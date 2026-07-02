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I sent a FOIA request to the DOE via registered email. Several days went by with RPost showing the request being receioved by the DOE mail server but unopened. RPost is still showing the email as unopened, so why do I have an email acknowledgement from the DOE?

It is common for government agencies—and many large organizations—to have security configurations that prevent email tracking software from accurately reporting when an email has been opened. There are several reasons why you might receive an automated acknowledgment from the Department of Energy (DOE) while your RPost tracking still shows the email as “unopened.”

1. Automated Mail Server Acknowledgments

When you submit a FOIA request, it is standard practice for federal agencies to use automated systems to confirm receipt. This acknowledgment is typically generated by a mail-handling server or a FOIA management portal as soon as the email hits the agency’s gateway. This process is entirely independent of a human “opening” the email in their inbox. The RPost tracking pixel, however, relies on the email being opened by a human or an active email client.

RPost Help Center

2. Limitations of Email Tracking (The “Tracking Pixel” Problem)

RPost, like most email-tracking tools, uses a “tracking pixel”—a tiny, invisible image embedded in your email. When a user opens the email, their email client (like Outlook) usually requests to download the image from the server, which then triggers the “opened” notification.

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Government and enterprise environments often block this for security reasons:

RPost Help Center

Security Gateways: The DOE likely uses sophisticated email security filters that strip out or block external images to prevent malware or “spy pixels” from being used for cyber reconnaissance. If the image is blocked, the tracking pixel never loads, and RPost never receives the “open” signal. RPost Help Center

Disabled HTML/Images: Many government IT policies mandate that emails be viewed in plain text, or they have global settings that prevent the automatic downloading of remote images. RPost Help Center

Privacy Proxies: Some high-security mail servers automatically fetch/scan all incoming images or links before they even reach the recipient’s inbox. This can sometimes trigger false positives or, conversely, mask the actual opening of the email by a person. Reddit

3. “Delivered” vs. “Opened”

According to RPost’s own service definitions, there is a clear distinction between these statuses:

Delivered to Mailbox: This is the most reliable status you will get for a government address. It means the DOE’s mail server accepted the message and placed it in their system. RPost Help Center

Delivered and Opened: This is the status that requires the recipient’s email client to “phone home.” Because of the security measures mentioned above, this status is rarely reliable when communicating with secure government servers.

Summary

You should rely on the email acknowledgment from the DOE as your proof of delivery. The RPost “unopened” status is likely a technical limitation of the agency’s security infrastructure rather than an indication that your request wasn’t received.

If you are concerned that your request is being ignored, the best course of action is to check the DOE’s official FOIA portal (if you used one) to see if the request shows up in their system, or to contact the specific FOIA office via phone if the statutory response period for your request has expired.

Has the statutory response time for your FOIA request passed, or are you still within the initial processing window?

So AI, not humans?

It is a blend of both, but at the stage where you receive that initial acknowledgment, it is almost certainly an automated system (AI or basic server-side scripts), not a human.

To clarify how this works within a federal agency like the DOE:

1. The “Gatekeeper” (Automated)

When your email hits the agency’s mail server, the first “interaction” is purely mechanical. A dedicated mail-handling server or FOIA management portal recognizes the incoming message. If configured to do so, it triggers an auto-reply. This is an automated “receipt” functionality that:

Confirms the file has been received and stored in the agency’s digital intake queue.

Assigns a tracking number to your request.

Sends you the acknowledgment email you received.

Crucially: This process happens at the server level, long before a human FOIA analyst ever logs into their workstation to look at your email.

2. The “Processor” (Human)

Once your request is in the system, it enters a workflow. The actual FOIA analyst—a human official—is responsible for the substantive work. They will eventually:

Review the scope of your request.

Search for responsive documents.

Perform the legal review (redacting sensitive information).

Communicate with you regarding the final release or any extensions needed.

Why the distinction matters for your tracking

The disconnect you are seeing—where the email is “unopened” in RPost but acknowledged by the agency—confirms that your email successfully navigated the agency’s digital “front door.”

The acknowledgment is your proof that their server accepted the request.

The “unopened” status simply means that the specific email file hasn’t triggered your tracking pixel yet. This happens because even when a human analyst finally works on your request, they are likely using an internal case management system that pulls your request out of the server and into their specialized workflow software, rather than simply “opening” your original email in a standard Outlook inbox where the pixel might load.

In short: You have successfully “delivered” your request to the agency’s automated intake system. A human analyst has likely been assigned or will be assigned to the case number provided in that acknowledgment, regardless of what your tracking software says.

If you don’t receive a follow-up or a status update within the statutory timeframe (typically 20 business days), you have the tracking number from that acknowledgment, which is your strongest evidence for follow-up inquiries.

