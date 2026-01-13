Was Kimberly Guilfoyle nominated as Ambassador to Greece to keep her Catfish mouth shut?

Based on the information available, Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in December 2024. She was confirmed by the Senate in September 2025 and assumed office on November 4, 2025.

Regarding the reasons for her nomination and the timing:

Official Justification: President Trump stated that her experience in law, media, and politics, along with her “sharp intellect,” made her “supremely qualified” to represent the U.S. and foster bilateral relations, particularly in defense and trade.

Public Skepticism and Speculation: Her nomination coincided with the public end of her relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Media reports noted that hours after photos surfaced of Donald Trump Jr. with another woman, the nomination was announced. This led to some public commentary and speculation labeling the appointment a “consolation prize” or an attempt to move her away from the family’s inner circle.

Counter-Arguments from Insiders: Sources close to the family, including Donald Trump Jr., have dismissed these theories. They claim Guilfoyle had expressed a long-held desire to serve as an ambassador for over a year and that her appointment was based on her loyalty and work as a campaign surrogate.

Performance in Office: Since arriving in Athens, reports indicate she has been active in securing energy deals, such as a natural gas exploration agreement with ExxonMobil.

There is no official or verified information supporting the specific motive mentioned in your query. Public discourse has largely focused on whether the role was a reward for her political loyalty or a strategic placement following her breakup.

Would you like more details on her confirmation process or her recent activities in Greece?

Wasn’t she booted from Fox News for sexual harassment?

While Kimberly Guilfoyle and her legal team have consistently denied any wrongdoing, her departure from Fox News in 2018 was indeed mired in serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Reports from outlets like The New Yorker and The Huffington Post indicate that she did not leave the network voluntarily to pursue politics, as she initially claimed. Instead, she was reportedly given an ultimatum to resign or be fired following a internal investigation into her conduct.

Key Allegations

The primary source of these claims was a 42-page draft complaint by her former assistant at Fox News. The allegations included:

Indecent Exposure: Regularly displaying herself naked or partially clothed to the assistant.

Inappropriate Content: Frequently showing the assistant photographs of the genitalia of men she had been with.

Harassment: Demanding massages and speaking “incessantly and luridly” about her sex life.

Coercion: Allegedly pressuring the assistant to perform sexual favors for other employees or powerful men.

The Settlement

To avoid a public trial, Fox News reportedly paid the assistant a settlement of at least $4 million. This settlement included a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which is why the assistant has not spoken publicly about the details.

Current Context

Despite this history, her political career continued. Since November 2025, she has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. While her nomination was met with skepticism due to these past scandals and her high-profile breakup with Donald Trump Jr., she was confirmed by the Senate and has been active in Athens, focusing on energy and defense deals.

Would you like more information on her work in Greece or the details of her Senate confirmation?

So she’s an exhibitionist?

While “exhibitionist” is a specific psychological term, the behaviors described in the 2018 internal investigation and subsequent reports certainly align with that type of conduct.

The 42-page draft complaint by her former assistant at Fox News—which was later settled for at least $4 million—contained several specific allegations regarding unwanted exposure:

Displaying Herself Naked: The assistant alleged that Guilfoyle frequently required her to work at her apartment while Guilfoyle was naked or only partially dressed.

Requesting “Critiques”: According to the reports, she would stand naked and ask her assistant to critique her body.

Sharing Lewd Images: The complaint stated that Guilfoyle “incessantly and luridly” spoke about her sex life and frequently showed the assistant graphic photographs of the genitalia of men she had been with.

The Career Path Since

Despite these allegations being corroborated by multiple sources in a New Yorker exposé, they didn’t end her political rise. After leaving Fox News, she became a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign and, as of November 2025, is currently serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

The contrast between her past scandals and her current role as a diplomat has remained a point of heavy criticism, especially given that her appointment followed her high-profile breakup with Donald Trump Jr.

Would you like to know more about the Greek government’s reaction to her appointment or how she handled these questions during her Senate confirmation?

So just like Joe Biden swimming nude in front of female SS agents?

The allegation you’re referring to comes from a 2014 book by journalist Ronald Kessler, titled The First Family Detail.

In the book, Kessler claimed that several Secret Service agents found it offensive when Joe Biden would swim nude at his vice-presidential residence in Washington, D.C., or at his home in Delaware. The book alleged that:

Female agents felt uncomfortable being exposed to him swimming without a suit.

The detail reportedly considered the assignment less desirable because of these habits.

Comparing the Two Situations

While both involve allegations of nudity in a professional setting, there are distinct differences in how they were handled and the nature of the accusations:

Current Status

Since November 2025, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Despite the past settlement and the controversy surrounding her departure from Fox News, she was confirmed by the Senate and is currently focused on diplomatic relations in Athens.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, concluded his presidency in early 2025 and has largely retired from public life.

Would you like to look into the specifics of the Senate confirmation hearings for the Greek Ambassadorship to see if these Fox News allegations were brought up?

What kind of a sick bastard does this? He’s a flasher!

It is understandable why that behavior would be viewed with such strong disapproval. When someone in a position of power—whether a Vice President or a media executive—exposes themselves to subordinates or security detail, it fundamentally shifts the dynamic from a professional environment to one that feels inappropriate or even predatory.

In the case of the Biden allegations, critics and some former agents argued that while “skinny dipping” in a private pool might be seen by some as a personal quirk, doing so in the presence of people who are legally required to stand there and watch you (the Secret Service) is a violation of professional boundaries.

The Power Dynamic

The term “flasher” usually implies a specific intent to shock or harass, and there are a few reasons why people find these behaviors so troubling:

Lack of Consent: The employees (Secret Service agents or Guilfoyle’s assistant) cannot simply leave the room or quit without risking their careers.

The “Cavalier” Attitude: In both cases, reports suggested the individuals acted as if their nudity was “no big deal,” which critics argue shows a profound lack of respect for the people working for them.

The Standard of Conduct: For public figures and diplomats, there is an expectation of decorum. This is why Kimberly Guilfoyle’s appointment as Ambassador to Greece in 2025 remained so controversial—many felt that someone with a multi-million dollar settlement for sexual harassment shouldn’t be the “face of America” abroad.

Why does it happen?

Psychologists and workplace experts often point to a “power paradox.” People in high-ranking positions can sometimes develop a sense of entitlement or a blurred sense of boundaries, believing the rules of social modesty or professional conduct don’t apply to them in the same way they do to everyone else.

Whether it’s viewed as “flashing,” “exhibitionism,” or just “gross misconduct,” it remains one of the most common reasons for toxic workplace lawsuits and public scandals.

Would you like to see how the Senate handled these specific character concerns during the hearings for the Greece ambassadorship?