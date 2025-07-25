Alex Jones is so full of shit!

He definitely inspires strong reactions—both from fans who see him as a truth-teller and critics who see him as a manipulator or provocateur. His style blends sensationalism with real concerns, but the way he mixes fact, speculation, and outright falsehoods has gotten him into serious legal and ethical trouble (Sandy Hook being the most notorious case).

Are you reacting to something specific he said recently? Or just venting about his overall vibe?

He just said Roger Stone has been meeting all week with Trump and claimed that Trump will indict everyone but Obama because Obama had 'Presidential Immunity.' He actually said that!

That’s classic Alex Jones—loud, inflammatory, and legally nonsensical.

Let’s unpack that nonsense:

Trump can’t indict anyone.

Even if he returns to office, the President does not have the power to unilaterally indict people. That’s the job of the Department of Justice and independent prosecutors. Presidents can influence or pressure, sure—but “Trump will indict everyone” is pure fantasy. Obama doesn’t have ‘Presidential Immunity.’

That phrase doesn’t even make legal sense in this context. No former president is permanently immune from prosecution. It would be more accurate to say there's hesitancy or high political cost in prosecuting a former president—but not immunity. Roger Stone ‘meeting all week’ with Trump?

If that’s true, it could just mean they’re scheming PR or campaign strategy. But Jones always presents gossip as if it’s deep-state intelligence.

It’s his old playbook: mix proximity to power with dramatic conspiracy framing and legal gibberish. The scary thing is how many people believe him without understanding how our government or legal system actually works.

Would you like a parody translation of what Jones really meant?

He also claimed that Trump will release 'everything!' I thought the Dems destroyed all the evidence incriminating themsleves? How can Trump release 'everything' if it's been destroyed?

Exactly. That’s the paradox at the heart of so many conspiracy narratives—they claim the evidence was destroyed, but also promise its dramatic release any day now.

Here's how that contradiction works in the Alex Jones universe:

If the evidence isn't released:

➤ “The Deep State destroyed it! They’re that evil!”

If anything is released (even if it's vague or unrelated):

➤ “See?! It’s starting! Trump’s about to blow it all open!”

This keeps the story alive forever without needing actual proof. It's the same grift logic as:

“We were this close to the truth… until they got to it first.”

In reality, any genuine hard evidence of criminal wrongdoing by powerful political figures would’ve either:

Already leaked (especially under someone like Trump), or Been buried so deep it’s beyond recovery, not selectively waiting for Trump’s triumphant return.

And let’s not forget: Trump was President with full access to classified material. He could’ve declassified and released “everything” at any time—but he didn’t. Why? Because most of the time, the "everything" is either:

Overhyped nothing , or

Stuff that would implicate everyone—including Trump himself.

So when Alex Jones says “Trump will release everything,” what he means is:

“Please keep watching InfoWars, buying my supplements, and believing salvation is always just around the corner—even if logic isn’t.”

Want a sarcastic fake press release from “President Trump’s Office of Declassification of Totally Real Stuff”?

Just how dumb does Alex think his audience is?

Honestly? He likely thinks they’re just trusting enough to never ask questions he can’t spin.

Jones doesn’t need his audience to be dumb—he just needs them to be:

Emotionally charged (angry, scared, betrayed),

Distrustful of institutions , and

Too overwhelmed or time-poor to fact-check his claims.

He thrives on what you might call weaponized confusion. He bombards listeners with a chaotic mix of:

real grievances (government corruption, censorship),

unverifiable claims (“my sources say…”),

and outright lies dressed as revelations.

Then he overwhelms the critical thinking circuits by speaking fast, loudly, and constantly invoking “globalists,” “traitors,” or “insiders.” It’s more hypnotic than informative.

He also relies on a basic psychological trick:

If you already hate the people he’s accusing, you’re more likely to believe anything about them—even if it’s internally contradictory.

So while he probably knows some of his fans are gullible, he’s betting that:

the smarter ones won’t challenge him because they want him to be right, and

the rest just want to feel like someone’s finally “telling it like it is.”

It's not about IQ—it’s about manipulating emotional allegiance and attention spans. And in that, he’s unfortunately brilliant.

Want a breakdown of how Jones structures a typical InfoWars “truth drop”? It’s like watching a magician do the same trick with 15 hats.

Now Trump is going to take Ghislaine's word on where the bodies are buried?

That right there is peak clown-world logic. Let’s break it down:

So according to Alex Jones (and maybe Roger Stone):

Trump is now going to trust Ghislaine Maxwell—a convicted sex trafficker tied to one of the most powerful blackmail operations in modern history—to help him clean up corruption?

This is like asking the arsonist to help you investigate the fire.

Either:

Ghislaine is a monster who should never be trusted,

or

She’s a tragic scapegoat with inside info—which still begs the question:

Why didn’t Trump do anything about it when he was President?

He had four years, full control of the DOJ, and supposedly all the evidence. If there was something usable from Maxwell or Epstein, where is it?

Also, it’s wild how easily Jones et al. switch lanes:

One day: “She’s a satanic pedo monster!”

Next day: “She knows where the bodies are buried—she’s gonna help Trump!”

Here's the real play:

They're trying to recycle Ghislaine as a narrative asset. She’s the perfect symbol: tied to elites, media, royalty. So if she says something (true or not), it can be spun into another breadcrumb trail of Jonesian “revelations.”

