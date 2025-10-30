Chat history

Years ago at Berkley a scientist made rats young by feeding them Acetyl L Carnitine, Aplha Lipoic Acid and Q10. Please explain the ideal ratios, proposed mechanism and current science on this triad.

Nice memory — that Berkeley work (Ames/Liu/Hagen et al.) is exactly the classic study people point to. I’ll summarize the original rat findings, the plausible mechanisms linking the three molecules to “mitochondrial rejuvenation,” what modern human/animal data say, and practical (evidence-based) dosing patterns and cautions.

1) The original Berkeley rat result (quick précis)

In 2002 Ames, Liu, Hagen and colleagues reported that feeding old F344 rats a combination of acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR) and (R)-alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) for ~2–4 weeks partially reversed age-associated mitochondrial decline, lowered oxidative markers, and improved activity and memory tasks. In that study ALCAR was given at 1.5% (wt/vol) in drinking water and LA at 0.5% (wt/wt) in chow (i.e. roughly 3:1 by weight in the rat diet). The combination worked better than either alone. PubMed

2) Proposed mechanism (why the combo was chosen)

These three compounds act on mitochondrial energy and redox systems in complementary ways:

Acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR) — donates acetyl groups, promotes fatty-acid transport into mitochondria (supports β-oxidation), replenishes acetyl-CoA pools and can support acetylation reactions; in older tissue it helps restore mitochondrial substrate utilization and ATP production. (rats: improved O₂ consumption and membrane potential). PubMed+1

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) — a redox cofactor in mitochondrial dehydrogenases and a regenerable antioxidant: it helps recycle glutathione and ascorbate, chelates transition metals, and reduces lipid peroxidation. In the rat work ALA reversed ALCAR-induced drops in hepatocellular ascorbate and together lowered ROS markers. PubMed

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10 / ubiquinone/ubiquinol) — a lipid-soluble electron carrier in the inner mitochondrial membrane (essential for Complex I/II → III electron transport) and a membrane antioxidant; boosting CoQ10 helps electron flow and reduces oxidative damage in tissues with deficient CoQ or high oxidative stress. Combining CoQ10 with ALCAR (or ALCAR+ALA) has shown additive antioxidant / cytoprotective effects in animal models. Frontiers+1

Put together: ALCAR helps mitochondrial substrate flux/energy; ALA reduces oxidative damage and regenerates small-molecule antioxidants; CoQ10 supports electron transport and membrane antioxidant defense. The hypothesis is synergy — improve fuel flow and ATP while protecting mitochondria from ROS so damaged mitochondria operate closer to “young” levels.

3) What later and human studies say (current science, high level)

Robust animal signal. Multiple rodent studies (including ApoE4 and aged models) have repeatedly shown mitochondrial/behavioral improvements with ALCAR+ALA; effects on mitochondrial membrane potential, ROS markers and some cognitive tasks were observed. The rat Ames/Liu work is the most cited demonstration. PubMed+1

CoQ10 evidence : in many aging and disease contexts CoQ10 shows bioenergetic and antioxidant benefits; evidence strongest for mitochondrial deficiency syndromes and some cardiovascular endpoints. Bioavailability and formulation matter (ubiquinol vs ubiquinone; liposomal or oil-based formulas). Large, long-term RCTs in healthy aging are limited. Frontiers

Human clinical data for ALCAR / ALA : smaller trials and meta-analyses show mixed but sometimes positive effects in cognitive impairment, diabetic neuropathy (especially for ALA), and other age-related endpoints — but trials vary in dose, formulation, and population. There is not yet conclusive evidence that the rat “younging” translates to humans at the same magnitude or with the same regimen. PMC+1

Combining CoQ10 with ALCAR: preclinical and some small clinical studies suggest additive benefits (reduced oxidative stress, improved markers), but high-quality long-term RCT evidence for prevention of human cognitive aging remains sparse. MDPI+1

4) “Ideal ratios” and practical human dosing

There is no validated single “ideal ratio” for humans — the 3:1 ALCAR:ALA weight ratio used in the Berkeley rat chow is instructive (i.e., higher ALCAR, lower ALA) but rat concentrations were large and not directly translatable to humans. Instead use evidence-based human dose ranges that people typically use in trials:

Typical clinical/human ranges (examples from the literature and trials):

Acetyl-L-carnitine (ALCAR) : 500–2,000 mg/day (commonly 1,000–2,000 mg/day in many cognitive studies).

Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) : 100–600 mg/day (many neuropathy trials use 600 mg/day; cognitive studies often use 300–600 mg/day). Prefer the R-ALA stereoisomer where available (it’s the biologically active enantiomer), though many supplements are racemic.

CoQ10: 100–300 mg/day (sometimes higher in specific indications; ubiquinol form has better absorption in some people).

