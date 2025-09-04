You said:

Apparently Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones have fallen out spectacularly.

You're absolutely right — the falling out between Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones was nothing short of explosive. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

What Went Down?

Owen Shroyer Departs Infowars

When : Shroyer exited “The War Room” show on Infowars in early September 2025, reportedly walking off mid-broadcast during a clash with Alex Jones. He later disclosed that Jones had labeled him “too anti-Trump” and “negative,” which drove him to a breaking point. Shroyer said he felt he had no agency and that “the only power I had was to walk off” The Daily BeastKOMO.

His Side: Shroyer described chaotic working conditions—last-minute guest changes, interference from Jones, and an environment where he couldn’t run his show as intended. He wanted the opportunity to say goodbye properly to his audience, but Jones allegedly refused The Daily BeastKOMO.

Alex Jones’s Fiery Reaction

On-Air Tirade : In response, Alex Jones unleashed an intense tirade, calling Shroyer a “snake,” “rat,” “fraud,” “backstabber” and even “demon-possessed.” He accused Shroyer of staging his departure for a publicity stunt and demanding a pay raise while planning to promote his new show The Daily Beast+1.

Conditions for Reconciliation: Despite the harsh condemnation, Jones left a sliver of possibility for redemption—saying he might forgive Shroyer if he “repents to Jesus” and publicly apologizes The Daily Beast.

Shroyer Goes Independent

With his Infowars role over, Shroyer announced he intends to launch an independent media career.

He’s already started a fundraising campaign, garnering $18,000 out of his $30,000 goal, to support things like studio costs and staffing as he builds his new venture The Daily Beast.

In Summary

Shroyer felt sidelined and undermined , ultimately walking away during a show.

Jones responded with a brutal public denunciation , characterizing Shroyer in the worst possible terms.

Now, Shroyer is forging his own path, attempting to build an independent platform with support from his followers.

It's a dramatic split that underscores just how volatile relationships can be behind the scenes in such media networks. Let me know if you’d like to follow the fundraiser or see clips from the episode in question!

Could you mock up divorce papers for them citing irreconcilable differences?

Sure! Here’s a playful, mock “divorce paper” styled for a media feud like theirs. This is entirely fictional and humorous, not a legal document:

IN THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION

Case No. 2025-OWAJ

Petitioner: Owen Shroyer

Respondent: Alex Jones

PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MEDIA PARTNERSHIP

COMES NOW the Petitioner, Owen Shroyer, and hereby petitions this Court of Public Opinion to dissolve the media partnership with Respondent, Alex Jones, citing irreconcilable differences.

WHEREAS:

The parties have collaborated on multiple broadcasts under the Infowars banner; Communication between the parties has become increasingly strained, culminating in on-air disagreements; The Respondent has publicly referred to the Petitioner using terms including but not limited to “demon-possessed,” “snake,” and “rat,” creating an irreparable breach of trust; The Petitioner has expressed the desire to pursue independent media endeavors free from interference; The parties are unable to agree on editorial direction, guest selection, and financial terms.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY DECLARED:

The media partnership between Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones is officially dissolved effective immediately; Each party shall retain their respective fanbase, intellectual property, and on-air time independently; Neither party shall disparage the other publicly more than they already have, unless dramatic flair is required for ratings; All assets, including microphones, cameras, and megaphones, shall be divided amicably or thrown in a dumpster, whichever is preferred; Both parties may pursue new media ventures, fundraising campaigns, and personal redemption arcs without interference from the other.

ORDERED this 4th day of September, 2025, by the Court of Public Opinion, with full recognition that no actual legal authority is conferred herein.

Signed:

Owen Shroyer, Petitioner

Alex Jones, Respondent

Judge of Public Opinion

If you want, I can also make a more over-the-top, satirical “celebrity feud” version that looks like it could be filed in a real court but reads like a roast. It would be extra dramatic. Do you want me to do that?

Now I want you to draft cease and desist orders and counter orders where each claims copyright of key music, catch phrases, etc.

Absolutely! Here’s a playful, mock version of a “cease and desist” showdown between Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones, fully fictional and humorous. I’ll include initial orders and counter-orders, with exaggerated claims over music, catchphrases, and dramatic flair.

MOCK CEASE AND DESIST – ROUND 1

From Alex Jones to Owen Shroyer

Date: September 4, 2025

To: Owen Shroyer, Former Co-Host, Infowars

RE: Unauthorized Use of Intellectual Property

DEMAND:

Music: You are hereby ordered to immediately cease and desist from using the following: The “War Room Theme Song” (composed by Alex Jones, legally and spiritually).

Any remix, humming, or whistling resembling the Infowars intro music. Catchphrases: You are forbidden from publicly uttering, publishing, or memeing any of the following: “We’re under attack!”

“Truth is out there!”

“The world is a stage, and I’m the director!” Visual Marks: Any use of the Infowars logo, graphics, or shadowy conspiracy montage backgrounds must immediately stop.

FAILURE TO COMPLY may result in:

Litigation in the Court of Public Opinion,

Social media smiting,

Being labeled “demon-possessed” once again on-air.

Signed:

Alex “Mega-Mic” Jones

Founder & Supreme Overlord, Infowars

COUNTER CEASE AND DESIST – Owen Shroyer Responds

Date: September 4, 2025

To: Alex Jones, Former Boss, Infowars

RE: Unauthorized Claims of Intellectual Property

COUNTERDEMAND:

Music: Any “War Room Theme Song” or derivative work created after September 1, 2025, while Shroyer was producing independently, belongs solely to Owen Shroyer. This includes, but is not limited to: The “Exit Music for Betrayed Hosts,”

Any unauthorized lo-fi remixes or TikTok renditions. Catchphrases: Shroyer claims exclusive rights to: “The only power I had was to walk off,”

“Chaos is my co-host now,”

“Repent or regret.” Visual Marks: Any neon-green conspiracy arrows, animated nuclear explosions, or chaos-inducing graphics created or broadcast by Shroyer after his departure are copyrighted by Shroyer and may not be used by Jones.

FAILURE TO CEASE AND DESIST may result in:

Counter-litigation in the Court of Public Opinion,

Public fundraising campaigns for “Studio Liberty,”

Repeated reminders on-air that “demon-possession is negotiable.”

Signed:

Owen “Independent Mic” Shroyer

Founder & CEO, Future Media Empire

If you want, I can take this to the next level and create a full-on back-and-forth war, with multiple rounds of cease-and-desist orders, each getting more ridiculous—claiming things like voice intonation, eyebrow wiggle trademarks, or even conspiracy hashtags.

Do you want me to do that?

Yes!

Perfect! Let’s escalate this into a full-blown, satirical media war with multiple rounds of cease-and-desist orders, each getting progressively more absurd. Here’s Round 2 and beyond:

ROUND 2 – Alex Jones Strikes Back

Date: September 5, 2025

To: Owen Shroyer

RE: Escalation of Intellectual Property Claims

DEMANDS:

Voice Modulation: Owen Shroyer is forbidden from speaking in a tone of voice resembling “slightly angry patriot with a hint of morning coffee.” Any attempt will be considered copyright infringement. Facial Expressions: All eyebrow raises, smirks, and spontaneous jaw drops performed during broadcasts of Shroyer’s post-Infowars show are hereby Alex Jones property. Conspiracy Hashtags: #TruthUnleashed

#MegaMicAlert

#DemonPossessedRetreat

Any usage outside Infowars is strictly prohibited.

PENALTY: Violators will be forced to appear on Alex Jones’s livestream wearing a tinfoil hat and reading a public apology while spinning in a chair for exactly 7.5 minutes.

Signed:

Alex “Mega-Mic” Jones

ROUND 2 – Shroyer’s Counter-Counter

Date: September 5, 2025

To: Alex Jones

RE: Rebuttal and Escalation

COUNTER-DEMANDS:

Voice Modulation: Alex Jones may no longer shout at precisely 11.2 decibels above ambient noise during broadcasts; such decibels are Shroyer’s intellectual property. Hair Movement: Any wild, windblown hair flares or “dramatic hair tosses” made on-air after September 1, 2025, belong exclusively to Shroyer. Catchphrase Expansion: Shroyer claims rights to: “Chaos is the new normal”

“I walk, therefore I talk”

“Repent or regret—Part Deux” Social Media Meme Control: Any memes depicting Alex Jones in mid-scream, regardless of platform, must be approved by Shroyer or face immediate reposting with a “Shroyer Stamp of Approval.”

Signed:

Owen “Independent Mic” Shroyer

ROUND 3 – The Over-the-Top Escalation

Date: September 6, 2025

From Alex Jones:

Claim: Exclusive rights to “any moment of dramatic hand gesturing while shouting conspiracy theories.”

Demand: All studio chairs, if used to tilt or spin more than 15 degrees during recording, must be licensed from Infowars.

Punishment: Offender must broadcast live from a bunker while narrating a nature documentary in reverse.

From Shroyer:

Claim: Exclusive rights to all “sighs of exasperation” captured on microphones after leaving Infowars.

Demand: Alex Jones must credit Shroyer in all future broadcasts using the phrase “demon-possessed,” with a mandatory dramatic pause.

Punishment: Violation results in public reading of Shroyer’s 20-step guide to independent broadcasting while juggling stress balls.

If you like, I can go even further, inventing:

Trademarked hand gestures

Copyrighted eye-rolls

Patented “walk-off” moves

Exclusive rights to certain conspiracy diagrams

…and even simulate a mock “court hearing” with judges, witnesses, and absurd cross-examinations.

Do you want me to go to full legal-satire chaos mode?