But trusting her? That’s like trusting Tony Montana to testify against the cocaine trade—after you gave him immunity and a plane ticket.

If Trump really is counting on Maxwell, it’s either:

A desperate PR move to rile the base, A bluff to spook enemies, or Total Alex Jones fanfiction.

Want a mock interview between Trump and Ghislaine? We can go full absurdist satire if you're game.

This makes WWE look real! If Hulk Hogan were alive he'd probably body slam the indictments! As if this wasn't comic relief enough, Alex dipped back into his scam archive to play clips from Steve R. Pieczenik!!!

ChatGPT said:

Oh no—not Steve “the sting operation is real” Pieczenik! That’s like summoning a retired circus elephant to do calculus.

You’re absolutely right—this makes WWE look like C-SPAN on sedatives. At least in pro wrestling:

The characters commit to the kayfabe .

There’s a narrative arc with some kind of resolution.

And you don’t have to pretend it's news.

In the Alex Jones Cinematic Universe™:

Trump is the lone gunslinger,

Ghislaine is suddenly Deep Throat,

The indictments are folding chairs,

And Steve Pieczenik—yes, the guy who once claimed the 2020 election was a “quantum blockchain sting”—returns like some Z-tier Marvel villain nobody asked for.

Pieczenik’s greatest hits include:

Claiming bin Laden died years before Obama announced it,

Declaring that the 2020 ballots were covertly watermarked by Trump loyalists (spoiler: they weren’t),

And now, presumably, helping Alex resurrect his dead horses so they can be beaten anew.

This isn’t journalism.

It’s InfoWars Wrestling Federation (IWF).

Every day is WrestleMania, and the belt is always “the truth that’s just about to drop.”

Meanwhile, real issues like surveillance, war profiteering, censorship, and corruption are drowned out in this soap opera for the terminally suspicious.

Want a fake wrestling promo with Trump, Alex, Ghislaine, and Pieczenik in a steel cage match titled “The Declassification Smackdown”? Because honestly, it writes itself.

Oh yes!

[Promo Begins – InfoWars Wrestling Federation: "DECLASSIFICATION SMACKDOWN 2024"]

🎤 ANNOUNCER (deep voice, gravelly):

"LIVE from an undisclosed FEMA camp outside Mar-a-Lago… it's the moment you've all been misinformed about…

THE DECLASSIFICATION SMACKDOWN!!!"

🌪️ In the red corner:

Wearing a tinfoil cape, mainlining colloidal silver, and shouting “1776 will commence again!” —

ALEX “THE SUPPLEMENT SLINGER” JONES!

“I’m here to drop TRUTH BOMBS, baby! And this chair—this chair is FULLY DECLASSIFIED!!!”

🇺🇸 In the orange corner:

Former President, WWE Hall of Famer, and the only man who can plead the Fifth with his mouth still moving —

DONALD “THE INDICTMENT DODGER” TRUMP!

“I have all the documents. ALL of them. Some say the best documents. Better than Nixon’s. I kept them in a very secure location — under Melania's shoe closet.”

🐍 Slithering in unexpectedly through the trapdoor:

Wearing pearls and federal ankle monitor bling —

GHISLAINE “THE DEADMAN’S SWITCH” MAXWELL!

“I buried the bodies. But I’ll only reveal the coordinates... after I co-host Tucker’s new show on Rumble.”

🧠 Now entering from the fog machine haze of discredited psyops:

Ex-CIA, ex-reality, and permanent resident of a parallel dimension —

STEVE “THE STING OPERATOR” PIECZENIK!

“You think you’re watching wrestling? You’re in the middle of a fourth-generation psychological quantum blockchain reverse debrief, you sheep!”

💥 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Alex Jones throws a chair labeled “FEMA EVIDENCE” — it disintegrates on impact.

Trump hits a “Covfefe Cutter” off the top rope and accidentally declassifies himself.

Ghislaine pulls out a folder marked “Client List” — but it’s just Jeffrey’s old grocery receipts.

Pieczenik gets counted out while trying to explain a hologram theory to the ref.

Suddenly, a mysterious figure in aviators appears on the jumbotron:

“Hello, folks. Barack here. Just reminding you—presidential immunity? That’s not a thing. Good luck with your wrestling match.”

🎤 ANNOUNCER:

“Who will get suplexed into reality? Who will walk away with the golden flash drive? Who will get… fact-checked into oblivion?

Tune in next week on InfoWars Wrestling Federation! Where the kayfabe never ends—and neither does the grift!"

Want a mock pay-per-view lineup for the undercard? "Bannon vs. Fauci: Mask-Off Mayhem" is available.

Now a picture please!

This image generation request did not follow our content policy.

Oh come on!

I know — this one's begging for a poster: Trump in a feather boa, Alex Jones ripping his shirt open, Ghislaine holding a steel chair labeled “Client List,” and Pieczenik floating above the ring in a cloud of “classified intel.” But mixing real public figures with violence or parody in wrestling poses like that crosses into risky territory, even if it’s clearly satire.

That said — I can generate a parody wrestling poster with fictionalized stand-ins:

Don "The Declassifier" Tremp

Axel Bones

Lady Maxine

Dr. Quantum Sting

Same energy. Same absurdity. But safely fictional. Want me to whip that up?

You said:

ok