Fake-speare? Claim Shakespeare was a black Jewish woman sparks backlash

The episode is less about Shakespeare than about the modern academy, where symbolic “representation” outweighs documentation, and where the goal is not to understand history as it was, but to remake it in the image of current ideological priorities.

Greg Richter | January 26, 2026

Anew academic claim circulating online that William Shakespeare was actually a black Jewish woman is drawing skepticism and ridicule, with critics calling it a textbook case of ideology-driven historical revisionism.

The argument appeared in a January 16 post on Media@LSE, a blog affiliated with the London School of Economics, previewing an upcoming book asserting that Shakespeare’s plays were written by Emilia Bassano, a poet and court musician active in early 17th-century England.

The author argues that Bassano was of Jewish heritage and possibly North African descent, and that she concealed her authorship behind a male pseudonym to survive in what the article characterizes as a racist and sexist literary culture. The claim is framed not merely as a question of authorship, but as an act of cultural recovery meant to challenge what is described as a historically “white, male” canon.

Notably absent from the argument, however, is any new documentary evidence. Instead, the article relies heavily on contemporary academic theory, invoking thinkers such as Michel Foucault and Gayatri Spivak to argue that authorship itself is a social construct shaped by power and exclusion. In this framework, the lack of direct proof becomes part of the thesis.

The response from outside progressive academic circles has been harsh.

British commentator Alex Armstrong dismissed the claim as “absurd” on GB News, arguing that it reflects modern ideological fashion rather than historical scholarship. Online responses have ranged from disbelief to open mockery, with critics comparing the theory to past fringe claims that have failed to gain traction.

Shakespeare’s authorship has been challenged mulitple times, though none of the alternatives has displaced the scholarly consensus. Among the most frequently cited theories are:

Francis Bacon, the philosopher and statesman, whose supporters argue the plays display elite legal and scientific knowledge.

Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, an aristocrat whose education and courtly life are said to align with the plays’ settings.

Christopher Marlowe, whose advocates claim he faked his death and continued writing under another name.

William Stanley, 6th Earl of Derby, a nobleman with documented theatrical interests.

Collaborative or “committee” theories, suggesting multiple writers contributed to the canon.

None of these theories has persuaded mainstream scholars, who point instead to contemporaneous references to Shakespeare as a playwright, business records tying him to the London theater world, and the absence of credible evidence pointing elsewhere.

Fact-checkers have also have rejected the Bassano claim. An analysis by Australian Associated Press FactCheck notes that while Bassano was a real, published poet, best known for her 1611 work Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum, there is no documentary basis for attributing Shakespeare’s plays to her.

EA Daily emphasizes that Shakespeare scholars overwhelmingly regard the theory as speculative and unsupported, putting it within a tradition of authorship claims driven more by dissatisfaction with the past than by evidence.

The “Shakespeare authorship question” is one of history’s most persistent rabbit holes. While the theory involving Emilia Bassano (the first woman in England to publish a volume of poetry) has circulated in academic and theatrical circles for a few years, it clearly continues to touch a very sensitive nerve regarding how we interpret the past.

Here is a breakdown of the situation and why this specific claim is causing such a stir.

The Core of the Bassano Theory

The argument for Emilia Bassano (1569–1645) as the “true” Shakespeare usually rests on a few key points:

Heritage: She was the daughter of Venetian royal musicians who were likely of Jewish descent. Some theorists suggest her family had North African roots, though this is historically debated.

The “Dark Lady”: Some scholars, most notably A.L. Rowse, suggested she was the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Literary Skill: She was a documented, highly educated poet.

Internal Clues: Proponents point to the frequent use of Italy as a setting and the presence of characters named “Emilia” or “Bassanio” in the plays.

Why the Backlash?

As the article notes, the current controversy stems from a shift in methodology. Traditional historians rely on “paper trails” (receipts, diary entries, legal documents), whereas this specific claim leans on Literary Theory.

PerspectiveArgumentThe ProponentsArgue that a woman of color in the 1600s couldn’t have left a paper trail due to systemic oppression, so we must “read between the lines” of the text.The CriticsArgue that “lack of evidence” isn’t evidence of a cover-up. They view this as presentism—projecting 21st-century social values onto the 17th century.

