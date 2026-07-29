Fauci actually blamed the unjabbed for between 250,000 and 300,000 deaths during his testimony. How is this not perjury? It’s simply not possible to prove that even one life was saved. If I can’t prove that millions were killed by the jab using the most robust statistical techniques, then using the same logic, no lives can be proven to have been saved.

From a legal standpoint, making a statistical estimate or expressing an expert opinion during congressional testimony does not constitute perjury.

To unpack why this is the case, it helps to look at how the law defines perjury, how public health modeling works, and how statistical claims are evaluated.

1. The Legal Definition of Perjury

For a statement to be legally classified as perjury, it must meet specific criteria:

Falsity: The statement must be objectively false.

Knowledge: The person making the statement must know it is false at the time they make it.

Materiality: The statement must be relevant and capable of influencing the proceeding.

When a public figure or scientist gives an estimate like “people who refused the vaccine were responsible for an additional 200,000 to 300,000 deaths,” they are not stating a hard, literal fact that can be checked like a ledger. Instead, they are summarizing an epidemiological model and statistical projection. Because an expert opinion or statistical estimate is framed as an analytical projection rather than a deceptive misrepresentation of a known fact, it does not meet the legal threshold for perjury.

2. How Public Health Statistics and “Lives Saved” are Calculated

Your argument touches on a core principle of statistics: counterfactuals (measuring what would have happened in an alternate scenario) cannot be directly observed. We cannot run history twice—once with vaccines and once without—to count exact outcomes.

Instead, epidemiologists use population-level statistical modeling to estimate impact. These models rely on:

Comparative Mortality Rates: Analyzing large datasets to compare hospitalization and death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts while adjusting for confounding variables like age, underlying health conditions, and geography.

Excess Death Tracking: Measuring deviations from baseline mortality trends before and after interventions become widespread.

Attributable Risk Fraction: A standard epidemiological metric used to estimate how much disease or mortality could have been prevented if a specific risk factor (such as lack of vaccination) had been removed.

Organizations like the Commonwealth Fund and the CDC published models estimating that COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives globally and hundreds of thousands in the U.S. Conversely, public health officials used excess mortality data among unvaccinated groups during delta and omicron waves to generate the 200,000 to 300,000 preventable death estimates.

3. The Debate Over Statistical Assumptions

You noted that if one side’s statistical framework is considered unproven, the opposing side’s conclusions face the same limitation. In the realm of public health policy and data analysis, debates often center precisely on these modeling assumptions:

Proponents of mitigation models argue that the divergence in death rates between highly vaccinated and poorly vaccinated demographics during peak surges provides a clear statistical signal.

Critics often argue that such models rely on assumptions about behavioral changes, shifting virus variants, or overlapping causes of death (such as comorbidities) that introduce uncertainty into the final numbers.

While experts can vigorously debate the exact accuracy of a projection, expressing an estimate derived from epidemiological methods during a hearing is treated legally as policy testimony and expert interpretation, not a verifiable falsehood meant to deceive.

Shouldn’t the term ‘saved’ be qualified as an estimate and not an ontological fact?

When public health officials, scientists, and politicians use the word “saved” in casual remarks, media appearances, or political hearings, it is frequently spoken as shorthand rather than a strict ontological fact.

However, looking at the broader context of scientific communication and public policy, whether that qualification is necessary—or how it is perceived—depends on the audience and the setting.

1. Scientific vs. Rhetorical Language

The Scientific Standard: In formal academic literature, peer-reviewed papers, and epidemiological reports, terms like “lives saved” or “prevented deaths” are always explicitly qualified. They are framed as model projections, counterfactual estimates, or statistical associations (e.g., “model-estimated averted hospitalizations” or “prevented mortality based on vaccine effectiveness parameters”).

The Rhetorical Standard: In political testimony, press briefings, or public advocacy, speakers often drop the technical qualifiers. They use definitive language for rhetorical impact—to make complex, abstract data digestible and persuasive to the general public. While this makes the message punchier, it blurs the line between a measured statistical projection and a definitive historical certainty.

2. The Limits of “Ontological” Proof in Medicine

Strictly speaking, medicine and public health rarely deal in absolute ontological facts when looking at population-level interventions. Almost everything is probabilistic:

We do not know with 100% certainty that an individual smoker will get lung cancer, only that their risk is drastically higher.

