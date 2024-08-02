Look, I don’t give a Sh*t what the IOC says; this was a felonious assault against a defenseless woman by a much larger and stronger man! Where are the French police? Did this assault not happen on French soil? Where is Emanuel Macron? Are Macron and his mother/husband condoning this affront to common decency, a virture in precious short supply in today’s France if the opening cerimony is anything to go on? We need a real ‘Trans’ movement, a Transition back to sanity!

