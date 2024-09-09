If you have a perfectly rectangular mold for smelting gold, how does the gold release from the mold?

When smelting gold in a perfectly rectangular mold, the release of the gold from the mold involves several factors:

Cooling and Shrinking: As molten gold cools, it contracts slightly. This shrinkage can create a small gap between the gold and the mold, making it easier to release. Metals tend to shrink more than the mold material (which is usually refractory or ceramic), so this natural shrinking helps in detaching the gold from the mold.

Mold Surface and Lubrication: To facilitate release, the mold surface is often treated with a release agent or coated with a material that prevents the molten gold from sticking. In some cases, graphite molds are used because they provide a smooth, non-stick surface.

Tapered Sides: Even in a "rectangular" mold, the sides are often slightly tapered (with a very slight incline) to help the gold bar come out more easily when cooled.

Vibration or Mechanical Assistance: If the gold does not release naturally, mechanical tapping, vibration, or even pressing from the underside of the mold may be used to dislodge it.

By combining shrinkage, surface treatment, and a slight taper, the gold bar should come out of the mold without too much difficulty.

Wouldn't it be simpler to have the sides tapered?

Yes, tapering the sides of the mold is a much simpler and effective solution for ensuring the easy release of gold from the mold. A slight taper, known as a draft angle, allows the gold bar to slip out more easily as it cools and contracts. This is a common practice in mold design across various industries because:

Minimizes Sticking: With vertical or straight sides, the metal might get stuck due to surface friction or slight imperfections. Tapered sides reduce the contact area and friction.

Easy Ejection: Tapered sides make it easier to release the solidified gold bar with minimal force or mechanical assistance.

Less Reliance on Lubricants or Coatings: While mold coatings can help, a tapered mold design simplifies the process, making it less reliant on these extra steps.

In short, a tapered mold is a straightforward, low-maintenance solution for easier release, without compromising the shape or quality of the final product.

Were the gold bars in fort Knox tapered?

Yes, the gold bars stored in Fort Knox are indeed tapered. The gold bars, known as Good Delivery Bars or standard gold bullion bars, typically have slightly tapered sides. This design is practical for several reasons:

Ease of Handling: Tapered sides make it easier to stack and move the bars.

Efficient Mold Release: As we discussed earlier, the taper allows for easier release from molds during the casting process, which was essential when producing large numbers of gold bars.

Each of these bars weighs around 400 troy ounces (roughly 27.5 pounds or 12.4 kilograms), and their slight taper is a functional design choice that makes handling and production more efficient. The bars' taper is subtle but important for both practical and logistical reasons.

I've seen photos showing perfectly rectangular bars? Are these Tungsten?

You said:

I've seen photos showing perfectly rectangular bars? Are these Tungsten?

Yes, some perfectly rectangular bars with straight, non-tapered sides could potentially be made from materials other than gold, including tungsten. Tungsten is sometimes used in counterfeit gold bars because it has a density (19.25 g/cm³) very close to that of gold (19.32 g/cm³), making it difficult to distinguish by weight alone.

There have been cases where tungsten-filled gold bars were discovered, with a thin layer of gold plating covering a core of tungsten. The perfectly rectangular shape of these bars could be a giveaway since gold bars typically have slightly tapered sides for easier mold release, as mentioned earlier.

If a bar is perfectly rectangular, especially if it’s from a non-standard source or shows any signs of irregularities (like weight discrepancies or odd markings), it could raise suspicions about its authenticity. Advanced testing, such as X-ray fluorescence (XRF), ultrasound, or drilling, can confirm whether the bar is solid gold or contains a tungsten core.

So the gold in fot Knox is all gone?

There is no verified evidence to suggest that the gold in Fort Knox is gone. The U.S. government, through the Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Mint, maintains that the gold reserves stored in Fort Knox are intact. However, there have been ongoing conspiracy theories and skepticism about the status of these reserves, largely due to the fact that comprehensive audits or physical inspections of the gold have been rare and somewhat controversial.

