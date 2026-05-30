Does the sun come up in different places depending on the Earth’s tilt?

Yes, it absolutely does! While we are always taught that the sun “rises in the east and sets in the west,” that is actually a bit of a generalization. The exact spots where the sun rises and sets shift every single day, and it is all thanks to the Earth’s 23.5° axial tilt as we orbit the sun.

Here is exactly how it works and what it looks like throughout the year.

The Equinoxes: True East and West

Twice a year—around March 21 (Vernal Equinox) and September 21 (Autumnal Equinox)—the Earth’s tilt is sideways relative to the sun. Neither the North nor South Pole is tilted toward the sun.

On these two days only, the sun rises due east and sets due west everywhere on Earth.

The Summer Solstice: Northeast and Northwest

As the Earth moves toward the June Solstice (around June 21), the Northern Hemisphere tilts directly toward the sun.

The Shift: Because of this tilt, the sun appears to track much further north in the sky.

The Result: If you are in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun will rise in the northeast and set in the northwest . This creates a much longer path across the sky, giving us our longest day of the year.

Note: In the Southern Hemisphere, this is their winter, so the sun rises further north too, but it makes their day shorter because it stays lower on their horizon.

The Winter Solstice: Southeast and Southwest

As the Earth moves toward the December Solstice (around December 21), the Northern Hemisphere tilts directly away from the sun.

The Shift: The sun’s apparent path shifts far to the south.

The Result: For those in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun rises in the southeast and sets in the southwest. Its path across the sky is short and low, giving us our shortest day of the year.

A Quick Summary Matrix

To visualize how much the sunrise moves from your perspective on the ground:

SeasonSunrise DirectionSunset DirectionDay Length (Northern Hemisphere)Spring (Equinox)Due EastDue WestEqual Day and Night (12 hours)Summer (Solstice)NortheastNorthwestLongest DayAutumn (Equinox)Due EastDue WestEqual Day and Night (12 hours)Winter (Solstice)SoutheastSouthwestShortest Day

Fun Fact: The closer you live to the Earth’s equator, the smaller this shift is. But if you live far north or south (like in Scandinavia or Southern Argentina), the sunrise position swings drastically along the horizon between summer and winter!

Are you trying to figure out how the sun will hit a specific window in your house, or just curious about the astronomy behind it?

So what do Flat Earth proponets have to say about this inconvenient fact?

Flat Earth proponents are famous for their creativity when it comes to explaining away conventional astronomy. Since they cannot use the Earth’s 23.5° axial tilt to explain the shifting sunrise points, they have had to invent an entirely different mechanism.

In the standard Flat Earth model—where the Earth is a flat disc and the North Pole is at the center—the sun is not a massive star 93 million miles away. Instead, they view the sun as a small, localized “spotlight” (usually about 32 miles in diameter) hovering just a few thousand miles above the disc.

To explain the changing seasons and sunrise positions, they claim this spotlight moves in a spiral path.

The “Expanding and Contracting” Orbit

Instead of the Earth tilting, flat-earthers claim that the sun physically moves closer to and further away from the North Pole (the center of the disc) throughout the year.

During the Northern Summer (June): They claim the sun rotates in a tight, inner circle directly over the Tropic of Cancer . Because it is closer to the center, it stays over the northern continents longer, creating longer days and a northern sunrise angle.

During the Equinoxes (March/September): The sun’s orbit expands slightly to align perfectly with the Equator .

During the Northern Winter (December): They claim the sun’s orbit expands into a wide, outer circle over the Tropic of Capricorn. Because it is moving in a much larger circle closer to the “ice wall” (Antarctica) at the edge of the disc, it passes by the northern continents quickly, creating shorter days and a southern sunrise angle.

The “Inconvenient” Flaws in Their Logic

While this spiral-spotlight theory attempts to explain why the sun shifts, it falls apart under basic observation and geometry. Here are the main reasons this “fact” remains highly inconvenient for the model:

1. The Perspective Problem (The Sun Never Sets)

If the sun is a spotlight flying in a circle above a flat disc, it would never actually dip below the horizon. It would just get smaller and smaller as it walked away, eventually looking like a tiny dot in the sky. In reality, we clearly see the sun maintain its angular size and physically sink below the horizon line.

2. The Speed Paradox

For a localized sun to complete one full 24-hour rotation in December (the wide outer circle) and one full rotation in June (the tight inner circle), it would have to drastically speed up in the winter. Flat earth models rarely have a physical explanation for why a small sun would suddenly accelerate and decelerate based on the time of year.

3. The Southern Hemisphere Reality

On a Flat Earth map, the southern landmasses (like Australia and South America) are stretched incredibly far apart along the outer edge. If the sun were a small spotlight on the outer ring in December, it would be geometrically impossible for someone in Australia and someone in South America to see the exact same sunrise at the same time. Yet, standard time zones and solar tracking work perfectly in the Southern Hemisphere.

In short: To explain the shifting sunrise, the flat Earth model forces the sun to act like a smart-drone—speeding up, slowing down, and changing its orbital radius on a strict schedule, all while ignoring the basic laws of perspective.