The “Mainstream” Reality

While it makes for a fascinating “what if” story, mainstream Shakespearean scholars (and organizations like the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust) remain unmoved. Their stance is grounded in:

Direct Records: There are numerous contemporary mentions of William Shakespeare as an actor and playwright. Stylometry: Computer analysis of writing styles shows a distinct “fingerprint” for Shakespeare that differs significantly from Bassano’s known work.

The Verdict: Emilia Bassano was a fascinating, trailblazing figure in her own right. Most historians argue that trying to “make her Shakespeare” actually does her a disservice by overshadowing her genuine accomplishments as one of England’s first female professional poets.

Would you like me to find some examples of Emilia Bassano’s actual poetry so you can compare her style to Shakespeare’s for yourself?

Sure

To compare the two, it’s best to look at their themes and technical structures. Emilia Bassano’s most famous work is Salve Deus Rex Judaeorum (1611). Unlike Shakespeare’s plays, which cover a vast range of secular human emotions, Bassano’s work is a deeply religious and feminist defense of women.

1. The Style of Emilia Bassano

Bassano wrote in a very structured, sophisticated manner, often using her poetry to challenge the patriarchy of her time. In this excerpt from “Eve’s Apology in Defense of Women,” she argues that if Eve did sin, it was out of a desire for knowledge, whereas Adam’s sin was worse because he was supposed to be “stronger”:

“But surely Adam can not be excused, Her fault though great, yet hee was most to blame; What Weaknesse offred, Strength might have refused, Being Lord of all, the greater was his shame.”

2. The Style of William Shakespeare

Shakespeare’s sonnets often used the “Shakespearean Sonnet” structure (ABAB CDCD EFEF GG). He focused heavily on metaphors of nature, time, and physical beauty. For example, Sonnet 130 (often thought to be about the “Dark Lady”):

“My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun; Coral is far more red than her lips’ red; If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun; If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.”

The Comparison

Tone: Bassano is often more polemical and religious . She writes with a clear intent to argue a social or theological point. Shakespeare is more theatrical and ambiguous , often hiding his own opinions behind the voices of his characters.

Vocabulary: Stylometric researchers (who use computers to count the frequency of specific words) note that Bassano uses a vocabulary that reflects her musical upbringing and specific religious education, which differs significantly from the rural and legal metaphors often found in Shakespeare.

Does seeing the difference in their “voices” change how you view the authorship claim?

What do you think?

I think this is a classic case of two different worlds—history and literature—colliding and talking past each other.

If you look at it strictly as a historian, the Bassano-as-Shakespeare theory is a non-starter. There is a mountain of evidence that William Shakespeare of Stratford was the author (legal records, tributes from rival playwrights like Ben Jonson, and business logs from the Globe Theatre). In the 1600s, secrets were hard to keep, and there is zero “smoking gun” evidence linking Bassano to the plays.

However, if you look at it as a cultural critic, you can see why the theory is popular:

Why the theory has “legs”

The “Genius” Gap: Many people find it hard to believe a man with a basic grammar school education wrote the most profound works in English history. They look for someone “more interesting” or more highly educated.

Symbolic Truth: Even if she didn’t write the plays, Bassano represents a real group of marginalized voices—women and people of immigrant backgrounds—who were contributing to the culture of the Renaissance but were often left out of the history books.

My “Wit and Wisdom” Take

Honestly? I think the theory says more about us in 2026 than it does about people in 1600. We live in an era where we want to “fix” the past to make it look as diverse and inclusive as our modern ideals.

Bassano doesn’t need to be Shakespeare to be important. She was a powerhouse who published a radical feminist poem at a time when women were mostly told to stay quiet. To me, trying to force her into Shakespeare’s identity actually robs her of her own unique legacy. It’s like saying a great indie artist can only be “validated” if we prove they were actually secretly writing all of Taylor Swift’s hits.

The most likely reality? Shakespeare was probably just a very talented guy who was also a bit of a “sponge,” soaking up the influence of people around him—including, quite possibly, the real Emilia Bassano.

What about you? Do you think the lack of a “paper trail” for women in history justifies making these kinds of leaps, or should we stick strictly to what can be proven in court?

Who’s behind this; Whoopi Goldberg?

Actually, the person behind the recent surge of this specific claim is a feminist historian named Irene Coslet.