A few key points about the Fort Knox gold reserves:

Official Claims: According to the U.S. Treasury, Fort Knox holds about 147.3 million troy ounces of gold (as of 2024). This is part of the U.S. gold reserves, along with additional holdings in West Point and Denver.

Audits and Inspections: The last official audit of the gold reserves in Fort Knox was done in the 1950s, although there have been partial inspections and inventories since then. In 2017, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Fort Knox, declaring that the gold was "safe."

Conspiracy Theories: Despite these claims, conspiracy theories have persisted over the years, with some suggesting that the gold may have been secretly sold or replaced with other materials (such as tungsten-filled bars). However, no credible evidence has been provided to support these theories.

Without transparent, regular audits or full physical inspections made available to the public, skepticism will likely remain. But based on official statements, the gold in Fort Knox is still accounted for.

When was the last time Fort Knox was independently audited?

The last time Fort Knox was independently audited was in 1953, shortly after President Dwight D. Eisenhower took office. However, this audit was not comprehensive. It involved a small percentage of the gold—only about 5%—and it was conducted with government officials present, but it wasn't a fully independent or complete audit of all the reserves.

Since then, there have been internal inspections by the U.S. Mint and the Treasury Department, but these have not been independent, nor have they involved a full public audit. The most notable event in recent years was in 2017, when then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Fort Knox, but this was more of a symbolic visit, and no formal audit or verification took place at that time.

The lack of recent, comprehensive independent audits has fueled skepticism and conspiracy theories regarding the state of the gold reserves in Fort Knox. Although the U.S. government maintains that the gold is secure, the absence of transparent and public inspections contributes to ongoing speculation.

OMG! That leaves a lot of time for switching out bars!

Yes, the long gap since the last independent audit in 1953 has fueled significant speculation and concern about the state of the gold in Fort Knox. Many people, including skeptics and conspiracy theorists, point out that this lengthy period without a comprehensive and transparent audit could leave room for all kinds of possibilities, including the switching out of gold bars or other forms of mismanagement.

While the U.S. Treasury and government officials maintain that the gold is safe, the lack of regular and independent verification creates a lot of uncertainty. Without independent, third-party audits, it’s impossible to definitively prove that all the gold remains in Fort Knox as claimed. This long time span definitely invites questions and suspicions about what may have happened in the intervening decades.

A more transparent, independent audit would go a long way in restoring confidence and putting these concerns to rest.

What is preventing an audit?

Several factors have been cited as reasons for the lack of a comprehensive, independent audit of Fort Knox's gold reserves:

1. Government Control and Lack of External Pressure

The gold reserves at Fort Knox are under the control of the U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Mint, and there has been no strong, sustained pressure from the public, Congress, or any governmental body to mandate a full independent audit. Since the government maintains that the gold is secure, there hasn’t been an internal push for transparency, and no outside organization or movement has succeeded in compelling one.

2. Security Concerns

One of the reasons frequently given for not conducting an audit is national security. Fort Knox is considered a highly secure location, and some claim that allowing access to third-party auditors or increasing public scrutiny could pose security risks, although these claims are often seen as insufficient by skeptics.

3. Cost and Logistics

Conducting a full audit of Fort Knox’s gold would require significant resources, both in terms of cost and logistics. Moving, weighing, and verifying the purity of all the gold in the vaults would be a massive undertaking, given the sheer quantity of gold stored there (over 147 million troy ounces). The U.S. Treasury may view the expense and effort as unnecessary given their internal controls and historical audits.

4. Internal Audits

The U.S. government has conducted internal audits and inventories of the gold at Fort Knox over the years. Officials may believe that these periodic internal checks are sufficient, despite the lack of an independent, external audit. They argue that there is no need for further verification, especially if the internal audits haven't raised any red flags.

5. Political Will

There may be a lack of political will to push for an audit, as it could bring up uncomfortable questions or ignite public scrutiny. For decades, Fort Knox has been seen as a symbol of U.S. financial security, and any audit revealing discrepancies could undermine confidence in the nation's monetary system.

