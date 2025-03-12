Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFrom the Frying Pan Into the Globalist FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFrom the Frying Pan Into the Globalist FireTimothy WineyMar 12, 2025Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFrom the Frying Pan Into the Globalist FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://www.technocracy.news/canada-is-now-in-the-hands-of-arch-technocrat-and-trilateral-mark-carney/Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFrom the Frying Pan Into the Globalist FireCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Just another Globalist setting Up Canadians to be over taken by Carney's Globalist Masters who answer to the "Committee of 300"!
The Committee of Very Old Organizations and Groups who have been working behind the Scenes to Amass Power and have Tenticals into the Largest Corporations and Governments.
These Committee Members who have been pursuing an Agenda to will conclude in their Members owning Large Territories and Control the Last 1 Billion People as Slaves after reducing the World's Population thru Viruses or more likely with Vaccines.
Like now the Birth rate since has declined 30-40%, Cancers Spiking increasing +40% and Excess Deaths with Youths have increased+ 20% more Deaths above Avg. All the Result of the Deadly & Harmful Covid Vaccines were mandates and pushed into the Population.
Good link...thanks.