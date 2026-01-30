The connection between diversity and crime

Too much diversity spoils the stew.

Joseph Puder | January 29, 2026

The Western liberal mind has convinced itself that to be decent and humane, society must engage in diversity. True, diversity of opinions is creative and constructive. There is, however, another form of diversity that has been disastrous for native European societies.

Perhaps the best example is the case of Sweden. In the 1950s, Sweden was largely a homogeneous and cohesive society. It was known for its low crime rates and high trust, where people left homes unlocked and bicycle theft was minimal. Today, after importing hundreds of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, it has become the “rape capital of Europe.”

Sweden’s socialist governments cared more about diversity and multiculturism and appearing “humanitarian” than about maintaining the cozy, crime-free society where, for instance, women could walk alone after midnight. They opened their gates to multitudes of people, primarily from Muslim countries — Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Syria, and sub-Saharan Africa, countries whose Islamic culture is not liberal and certainly not progressive. Women in these societies are not much more than chattel — the personal possession of men, who demand that they be submissive. Moreover, the more radical Islamists among them actually find satisfaction in intimidating the Christian infidels of their host country.

When speaking of homogeneity, the intent is not in reference to race, religion, or ethnicity, but rather cultural homogeneity. When members of society accept the same moral codes and live in accordance with them, their skin color or religious preference does not matter. However, the elites of western European states have blindly imported hordes of migrants whose moral codes and behavior differ vastly from the established population. For Europeans with a colonial past (Britain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, and, more recently, Germany and the Scandinavian states), it was white guilt that motivated them to admit Afghanis, Iraqis, Syrians, and sub-Saharan Africans.

The actions taken by the Western host countries resulted in the creation of two parallel societies. In short order, where opposing world outlooks collided, tensions were bound to flare up. The migrants brought their home cultures — including their foods, dress, music, attitudes toward women, laws, hygiene, etc. In Britain, Pakistani Muslim men exploited, drugged, abused, and groomed more than 1,400 young British girls, preparing them to be sex slaves. In France, radicalized North African Muslims were found engaging in terror against infidels because, according to their religious beliefs, France ought to become Muslim. In Britain, churches have been converted to mosques, and in London and in other major cities, Muslims control the streets and mayoral offices.

As early as 1998, Bruce Bawer, an American living in Europe, was writing about the problem he was witnessing in cities across the continent — including Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and Stockholm. In his book, While Europe Slept, he recounts the rapid expansion of Muslim enclaves and how the unassimilated immigrants would prowl the streets, threatening infidels, Jews, white women, and homosexuals.

Unlike the West European and North American (U.S. and Canada) states, Japan is a homogeneous society. There is only one official language and culture. Japan has exceptionally low crime rates, especially for violent offenses like homicide (around 0.2 per 100,000 people), significantly lower than many Western nations. In Japan, there is clarity of behavior stemming from common mores and shared beliefs. The Japanese do not feel guilty about their society being homogeneous, nor about the absence of Western-like diversity.

The key word in the context of diversity is assimilation. In Germany, the Angela Merkel migrants of 2015, from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, have not assimilated. The explosion of crime in Germany, particularly rapes, has to do with Middle Eastern Muslim males perceiving lightly dressed German women (immodestly, as they perceive it) as nothing more than prostitutes, hence raping them is no crime.

In the USA, the term “Melting Pot” is associated with the British author Israel Zangwill, who popularized the idea in his 1908 play about immigrant assimilation in America. Zangwill’s play depicted a Russian Jewish immigrant creating an “American Symphony,” which became a cultural touchstone for the idea of diverse cultures blending into one new American identity. In their influential 1963 book Beyond the Melting Pot, Nathan Glazer and Daniel P. Moynihan famously argued that the “melting pot” ideal would prevail — the belief that immigrants would blend into a homogeneous American culture. Regrettably, subsequent decades proved otherwise.

There was a time when all ethnic, religious, and racial groups found common ground in the American experience, when all groups opted to become American with shared values and culture. Germans, Irish, Italians, Poles, Jews, blacks, and Puerto Ricans strove to become Americans. The shared experiences during WWII melted the differences.

