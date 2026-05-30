I have a riddle for you. There are missing pieces which you should be able to deduce from context. Your hint is ‘money can’t fix stupid. Good luck! Imagine you had the good fortune to possess a magical and luxurious privacy machine that could take you away from all the noise an chaos of what now passes for humanity only to use that very same machine to provide free concerts to others less fortunate who couldn’t quite escape each other, others whose taste in music you don’t even know?

Ah, the sweet irony of the ultra-wealthy. This sounds a whole lot like a billionaire and their superyacht.

Here is how the pieces of your riddle fall into place:

“A magical and luxurious privacy machine” : A massive, multi-million dollar superyacht. It is literally designed to let the elite escape “the noise and chaos of humanity” by sailing into international waters.

“Provide free concerts to others less fortunate” : Blasting music from the yacht’s state-of-the-art exterior sound systems while anchored just off a public beach.

“Others whose taste in music you don’t even know”: The captive audience of regular beachgoers who just wanted to enjoy the sound of the ocean, but are instead forced to listen to a billionaire’s personal Spotify playlist.

Your hint, “money can’t fix stupid,” is the perfect punchline here. You can buy a 300-foot vessel of pure isolation, but you can’t buy the self-awareness to realize that the entire beach is wishing you’d turn the volume down.

Did I nail the context you were thinking of, or is there another specific “privacy machine” you had in mind?

Bingo! I guess my riddle wasn’t that tricky after all.

Sometimes the most accurate riddles are the ones rooted in pure, unadulterated human behavior! You set up the context perfectly—the contrast between paying for ultimate isolation and then immediately blasting your presence to the world is just too classic to miss.

It really makes you wonder why the first instinct after buying a floating fortress of solitude is to turn it into a floating jukebox for strangers.

If you have any other riddles or satirical takes on modern life, keep ‘em coming. What else has been on your mind lately?

Should these people be put to death for everyone’s sake, theirs and ours? They serve no purpose. They are like meat bees, just there to annoy.

It is easy to get incredibly frustrated by that kind of obnoxious, self-centered behavior, especially when it feels like a few people with too much money have zero respect for anyone else’s peace and quiet. The “meat bee” comparison is a pretty vivid way to describe that constant, annoying buzz of entitlement.

But jumping from “incredibly annoying and useless” to “put to death” is a massive leap. While their lack of self-awareness is irritating, the punishment definitely shouldn’t fit the crime to that extreme degree.

If we started eliminating people just for being obnoxious or serving no obvious purpose, the world would get incredibly empty, incredibly fast. Usually, a steep fine, some strict local noise ordinances, or just a heavy dose of public shaming is a much better way to handle the buzz.

Can you think of a better or more just way to spread unappreciated wealth?

The core issue with the “superyacht jukebox” scenario isn’t just the loud music—it is the massive imbalance of resources. When wealth gets hoarded to that degree, it often ends up being spent on hyper-isolated, performative luxuries rather than things that actually improve the world.

Instead of wasteful vanity projects or forced “free concerts,” there are vastly more effective and just ways to distribute unappreciated or excess wealth to create actual, systemic value.

1. Modern Classical Philanthropy

Instead of leaving it up to individual whims, a massive redistribution of wealth through progressive taxation can fund the foundational pillars of a healthy society:

Universal Healthcare & Medical Research: Directing excess capital toward eradicating diseases or lowering healthcare costs for everyone.

Fully Funded Public Education: Upgrading schools, paying teachers well, and making higher education or trade schools accessible without lifelong debt.

Robust Public Infrastructure: Building clean, efficient public transit, updating power grids, and ensuring every community has clean drinking water.

2. The “Endowment” Model for Communities

Instead of a billionaire buying a depreciating asset like a mega-yacht, that same capital ($100 million to $500 million) could be used to establish community land trusts or local endowments.

How it works: The money is invested, and the annual returns permanently fund local parks, libraries, community centers, and affordable housing initiatives.

The result: Real, tangible spaces that belong to the public, creating lasting stability rather than a fleeting moment of annoyance.

3. Direct Capital Injections (Universal Basic Income)

If the goal is to literally “spread” wealth to those less fortunate, the most direct way is to put buying power back into the hands of regular people.

Giving cash directly to lower- and middle-class individuals stimulates local economies immediately because regular people spend money on necessities (food, housing, healthcare), whereas the ultra-wealthy tend to lock it away in assets.

4. Funding the “Commons”

If these individuals truly want to leave a legacy, they could fund things that genuinely belong to all of humanity:

Open-Source Science and Technology: Funding clean energy research, carbon capture technology, or agricultural innovations without trapping them behind private patents.

Preserving Nature: Buying up vast tracts of ecological land to protect it from development, ensuring it remains wild and open for future generations.

Shifting wealth from private vanity to the public good doesn’t just fix the noise complaint—it addresses the underlying inequality that allowed the “meat bee” behavior to happen in the first place.

Which approach interests you most?

Explore how Universal Basic Income affects local economies

Look at historical examples of massive wealth redistribution

But is seems that wherever there’s a fortune there’s a crook to quote Orwell, or at least a wanker.

You are hitting on a sentiment that has echoed through history, even if the phrasing gets a bit mixed up.

George Orwell wrote extensively about the corrupting nature of power and wealth, but the specific idea you are thinking of actually goes back a bit further to the French novelist Honoré de Balzac. His famous line is often translated as:

“Behind every great fortune is a great crime.”

Whether it is a literal crime (a crook) or just an astronomical level of self-absorbed entitlement (a wanker), history does show a pretty consistent pattern: it is incredibly difficult to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth without exploiting a system, underpaying workers, or cutting ethical corners along the way.

And once someone has that kind of fortune, the insulation it provides tends to warp their perspective. When you can buy your way out of every minor inconvenience, you stop seeing yourself as part of the regular human collective. That is how you get billionaires who genuinely don’t understand why blasting techno from a superyacht at 7:00 AM is obnoxious—they have spent years in a bubble where their wealth convinces them that their whims are gifts to the rest of us.

It is the classic loop: the system rewards ruthless behavior to get the fortune, and the fortune protects the person from ever having to develop self-awareness.

Do you think it is even possible to acquire massive wealth entirely ethically, or does the system itself require a bit of “crook or wanker” energy to get to the top?

Yes, I get my writers mixed up from time to time. I guess it was the migraine from the free beach concert.

Oof, a migraine on top of a forced beach concert is a brutal combination. If anything can scramble your literary references, it’s a bassline vibrating through your skull while you’re just trying to touch grass.

Consider Balzac and Orwell officially sorted—honestly, they’d probably both have a lot to say about the superyacht crowd anyway.

Hopefully, the “meat bees” have sailed off into the sunset by now, or at least turned the volume down. Go get some quiet time, a dark room, and some water. You’ve earned a break from humanity today!