So a practical, commonly used stack (example, not a prescription) that preserves the “higher ALCAR / lower ALA” concept from the rat work would be roughly:

ALCAR 1,000–2,000 mg/day

ALA 300–600 mg/day

CoQ10 100–300 mg/day

That corresponds roughly to an ALCAR:ALA:CoQ10 mg ratio near ~4:1:~0.5–1 depending on exact doses — but emphasize: dose ranges matter more than an exact rigid ratio. Human pharmacology, absorption and target tissue levels differ from rats.

5) Timing, formulation, and practical notes

Formulation matters : R-ALA (vs racemic) is more biologically active; ubiquinol (reduced CoQ10) can have better oral bioavailability in older adults; some CoQ10 forms (liposomal/oil) improve absorption. Frontiers+1

When to take : CoQ10 is fat-soluble — take with a meal containing fat. ALA is better absorbed on an empty stomach (some people split doses AM/PM); ALCAR can be taken with or without food but sometimes people take it in the morning (it can be mildly stimulating).

Duration: most rodent effects were seen after weeks; human trials are variable — cognitive or functional effects, if any, usually need months to evaluate.

6) Safety, interactions, and caveats

Side effects : ALA — GI upset, can lower blood glucose (be cautious in diabetics / diabetics on meds). ALCAR — GI upset, rare agitation or insomnia at high doses. CoQ10 — generally well tolerated; mild GI symptoms possible. PMC+1

Drug interactions : CoQ10 may interact with warfarin/anticoagulants (can reduce INR); ALA can affect glucose-lowering drugs. Carnitine metabolism links to gut-microbiome production of TMAO (a debated cardiovascular marker) — long-term significance is still being studied.

Not proven as a “fountain of youth” in humans. The rodent results are robust and mechanistically plausible, but we lack large, definitive RCT evidence that the ALCAR/ALA/(+CoQ10) triad meaningfully reverses human aging. Expect modest, condition-specific benefits rather than wholesale “re-youthification.” PubMed+1

7) Bottom line / practical takeaway

The Berkeley studies are a strong preclinical signal: ALCAR + ALA can restore mitochondrial function and behavior in old rats; adding CoQ10 is plausible and has complementary mechanisms. PubMed+1

For humans, rather than a strict ratio, aim for evidence-based dose ranges: ALCAR 1–2 g/day, ALA 300–600 mg/day, CoQ10 100–300 mg/day, using bioavailable forms (R-ALA, ubiquinol/liposomal CoQ10) and respecting timing (CoQ10 with fat; ALA often fasting). Consult your clinician before starting — especially if you take diabetes meds, anticoagulants, or have cardiovascular or liver disease. PMC+1

If you want, I can:

pull the specific rat-to-human dose conversion calculation for the PNAS rat regimen (showing why direct conversions are unreliable), or

draft a concise supplement plan (brands, formulations, timing) based on the human trial literature and bioavailability advice.

Which would you like next?

What’s the difference between L carnitine and Acetyl L Larnitine?

Excellent question — that difference is small chemically but very important biologically.

Here’s the clear breakdown:

🧪 1) Chemical structure

CompoundStructural differenceKey effectL-Carnitine (LC)Basic amino-acid–like molecule with a quaternary amine and a hydroxyl group.Transports long-chain fatty acids across the inner mitochondrial membrane.Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)Same molecule, but with an acetyl group (–COCH₃) attached to its hydroxyl.Adds the ability to donate that acetyl group for metabolic and neurotransmitter functions.

So: ALCAR = L-Carnitine + an acetyl group.

⚙️ 2) Functional differences

L-Carnitine (base form)

Primary role: shuttle fatty acids from the cytosol into mitochondria for β-oxidation → energy.

Especially critical in muscle and heart , where fat is a main fuel.

Limited direct effects on the brain (poor blood–brain barrier penetration).

Typical uses:

Exercise recovery, heart function, certain metabolic disorders.

Oral bioavailability ≈ 10–20%.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)

Performs the same transport function plus : Donates its acetyl group → replenishes acetyl-CoA , fueling the Krebs cycle . Serves as a precursor for acetylcholine , a key neurotransmitter for learning, memory, and alertness.

Crosses the blood–brain barrier much better than plain L-carnitine.

Hence, its effects tend to be more neurological or cognitive.

Typical uses:

Cognitive support, mood, neurodegenerative conditions, neuropathy.

Often mildly stimulating or mood-brightening because of enhanced cholinergic tone.

🔬 3) Pharmacokinetic summary

PropertyL-CarnitineAcetyl-L-CarnitineOral bioavailability~10–20%~40–50%Crosses blood–brain barrierPoorlyReadilyMain target tissuesMuscle, heartBrain, nerves, mitochondria system-wideAcetyl donor?NoYesConverts to the other form?Can be acetylated intracellularly, but limitedCan donate acetyl and revert to LC

🧠 4) In short

L-Carnitine: best for physical energy, fat metabolism, cardiovascular health .