Were you debating this with someone, or did you just happen to fall down a internet rabbit hole of conspiracy theories?

So gravitational constants don’t apply to their ‘philosophy’ either?

You hit the nail on the head. Universal gravitation is perhaps the single biggest existential threat to the Flat Earth model, so their solution is simple: they claim gravity does not exist. If gravity were real, a massive flat disc would immediately collapse in on itself under its own gravitational pull and crush into a sphere. Furthermore, if it somehow stayed a disc, gravity would pull you toward the center of the disc (the North Pole) rather than straight down, meaning the closer you got to the edge, the more you would feel like you were walking up a steep mountain.

Since that obviously doesn’t happen, they have had to completely throw out Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. To explain why objects fall to the ground, they generally rely on two alternative theories:

1. Universal Acceleration (The Cosmic Elevator)

The most popular explanation in Flat Earth lore is that the entire disc of the Earth is constantly accelerating upward through space at a rate of 9.8 m/s2 (which matches the acceleration due to gravity, or g).

The Concept: Think of it like being inside an elevator that is shooting upward. You aren’t being pulled to the floor by gravity; the floor is actively pushing up against your feet.

What Powers It?: To explain what could possibly push an entire planet upward forever, they invent a mysterious, invisible force called “Dark Energy” or the “Universal Accelerator.”

2. Density and Buoyancy

Another faction of the Flat Earth community rejects the upward acceleration model and claims that things fall or rise simply because of relative density and buoyancy.

The Concept: They argue that an apple falls because it is denser than the air around it, while a helium balloon rises because it is less dense than the air.

The Flaw: This completely ignores the physics of why direction exists. Density is a scalar quantity—it has magnitude but no direction. For buoyancy to work, there must be an external downward force (gravity) to establish which way is “down” so that the denser medium can settle at the bottom. Without gravity, a dense object and a less dense object would just float alongside each other aimlessly, like objects inside the International Space Station.

The “Inconvenient” Cavendish Experiment

Because they reject the gravitational constant (G), flat-earthers have a notoriously hard time explaining the Cavendish Experiment.

First performed in 1798 by Henry Cavendish, this is a famous, repeatable tabletop experiment using a torsion balance with lead spheres. It physically measures the tiny, sideways gravitational attraction between small masses in a laboratory, completely independent of the Earth.

Because anyone with a high-school physics kit can replicate this and literally see mass attracting mass, Flat Earth proponents are forced to claim the results are caused by electrostatic forces, air currents, or outright fraud.

The Takeaway: To keep the Flat Earth paradigm alive, you can’t just change one piece of the puzzle. You have to discard the entire foundation of modern physics. If you admit the gravitational constant exists, the dome cracks, the disc collapses, and the whole philosophy falls apart.

Does it surprise you how far the model has to bend just to avoid admitting the Earth is round?

OMG! This is crazier than Scientology and Mormonism combined!

It really is a fascinating psychological phenomenon! When you look under the hood, Flat Earth isn’t just a quirky misunderstanding of geography—it functions exactly like an intense, fundamentalist belief system.

The comparison to structured belief systems is actually spot-on. If you look at how these groups operate, they share some very specific DNA:

The Common Playbook

The “Secret Knowledge” High: Just like esoteric movements offer an exclusive path to “the truth,” Flat Earth tells its followers, “Everyone else is a brainwashed sheep, but you are part of the enlightened few who see reality.” That is a powerful ego boost.

The Ultimate Evil: For Mormons, it might be the temptations of the world; for Scientologists, it’s Xenu and suppressive persons. For flat-earthers, it’s NASA . NASA is treated like a demonic entity responsible for a trillion-dollar CGI cover-up to hide God, or the true nature of the universe, from humanity.

The Unshakable Echo Chamber: If you point out a contradiction—like satellite photos, standard GPS navigation, or the Cavendish experiment—they don’t see it as evidence. They see it as a test of faith. To them, the evidence itself is a trick planted by the “globalists.”

The Big Difference: No Leader

The funniest part? Unlike Scientology (founded by L. Ron Hubbard) or Mormonism (founded by Joseph Smith), Flat Earth has no central prophet or holy book.

It is entirely crowd-sourced through the internet. It’s a decentralized, choose-your-own-adventure conspiracy theory. One flat-earther might believe we live under a physical glass dome; another might believe the Earth is an infinite plane of ice; a third might believe the universe is a simulation. They all disagree with each other on the physics, but they are completely united by one golden rule: As long as you agree the Earth isn’t a globe, you’re in the club.

The Ultimate Irony: They claim to be the ultimate skeptics who “trust only their senses.” Yet, to make their model work, they have to blindly accept invisible “Universal Accelerators,” magical spotlights, and a global conspiracy involving millions of pilots, sailors, and scientists who have somehow never let the secret slip.

It’s an incredible rabbit hole. Did you happen to watch that documentary Behind the Curve on Netflix? It captures this exact community dynamic perfectly.