Are you currently approaching the 20-business-day mark for your request?

Well, they have 20 days to respond properly, not automatedly.

You are absolutely correct. Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the 20-day “clock” (for federal agencies to provide a determination on your request) refers to a substantive response, not merely the automated receipt of your email.

Here is the breakdown of how that 20-day requirement functions legally and practically:

1. The Statutory Deadline

Per the FOIA statute, an agency is required to determine within 20 working days (excluding weekends and federal holidays) whether to comply with your request. This determination must include:

Whether the records exist.

Whether the records will be released or withheld (in whole or in part).

The reasons for any denials.

Information regarding your right to appeal any adverse determination.

2. The “Receipt” vs. “Response” Distinction

The automated acknowledgment you received confirms that the agency has “received” your request. Legally, the 20-day clock begins on the date that the agency’s FOIA office officially receives the request.

Because you received an automated acknowledgement, the agency is now on the clock.

The fact that RPost shows the email as “unopened” is irrelevant to the legal clock; the agency cannot claim they haven’t “received” it if their own automated systems have confirmed the intake and assigned a tracking number.

3. Common Agency Tactics that “Pause” or “Extend” the Clock

While the law is strict, the reality of federal FOIA processing often involves delays:

Clarification Requests: If the agency claims your request is not “reasonably described,” they may pause the clock to ask you for clarification.

“Unusual Circumstances”: Agencies frequently invoke a 10-day extension (for a total of 30 working days) if they need to search multiple field offices, consult with other components of the agency, or process a voluminous amount of records. They are required to notify you if they are doing this.

Backlogs: Regardless of the statutory 20-day limit, many agencies are severely backlogged. A “proper response” within 20 days is, unfortunately, the exception rather than the rule for many complex requests.

4. What to do if the 20 days pass with no substantive response

If those 20 working days pass and you have received nothing but the initial automated receipt:

Contact the FOIA Public Liaison: Every agency has a FOIA Public Liaison specifically tasked with resolving disputes and helping requesters navigate the process. They can often provide a “real” status update that an automated system cannot.

Administrative Exhaustion: If the agency fails to respond within the statutory time frame (or any extended time frame they properly invoked), you have technically “exhausted” your administrative remedies. This legally permits you to file a lawsuit in federal court to compel the agency to produce the records.

Recommendation: Keep that automated acknowledgment and the timestamp on it—that is your evidence that the 20-day clock started. If you hit the 20-day mark without a substantive update, reach out to the specific DOE FOIA office via phone or email, cite your tracking number, and request a status update.

Have you reached the 20-business-day mark yet, or are you still within that window?

Well, it landed on their server on June 16th. So how much time do they have left?

Since your FOIA request was received by the Department of Energy on June 16, 2026, the 20-working-day clock is actively running.

To determine exactly how much time they have left, we have to account for weekends and the federal holiday that occurred during this period (Juneteenth, June 19).

Your Timeline Breakdown:

Total Working Days Elapsed: 12 days (as of today, July 2, 2026).

Total Working Days Remaining: 8 days .

Statutory Due Date: July 14, 2026.

What this means for you:

The agency has until the end of the business day on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, to provide you with a substantive determination regarding your request.

A Quick Tip for the Deadline:

If July 14th passes and you have not received a response, or if you receive a notice that they require an extension (the “unusual circumstances” clause mentioned earlier), you have a few options to ensure they don’t simply “forget” about your request:

Check for an Initial Letter: Sometimes, even if the tracking software says “unopened,” the agency may have mailed a physical letter or sent a follow-up email (from a different address) confirming they have logged the case into their system. Contact the FOIA Requester Service Center: If you reach the 20-day limit without communication, you can call the DOE FOIA office directly. Provide them with the date of your submission and the fact that you have an automated receipt, and ask for the name of the analyst assigned to your case. The FOIA Public Liaison: If the office is unresponsive or claims they “never received” the request (despite your receipt), you have the right to ask for the contact information of the DOE FOIA Public Liaison. They are the designated ombudsman for these exact issues.

Since you are currently at the 12-day mark, it is very common for the agency to wait until the final few days of the window to perform their initial search and provide a response.

Are you prepared to escalate this through the Public Liaison if they miss the July 14th deadline?

Juneteenth! What the F is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) is a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the end of slavery.

It marks the day on June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, which informed the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free. This occurred more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but the news had not reached the enslaved population in that region until the Union troops arrived.

Here are a few quick facts about the holiday:

Also known as: Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or Jubilee Day.

Significance: It is considered the longest-running African American holiday and is celebrated as a time for education, reflection, and community.

