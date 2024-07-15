Perhaps it’s too soon for jokes, but given Trump’s persistant vaccine ‘injury’ denials, it seems increasingly unlikely he will ever acknowledge ontological reality. My point is this; a man this vain, this dishonest, this capable of rationalizing genocide (be it witting or otherwise) is fair game for mockery at any time, regardless of circumstance.
No posts
Well yes he did screw the pooch with the Jab and he has many shortcomings but, here we are. It's either DJT or Sleepy Joe with Lord Obama's hand up his ass directing things. Not a very good place to be. Pax
"Get your money for nothing, your chicks for free!"