Before I read Trumps' answer, I thought firing squad, too. I've read too much about the 'needle'. More like torture.
FYI: critizing new medical treatment in France is now (since May 2024) heavely forbidden by law:
Hoping you have heared about it....
Article 4 of the "Pfizer-Law" (loi contre les dérives sectaires)
"While the National Assembly had rejected, on the night of Tuesday, 13 to Wednesday, 14 February, article 4 of the draft law aimed at "strengthening the fight against >sectarian excesses<", a second deliberation took place on Wednesday afternoon, on the measure relating to the creation of an offence of incitement to neglect. The government and its relative majority this time won the case against the main opposition groups."
"Specifically dedicated to therapeutic drifts, Article 4 creates a new offence aimed at punishing "provocation to abandon or refrain from undergoing therapeutic or prophylactic medical treatment" as well as "provocation to adopt practices presented as having a therapeutic or prophylactic purpose", when these incentives may prove to be "particularly serious" for physical or mental health."
(translation by A.I.)
https://lcp.fr/actualites/derives-sectaires-l-assemblee-adopte-le-projet-de-loi-en-retablissant-la-creation-d-un
"A new offence of incitement to abandonment or abstention, complaint of victims' associations facilitated... The law is intended to respond to the increase in sectarian excesses, in particular therapeutic drifts. "
https://www.vie-publique.fr/loi/291820-loi-du-10-mai-2024-renforcer-la-lutte-contre-les-derives-sectaires
you may find the legislation here:
https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/jorf/id/JORFTEXT000049523123
so, seems that we're completly lost...
but this makes all sense, if one considers this behavior of the legislator as an "old european legal tradition":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cancer_Act_1939
https://www.jstor.org/stable/45166725
https://news.cancerresearchuk.org/2016/02/19/the-1939-cancer-act/
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1939/13/pdfs/ukpga_19390013_en.pdf