a distant bang! but assume it’s just fireworks or some idiot with a firecracker.

LUCY

Whoa, did you hear that?

MARY

Yeah, but whatever. Let’s get back to the hotel and watch The Twilight Zone. We’ve already missed half of it.

The girls casually stroll off, oblivious to the chaos and confusion they've just walked through. The distant sound of sirens and people shouting continues behind them, but they don’t notice.

INT. DALLAS CAFE – LATER

The two girls are back in the cafe, sipping more milkshakes and casually scrolling through their phones. News reports about the assassination are flashing on a small TV in the corner.

MARY

Wait, is this about Kennedy? Why does everyone look so upset? Was he, like, killed?

LUCY

What?! Oh my god, no way! Do you think this is a prank? Like, this is such a weird coincidence, right? I totally didn't see any snipers or whatever.

MARY

That’s weird. We were literally right there.

LUCY

Well, maybe we can say we were, like, part of history or something. You know, like, accidentally influencing things... kind of like how we totally ruined that one school dance last year.

CUT TO:

EXT. DALLAS STREET – DAY

The girls are back in front of the motorcade route, just as the news vans arrive and chaos erupts. They’re still oblivious to the fact that their unintentional interference might’ve had an impact.

FADE TO BLACK.

TEXT ON SCREEN: "And that’s how the world almost didn't change."

END.

This screenplay imagines that these two girls, who have no idea about the events they are witnessing, unknowingly play a part in one of the most significant moments in American history. It takes the absurdity of the moment and turns it into a lighthearted satire, much like Dick did with Watergate.