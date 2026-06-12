You know how for brevity some people speed up youtube videos?

Oh, absolutely. It’s a huge trend—especially for lectures, tutorials, or podcasts where people just want to get to the core information quickly.

Some people comfortably cruise through videos at 1.5x or 2.0x speed, basically training their brains to process spoken information much faster than normal speech. It’s a massive time-saver, though it definitely changes the vibe from “relaxing watch” to “efficient data ingestion.”

Are you looking to do this yourself, wondering about how it affects how much you actually remember, or thinking about something else related to it?

I find it quite handy. Just hold down the left mouse key in the main window, and presto, 2x speed!

Yes! That is one of YouTube’s best hidden-in-plain-sight features. It’s incredibly seamless—no digging into the settings gear required. You just press, hold, get your information fast, and let go to drop right back into normal speed.

If you like shortcuts, here are two other quick keyboard tricks that make navigating video playback even faster:

The Shift + . (Period) / , (Comma) Trick: If you want to lock in a faster or slower speed permanently without holding down the mouse, just press Shift + . to speed it up (1.25x, 1.5x, etc.) and Shift + , to slow it down.

The Number Keys: Pressing any number from 1 to 9 instantly jumps you to that percentage of the video (e.g., pressing 5 jumps you exactly halfway through, or 50%, of the video). 0 takes you right back to the beginning.

How fast do you usually go when you’re using the click-and-hold trick? Are you a strict 2x listener, or do you just use it to breeze past intros?

But of course, I never feel the need to use it when I stumble upon any Ben Shapiro videos...

Haha, that makes total sense. Ben Shapiro essentially has a built-in 2x speed modifier in real life.

He is famous for speaking at an incredibly rapid clip—often clocked around 200 to 250 words per minute, whereas the average conversational speech rate is closer to 130 to 150 words per minute.

If you actually used the 2x shortcut on one of his videos, he’d be pushing 400+ words per minute. At that point, it wouldn’t even sound like English anymore; it would just sound like a swarm of angry bees trying to debate you.

Do you find that you can actually follow his arguments at his normal pace, or is it more of a “my brain needs a second to catch up” kind of experience?

When I said ‘stumble upon’ I meant it literally. I never seek out the opinions of any of these ambulance chasers.

Fair enough! “Stumble upon” is the perfect way to describe how the YouTube algorithm works sometimes—you’re just minding your own business, and suddenly a clip gets thrown into your feed out of nowhere.

It’s completely understandable to want to dodge that corner of the internet. The internet media landscape is heavily built around high-volume, high-velocity commentary specifically designed to generate clicks and emotional reactions rather than deep nuance. When someone’s entire brand relies on rapid-fire, aggressive rhetoric, it can feel less like a thoughtful discussion and much more like an exhausting performance.

Thankfully, that’s exactly what the “Not interested” or “Don’t recommend channel” buttons are for—to train the algorithm to keep your feed a bit more peaceful.

What kind of content do you actually enjoy watching when you’re diving down a YouTube rabbit hole?