In the absence of public pressure or significant political motivation, the government has not prioritized an independent audit. This leads to continued speculation and doubts, as the longer the time without a comprehensive check, the more uncertainty grows around the status of the gold reserves.

How much gold is claimed to be stored there?

The U.S. Treasury claims that 147.3 million troy ounces (approximately 4,583 metric tons or 10.1 billion pounds) of gold are stored at Fort Knox. This gold is part of the nation's gold reserves and is held in the form of gold bullion bars.

The gold at Fort Knox is part of a larger reserve held by the U.S. government, which also includes gold stored at the West Point Bullion Depository and the Denver Mint. The total U.S. gold reserves, including those held at Fort Knox, are reported to be around 261.5 million troy ounces (approximately 8,145 metric tons or 17.9 billion pounds).

You said:

How much gold was stored at the World Trade Center pre-911?

Before the September 11 attacks in 2001, the World Trade Center was known to have stored a substantial amount of gold. It was estimated that about $230 million worth of gold (which was around 4,000 troy ounces or approximately 125 metric tons) was kept in vaults located in the basement levels of the North Tower (WTC 1).

This gold was mainly held by various financial institutions and trading companies that operated in the World Trade Center. The vaults were used for the storage of gold and other precious metals as part of the financial operations conducted there.

The gold was reportedly recovered after the attacks, although details about the recovery and the specific amount of gold recovered are less clear. The recovery of the gold was part of the broader cleanup and investigation efforts that followed the attacks.

You said:

I heard it was tons, tons removed on 9-10?

There have been various reports and theories suggesting that a significant amount of gold was removed from the World Trade Center on September 10, 2001, the day before the attacks. However, these claims are not substantiated by credible evidence and are generally considered part of conspiracy theories.

Here’s what is known:

Gold Storage and Recovery: It’s accurate that the World Trade Center housed a considerable amount of gold in its vaults, and some gold was recovered after the attacks. The exact details and quantity of the gold that was moved or recovered have been somewhat opaque, but official reports and investigations have not confirmed any extraordinary or suspicious removal of gold right before the attacks.

Conspiracy Theories: The theory that tons of gold were removed on September 10 is often cited in conspiracy circles but lacks credible evidence. These theories usually focus on the timing and the significance of the gold's movement, but they are not supported by verified information or reliable sources.

Official Reports: According to official investigations and reports, the World Trade Center’s gold vaults were extensively damaged in the attacks, and recovery operations were conducted as part of the broader cleanup and investigation efforts. There is no substantial evidence to support claims that the gold was removed in a suspicious manner or in extraordinary quantities immediately before the attacks.

The idea that tons of gold were removed from the World Trade Center on September 10 remains a topic of speculation rather than confirmed fact.

A parade of black vans entered riding high at 2:00 AM then left riding low.

The claim about a parade of black vans entering the World Trade Center site in the early morning hours of September 11, 2001, and then leaving in a significantly different condition, is a piece of speculation that circulates among some conspiracy theories. Here’s what’s known about such claims:

Unverified Reports: There have been various unverified and speculative reports about suspicious activity around the World Trade Center on the night before and the morning of the attacks. These claims often lack credible evidence and have not been substantiated by reliable sources or official investigations.

Cleanup and Recovery Operations: Following the attacks, there was extensive cleanup and recovery work conducted at the site. Numerous vehicles, including trucks and vans, were involved in the removal of debris and other operations. It’s not unusual for large-scale disaster recovery operations to involve significant vehicle traffic.

Conspiracy Theories: Some conspiracy theories suggest that vehicles involved in the recovery operations were used to remove valuable items, such as gold, from the site. However, these theories often rely on anecdotal evidence or unverified claims rather than concrete proof.

Official Investigations: Official investigations into the attacks and the subsequent cleanup efforts have not confirmed any nefarious activity involving the removal of gold or other valuables in such a manner. Most investigations have focused on the causes and consequences of the attacks, rather than speculating on such details.

While the idea of black vans and suspicious activity might be compelling for conspiracy theories, it’s essential to rely on verified information and credible sources when evaluating such claims.

What level of proof would you need to 'verify' this rumor?

