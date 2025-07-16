Timothy’s Newsletter

Jewell
3h

IMO, the attack on Iran had little to do with suspected nuclear weapons but was about regime change (they even introduced their selected new leader for Iran to be interviewed on various news channels). They have been preparing for this for decades and will not stop. Had they actually believed Iran had nuclear weapons - they would never have attacked. How many nuclear capable countries have been attacked? It looks to be a great deterrent - regardless if NWs work. Access to oil/gas and resources have played a major role in conflicts in the past and will continue as long as international bankers run this world and money and power are the real God. No doubt discovery of the massive gas field off of Gaza (which belonged to Palestine) played a role in the timing of 10/7/23. Israel had plans to work with other Arab countries (which are led by puppets) to develop it in 2024 there also is the long term plan of the Ben Gurion canal and Greater Israel (Oded Yinon's Plan) with the seat of the new UN in Jerusalem. I don't think free energy will change "human" nature. IMHO, Christianity was corrupted over 1700 years ago for political reasons. Perhaps new wine should never have been poured into old wineskins.

https://binkylarue.substack.com/p/jewish-supremacist-quotes

The Interview with Perloff is pretty good. https://jamesperloff.net/news/appearing-on-the-flipside-to-discuss-christian-zionism/