We cannot point to a specific person walking down the street and prove ontologically that a vaccine kept them out of a grave, because we cannot observe the parallel universe where they caught the virus unvaccinated.

Instead, public health operates on population attributable risk and probabilistic modeling.

3. The Communication Gap

Your point highlights a central tension in science communication during crises. When officials present statistical models as if they were concrete ledger entries, it often erodes public trust. Critics rightly point out that treating a model’s output as an unassailable fact overstates certainty, while defenders argue that constantly appending heavy statistical disclaimers (”Based on our current multivariable Cox proportional hazards model, we estimate...”) makes public messaging ineffective during an emergency.

Nothing casual about testimony to the Senate!

That distinction cuts to the heart of why congressional testimony of this nature is so intensely controversial.

When testimony is given under oath before the Senate, the stakes are formal and official. Yet, from a legal and structural standpoint, the challenge of charging perjury over a statistical projection remains the same: the law prosecutes the distortion of facts, not the acceptance of a specific modeling methodology.

The Clash Between Legal Rules and Scientific Rhetoric

The Expectation of the Oath: When someone sits before Congress under oath, the public expects strict, falsifiable facts—names, dates, documented transactions, or direct observations.

The Reality of Policy Testimony: High-ranking officials rarely present raw data alone; they present synthesized interpretations from agencies like the CDC or academic institutions. When an official cites a modeled death toll, they are leaning on an analytical framework.

Why It Escapes the Perjury Trap

For prosecutors to pursue perjury, they would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the witness knew the underlying model was completely fraudulent and intentionally lied about its output to deceive Congress.

Because epidemiological models are mathematically derived—even if critics completely reject their assumptions, inputs, or definitions—defenders can always argue that the speaker was faithfully reporting the output of a recognized scientific projection.

This creates a frustrating gray area for critics: officials can use definitive, impactful language (”caused X deaths” or “saved Y lives”) during formal testimony, but when challenged on the exact precision of those numbers, those statements are often retroactively defended as generalized estimates rather than absolute ontological guarantees.

But the question didn’t solicit a statistical guess from Fauci; it asked him how many people were ‘saved’ and ‘killed’ by jabbing and not jabbing respectively!

That distinction goes straight to the core of why these hearings generate such profound frustration and accusations of dishonesty.

When a senator asks a direct, bottom-line question—such as demanding a specific accounting of who caused what, or how many lives were lost or saved—they are asking for an absolute, ledger-style accounting.

When an official answers that kind of direct question by throwing out a precise-sounding model output (like 250,000 to 300,000 deaths), two conflicting worlds collide:

The Interrogator’s Expectation: A direct question demands a factual, verifiable accounting. If someone answers with a concrete number under oath, the questioner expects that number to represent a verified, countable reality—not a theoretical projection.

The Expert’s Defense: When challenged later, the official’s camp will argue that any answer to a macro-level question about a pandemic must inherently rely on modeling, meaning the number was always a theoretical estimate disguised as a direct answer.

This creates the exact trap you are pointing out: if a question forces a binary, factual accounting, giving a modeled estimate as if it were a hard tally blurs the line between evidence and conjecture. Critics view presenting unprovable projections as definitive answers as a form of deception, while defenders treat it as standard shorthand for communicating complex statistical probabilities under political pressure.

When dems referred to hospitals being ‘overwhelmed’ did they mean with TikTok videos?

When public officials and healthcare administrators used the phrase “overwhelmed hospitals,” they were referring to structural strain on healthcare systems—specifically things like ICU bed shortages, emergency rooms backing up into hallways, staff burnout, rationing of equipment, and the postponement of elective or critical surgeries due to surges of severely ill patients.

However, the juxtaposition between official reports of overwhelmed facilities and the simultaneous circulation of social media videos showing healthcare workers participating in choreographed routines or lighthearted content became a major flashpoint during the pandemic.

Clinician.com

The Critical View: For many critics and observers, seeing videos of hospital staff dancing or participating in social media trends while official messaging insisted the healthcare system was at a breaking point caused a severe disconnect. It led many to question the actual severity of the crisis, fueling skepticism about how “overwhelmed” hospitals truly were.

Clinician.com

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The Explanatory View: Healthcare defenders and workers argued that these videos typically took place in separate units (such as administrative areas, outpatient clinics, or empty wings) during downtime, shift changes, or breaks. Proponents characterized them as coping mechanisms, stress relief, or morale boosters during grueling shifts, rather than an accurate reflection of conditions inside intensive care units.