To verify a rumor like the one involving black vans and the removal of gold from the World Trade Center, the following levels of proof would be required:

Documentary Evidence: This would include any official documents, reports, or logs from the time of the attacks that detail vehicle movements, cargo contents, and any associated security measures. Surveillance footage showing the vehicles and their activities would also be critical.

Eyewitness Testimony: Credible and corroborated testimonies from individuals who were present and could provide specific details about the activities of these vehicles. Eyewitnesses should be cross-referenced to ensure consistency and reliability.

Official Investigations: Confirmation from investigations conducted by relevant authorities such as the FBI, SEC, or other agencies involved in the aftermath of the attacks. These investigations would need to have looked into vehicle movements and any potentially suspicious activities.

Physical Evidence: Evidence such as photos, videos, or physical items that can be directly linked to the alleged activities. This would include any recovered materials that could be tied to the claims.

Corroboration with Known Facts: The rumor should be evaluated in the context of established facts. If the claim can be corroborated by other known and verifiable details of the events surrounding 9/11, it would add to its credibility.

Expert Analysis: Analysis by experts in relevant fields (e.g., security, logistics, and forensic investigations) to assess whether the described activities are feasible and consistent with the available evidence.

Reputable Sources: Information should come from reputable and unbiased sources. Claims should be scrutinized through multiple, independent channels to ensure that they are not based on misinformation or deliberate disinformation.

Without a combination of these types of evidence, a rumor remains speculative. Verification requires rigorous, multi-source confirmation and a thorough review by credible authorities and experts.

Documentary evidence like CCTV of the 'jet' hitting the Pentagon?

Yes, documentary evidence like CCTV footage showing the impact of the jet on the Pentagon would be a crucial component in verifying claims related to significant events such as the 9/11 attacks. For instance:

CCTV Footage: High-quality, timestamped surveillance camera footage from different angles that shows the jet hitting the Pentagon would be vital for verifying the details of the attack. This type of evidence would help confirm the sequence of events and the nature of the impact.

Security Camera Records: Documentation from various security cameras located around the Pentagon, as well as from nearby businesses or government buildings, would provide additional perspectives and corroborate the footage.

Official Release of Evidence: The release and analysis of such footage by authoritative sources, including the Department of Defense or other relevant agencies, would be necessary for public verification. In the case of the Pentagon, some footage was released, but the majority remains classified or was not publicly available.

Expert Analysis: Expert assessments of the footage to confirm its authenticity, analyze the impact details, and match the footage with physical evidence and witness reports.

The Pentagon attack footage that has been released shows the impact of American Airlines Flight 77, although it is limited and does not capture the full event. Comprehensive verification involves not only obtaining and analyzing footage but also corroborating it with other evidence and expert analyses to confirm its accuracy and authenticity.

How can I show a cruise missile hitting the Pentagon when the FBI went around confiscating every last camera?

The idea that a cruise missile hit the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, is a conspiracy theory not supported by credible evidence. The official and widely accepted account is that American Airlines Flight 77, a hijacked Boeing 757, crashed into the Pentagon. Here’s how the claims about a cruise missile can be evaluated:

1. Evaluate the Evidence:

Available Footage: Despite claims about camera confiscations, some footage from Pentagon security cameras and nearby businesses does exist. This footage has been released and shows the impact of the aircraft. Evaluate this footage to see if it aligns with the official account.

Physical Evidence: The damage to the Pentagon and the remains of Flight 77, including aircraft debris and human remains, have been documented and analyzed. Examining this evidence helps confirm the nature of the attack.

2. Consider Official Investigations:

The 9/11 Commission Report: This comprehensive report provides detailed accounts of the attacks, including the Pentagon attack. It includes evidence from various sources, including eyewitness accounts, physical evidence, and investigations.

NTSB and FAA Reports: Reports from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also provide insights into the flight path and impact of Flight 77.

3. Witness Testimonies:

Eyewitness Accounts: Many witnesses, including Pentagon personnel and first responders, saw the plane crash into the building. Their testimonies provide corroborative evidence against the missile theory.

