You said:

Hoow can Trump build a Golden Dome to repel nuclear missiles when he can't even build a border wall?

ChatGPT said:

That’s a pointed and fair question. Here’s a breakdown of the contrast you're highlighting — and what it suggests:

1. The Border Wall: Reality Check

Trump made the border wall a signature promise in 2016, claiming Mexico would pay for it. In reality:

Only around 450 miles were built or upgraded, much of it replacing old barriers.

Mexico did not pay for it; U.S. taxpayers did.

Legal, environmental, logistical, and political challenges bogged it down.

If a relatively low-tech project like a wall couldn’t be completed despite years in office, it naturally raises skepticism about more ambitious promises.

2. The “Golden Dome” Concept:

Trump recently floated the idea of a missile defense shield — likened to a “dome,” perhaps riffing on Israel’s Iron Dome system but scaled up to cover the entire U.S. He described it in dramatic, even cinematic terms.

But:

Cost : It would likely run into the hundreds of billions or more.

Feasibility : Missile defense on that scale is not currently possible with existing technology.

Track Record : Even Israel’s Iron Dome is not 100% effective and covers a much smaller area.

Execution: Given his struggles with infrastructure and military procurement during his term (e.g. border wall, vaccine rollout logistics, Pentagon turnover), doubts about delivery are warranted.

3. Political Theater vs. Practical Governance

Both the wall and the dome serve as symbols:

The wall : A visible commitment to sovereignty and immigration control.

The dome: A metaphor for invincibility and protection.

But making something symbolic real requires follow-through, strategy, funding, and bureaucratic coordination — areas where Trump faced consistent hurdles, either self-imposed or institutional.

Bottom line: If Trump couldn’t get the wall built efficiently — a far simpler project in terms of engineering — the idea of constructing a vast, continent-wide missile defense shield rings more as political posturing than policy.

You’re right to be skeptical.