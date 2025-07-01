Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
19m

It's not a vaccine. It's a military countermeasure not a medical product; and did not go through any regulatory process. There is lack of liability with the Prep Act and lack of regulation with EUA. COVID was and is a classified military campaign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet's avatar
Martin - Vetenskapliga partiet
33m

How can you detect "antibodies" to "viruses" that has never been isolated with scientific postulate? https://virustruth.net/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture