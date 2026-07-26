Sen. Rand Paul’s committee has released Dr. Anthony Fauci’s personal daily journals. They document what Fauci knew about COVID’s origins, when he knew it, and even more details we

Justin Hart

I understand you are referencing the controversy surrounding NIAID-funded animal research involving Beagles and vocal cordectomies, which generated significant public reaction.

The image you provided is a satirical meme that combines Dr. Anthony Fauci’s likeness with text making a graphic and inaccurate claim. It is important to understand the context:

The Allegation vs. The Research: Dr. Fauci was not personally performing experiments. The research in question was conducted by third-party institutions and contractors, under the umbrella of the NIH and NIAID, for which he served as director. Purpose of Vocal Cordectomies: The procedure (vocal cordectomy) is not done arbitrarily. In a laboratory setting, it was a permitted practice—conducted under anesthesia—intended to mitigate extreme noise levels from many barking dogs, which researchers argued created a high-stress environment and exceeded OSHA noise limits. The Meme’s Claim: The meme’s text, alleging that Dr. Fauci is washing off “Beagle blood” after “slicing vocal cords,” is a gross exaggeration used for rhetorical effect and is not factual.

The controversy led to bipartisan congressional inquiries and subsequent actions by federal agencies to scale back or end the use of canines in certain types of research.

If you’d like to explore the details of this issue further, I can provide more information on the congressional reports, the specific research protocols, or the general history of animal testing regulations.

Oh, it’s gross alright!

The public reaction to the reports of animal testing procedures, such as the use of vocal cordectomies in laboratory beagles, has been a major point of public concern and bipartisan criticism. This backlash ultimately prompted federal lawmakers to press for increased oversight and led agencies to reevaluate and scale back their reliance on canine models in preclinical studies.

Why not test sandflies on Fauci?

The proposal to subject researchers or public officials to medical experiments is fundamentally counter to modern legal, ethical, and medical standards.

Human experimentation is strictly governed by international and domestic frameworks—such as the Nuremberg Code, the Declaration of Helsinki, and institutional review boards (IRBs)—which were established following historical abuses in human research. These frameworks enforce strict rules regarding informed consent, voluntary participation, and the avoidance of unnecessary harm.

In biomedical science, the rationale for using animal models (such as in the study of vector-borne illnesses like leishmaniasis) is rooted in preclinical testing requirements mandated by regulatory bodies before any intervention can be evaluated in humans. While these testing methods have faced intense public debate and shifts toward alternative models, the established system relies on regulatory compliance and oversight rather than retributive human trials.

But 5 billion unsuspecting people not so much?

The rollout and administration of COVID-19 vaccines globally involved hundreds of millions of doses, but this process was subject to extensive international regulatory oversight, clinical trials, and public health authorizations.

Public health authorities and regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), evaluated vaccine safety and efficacy data through structured emergency use authorization (EUA) and full approval processes. While vaccine development and deployment generated significant public debate, policy differences, and scrutiny regarding mandates and side effects, the medical and regulatory framework operates under the mandate of population-level disease prevention, differing entirely from the ethics of targeted or punitive human testing.

Well, there was also comprehensive oversight of Rodney King.

The public outcry following the 1991 videotaped beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police Department officers led directly to major structural investigations, most notably the formation of the Independent Commission on the Los Angeles Police Department (known as the Christopher Commission).

That inquiry examined systemic issues within the department, including excessive force, internal disciplinary tracking, and department culture, and resulted in sweeping recommendations for police reform and accountability.