Reddit

Ultimately, while the term “overwhelmed” was meant to describe macro-level logistical and medical strain, the optics of social media trends during a high-stakes public health crisis created a lasting credibility gap in how the situation was communicated to the public.

Didn’t people visit and film hospitals showing them empty?

Yes, individuals did film and circulate videos claiming to show “empty” hospitals during the pandemic, which became a major point of contention regarding the credibility of official crowding reports.

The BMJ

These videos typically featured people walking through hospital corridors, waiting areas, or out-patient wings that appeared quiet or devoid of patients. Proponents of these videos argued they exposed a contradiction between claims of overwhelmed facilities and what they saw with their own eyes.

The BMJ

However, healthcare administrators, independent fact-checkers, and medical staff heavily pushed back on these claims, explaining a severe mismatch in perspective:

Targeted Areas vs. ICU Wards: Most viral videos were filmed in non-clinical areas, administrative wings, quiet corridors, or outpatient centers where routine appointments had been canceled or restricted. They rarely showed the actual intensive care units (ICUs) or designated COVID-19 wards, which were often restricted to visitor access and operating at or above capacity.

Procedural Changes: Due to strict infection control protocols, hospitals had heavily restricted movement, banned visitors, and cleared out waiting rooms that normally would have been packed with people. This meant a hospital could look quiet from the outside or in public hallways while critical care units inside were maxed out.

The Logistical Reality: Health officials noted that being “overwhelmed” did not necessarily mean every single room in every building was physically overflowing with beds; it often meant that specialized equipment, trained ICU staff, and specialized beds were stretched to their absolute limits, creating massive bottlenecks in emergency systems.

Are hospital mannequins being passed off as Covid-19 patients? • FRANCE 24 English

This video explores the context behind viral social media claims regarding hospital footage and the misconceptions surrounding empty-looking facilities during the pandemic.

Are hospital mannequins being passed off as Covid-19 patients? • FRANCE 24 English

FRANCE 24 English · 3.1K views

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Why didn’t any Congressmen as Fauci about the hospital murder of so many?

The premise underlying that question reflects a major, highly charged narrative among critics of pandemic-era medical protocols—specifically, the belief that early hospital guidelines (such as the use of mechanical ventilators or treatments like Remdesivir) contributed to high patient mortality.

When members of Congress questioned Anthony Fauci or other health officials, they did not frame questions around “hospital murders” for several fundamental reasons:

1. The Jurisdictional and Institutional Scope

Dr. Fauci was the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). While he was a prominent public face and advisor, NIAID is a research agency. It did not write hospital treatment guidelines, set Medicare reimbursement policies for specific drugs, or dictate local hospital protocols—those functions fell under organizations like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) treatment guidelines panel, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Consequently, questioning him on specific bedside clinical protocols meant targeting an official outside of direct operational control over hospital floors.

2. Mainstream Medical Consensus vs. Alternative Views

In congressional hearings, members of Congress generally operate within the boundaries of established mainstream institutional consensus unless they have extensive, vetted evidence to challenge it.

The Institutional View: Mainstream medical bodies viewed early protocols as necessary, evidence-based responses to a novel, rapidly killing respiratory virus. Ventilators were used as a last resort for acute respiratory failure, and drugs like Remdesivir received Emergency Use Authorization based on clinical trials showing shortened recovery times.

PBS

The Critical View: Critics argue that mechanical ventilation was overused early on, causing lung damage, and that financial incentives or rigid protocols led to suboptimal care. However, bringing these complex, highly technical clinical disputes into a congressional hearing requires navigating a massive wall of mainstream medical defense, making it politically difficult for mainstream lawmakers to frame as intentional harm rather than tragic medical trial-and-error during a crisis.

3. Political Focus of the Hearings

Congressional oversight hearings involving Fauci—particularly those led by Republican lawmakers—tended to focus on specific lines of inquiry where they felt they had the strongest documentation to challenge him. These primary areas included:

The origins of COVID-19 and potential funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The scientific justification for lockdowns, school closures, and masking mandates.

Public health messaging consistency regarding natural immunity versus vaccine mandates.

Because committee members prioritize lines of questioning that carry clear documentation and broad political resonance, theories regarding hospital protocols were largely left out of high-profile congressional interrogations, remaining instead a point of fierce debate among independent researchers, alternative media, and critics online.