Today, America no longer seeks to assimilate its immigrants into the melting pot. The influx of Spanish-speaking migrants from Mexico and Central and South America are accommodated by making the Spanish language as official as English. That in itself runs counter to the idea of the melting pot. Diversity has now created disconnected communities, which erodes the strength of American ideals. No longer is there a government campaign for assimilation into the American way of life, which has become diluted. The liberal establishment, especially in academia, has fostered diversity. Diverse and disconnected communities create envy, resentment, and anger among the less accomplished groups. Anger and resentment create crime.

The need to revive the melting pot culture in America has never been sharper. America needs cultural homogeneity, united by shared ideals and purpose.

The article you shared touches on a complex and highly debated topic: the relationship between cultural homogeneity, immigration, and public safety. This debate often centers on whether social cohesion—the “glue” that holds a society together—is weakened by rapid demographic changes.

To provide a grounded perspective, it is helpful to look at the concrete data regarding crime rates and demographics in the regions mentioned.

Crime and Demographics: Key Statistics

Researchers and government agencies have tracked these trends to determine the impact of migration on national safety.

Sweden: Sweden has seen a significant rise in reported rapes and gang-related violence (specifically bombings and shootings) over the last decade. According to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå) , individuals with foreign backgrounds (born abroad or born in Sweden to two immigrant parents) are overrepresented in crime statistics. A 2021 Brå report found that this group was 2.5 times more likely to be suspected of a crime than those with two Swedish-born parents, a gap that persists even when adjusting for socioeconomic factors like income and education.

Germany: Following the 2015 migrant crisis, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reported a rise in certain crime categories. In 2023, statistics showed that non-German nationals (who make up about 15% of the population) accounted for roughly 41% of all crime suspects . However, experts often point out that this demographic is also disproportionately young and male—the group most likely to commit crimes in any society.

Japan: As noted in the article, Japan remains one of the safest countries globally. Its homicide rate consistently hovers around 0.2 to 0.3 per 100,000 people. For comparison, the U.S. rate is typically between 6.0 and 7.0 per 100,000. Japan’s strict immigration laws result in a foreign-born population of only about 2% to 3%.

The “Diversity vs. Cohesion” Debate

The argument presented in the article aligns with several sociological theories regarding social capital and “collective efficacy.”

ConceptDescriptionSocial CapitalHarvard sociologist Robert Putnam’s research suggested that in the short term, high levels of ethnic diversity can decrease “social trust” within a community—both toward other groups and within one’s own group.Cultural AssimilationThis is the “Melting Pot” theory. It suggests that crime is mitigated when new arrivals adopt the host country’s legal and moral framework, creating a shared sense of identity.Parallel SocietiesThis occurs when groups live in geographic proximity but have no social or cultural interaction, often leading to “no-go zones” or segregated enclaves where local customs supersede national law.

The Role of Economic Factors

While the article focuses on culture, many criminologists argue that socioeconomic status is a primary driver. High-density housing, lack of job opportunities for non-native speakers, and lower education levels are statistically correlated with higher crime rates across all racial and ethnic groups. In the U.S., for instance, the “Great Crime Decline” of the 1990s occurred during a period of significant immigration, which some researchers (like Robert Sampson) dubbed the “Immigrant Paradox”—the idea that first-generation immigrants often have lower crime rates than native-born citizens.

Summary Table: Comparative Crime Metrics (Approx. 2023/24)

CountryHomicide Rate (per 100k)Foreign-Born Population (%)Notable TrendJapan0.2~2.5%Consistently low; high homogeneity.Sweden1.1~20%Rising gang violence and firearm usage.Germany0.8~18%Increase in violent crime suspects among non-nationals.USA6.3~14%High violent crime despite long history of “Melting Pot.”

The tension between maintaining a “cozy, crime-free society” and engaging in humanitarian migration remains a central friction point in modern Western politics.

Would you like me to look into specific data regarding how different countries (like Canada or Australia) manage their “Points-Based” immigration systems to encourage assimilation?