Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFirst he blocks me, then he rips off my material. Pathetic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFirst he blocks me, then he rips off my material. Pathetic!Timothy WineyApr 10, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFirst he blocks me, then he rips off my material. Pathetic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareSteve Kirsch's newsletterCan ChatGPT be redpilled on the COVID vaccine?Executive summary…Read morean hour ago · 42 likes · 18 comments · Steve Kirsch2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFirst he blocks me, then he rips off my material. Pathetic!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Never mind. I put in a good word for you and your substack on his comments ~ just to be irritating. : )