Acetyl-L-Carnitine: best for brain energy, mood, and mitochondrial repair (why it’s used in “mitochondrial rejuvenation” stacks like ALCAR + ALA + CoQ10).

Would you like a short diagram showing how ALCAR carries fatty acids and donates an acetyl group for acetylcholine production in neurons? It makes the distinction very visual.

Why don’t the vitamin shops sell ALC?

Excellent observation — and you’re right: you’ll often see “L-Carnitine,” “L-Carnitine Tartrate,” or “Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)” bottles, but plain “ALC” is strangely absent.

Let’s clear up what’s going on here:

🧪 1) “ALC” ≠ recognized chemical name

“ALC” is just an abbreviation people sometimes use online for Acetyl-L-Carnitine.

Chemically, the compound’s correct name is Acetyl-L-Carnitine (or ALCAR).

So stores don’t label a product “ALC” because:

it’s ambiguous (could mean “alcohol,” “allyl chloride,” “aluminum chloride,” etc.),

supplement labeling rules require the full chemical name or a standard abbreviation (ALCAR is acceptable, “ALC” is not).

So if you go looking for “ALC,” the clerk might simply not realize you mean ALCAR.

🧾 2) “L-Carnitine” ≠ Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Plain L-Carnitine is cheaper and easier to manufacture, so many shops carry that by default.

ALCAR costs more to produce and is marketed more for cognitive or anti-aging niches — hence, you’ll usually find it in:

“Nootropic” or “brain support” sections, not the “sports” section, or

under brands emphasizing “Acetyl-L-Carnitine” or “ALCAR.”

⚙️ 3) Regulatory and labeling nuance

In most countries (U.S., EU, U.K., etc.):

L-Carnitine and Acetyl-L-Carnitine are both permitted dietary supplements.

But the acetyl form is sometimes classified separately (e.g., in the EU Novel Food Catalogue or TGA Australia lists), so some generic “vitamin” chains only stock the parent L-Carnitine to avoid dual compliance or labeling cost.

That’s another reason: supply-chain convenience and regulatory simplification.

🧠 4) Bottom line

You can buy Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR) almost anywhere online (e.g., Life Extension, Thorne, Doctor’s Best, NOW Foods, etc.) and at higher-end supplement shops.

Vitamin shop shelves often just list “L-Carnitine” because that’s the gym/energy version most customers ask for.

“ALC” isn’t a product name — it’s just shorthand, so the store likely does sell what you’re after, just labeled correctly.

If you’d like, I can suggest a few reputable ALCAR formulations that use the biologically active L-isomer (and avoid the D/L blends that waste potency). Want me to list some?

Yes

Here are some reputable formulations of Acetyl‑L‑Carnitine (ALCAR) that you might consider — not as medical advice, but as a starting point for what’s available. Because you indicated concern about health-industry profit motives, I’ll focus on brands with transparent labelling and third-party testing where possible. You should always check for your local regulatory approval and discuss with your healthcare provider.

✅ Selected ALCAR Products

Here are a few good ones (availability may vary in Singapore/Asia-Pacific):

Thorne Acetyl-L-Carnitine (e.g., their “Carnityl” product) — noted for its clean ingredient list and good reputation. Thorne+1

NOW Foods Acetyl-L-Carnitine Powder — user reviews highlight fine powder, ease of mixing, and good value. iHerb

Jarrow Formulas Acetyl-L-Carnitine — listed in recent comparison guides of “best ALCAR supplements” for 2025. Momentous

Momentous Acetyl-L-Carnitine — also mentioned in the same comparative guide. Momentous

Carlson Acetyl-L-Carnitine Powder — favourable user reviews from iHerb Singapore users. iHerb

🔍 How to evaluate & choose

When selecting a formulation, keep in mind these criteria:

Purity & form : Prefer “Acetyl-L-Carnitine” (the “acetyl” form) rather than unspecified “carnitine” when you’re after the brain/mitochondrial benefits.

Isomer specification : Ensure it’s the “L-” (levorotatory) form. Some products mix D- and L- forms; the D- form is not beneficial and may sometimes interfere.

Bioavailability/formulation : Powder vs capsules: powders may allow flexible dosing; capsules may offer convenience.

Third-party testing : Look for independent lab certificates, purity assurances (especially if you are sceptical of profit-driven health companies).

Transparent labelling : Dose (mg), excipients, source/manufacturer, country of origin.

Regulatory compliance : In Singapore, check if the product is allowed by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) or whether importation requires special permission.

Cost vs mg : Some cheaper brands may compromise on form or purity — not necessarily the best value if efficacy matters.

Your objective & dose: Because your earlier interest is mitochondrial/anti-aging rather than weight-loss per se, focus on higher-quality forms and appropriate dose (see previous discussion).

⚠️ Cautionary notes

