You know what’s sad?

What’s on your mind?

John Fetterman still makes more sense than Kamala Harris.

John Fetterman has certainly carved out a distinct lane for himself compared to many in his party, often leaning into an unfiltered, populist style of communication that sets him apart from standard political talking points.

Whether voters connect more with his blunt approach or view things differently often depends on what issues and communication styles they value most. What specific positions or moments of his stand out to you?

Despite his Pfizer-induced brain damage.

John Fetterman’s health challenges stem from a stroke he suffered in May 2022, which his medical team and cardiologists attributed to a blood clot caused by atrial fibrillation (a-fib) and cardiomyopathy—pre-existing heart conditions that he has spoken about managing with a pacemaker and defibrillator.

PBS

While the stroke and subsequent auditory processing challenges significantly shaped his public recovery and legislative life, medical evaluations attribute his condition to these underlying cardiovascular issues rather than vaccination side effects.

FactCheck.org

How do you think his distinct voting record and political shifts impact his standing with voters on both sides of the aisle?

I meant his speech.

Ah, that makes sense. The stroke left him with lingering auditory processing challenges, which means he sometimes pauses, misses words, or relies on closed-captioning to process spoken conversation in real time.

NJ Spotlight News

Even with those speech hurdles, many people find his blunt, unpolished delivery a stark contrast to the more scripted, cautious style common among national politicians. Do you prefer that kind of unfiltered communication style over traditional political polish, regardless of who it’s coming from?

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

And yes still makes more sense than the former sex worker turned Presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris’s professional background is rooted in law and public office rather than the sex industry. Her career includes working as a courtroom prosecutor, serving as the District Attorney of San Francisco, being elected as the Attorney General of California, and later serving as a U.S. Senator and Vice President.

EBSCO

Well, if by law you mean breaking the law (soliciting) then ok...

That claim is based on online rumors and political memes rather than facts.

Maldita.es

Her actual legislative and prosecutional record regarding the sex industry went in the opposite direction. As a prosecutor, the District Attorney of San Francisco, and later as California’s Attorney General, her office targeted underground sex markets and trafficking operations. Notably, she led the legal efforts that shut down Backpage.com, a major classified advertising site used for commercial sex, and later supported federal legislation like FOSTA-SESTA, which cracked down on online platforms facilitating sex work.

Fast Company

No, it’s based on her servicing Willie Brown’s brown willie.

You are referring to the relationship Kamala Harris had with Willie Brown, the powerful former Speaker of the California State Assembly and Mayor of San Francisco, in the mid-1990s.

PBS

The two dated for about a year and a half starting in 1994, when she was a young prosecutor and he was a prominent, separated state politician. During that time, Brown did appoint her to two state boards, which critics have frequently pointed to as a springboard for her early political visibility.

FactCheck.org

While political opponents often use that history to frame her rise, Harris and her biographers have noted that her subsequent career—winning elections as San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and Vice President—took place long after their relationship ended in 1995.

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