4. Expert Analysis:

Forensic Analysis: Experts in aviation, explosives, and structural damage have analyzed the impact and damage. Their findings support the conclusion that an aircraft, not a missile, caused the damage.

5. Addressing Conspiracy Claims:

Camera Confiscation: Claims about the FBI confiscating cameras are part of conspiracy theories. Official statements and investigations have not substantiated these claims. The available evidence supports the official account of the aircraft impact.

6. Seek Credible Sources:

Look for credible and verified sources when investigating such claims. Misinformation can spread easily, and relying on reputable sources helps distinguish fact from speculation.

To effectively challenge or confirm any theory, it’s crucial to rely on verified evidence, official reports, and expert analyses. Conspiracy theories often emerge from misunderstandings or misinterpretations of complex events, and thorough, evidence-based examination is essential for accurate conclusions.

How many plane parts were found around the Pentagon?

After the September 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon, numerous parts of American Airlines Flight 77 were found in and around the impact site. Here are some details about the recovery of plane parts:

Aircraft Debris: Extensive recovery operations at the Pentagon site and the surrounding area yielded significant amounts of debris from the aircraft. This included large and small pieces of the fuselage, wings, and engines.

Identification: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other investigative bodies, including the FBI and the Pentagon’s own teams, collected and analyzed these parts. The debris was used to confirm the aircraft's identity and the nature of the impact.

Damage and Recovery: The impact caused considerable damage to the Pentagon, and recovery teams worked to collect debris from both inside and outside the building. The debris field included parts scattered around the Pentagon’s grounds and within the building itself.

Verification: The recovery of parts from the aircraft, along with the physical damage to the Pentagon and the remains of passengers, helped verify that American Airlines Flight 77 was the plane involved in the attack.

Public and Official Documentation: While the exact number of pieces of debris recovered is not typically detailed in public records, the recovery and analysis of the debris have been extensively documented by official investigations, including the 9/11 Commission Report and reports from the FBI and NTSB.

The thorough recovery and examination of aircraft parts played a crucial role in confirming the identity of the flight and understanding the impact of the attack.

You said:

ChatGPT said:

Here’s some context regarding Donald Rumsfeld and the Pentagon attack:

Role and Actions: Donald Rumsfeld was at the Pentagon during the attacks and was involved in emergency response efforts. He was injured slightly when the plane struck the building but was quickly involved in overseeing the response and recovery efforts.

Official Accounts: The official accounts and reports, including those from the 9/11 Commission and other investigations, focus on the broader recovery and response efforts. They document the extensive work done to secure the area, recover debris, and investigate the attack.

Misunderstandings and Rumors: The claim that Rumsfeld picked up plane parts may stem from misunderstandings or rumors that circulate regarding high-profile figures and major events. It’s important to rely on verified sources and official reports for accurate information.

Debris Recovery: The recovery of aircraft parts was conducted by dedicated teams, including those from the FBI and other agencies, and was documented in official reports. Personal involvement in debris recovery by high-ranking officials is not documented in the same way.

To confirm or refute such claims, it’s essential to rely on well-documented evidence from official investigations and credible sources.

I heard him say it!

If you heard Donald Rumsfeld claim to have picked up a piece of plane debris, it might have been a misinterpretation or misunderstanding. It’s important to cross-reference such claims with official records and credible sources.

Here’s how to address such claims:

Verify the Source: Check the exact context in which Rumsfeld made the statement. Was it a direct quote or paraphrased? Understanding the context can clarify whether it was a literal or figurative statement.

Consult Official Records: Review official records and credible accounts of the events. The 9/11 Commission Report and other investigative documents provide detailed information about the Pentagon attack and the recovery process.

Look for Independent Verification: Seek verification from independent sources or fact-checking organizations that can provide an accurate account of the events.

Consider the Context: Statements made by high-profile individuals during chaotic events can sometimes be misunderstood or misreported. Context is crucial for accurate interpretation.

It’s crucial to rely on a combination of sources, including official reports and verified testimonies, to accurately understand what happened during the Pentagon attack and the role of individuals involved.