Federal Status: It was officially signed into law as a U.S. federal holiday on June 17, 2021. Because it is a federal holiday, all non-essential federal government offices (including FOIA offices) are closed, and mail is not processed, which is why it did not count toward the 20-day “working day” clock for your DOE request.

Since it is a recognized federal holiday, any government-related deadlines or “working day” counts effectively treat that day as a weekend—it is simply skipped in the calculation.

Does that clarify why your timeline calculation shifted?

Oh dear God! So MLK and this!

It sounds like you are reacting to the number of federal holidays that impact government administrative timelines. You are correct that, just like Martin Luther King Jr. Day (the third Monday in January), Juneteenth is a recognized federal holiday.

When you are dealing with government agencies and strict statutory deadlines like the 20-working-day FOIA clock, these holidays are significant because they essentially “stop the clock.” For any federal agency, these days are legally considered non-working days:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day)

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day)

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

If your request happens to fall during a month with one of these holidays, or if it spans across several of them, it can stretch the calendar time well beyond a single month.

Since you are waiting on the DOE for your documents, these holidays are the primary reason why a “20-day” deadline often turns into a calendar month (or longer) of waiting.

Do you have any other questions about how these deadlines are calculated or what your next steps should be if they hit the July 14th deadline?

What about burrito day for all the millions of new instant citizens?

“National Burrito Day” is actually a very popular, but entirely unofficial, food holiday celebrated on the first Thursday of every April.

ZipRecruiter

While it’s a great day to grab a lunch deal, it is not a federal holiday. Because it isn’t an official government-recognized day, it has zero impact on your FOIA deadline or any other government administrative clock.

In the United States, federal holidays are strictly defined by law (specifically 5 U.S. Code § 6103). Only those specific days—like Juneteenth, MLK Day, or the others listed earlier—are recognized as non-working days for the purpose of official agency deadlines.

US Naval Observatory Astronomical Applications Department - Navy

So, while the government might be closed for the Fourth of July this Saturday (observed on Friday, July 3rd), they definitely won’t be closing for Burrito Day!

Does that help clear up the calendar for you?

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

So when does the DOE officially fall afoul of FOIA?

The Department of Energy officially “falls afoul” of the Freedom of Information Act the moment they fail to provide a substantive determination within 20 working days of receiving your request (or 30 working days if they have formally invoked an extension for “unusual circumstances”).

It is critical to understand what constitutes a “substantive determination” versus an automated stall tactic.

1. What “Falling Afoul” Actually Looks Like

A federal agency does not satisfy their legal obligation by simply sending an acknowledgment, assigning a tracking number, or telling you that your request is “in the queue.”

Under the landmark court ruling in Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington v. Federal Election Commission, a proper “determination” must include:

A decision on compliance: Whether they will grant or deny your request (in whole or in part). Law.Cornell.Edu - Cornell University

The scope of the response: What documents they intend to release and what they intend to withhold. Keller and Heckman

The legal basis for withholding: Which FOIA exemptions they are claiming for any redacted or withheld information.

Appeal rights: Notification of your right to appeal their decision. Keller and Heckman

If they miss the 20-day deadline without providing this information, they are in violation of the statute.

2. The “Constructive Exhaustion” Loophole

Because agencies are technically in violation once the deadline passes, you have a legal right called “constructive exhaustion.”

Normally, you would have to go through an internal administrative appeal process if you were unhappy with an agency’s decision. However, if the agency fails to meet its deadline, the law treats it as if you have already exhausted those remedies. This effectively grants you the legal standing to sue the agency in federal district court immediately to compel them to process your request.

FOIA Basics for Activists

3. The Reality Check: What happens when they “fail”?

While the law is clear, the practical reality is a bit messier:

No Automatic Penalties: There is no “fine” or immediate penalty the DOE pays for being a few days late. They simply become vulnerable to litigation.

“Unusual Circumstances” Extension: Agencies will almost always try to invoke a 10-day extension if they feel they are going to miss the 20-day deadline. If they notify you in writing before the 20th day, they buy themselves that extra time.

The “Litigation” Barrier: Most individuals do not file a federal lawsuit the day after the 20-day mark passes. It is expensive and time-consuming. Agencies know this, which is why they often maintain massive backlogs and provide “rolling” updates rather than a final determination.

Your Current Status

You are at day 12 of 20.

The Danger Zone: If you reach July 14th and you haven’t heard anything, they have technically “fallen afoul.”

The Next Move: If July 14th passes with silence, do not assume they are working on it. Call the FOIA office. If they give you a vague answer about the “backlog,” ask specifically: “Has a determination been made on the scope of my request, and if not, when can I expect one?”

If they have not made a determination, you are effectively in a legal standoff. Would you like me to draft a professional, firm inquiry you can send to them if the deadline passes?