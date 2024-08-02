Share this postFrench Runner Collapsestimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFrench Runner CollapsesTimothy WineyAug 02, 20245Share this postFrench Runner Collapsestimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareJust saw a French runner collapse early into the 10,000 meter race at the Olympics. He’s also a doctor, so presumably, he felt well enough to run! Thank again Pfizer!5Share this postFrench Runner Collapsestimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Wow. Imagine what we are not seeing.