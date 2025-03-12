Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFighting BugCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFighting BugTimothy WineyMar 12, 20254Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFighting BugCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareI am currently fighting a very, very nasty bug. Never had this constellation of symptoms, in this order, before. I guess I let my guard down… I’ll be prepared next time!4Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterFighting BugCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
I have been busy installing a 6' high chain link fence in preparation for black fly season.