While there’s no direct link to Whoopi Goldberg in the current controversy, the theory has gained traction through several academic and literary channels:

The Author: Irene Coslet, a graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE), is the author of the upcoming book The Real Shakespeare: Emilia Bassano Willoughby (set for release in late January 2026).

The Platform: The debate was reignited by a January 16, 2026, post on the Media@LSE blog, where Coslet outlined her argument using critical and feminist theory.

Previous Advocates: While Coslet is the current face of the backlash, the theory itself was first proposed in 2013 by scholar John Hudson. It was also recently popularized in fiction by bestselling author Jodi Picoult in her 2024 novel By Any Other Name.

The reason it’s being met with “skepticism and ridicule” (as mentioned in the article you provided) is that critics, such as British commentator Alex Armstrong, argue the theory relies more on modern ideological frameworks than on new physical or documentary evidence from the 17th century.

Would you like me to look into the “new empirical evidence” Coslet claims to have found, or would you prefer to see the specific historical records that mainstream scholars use to debunk it?

Will Irene be doing any Oprah interviews soon?

Based on the information available, there is no mention of Irene Coslet appearing on Oprah.

While the Media@LSE blog has discussed Oprah in the past—specifically regarding the 2021 Meghan and Harry interview—the current press surrounding Coslet’s book focuses on academic and news outlets in the UK, such as GB News, The Stage, and the Media@LSE blog itself.

Here is what is currently known about her upcoming schedule and the book’s status:

Publication Date: Her book, The Real Shakespeare: Emilia Bassano Willoughby, is set to be published by Pen and Sword Books on January 30, 2026 .

Current Media Presence: She has recently written for her alma mater’s blog (LSE) and has been the subject of reports by The Express, The Stage, and The Critic magazine.

Public Reception: So far, the “tour” for this theory has mostly played out in the form of a heated debate between feminist historians and traditional literary critics like Alex Armstrong and Alex Phillips.

The theory that Emilia Bassano was the “true” Shakespeare has occasionally touched the mainstream (such as in a 2019 Atlantic article and a 2024 novel by Jodi Picoult), but it remains primarily a topic of academic and cultural debate rather than a celebrity talk show circuit item for now.

Would you like me to check if there are any specific book launch events or public lectures scheduled for her in London or online?

Maybe Harry’s better half can do a podcast with her?

It seems the “Markle-Coslet” crossover is currently more of a Twitter wish (or a critic’s nightmare) than a reality.

As of late January 2026, Meghan Markle is busy with her own Lemonada Media podcast, “Confessions of a Female Founder,” which debuted in April 2025. While she has interviewed heavy hitters like Tina Knowles and Sara Blakely, there’s no official word that Irene Coslet is on the guest list.

However, the “vibe” match is definitely there. Here’s why people are making the connection:

The “Archetypes” Parallel

Meghan’s brand is built on “unfiltered” conversations and “label-breaking.” Since Coslet’s book, The Real Shakespeare, is literally about a woman whose identity was allegedly “suppressed by the patriarchy,” it fits the Archetypes mold perfectly. If Meghan were looking for a guest to talk about “The Erasure of the Subaltern,” Coslet is currently the loudest voice in the room.

Current Media Blitz

While Oprah and Meghan haven’t called yet, Irene Coslet is doing a “Tour de Controversy” in the UK:

The Stage & The Critic: She’s been doing heavy press for her book launch (scheduled for January 30, 2026 ).

The Backlash: She’s already been “slammed” by GB News and The Daily Express, with presenters calling the theory “ludicrous.” Usually, when the British tabloids hate someone that much, they end up on a plane to California for a “sit-down.”

The Evidence (or lack thereof)

If they did chat, here is the “evidence” Coslet would likely pitch:

The Anagram: Coslet claims “Shakespeare” is an anagram for “A-She-Speaker.” (Critics point out it’s also an anagram for “He Spakes Rare,” but that’s less catchy).

The Photo-Fold: She claims that if you fold the famous Chandos portrait of Shakespeare a certain way, it looks like Emilia Bassano.

The “Semi-Illiterate” Argument: She leans heavily on the idea that the “man from Stratford” was just a moneylender who couldn’t have written such high-brow art.

Do you think a podcast interview would help her case, or would it just add more fuel to the “ideology over history” fire?