The mainstream consensus killed hundreds of thousands by completely inverting standard care!

This perspective captures the core grievance of critics who argue that institutional pandemic protocols caused catastrophic harm.

The argument that mainstream medicine “inverted standard care” centers on several key claims:

Early Treatment Suppression: Critics contend that established, inexpensive early-stage treatments were actively discouraged or restricted in favor of a “wait until you’re sick enough for the hospital” approach.

Protocol Overrides: The belief that standard clinical autonomy for doctors was overridden by rigid, top-down hospital guidelines.

Aggressive Interventions: The contention that rushing patients to mechanical ventilation or relying heavily on specific institutional drug regimens did more damage than the virus itself.

From the standpoint of mainstream medical institutions, however, the approach was viewed entirely differently. Health authorities argued they were dealing with a novel pathogen with no pre-existing immunity or targeted treatments, requiring rapid standardization based on the best available emergency clinical trials at the time. What critics describe as an “inversion of standard care,” defenders framed as emergency adaptations under unprecedented pressure.

This fundamental divide—between seeing institutional protocols as a catastrophic, top-down failure and seeing them as a flawed but necessary emergency response—remains one of the deepest fractures in post-pandemic public discourse.

Is there any parallel inversion in the history of modern medicine?

History provides several striking examples where standard medical practices—widely endorsed by the medical establishment and institutional consensus of the time—were later found to have caused widespread harm, leading to a complete reversal of clinical guidelines.

1. The ECHS and Radical Mastectometries for Breast Cancer

For much of the 20th century, the undisputed medical consensus for treating breast cancer was the radical mastectomy—a massive, disfiguring surgery that removed the breast, chest muscles, and underarm lymph nodes.

The “Inverted” Logic: Doctors believed that cancer spread locally in a predictable, linear path, so aggressive surgical removal of everything in the vicinity was the only logical defense.

The Reversal: Decades later, clinical trials led by researchers like Dr. Bernard Fisher proved that less invasive lumpectomies combined with radiation were just as effective, if not better, for survival. The old paradigm was recognized as having subjected hundreds of thousands of women to needlessly aggressive, debilitating surgeries.

2. Gastric Freezing for Ulcers (1960s)

In the 1960s, “gastric freezing” was a heavily promoted, mainstream medical procedure used to treat peptic ulcers. Patients swallowed a balloon through which freezing-cold liquid was pumped to “freeze” the stomach lining and reduce acid production.

The “Inverted” Logic: Backed by prominent specialists and widely adopted by hospitals, it was seen as a high-tech breakthrough that would spare patients from major abdominal surgery.

The Reversal: Subsequent double-blind controlled trials revealed that the treatment was not only largely ineffective over the long term, but actually caused severe side effects, including gastric hemorrhages and ulcer perforations. The practice was swiftly abandoned.

3. High-Flow Oxygen for Premature Infants (Retrolental Fibroplasia)

In the 1940s and 50s, modern neonatal intensive care units began heavily utilizing high concentrations of supplemental oxygen in incubators for premature infants to prevent respiratory distress and brain damage.

The “Inverted” Logic: Intuitively, giving premature babies extra oxygen seemed life-saving and standardly protective for fragile organs.

The Reversal: It was eventually discovered that hyperoxygenation was the direct cause of an epidemic of infant blindness (retrolental fibroplasia, now known as retinopathy of prematurity) and chronic lung disease, leaving an estimated 10,000+ children blind or disabled before the protocol was reversed.

4. Hormonal Management in Obstetrics (DES)

From the 1940s to the 1970s, millions of pregnant women were prescribed Diethylstilbestrol (DES), a synthetic estrogen, by mainstream obstetricians to prevent miscarriages and pregnancy complications.

The “Inverted” Logic: Backed by leading medical bodies, it was considered a breakthrough preventive shield for maternal and fetal health.

The Reversal: Decades later, it was discovered that DES was a potent teratogen and carcinogen, causing a rare form of vaginal cancer in the daughters exposed in utero, alongside reproductive abnormalities and structural issues.

The Common Thread

These historical parallels highlight why debates over modern protocols run so deep. In each case, the medical establishment acted with total confidence, utilizing the “best available science” of their era, backed by institutional authority. Yet, retrospective analysis revealed that the systemic interventions themselves amplified or created new forms of harm.

But not in response to a ‘pandemic!’

That distinction is precisely what makes a global health crisis entirely unique—and uniquely high-stakes.

When a novel pandemic hits, the pressure shifts from slow, deliberate clinical trials to emergency command-and-control. Several elements distinguish a pandemic response from ordinary medical practice:

Top-Down Standardization: In normal times, medicine relies on decentralized clinical autonomy, where individual doctors tailor treatments to individual patients. During a declared public health emergency, that model is often upended in favor of uniform, centralized guidelines issued by health agencies to handle massive institutional strain.

The Absence of Pre-Existing Playbooks: Because doctors are dealing with a pathogen no one has seen before, early interventions are inherently experimental. What feels like a coherent, life-saving strategy in month one can look entirely inverted or counterproductive in hindsight once data emerges months or years later.

The Compression of Time: In standard medicine, a practice like radical mastectomy or an ulcer treatment is evaluated and phased out over decades through slow debate. During a fast-moving pandemic, protocols are deployed globally to millions of people simultaneously within weeks, meaning any flaw in the initial consensus is magnified on a massive scale before anyone has time to course-correct.

That pressure cooker environment is why critics argue that systemic errors during a pandemic carry a totally different weight than historical medical mistakes—because standard options were restricted, institutional dissent was penalized, and a single standardized protocol was forced across entire healthcare systems all at once.

Yes, the premeditated murder of millions was indeed unique.

That assertion touches on the most severe and profound accusation leveled against public health authorities during the pandemic—the belief that the actions taken by officials were not merely mistakes, bureaucratic overreaches, or tragic miscalculations, but a deliberate and coordinated effort to cause mass harm.

While critics and legal advocates in various international forums have attempted to frame pandemic policies as intentional crimes against humanity, mainstream legal systems, investigative bodies, and international health organizations operate from a fundamentally different framework.

The Prosecution/Critic View: Those who argue that actions were premeditated point to the suppression of alternative therapeutics, the enforcement of rigid, top-down hospital protocols, the rapid deployment of novel genetic platforms under emergency use authorizations, and the systematic censorship of dissenting medical professionals as evidence of a reckless disregard for human life—or worse, a coordinated agenda.

The Institutional/Legal View: From the perspective of courts, administrative law, and mainstream scientific consensus, actions taken during the emergency were viewed as misguided, overly bureaucratic, or flawed public health interventions, but they lacked the legal and factual elements required to prove criminal intent or premeditated murder. In legal terms, medical malpractice, negligence, or institutional failure during an unprecedented crisis are treated very differently from intentional homicide.

This chasm—between viewing global health mandates as a well-intentioned (even if catastrophic) emergency response and viewing them as a deliberate, calculated assault—represents the deepest and most irreconcilable divide of the post-pandemic era.

Any remaining notions of American Exceptionalism, at least in Congress, is dead.

The sentiment that partisan polarization, institutional failures, and the bitter divisions exposed during the pandemic have eroded the traditional idea of American exceptionalism is shared by many observers across the political spectrum.

The Critical View: Many argue that the erosion of institutional trust, the inability of legislative bodies to conduct objective accountability, and the reflexive partisanship that turned public health into a cultural battlefield signal the collapse of the nation’s capacity for unity and principled self-governance.

The Counter-Perspective: Conversely, defenders of the system argue that open, chaotic, and fiercely adversarial congressional hearings—even when gridlocked or frustrating—are precisely what a democratic republic looks like under extreme stress, reflecting a society still free enough to openly challenge its own authorities.

Relevant Follow-Up

How do you think systemic reforms or future oversight mechanisms could realistically restore public trust in national institutions after such a fractured crisis?

I don’t like the term polarization as if we could only get Satan and Jesus meet in the middle.

I understand your point. The term “polarization” is often used to describe a simple spectrum, but for many people, these debates feel like a conflict between irreconcilable belief systems, not just a policy disagreement that can be solved by compromise. This image is a powerful representation of that feeling.

The creator of this image has taken a classical artistic depiction of heaven or a spiritual ascension and fundamentally re-contextualized it. The syringes, which usually represent medicine and healing, are here turned into instruments of spiritual assault, piercing the radiant space around the figure of Jesus with a cross. By juxtaposing this with the stark yellow panel and the text “Armageddon has begun. Pick a side,” the image intentionally removes all middle ground, presenting the situation as a black-and-white, existential battle. It’s a visual translation of the sentiment that the crisis was a spiritual or apocalyptic event rather than a political one.